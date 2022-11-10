News
See Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter wear the same dress at the 2022 CMAs
Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter proved that two great minds think alike.
The county music stars attended the 2022 Country Music Awards red carpet wearing the same crystal blue dress, although each woman added her own twist to the look.
Ballerini accessorized the long open-back Balenciaga dress with gloves – this is how Kim Kardashian wore the dress at 2022 vanity lounge Oscar party in March and paired the ensemble with blue toe heels. Porter opted for a gloveless look, showing off a blue manicure look with turquoise rings and earrings.
Both women kept their hair down, except Porter had her blonde locks in waves while Ballerini donned a sleek, straight look.
Each look was award-winning on its own, although Ballerini was also nominated for an actual CMA award herself after being nominated for Single of the Year for her hit ‘Half of My Hometown,’ featuring Kenny Chesney. However, the price went to Cody Johnsonis “Until You Can’t.”
Entertainment
News
Paul Pelosi attack suspect charged by federal government
The exchange lasted about 15 seconds and left Pelosi and DePape lying on the ground with swollen blood around Paul Pelosi’s head, according to the indictment.
DePape, 42, of Richmond, a suburb of San Francisco, was arrested inside the Pelosi residence. When Paul Pelosi called 911, he told officers he was sleeping when a man he had never seen before entered his room looking for Nancy Pelosi.
Officers later discovered that a glass door to the back porch had been smashed. They recovered a roll of duct tape, a white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.
The assault rocked the political world days before the hotly contested midterm elections, the first national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on Capitol Hill. Threats against lawmakers and election officials have reached unprecedented heights, and authorities have issued a warning about rising extremism in the United States
DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson did not immediately respond to phone and email messages. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the state against DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories. A San Francisco judge ordered DePape held without bail on the attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse charges, and he was also taken into federal custody in the case.
He was indicted on federal charges, including assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official for the performance of their official duties. A second charge alleges he attempted to kidnap a US official because of the performance of his official duties.
The first count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and the second carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Politices
News
Fate of US Senate could be decided in runoff – RT World News
Key races in three states will determine which party controls the upper house of Congress
The United States Senate remains up for grabs as the 2022 midterm elections draw to a close, with several races still undecided and a runoff likely slated for next month in Georgia, which could become a tiebreaker that gives a majority to one of the two major parties.
Although Democrats won a Senate seat in Pennsylvania after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, three states will now decide the fate of the upper house: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt is currently leading in Nevada, while Democrat Mark Kelly is leading the pack in Arizona. However, with many more votes to count, both races were deemed too soon to be called.
Georgia, meanwhile, heads to a runoff Dec. 6, as incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker failed to meet the 50% threshold needed to win outright.
If members of both parties each took Nevada and Arizona, Georgia’s runoff would then decide whether Republicans or Democrats hold a majority in the Senate. The chamber was split evenly ahead of the midterms, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris – who chairs the Senate – to break ties on split votes.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Proposition 131 to create a post of Lieutenant Governor AZ passing
About 55% of voters approved a ballot measure that would create a lieutenant governorship, according to unofficial results from the Arizona secretary of state’s office on Wednesday.
If passed, Proposition 131 would establish a lieutenant governorship to run on a joint ticket with the state governor beginning in 2026. Potential gubernatorial candidates would nominate someone for the position who would take relieves her in their absence. Currently, the Secretary of State is first in line for the Governor of Arizona.
Arizona voters rejected similar initiatives in 1994 and 2010. If the measure passes this year, Arizona would become the 46th state to adopt the office and the governor would determine the specific duties of the lieutenant governor.
Delaware
News
Jacque Vaughn gets first win after interim tag removed, Durant records triple double in 112-85 win
It wasn’t even close.
If we’re going by the late, legendary Kobe Bryant’s definition, a rivalry is only a rivalry if both teams involved beat each other from time to time.
The Knicks haven’t beaten the Nets since before the onset of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
That didn’t change on Wednesday night.
The so-called cross-borough rivalry is as lopsided as the final score was just hours after Nets GM Sean Marks introduced Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement at head coach. The Nets outworked the Knicks on both ends of the floor, moved the ball, made open shots and got stops consistently in their 112-85 blowout victory at Barclays Center on Wednesday.
It was another performance that underscored the very reason Marks felt comfortable promoting Vaughn in the first place. The Nets (5-7) are now 3-2 in games Vaughn has coached and have won three of their last four games.
Knicks fans in attendance sporting the vaunted orange and blue never got a chance to get into the game because the Nets blew it wide open in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
The only time they were audible was in the fourth quarter, as they grew restless while Brooklyn’s lead ballooned to more than 30. Knicks fans began booing Evan Fournier after he bricked a wide-open three off the backboard from the left wing.
“You fu—ng suck!” one Knicks fan shouted from the stands after the miss.
There were tons of misses — 59 to be exact — for the Knicks and not nearly as many for the Nets, led by Kevin Durant, whose ability to repeatedly make shots over Julius Randle’s contest forced Randle to hold his head down in disbelief.
Durant and Randle frequently went at each other, matched-up as the opposing captains of New York’s two pro basketball teams. On one possession, Durant shot a three over Randle’s hand, and the two laughed on the way back up the court once the shot went in.
Those laughs only continued, however, for one team. Durant finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists but got help from four other teammates who each scored in double figures. Meanwhile, Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, but the Knicks struggled to generate shots in Tom Thibodeau’s stagnant offense.
Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett were the only other Knicks players to score in double figures.
The Nets never trailed in their wire-to-wire victory. A number of factors were at play as they ran up the score in another victory that brings the Nets closer to .500.
The ball virtually never stuck for the Nets on Wednesday night, except for when Durant used possessions as his personal mission to go at Randle early into the game.
The Nets registered 30 assists — with Durant tallying 12 — on 42 made field goals. Eight different players recorded at least one assist.
Some of it is addition by subtraction: Without Irving, a ball-dominant scorer, the Nets have had to score by committee. Most importantly, however, it’s the improved Brooklyn defense that has created more scoring opportunities by sheer virtue of the team not going against a set defense every time up the floor.
That defense will be tested as the Nets get set to embark on a four-game West Coast road trip against both star-studded Los Angeles teams and Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers.
()
News
Knicks embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets – The Mercury News
The Knicks can claim the title of the least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.
If Wednesday night was any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who have gotten younger since Steve Nash’s withdrawal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and it was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were up short at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to the outside rounder early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire loss.
The Knicks (5-6) folded at halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never tight in the second half. The Nets led in double digits for the final 42 minutes.
Total dominance.
Julius Randle’s stat line looked pretty good (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and dominated by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a streak that began with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry.
Despite their encouraging play last week, the aura of unease and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of this is related to Irving.
On Wednesday night, for example, as the Nets introduced Jacque Vaughn as permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites stood outside the Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while handing out anti-Semitic pamphlets.
Irving wasn’t there Wednesday and general manager Sean Marks admitted he didn’t speak directly to his point guard about the suspension.
The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused with title contenders. Wednesday night was an encore.
Brooklyn’s overhand hit connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 runs and trailed by 16. It was a steady run to a blowout from there.
The Knicks starters were again outplayed, with Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all finishing +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32% and their 85 points were a season low.
“We have our challenges,” said Tom Thibodeau. “We know how tough this league is. Have to work every day. You focus on your own team, and that’s what we tried to do. Every day is a challenge. Focus on improving, do the work necessary to prepare for every opponent, go out and play your best.
()
California Daily Newspapers
News
Knicks get embarrassed in Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets
The Knicks can claim the title for least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.
If Wednesday night were any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who’ve been rejuvenated since Steve Nash’s removal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and that was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were no match in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to outer borough very early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire defeat.
The Knicks (5-6) folded by halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never close in the second half. The Nets led by double digits for the final 42 minutes.
Total domination.
Julius Randle’s stat line looked well enough (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and outplayed by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists..
The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a stretch that started with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry.
Despite their encouraging play in the last week or so, the aura of uneasiness and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of that is related to Irving.
On Wednesday night, for instance, as the Nets were introducing Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were outside Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while distributing anti-Semitic pamphlets.
Irving wasn’t around Wednesday and GM Sean Marks acknowledged he hasn’t spoken directly to his point guard about the suspension.
The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused for title contenders. Wednesday night was a reminder.
Brooklyn’s knockdown blow connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 points and trailed by 16. It was a steady ride to a blowout from there.
The Knicks’ starters were dominated again, with Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all finishing with +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32% and their 85 points represented a season-low.
“We have our challenges,” Tom Thibodeau said. “We know how hard this league is. Gotta work every day. You focus on your own team, and that’s what we’ve tried to do. Each day is a challenge. Concentrate on the improvement, put the work in that’s necessary to prepare for each opponent, go out and play your best.”
()
See Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter wear the same dress at the 2022 CMAs
Paul Pelosi attack suspect charged by federal government
Fate of US Senate could be decided in runoff – RT World News
Proposition 131 to create a post of Lieutenant Governor AZ passing
Jacque Vaughn gets first win after interim tag removed, Durant records triple double in 112-85 win
Knicks embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets – The Mercury News
Knicks get embarrassed in Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets
Listeria outbreak from deli meats and cheese kills 1 and sickens dozens
Wolves blitzed again, this time by short-handed Phoenix
Iran’s Protest Generation Explains Why They Won’t Be Silenced | podcasting | New
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?