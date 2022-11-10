Blockchain
SafeMoon Introduces new “Tokenomics Supervisor” for Non-Flat Fee Tokens that run on Multiple Decentralized Exchanges
– As decentralized exchanges grow more prevalent, SafeMoon is leading out to resolve the issue of fee discrepancies for Non-Flat Fee Tokens that choose to register on multiple de-centralized exchanges –
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—SafeMoon has taken another step in the development of a more meaningful ecosystem for cryptocurrency and distributed financial (DeFi) technology. Today SafeMoon announced the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor, to resolve a growing issue facing non flat-fee tokens that deploy on multiple decentralized exchanges.
The Challenge
In the existing paradigm, tokens that require different fees for transfer, buy and sell transactions (“non flat-fee”) create a difficulty for DeFi exchanges that can result in incorrect fees when the tokens are registered on more than one DeFi exchange.
The SafeMoon Resolution
To resolve this challenge on SafeMoon’s own decentralized exchange (known as the SafeMoon SWaP), SafeMoon has partnered with AI and Blockchain expert Dr. Adel ElMessiry in the creation of the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor, a patent pending invention that operates in two steps:
- Token Registration – As Partner Tokens register with the SafeMoon SWaP, the system notes that they need to be supervised and documents what is missing from the fee rules for buy/sell transactions.
- Token SWaP – As the tokens swap, the Supervisor checks and loads the fees against the registration requirements and manages the corrections, even in the cases of multi-hop transactions and when multiple token types are involved.
As SafeMoon works to raise the bar for this industry sector, the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor is an example of support that can update older tokens to newer tokenomics rules on the fly, to benefit their fluid and accurate movement.
Does the Tokenomics Supervisor work for all non flat-fee tokens?
For any already-released tokens unable to take advantage of a proxy contract or can’t be updated after being released onto the binance smart chain, the router system in the SafeMoon Decentralized Exchange collects and sends the missing fees and sends them onto the token contract owner’s designated wallet, allowing them to be distributed according to their declared values.
What this means
The SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor changes the decentralized exchange landscape to free up additional access for token partner listings; essentially expanding the availability of web 3 for more participants by making token inclusions more accessible to token liquidity providers, unlocking additional community potential to partner with meaningful projects.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon is a human-focused and privately-held technology company headquartered in Utah with a secondary presence in the U.K. SafeMoon’s longer-term goal is the advancement of its Defi products and services into an ecosystem that makes the blockchain’s power available to a much broader community, and to include the power of a passionate community to support and advance new sustainable technologies. For more information, readers can visit SafeMoon.com.
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
- ETH’s price loses its $1,200 demand zone in the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the price responding with a bounce from its daily low.
- ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
- ETH’s price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframes as the price aims for the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
In the last two days, the crypto market has been erratic, with the price of many altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival after the news that Binance would not be taking over FTX after conducting due diligence. Previous weeks saw the price of Ethereum (ETH) perform well, rallying from a low of $1,200 to a high of $1,600. Most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including DOGE rallying from a region of $0.55 to a high of $0.15, with many hoping for more recovery bounce. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week has yet to look like the previous as the week has looked choked with FUD (Fear of uncertainty and doubt), leading to many altcoins being affected negatively in price as major coins have been struggling to stay afloat from what looks like a crypto purge.
The news of Binance rescuing the situation by taking over FTX was good. Still, after conducting their due diligence, Binance decided it would not take over FTX as this has affected the market negatively, sending the price of ETH on a spiral movement to $1,100.
The price of ETH continued to look bearish after breaking below its weekly low of $1,100; the price swiftly bounced off this region as price rallied back to the high of $1,300, looking somewhat safe. The price of ETH needs to rally away from $1,200, acting as a demand zone to remain safe from sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,450.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,100.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ETH remains considerably strong in the daily timeframe as the price trades above $1,200 support after bouncing off from the region of $1,100, which saw the price of ETH losing its demand zone to the bears.
If the price of ETH breaks above $1,450, we could see more rally for ETH price, but the market is still early; we would want to give it time and watch how it responds to the market situation.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,450.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,200.
Paramount Consumer Products Partners With droppLabs to Unveil Industry-First Immersive Shopping Experience for the Original Series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set
Multi-Layered XR & E-commerce Technology Elevates Iconic Prop Replica of 3D Chess Set Featured in Many Star Trek Episodes and Films, Starting with the Original Series.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Paramount Consumer Products in partnership with droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), today announced an industry-first, interactive shopatainment experience for The Noble Collection’s original series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set. Through dropp’s patent protected XR and e-commerce technology, Star Trek fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making their purchase of the physical product.
“Providing fans a compelling interactive digital experience in advance of purchasing and receiving a physical product is the essence of shopatainment and the future of E-commerce,” said Gurps Rai, CEO & Co-founder of dropp group. “We’re completely aligned with Paramount’s and the Star Trek franchise’s vision to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our partnership represents a meaningful first step for the entertainment industry’s Web3 adoption journey.”
This is the first integration of droppLab’s technology within Paramount’s vast E-commerce offerings. The activation aligns with Paramount’s focus on delivering value-add interactive experiences for fans that bridge the digital world and physical products. By providing Star Trek fans unique, XR-driven and gamified experiences, Paramount will tap into a new frontier of E-commerce industry metrics that will define success going forward.
“Through droppLabs, Paramount is able to provide our fans with an immersive experience during their shopping journey,” said Jose Castro, Executive Vice President, Global Collaborations, EMEA Licensing and US Softlines, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “Paramount is excited to offer Star Trek fans the ability to interact with the 3D chess set through dropp’s AR technology before purchase to create an out-of-this-world shopping experience.”
Fans can view and order the Star Trek 3D Chess Set https://shop.startrek.com/
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.
About droppLabs
droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), is a future-forward web3 enabler. We leverage our proprietary, patent-protected technology stack to provide a foundation and launching point for brands and creators across all industries to successfully transition into web3. droppLabs covers every and any aspect of an organization’s journey into web3 and powers tokenized community experiences for brands, creators, IP owners, consumers and more.
Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, dropp has developed multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision algorithms, object recognition, streaming, XR and crypto to recognize products in video content and tag them in real-time.
For more info, please visit www.dropplabs.io
Crypto Market Drops Back Into Extreme Fear As Crash Continues
Data shows the crypto investor sentiment has once again plunged back into extreme fear, as the crash in the market continues.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Now Points To A State Of “Extreme Fear”
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for displaying this sentiment. All values above fifty imply a greedy market, while those below the threshold suggest fearful holders.
Values of more than 75 and less than 25 denote special sentiments called “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.
The significance of extreme greed is that cyclical tops in Bitcoin and other coins have tended to form during periods with this sentiment.
On the other hand, bottoms have usually formed in stretches where the market has been extremely fearful.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the value of the metric has taken a plunge in recent days | Source: Alternative
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has been showing fear values for a year now, with the market actually spending a lot of this period all the way down in extreme fear.
The latest rally in the prices of coins like Bitcoin significantly improved the investor sentiment recently, as the indicator rose from 20 to 40, implying it was nearly on the edge of greed.
However, the latest market-wide crash over the last couple of days has dealt a violent blow to the holder mentality, making it plummet back into the extreme fear zone.
The fear and greed index needle currently points at 22, an extreme fear value | Source: Alternative
The latest failure to escape into greed means the market has been fearful for around a year now (with the exception of some very brief spikes), continuing the longest stretch of such sentiment since the indicator was conceived back in 2018.
And the way the market environment is currently developing, the streak is probably going to go on for a while still.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $16.2k, down 19% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have taken a deep dive during the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Results Webcast for 5:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced that the company has scheduled a webcast for November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022.
A new Investor Presentation will be available on the website at www.mawsoninc.com prior to the call.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-300-8521
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-412-317-6026
Please Reference Conference ID: 10172926
The call will also be accompanied live by webcast and will be accessible at:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580792&tp_key=27b22f2c06
To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
A replay will be available starting on November 14, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET through November 28, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10172926.
About Mawson Infrastructure
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and November 14, 2022 and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlockFills–BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
Vision Crypto Cloud is a battle-tested technology stack that BlockFills has been employing for its own use for several years as a pioneer in the digital asset space. Unlike the largely untested software solutions available for enterprise-level participants, Vision Crypto Cloud offers institutional market participants the opportunity to enter the market both confidently and quickly. Further, BlockFills deploys an integrated liquidity solution that licensees of Vision Crypto Cloud can utilize as part of the service. Therefore, BlockFills can offer an end-to-end solution – encompassing technology and liquidity – in a single, integrated product suite.
“Our software division is very proud to launch Vision Crypto Cloud as a new and innovative SaaS product for the sector. Vision Crypto Cloud represents a simple and flexible path for entities to enter into the digital asset space which is wrought with challenges for top-tier institutions,” said Nick Hammer, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockFills. He continues: “BlockFills can provide a turn-key, yet scalable software solution with integrated liquidity in the spot, derivatives, and lending markets to institutions seeking to enter the market or better manage their current digital trading business.”
Adds Chris Stevenson, Managing Director of Digital Asset Software: “Creating bespoke API integration points for each centralized and decentralized exchange, custody stack, liquidity provider, or bank is an extremely complex, expensive, and time-consuming task.” He continues: “The value of Vision Crypto Cloud is that it seamlessly integrates all of these counterparties to provide a 360-degree view of an entire operation in a single, intuitive interface.”
Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills is one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 900 institutional clients across 50 countries.
About BlockFills
BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.
To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email [email protected], or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.
This is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, or options on the aforementioned. The risks of trading can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Before trading one should be aware that with potential profits there is also potential for losses that may be very large. Contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, and options trading is highly speculative in nature and involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors. Those acting on this information are responsible for their own actions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Ether Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ETHC–Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital” or the “Company”) (NEO: ETHC) announces its financial results as at and for the three- and nine-month periods which ended September 30, 2022. The financial highlights below include reference to changes in the financial position at the end of the second quarter June 30, 2022 in addition to year end together with the comparative results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, as follows:
Financial position and results as at and for the third quarter and year-to-date:
|
Assets & Equity
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets ($ millions)
|
$92.4
|
$67.4
|
$220.3
|
|
Digital Assets ($ millions)
|
$83.3
|
$58.6
|
$210.4
|
|
Cash & Marketable Security ($ millions)
|
$3.35
|
$3.84
|
$3.41
|
|
Equity Value ($ millions)
|
$88.40
|
$66.20
|
$219.80
|
|
Book Value Per Share
|
$2.62
|
$1.97
|
$6.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
9 Months
|
9 Months
|
$000s
|
Sept 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$706
|
$377
|
$2,960
|
$768
|
Percentage of Ether that is Staked
|
46.5%
|
0.00%
|
46.5%
|
0.00%
|
Staking Yield
|
4.67%
|
n/a
|
4.84%
|
n/a
|
Operating Expenses
|
$1,027
|
$416
|
$2,954
|
$1,155
|
Net Operating Income (Loss)
|
($321)
|
($40)
|
$7
|
($387)
|
Net Income (Loss) after OCI
|
$21,786
|
$44,465
|
($131,398)
|
$116,041
The Company’s revenue of $706,179 for the quarter included both consulting revenue of $218,226 ($1,061,296 for nine months) from Purpose Investments pertaining to its crypto ETFs (BTCC and ETHH) and $473,879 ($1,882,965 for nine months) from Staked Ether Rewards. The quarterly revenue declined primarily due to the daily average price of Ether (C$2,863 in Q2 vs. C$1,971 in Q3). There was no staking revenue in the comparable periods in 2021 given that the Company began staking Ether in December 2021. The gross yield on Staked Ether was approximately 4.67% during the third quarter compared to 4.65% in the second quarter and 4.84% year-to-date.
Operating expenses have increased year-over-year primarily related to hiring additional staff in 2022, a larger investment in investor relations, building capacity to internalize operations that are currently outsourced, and the assessment of potential new business opportunities for the Company. Details are included in the Company’s financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).
As an asset-oriented entity, the fair market value of the Company’s digital assets were materially impacted by the changes in Ether price over the period. Ether ended December 31, 2021 at C$4,676 and closed at C$1,860 on September 30, 2022, a 60% decline. During the three month and nine-month periods, the average daily Ether price was C$1,971 and C$2,847 respectively. The substantial decline in the fair market value of the core digital assets since December 31, 2021 is primarily due to this factor, and the sale of some non-core digital assets (MKR) for proceeds of $5.7 million (see table above).
The ending cash balance (including marketable securities) did not change materially over the nine-month period but declined approximately $0.5 million since June 30 to $3.35 million.
“Cryptocurrencies regained momentum, including Ether, which jumped by nearly 42% over the quarter,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “A positive market sentiment reflected well on our Company. Due to the complex nature of Ethereum’s upgrade, many investors, including us at Ether Capital, were waiting to see how the transition to Proof of Stake would play out. The Merge proving to be a success is a significant milestone for our Company, which allows us to refine our corporate strategy to not only support Ethereum but maximize shareholder value. We expect investor confidence to continue to grow as institutional capital pours into the sector and Staked Ether withdrawals become enacted in the coming year.”
“The yield generated from our Staked Ether was 4.67% in the third quarter and averaged 5.9% during the last two weeks of September,” said Ian McPherson, President and CFO of Ether Capital. “In addition, the shift to Proof of Stake decreased the energy consumption of the Ethereum network by an estimated 99.95% and is aligned with global ambitions to fight climate change. This is something we are very supportive of at Ether Capital as it will lessen the protocol’s carbon footprint and continue to attract investors with strong ESG mandates.”
Ether Capital’s portfolio company, Wyre, withdrew in early September from a previously announced transaction with Bolt Financial. Both Wyre and Bolt agreed to remain independent businesses. As discussed in the MD&A, the Company has reduced the fair market value of its investment to $2.03 million on September 30 from $4.175 million on June 30, 2022.
Summarized below are the primary digital assets held by Ether Capital as at September 30, 2022.
|
|
Ether
|
Staked Ether
|
Staked Ether Rewards
|
Units (ETH/Staked ETH)
|
23,610
|
20,512
|
701
|
Fair Market Value (C$000s)
|
$43,910
|
$38,149
|
$1,269
To access unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter, which ended September 30, 2022, please refer to the Company’s website at http://ethcap.co/. The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements, including the MD&A, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
The Company will host a webinar on November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm ET to review its third quarter financial results. Ether Capital’s CEO Brian Mosoff and President & CFO Ian McPherson will also discuss the implications of Ethereum’s transition to Proof of Stake (the Merge) and opportunities for investors to generate yield in the months ahead. Go here to register.
About Ether Capital Corporation
Ether Capital (NEO: ETHC) is a leading public technology company with a long-term objective to become a central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. The company has invested the majority of its balance sheet in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a core strategic asset and yield-generating instrument. The company is focused on financial infrastructure that supports the Ethereum blockchain and delivers corporate value. Ether Capital’s management team and Board of Directors are comprised of crypto natives, leading venture capitalists and traditional finance experts, which uniquely positions the company to identify and capitalize on opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co.
The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement, or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice and neither Ether Capital Corporation, nor any of its affiliates, will be held liable for inaccuracies in the information presented.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, the Company discloses the gross value of its assets, staking yield, and the net value per basic common share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company has presented such non-GAAP measures as management believes they are relevant measures of the value of the Company’s underlying assets. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to the information set out in the Company’s financial statements.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements in regard to the Ethereum ecosystem. The Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “on pace”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, judgments and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties; market volatility of Ether, uncertainties in regard to the development and acceptance of blockchain technology (including Proof of Stake and Ethereum 2.0), and the Ethereum platform and anticipated timing and impact of the Ethereum network upgrade, timing and terms of proposed transactions related to non-core asset dispositions, assumptions and judgments related to fair value estimates of investment in Wyre, and the other risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, the Risk Factors section in its most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis, the Risk Factors section in its Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus and its other filings available online at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. In addition, the Company cautions the reader that information provided in this press release is provided to give context to the nature of some of the Company’s future plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
