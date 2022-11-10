Smartphones are like cars. So why not maintain them?

JAmy Schumer’s “Dr Congress” skit inside depicts a recognizable hell: the comedian in a sterile exam room, seeking gynecological care from a doctor, but instead encounters four condescending, distraught and puritans. Her medical care is actually in the hands of politicians, members of the all-male, staunchly unscientific “House Committee on Women’s Health.”

The sketch, from the show’s fourth season, was released in April 2016. But watching it earlier this month, I took it for recent, a bit of the new season of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount +, the show’s first since going on hiatus half a year before Trump was elected. That’s partly because the skit’s grotesque satire is only a few degrees away from our current reality – especially in the absence of Roe v Wade, unscientific committees of politicians now make medical decisions for women. Across the country. (As Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz put it in a recent debate: Decisions about abortion should be made between women, doctors, and “local political leaders.”)

But it’s also because the sketch matches much of Inside Amy Schumer’s fifth season, which attempts to confuse some big issues facing women with thinly contoured hyperbole, sketches whose absurdity is less provocative or illuminating than declarative. Instead of a joke, the punchline is an undercurrent of righteous fury with a subtext that’s basically, “It’s bad, we know it.”

“Dr Congress” would actually be one of the best political sketches of the show’s fifth season, which premiered last month and has, over the course of four episodes, demonstrated the limits of what topical comedy may direct in 2022. New episodes have their well-watched nutcases or bits — a New York “fart park,” women smugly invoking “gratitude!” for all cosmetic procedures that promote appreciation of their natural body. But he has highlighted sketches that deal with dire causes — the wars on reproductive and trans rights, as well as sexual assault — that work more like public service announcements than comedy. They aren’t wrong, mince words, and have a clear point of view, but that doesn’t make them funny.

Take “Colorado,” a skit from the premiere in which Schumer stars in a fake tourist ad for a state with lax abortion laws, encouraging women to visit a number of neighboring states without mentioning abortion by name. (For those in Iowa and Missouri, she says, Illinois is also a good option.) The skit has the sheen of comedy – lines like “I could have gone to a town in Texas which has a super cool DA, if you know what I mean,” delivered with snappy gaiety – but fails to bring laughs. It’s hardly a distortion. There’s nothing surprising, let alone funny, when the conclusion is that things are as bad as you know they are. Another sketch reveals a Texan Republican’s worst fear: surprise! – a trans woman using the bathroom that matches her gender.

Or take another skit, “O-Week,” one of the few not to feature Schumer, in which a college RA preps freshmen during orientation by handing out increasingly deranged gifts – rape whistles, mace, swords – and declaring each girl out for herself. There’s nothing telling about pointing out that college campuses are hotbeds of sexual assault; if anything, the skit feels like it responds to 2014-2015, when Rolling Stone’s botched story and The Hunting Ground documentary formed focus on dealing with college sexual misconduct. “The college orientation is just, ‘Welcome to college, you’re about to be mugged,’” writer and college student Sascha Seinfeld (Jerry’s daughter) says in one of many fifth-season interstitials that deflate whatever humor remains as they explain the joke. , which almost never go much further than “shit is bad, it exists”.

To be fair, it was always going to be difficult for Schumer to restart his flagship show in 2022, just six years but cultural eternities away from his departure, a time when a shared American political reality disintegrated and the place of comedy peak. moved further online. The original Inside Amy Schumer, which ran from 2013 to 2016, arguably the height of the era of pop feminism, made her lead role one of the most famous comedians in the country for a reason: when it was good, it was awesome – sharp, insightful and, above all, hilarious. Schumer demonstrated an astute understanding of upper-middle-class white women: how they communicated, how they compromised, how they presented themselves to other women and were still, despite all their privileges, circumscribed by sexism. She specialized in identifying familiar but fuzzy cultural tropes, which she twisted to the point of clarity (see: the wine wife in “Football Town Nights”, the aging actresses in “Last Fuckable Day”, the war of women deflecting compliments.

This type of comedy — impressions of tropes you know on sight but couldn’t categorize, bits broaching the narcissism of white women or the ties of sexism — have thrived online since Inside Amy Schumer quit. emit. Scroll for a few seconds on TikTok or Twitter and you’ll see full-face comedians donning half-over-the-top personas. Given the hyper-speed and inevitability of social media, the task of finding an original angle, or a trope to sneak into and explode into, has become harder and more niche.

But neither did Schumer and his writers find the right recipe in topical or political humor, a category that for years produced increasingly diminishing returns. Issue-based comedy is only as funny when the stakes rise, the fringe more mainstream, the source material more unbalanced. Saturday Night Live has been hitting that wall for years with its cold opens, the main reveal of which has been to see which celebrities are most in search of impressions, and who still struggle to twist an already macabre political reality for a laugh. . Sketches or comedies tied to a certain level of contemporary discourse such as Showtime’s Ziwe, HBO’s Break with Sam Jay and That Damn Michael Che – all of which have black hosts with different perspectives than Schumer – have struggled to burst. There’s the ever-evolving obsolescence of late-night television, whose monologues remain stuck in a right-wing response loop two years after Trump’s departure.

Amy Schumer’s Inside reboot is just the latest to hit that ceiling, using sketch comedy as a megaphone rather than a blacklight. When reality becomes more and more absurd, with characters devoid of sincerity, there is little air left for satire. Jokes scratch but don’t tickle. There’s nothing inherently wrong with these sketches – they’re well executed and constructed. But when the intended response seems like an acknowledgment nod rather than a cackle, those jokes might be out of breath.