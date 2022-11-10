The right decides once again to attack Trump

After layoffs at Twitter, Meta laid off 11,000 employees on Wednesday, November 9, or about 13% of its workforce.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced he was laying off employees to make the company “more capital efficient” and was also freezing hiring until the first financial quarter of 2023.

“I want to take responsibility for those decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry for those affected,” he said in a letter.

Many people, including those affected by one of the tech industry’s worst layoffs, have taken to social media to express their anger, shock and distress on social media platforms.

Let’s take a look at the stories of some employees who were impacted by Meta’s layoff and the steps the company is taking to soften the blow.

“Dismissed two days after his arrival”

A LinkedIn user, who said he was a recently terminated Meta employee, shared his situation.

The Indian, named Himanshu V, said he moved to Canada from India for his new job at Meta and was fired just two days after his arrival.

“I have moved to Canada to join Meta and two days after my arrival my trip has come to an end as I am affected by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone who is facing a difficult situation at this time” , wrote Himanshu, who according to his profile has worked with brands like Flipkart, GitHub and Adobe, in his LinkedIn post.

“What is the next step for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I eagerly await what will follow. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a Software Engineer (Canada or India),” he added.

Reacting to his post, several users spoke out against Meta over the layoffs.

One user wrote, “I don’t know how these things happen? How does a company not know that it is moving someone across continents just to fire them two days later? ! Surely they had the “dismissal list” ready at least two weeks in advance. »

Another commented: “I feel you mate. I am in a similar situation. Stay positive, someone somewhere will help us. All my wishes!!’

Some users also shared other job opportunities with him.

Employee on maternity leave dismissed

Anneka Patel, whose profile says she is head of communications at Facebook, was also among those made redundant.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Patel, who is on maternity leave, explained how she learned she had been made redundant.

Describing her journey with the company, she wrote: “For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an amazing 2.5 years of working on the Facebook Groups product, which I really think is the best part of Facebook.

“At 5:35 a.m. I received the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank,” Patel added.

She said she is open to work and is also looking forward to other job opportunities.

“I will continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months and will be open for work in the new year. While it’s a tough decision to make knowing it’s a competitive market with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’m never going back with it,” said Patel, who shared the post with a photo of her holding her in her arms. daughter, said.

What does Meta do for its terminated employees?

Meta said employees terminated on Wednesday will be entitled to 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for each year of service with no cap. They will also benefit from their paid leave (PTO).

Facebook’s parent company also said it would cover healthcare costs for six months for laid-off employees and their families.

According Indian ExpressZuckerberg said those former employees will receive three months of career support with outside vendors, including access to unpublished job leads.

For those working in the United States on a visa such as H-1B, Meta’s CEO said the company has immigration specialists to help them.

“I know it’s particularly difficult if you’re here on a visa. There is a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work out their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to guide you based on what you and your family need,” Zuckerberg said in the letter, according to India today.

“Outside the United States, support will be similar, and we will follow soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws,” the letter adds.

The layoff is especially cruel to those on an H-1B visa in the United States because they only have 60 days to find another job or they will be deported.

“Once terminated, an H-1B visa holder has a 60-day grace period to obtain alternate employment in the United States (under an H-1B transfer process, where the new employer s handles sponsorship and relevant documents), otherwise he or she must be deported from the United States,” according to India time.

