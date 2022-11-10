Team Thackeray’s Sanjay Raut praises BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, tone softens

Sanjay Raut at the home of Uddhav Thackeray, paying tribute to Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Mumbai:

A day after being released from prison after more than three months, Team Thackeray’s Sanjay Raut today praised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader seen as a powerhouse behind the Sena mutineer Eknath Shinde replacing Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister in June.

“There is a new government in Maharashtra, which has also made good decisions. We don’t oppose for the sake of opposing,” he said, “Devendra Fadnavis made good decisions. I read the newspaper whenever possible (in prison). Decisions such as housing for the poor deserve praise.

He also mentioned the decision to give more rights to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). “Our government took away these rights. I didn’t like that. Mr. Fadnavis did well to restore them.”

He told reporters he would meet Mr Fadnavis ‘about some public works’.

“I will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and tell them what is happening to me. I had read that Devendra Fadnavis said that political bitterness should be reduced. I welcome his statement” , he added.

Although his praise was limited to Mr Fadnavis – he did not name Eknath Shinde – it can be seen as a softening of Mr Raut’s rhetoric.

An incendiary journalist-politician and member of the Rajya Sabha, he had defended the Thackerays aggressively during the split from Eknath Shinde five months ago.

After being released on bail yesterday after 103 days in jail, Mr Raut was speaking to the media before meeting Uddhav Thackeray at his home. He said he would also meet Sharad Pawar, head of the Thackeray team’s allied NCP. “I thought people would forget about me in three months. But I got a lot of calls since my release yesterday. Uddhav i was in regular contact with me. Pawar sahib also spoke to me on the phone.

He declined to speak much about the court order, which said his arrest was wrong because investigative agency ED provided no evidence of money laundering. He is accused of fraud in a housing estate.

“The command has sent an encouraging sign across the country. I won’t comment on that or on the ED. Nor will I speak of the architects of this controversy. If my incarceration made them happy, so be it,” he said.

“In my heart, I have never held a grudge against anyone. My family has suffered a lot. But such is life. We are in politics,” he added. He refused to “blame the system as a whole”.

“I don’t blame any central polling agency either. When they have the opportunity to do good things, they should do it,” he said, although later at Uddhav Thackeray’s home he made a stern comment: “The question is, the Are Investigative Agencies Pets for State and Central Governments? There is an argument to completely shut down the ED.”

Earlier, without naming anyone, he denounced “the kind of political vendetta that has not been seen even when the country has been enslaved for 150 years”. On his comments after his release that his wrongful arrest was “by order of Delhi”, he said: “No one should be arrested on false charges; it’s not just about me”.

While incarcerated, he said: ‘I was sick in prison and I don’t feel well now. Prison is not a happy time. You have to talk to the walls. All connection with the outside world is lost. In solitude, you have to talk to the walls.

He said he was inspired by VD Savarkar, Bal Gangadhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had spent years in prison. “Anyone who does politics has to go to jail at some point, I thought to myself.”