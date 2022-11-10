Donald Trump was asked on Election Day, how much Republican midterm results should be seen as a function of his own efforts.
The right decides once again to attack Trump
The first part of this quote got a lot of attention, coming from “heads, I win; tails, you lose” the school of accepting blame. But the last part, it turns out, was prophetic. Not only was the startling Republican underperformance blamed on Trump, but the moment extended to something larger: an insistence in some quarters that Trump be excised entirely from Republican politics.
This was most evident in parallel excoriations from outlets linked to right-wing media kingmaker Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post’s front page, largely focused on bolstering Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (RN.Y.) failed candidacy in the weeks leading up to the election, pivoted to a celebration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election win. (R) Wednesday morning and Thursday poking fun at the man leading DeSantis in most of the 2024 presidential elections: Trump.
This… evocative image was linked to an essay by conservative writer John Podhoretz.
“Trump is perhaps the most profound electoral repellent in modern American history,” Podhoretz wrote. “The surest way to lose at those midpoints was to be a Trump-backed politician.”
For those who commute to work not on the subway but in the back of a sedan, the Wall Street Journal offered a similar, albeit cartoonless, assessment.
“Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” headlined an editorial in the newspaper.
“Since his unlikely 2016 victory over the much-hated Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has had a perfect record of electoral defeat,” it read. “The GOP was beaten midterm in 2018 due to its low approval rating. Mr. Trump himself lost in 2020. He then sabotaged Georgia’s 2021 runoff by accusing party leaders of failing to reverse his loss somehow.
That left aside Trump’s failed endorsement in the 2017 Alabama Senate special election and the backlash of the Virginia legislative races that year, but we digress.
Even at Fox News, the network deeply linked to Trump’s political rise, reviews were mixed. The network raised the Post’s celebration of DeSantis’ victory, for example, though prime-time host Tucker Carlson was careful to point the finger at his perennial target: the elites (meaning the GOP establishment here). The party lost races unrelated to Trump, he noted accurately. But that was just a variation of Trump’s rhetoric at the start of this article: If the Republicans win, it’s in spite of the elites; if they lose, it’s because of them.
The static traveled outside of the Murdochverse. Various Republican officials and allies have given quotes to The Washington Post and The New York Times – even, occasionally, officially! – attributing the disappointing results to the former president. Critics even came from more exotic neighborhoods.
There is no doubt that some of this is deserved, of course; research published after the 2018 midterm elections found that Trump rallies for the candidates often had the effect of boosting Democrats by energizing anti-Trump voters. But it has very post-2012 vibes: a backlash at a time when there was even the slightest possibility of doing anything about it.
In that election 10 years ago, you’ll recall, Republicans expected to defy the polls and see Mitt Romney handily beat President Barack Obama. But he did not do it. It sparked, first, an energetic round of finger-pointing and, second, a structural effort to reshape the party for success. It was a moment that paved the way for Trump in 2016: isolating the establishment Republican approach from the angry, fringe and conservative media-focused one, the two moving in different directions for several years. In 2015, Trump proved that the latter path held more political power and used it to take control of the GOP. He’s retained that control ever since, which is why he’s been receiving outsize criticism for mid-term results.
Part of the reason it could, however, was that there wasn’t much leverage the establishment could wield, especially immediately after the election. The party put together a group that aimed to find a better way forward, but it was like carefully plotting a route on a paper map as the party base raced 100 miles an hour the other way , radio tuned to Rush Limbaugh.
What does it mean to challenge Trump right now? Challenge him how? When the Journal responds to Trump’s promise that his party would tire of winning by suggesting that Republicans should instead be “sick and tired of losing,” it’s an unsubtle reminder of DeSantis’ success. But even if the party decided to circle the wagons around DeSantis right now, what does that mean?
Let’s set aside for the moment that DeSantis’ win will itself draw scrutiny. That Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) won by a similar margin against a stronger opponent has generally been brushed aside by money-seeking Republicans, for now. Let’s just assess the playing field for now.
Trump’s party has long been the group of kids on the playground who could beat the bully if enough of them worked together – but each of them individually is wary of being the first to step forward. But even if they were all to move forward together, they have to do so at the right time, not (to extend the metaphor here) after he’s already come home from recess. If a number of them have challenged him now, there’s no way to wrest power from him anyway. And if only a few steps forward, even more will use it as an opportunity to curry favor with Trump. To move the metaphor in a new direction: Since 2016, the GOP has been a party of remoras, not competitive, man-eating sharks.
Everyone knows that Donald Trump is not the kingmaker he has long claimed to be and never was. But Republicans accepted him in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 because they were worried about 1) his support base and 2) invoking his wrath. These leverage points exist today as they existed Sunday.
Besides, if DeSantis were to use this moment to directly attack Trump, then what? Trump is quick to throw everything he can at DeSantis — and he’s no more bound than he’s ever been to offer nothing but valid criticism. Perhaps a challenge to Trump now from the party’s most popular non-Trump official would weaken the former president, deterring him from running at all. It’s more likely, however, that DeSantis will enter his second term fending off relentless attacks from his right flank.
Making Trump an election disaster in the post-election heat could benefit DeSantis or another Republican in 2024. But Trump has more than a year to reframe that stance and convince his base that elections are suspect and that candidates who lost were those who rejected his philosophy and put misguided Republicans back on track.
This is admittedly fatalistic, assuming that challenging Trump will get you nowhere. But this is not misinformed fatalism. Trump tried to overturn the results of a presidential election to take power in a legal coup and Republicans expressed frustration for about a week. They still need him to win the primaries – maybe not today, but someday. So even as the bully tried to burn down the school, they stood on the playground and agreed among themselves that someone had to do something.
Trump knows that’s how it works. He’s seen these little rebellions in the past. He’s quite obviously angry that Tuesday went badly and angry that DeSantis is getting good press. But he’s seen it before. And it’s still there, hands-on at least some of the controls.
How Meta’s layoff affected its desi employees
After layoffs at Twitter, Meta laid off 11,000 employees on Wednesday, November 9, or about 13% of its workforce.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced he was laying off employees to make the company “more capital efficient” and was also freezing hiring until the first financial quarter of 2023.
“I want to take responsibility for those decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry for those affected,” he said in a letter.
Many people, including those affected by one of the tech industry’s worst layoffs, have taken to social media to express their anger, shock and distress on social media platforms.
Let’s take a look at the stories of some employees who were impacted by Meta’s layoff and the steps the company is taking to soften the blow.
“Dismissed two days after his arrival”
A LinkedIn user, who said he was a recently terminated Meta employee, shared his situation.
The Indian, named Himanshu V, said he moved to Canada from India for his new job at Meta and was fired just two days after his arrival.
“I have moved to Canada to join Meta and two days after my arrival my trip has come to an end as I am affected by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone who is facing a difficult situation at this time” , wrote Himanshu, who according to his profile has worked with brands like Flipkart, GitHub and Adobe, in his LinkedIn post.
“What is the next step for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I eagerly await what will follow. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a Software Engineer (Canada or India),” he added.
Reacting to his post, several users spoke out against Meta over the layoffs.
One user wrote, “I don’t know how these things happen? How does a company not know that it is moving someone across continents just to fire them two days later? ! Surely they had the “dismissal list” ready at least two weeks in advance. »
Another commented: “I feel you mate. I am in a similar situation. Stay positive, someone somewhere will help us. All my wishes!!’
Some users also shared other job opportunities with him.
Employee on maternity leave dismissed
Anneka Patel, whose profile says she is head of communications at Facebook, was also among those made redundant.
In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Patel, who is on maternity leave, explained how she learned she had been made redundant.
Describing her journey with the company, she wrote: “For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an amazing 2.5 years of working on the Facebook Groups product, which I really think is the best part of Facebook.
“At 5:35 a.m. I received the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank,” Patel added.
She said she is open to work and is also looking forward to other job opportunities.
“I will continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months and will be open for work in the new year. While it’s a tough decision to make knowing it’s a competitive market with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’m never going back with it,” said Patel, who shared the post with a photo of her holding her in her arms. daughter, said.
What does Meta do for its terminated employees?
Meta said employees terminated on Wednesday will be entitled to 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for each year of service with no cap. They will also benefit from their paid leave (PTO).
Facebook’s parent company also said it would cover healthcare costs for six months for laid-off employees and their families.
READ ALSO: American Dream turns into a nightmare: How Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs affect H-1B visa holders
According Indian ExpressZuckerberg said those former employees will receive three months of career support with outside vendors, including access to unpublished job leads.
For those working in the United States on a visa such as H-1B, Meta’s CEO said the company has immigration specialists to help them.
“I know it’s particularly difficult if you’re here on a visa. There is a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work out their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to guide you based on what you and your family need,” Zuckerberg said in the letter, according to India today.
“Outside the United States, support will be similar, and we will follow soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws,” the letter adds.
The layoff is especially cruel to those on an H-1B visa in the United States because they only have 60 days to find another job or they will be deported.
“Once terminated, an H-1B visa holder has a 60-day grace period to obtain alternate employment in the United States (under an H-1B transfer process, where the new employer s handles sponsorship and relevant documents), otherwise he or she must be deported from the United States,” according to India time.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
PM Modi to visit Indonesia for G20 summit next week
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 16 to attend the G-20 summit, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with some of his counterparts. The summit is expected to bring together US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.
Leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine, its implications for food and energy security, and other pressing global issues such as climate change. Prime Minister Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20. “During the Bali summit, G20 leaders will extensively discuss key issues of global concern under the summit theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’ Three working sessions will be held under the agenda of the G20 summit – food and energy security, health and digital transformation,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a press conference.
He said President Widodo would symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister PM Modi during the closing session of the summit.
India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1.
“On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. The prime minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” Bagchi said.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.
It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).
The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.
India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 Presidency.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India’s G-20 Presidency will be an opportunity for her to share her expertise with the world in the areas of women’s empowerment, democracy and technologies. digital.
The prime minister also said that as chairman of the influential group, India’s endeavor would be that there is “no first world or third world” and that there should only be “one world”.
“A great opportunity has arisen. It is a matter of pride for every Indian, it is a matter of increasing their pride,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address at the online event.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
BJP Fields Ex MLA who ‘jumped into the river to save lives’ in Gujarat’s Morbi
Ukraine peace talks remain distant even as Moscow signals retreat
“As for the ultimate status of Crimea, it will be something to be negotiated or discussed between the Ukrainians and the Russians, but Crimea is Ukraine,” Deputy Colin H. Kahl said Tuesday. Pentagon policy secretary.
Ukrainian military advances in Crimea, though a distant prospect for now, would stoke concern in Washington over Mr Putin’s threats to escalate the conflict.
US and European leaders see their goal for now as containing a protracted war against Ukraine and deterring Mr. Putin from using a tactical nuclear warhead or other weapon of mass destruction. Officials wonder if Mr Putin is bluffing when he alludes to the use of nuclear weapons, but some analysts believe control of Crimea, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, could be a red line for the Russian leader.
US officials have said for months they send private and public messages to the Kremlin warning of dire consequences if Mr Putin uses nuclear weapons. Mr. Sullivan has spoken with Nikolai Patrushev, his Russian counterpart, since the start of the war to try to avoid any misunderstandings around nuclear threats, the Biden administration official said.
“I’ve known both Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken for years,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, referring to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Mr Khanna, who was among those who signed the progressives’ letter to Mr Biden, continued: “I am confident that they understand the risks of nuclear war and the risks of escalation, and are doing everything they can to support Ukraine while minimizing the risk of conflict escalation.
US officials said Mr. Zelensky’s private position was the same as his public position: He wants to see pre-2014 Ukrainian territory returned, and he is not interested in trading anything to end it. at war.
Some European officials privately question whether this position is tenable, but others support it.
A hiker who fell off a cliff in upstate New York spent a night in the cold before being transported to safety
A hiker who fell off a cliff and got stuck on a mountain in New York was rescued the next day after a jogger heard his desperate cries for help.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, left his home in Nyack around 1.30am on Tuesday to go for a walk – when he failed to return home, his wife contacted the police.
They tried to locate Tiwana using K-9 units and drones, but were unsuccessful and he was forced to spend a night alone in the scorching cold.
It wasn’t until around 8 a.m. the next day that Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard him screaming for help from a heavily wooded area as she ran her daily errand.
Since Tiwana was caught in rough and steep terrain, he had to be airlifted to safety. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor abrasions as well as non-life-threatening hypothermia and dehydration.
Tiwana left her mobile phone in her car and was therefore unable to call for help, paramedics said.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, was out for a walk on a trail in Nyack, New York, when he slipped on loose rocks, causing him to tumble off a cliff and be stranded.
Tiwana’s wife contacted the police to say he was missing but he was not found that evening. He spent the night alone in the cold
Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard Tiwana scream from the top of the mountain. She then returned to the trail and caught the attention of a ranger
Tiwana, who works as a human rights activist advocating for citizen action, walks regularly in Nyack State Park, his wife Karena Kronin, 44, told police.
He was reported missing by Kronin at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after being missing for more than three hours.
The Clarkston Police Department said they then triggered a county alarm which notified county police departments of the emergency.
“An exhaustive search was conducted by patrol officers, CPD K9 and our drone unit of the surrounding neighborhood, Nyack State Beach and Hook Mtn, which did not allow us to locate the missing portion,” Clarksdale Police said. in a press release.
Kronin also posted a message on social media asking anyone in the area to come forward if they had seen him.
Tiwana takes regular walks in Nyack State Park. He was unable to call for help because he left his phone in the car, paramedics said.
Tiwana’s wife, Karen Kronin, 44, contacted police when he had not returned. She posted on social media asking anyone who had been to Nyack State Park to say if they had seen it
Park police deployed K-9 units and drones to find the missing hiker, but had no luck locating him until the next day when he was heard screaming by a woman during his daily run .
The next day, Vandorpe was running in the park when she heard distant cries for help but could not clearly make out what was being said, so stopped another runner for a second opinion.
“I was running and I heard him screaming from the mountain ‘help, help,’” Vandorpe told NBC4.
“I started trying to shout into the mountain, they started communicating with me,” she added.
Vandorpe then sprinted down the trail and found a ranger who called for more help.
Beneath the leaves, loose shale rocks that covered the cliff face were giving way, paramedic Donny Federowski told NBC4.
Tiwana may have fallen off the cliff as the ground collapsed beneath him.
Federowski climbed the cliff to meet Tiwana, who he said was not properly dressed for the cold. He gave her water and blankets.
Other first responders descended from above to reach Tiwana before he was removed by helicopter – a collaboration between the Nyack and Piedmont fire departments.
Donny Federowski was one of the paramedics who climbed the mountain to find Tiwani. He said that under the sheets were loose shale rocks that would give way easily
Tiwana was dehydrated and hypothermic when she was reached by the rescue team.
The rescue team placed Tiwana in a basket and from there he was carried up a hiking trail further up the mountain where he received initial treatment.
A helicopter crew then took him to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Feds arrest 45 people on drug and gun charges in Arkansas
On Wednesday, federal organized crime investigators in Arkansas arrested 45 suspected members of two gangs for drug trafficking and crimes involving firearms.
The FBI led two of the three total investigations, targeting the Every Body Killas (EBK) and Loady Murder Mobb gangs, and the groups’ alleged violent activities in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Arkansas. The 45 people arrested were part of an indictment naming 80 suspects.
EBK’s indictment involves 35 defendants, including rapper Freddie Gladney III, also known as Bankroll Freddie, while Loady Murder Mobb’s indictment involves 26 people, the Department of Justice said. Justice in a press release.
In the third operation, the Drug Enforcement Administration discovered the California source of methamphetamine and fentanyl sold by street dealers in Arkansas. A total of 18 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Through wiretapping, “law enforcement discovered that the gangs were funding their violent activities primarily through the sale of large quantities of high-grade marijuana. The investigation revealed drug trafficking and travel between Arkansas and Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma,” the Justice Department said.
Both agencies were involved in the arrests and sweeps carried out on Wednesday.
SEE ALSO: Maryland couple sentenced to 20 years for espionage in Navy nuclear secrets case
“We’re all in the business of saving lives and with the Eastern District of Arkansas’ 80 indictments for drugs, drug crimes, weapons, gang activity, that’s exactly what we’ve done. today,” DEA Deputy Special Agent Jared Harper said. said, according to KATV-TV, an affiliate of Little Rock ABC.
Prior to Wednesday’s arrests, the FBI had brought in 42 firearms, about $775,000 in cash and $428,000 in jewelry, about 278 pounds of marijuana worth about $450,000, seven ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 116 fentanyl pills, the Justice Department said. The DEA, meanwhile, had returned 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 600 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, nine ounces of cocaine and $146,000 in cash.
Authorities are still looking for the other 27 fugitives.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
The story behind a celebrity-studded wedding party at 1928 Beacon Hill
When Ilaria Urbinati and Johnny Hunt tied the knot in October, a group of celebrity friends helped them celebrate.
The vintage-chic 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant hosted several Hollywood stars for a private wedding celebration at the end of October.
Famous stylist Ilaria Urbinati and Boston-born martial arts expert Johnny Hunt exchanged vows on Oct. 15 in Cambridge. Afterwards, the happy couple and their family and friends – including actors Rami Malek, James Marsden and Yolanda Masterson as well as fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff – partied the night away at 1928.
The couple met in 2017 when Urbinati wanted to learn martial arts, and Hunt became his trainer, according to vogue. Urbinati, who was born in Italy, recently styled actor Chris Evans for PeopleThe filming of “The Sexiest Man Alive”.
So how did Beacon Hill’s intimate celebration go?
“The first thing we knew for sure was that we wanted to have a wedding in Boston in the fall,” Hunt told Boston.com. “I’m very proud to be from here, of course. My family is here. My mom is there. And Ilaria is also in love with the city. We come back often, and we even got engaged on Cape Cod. So it was like a natural fit.
“The couple came over for lunch and we started talking about it,” 1928 owner Kristen Jenkins told Boston.com. “We hadn’t had many private events at that time, and I said yes without really thinking.”
“We really didn’t want a typical wedding venue,” Urbinati said. “We wanted a place that felt moody and intimate. 1928 was fairly new. We stumbled across it one night while walking around Beacon Hill and immediately knew this was the place.
“Specifically,” added Hunt, “we love the charm of Beacon Hill and thought it would be great to be able to share it with all of our out-of-town friends.”
“I had no idea who was coming to the wedding,” Jenkins said. “It was a very nice surprise when these lovely actors came through the door.”
James Marsden, aka X-Men’s Cyclops, happens to be the star of one of Jenkins’ favorite movies: “Hop.” Malek, best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as playing the villain in the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” and Elliot in the TV series “Mr. Robot,” left his autograph on the office wall, Jenkins said. It reads: Magnificent humans live here!
“He was adorable,” she added. “…He seemed to be in charge of music and helping me set up our computer.” Jenkins said the playlist included “a lot of 80s tunes”. And a Queen song: “Don’t Stop Me Now”.
“Rami didn’t sing to it, but he got behind the bar and started throwing cocktails to the music. He was really impressive. He was definitely a bartender at some point in his life.
“It was hard to keep my phone in my pocket,” Jenkins admitted, “but we all respected the privacy of the guests.”
The couple worked with chef Victor Valencia from 1928 on the four-course menu: homemade salmon roulade, Hawaiian lemon snapper with sesame-crusted jumbo crab, New York sirloin with melted gorgonzola and fondue with raspberry chocolate.
“The bride and groom knew what they wanted and Victor executed it perfectly,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, who also runs Leonards New England, which has been in his family since 1933, has always wanted to own a restaurant.
“1928 Beacon Hill is low-key luxury, not too glitzy. The neighbors call it home here,” she said. “We’re only a year old, but we’re off to a great start.”
