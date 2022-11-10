News
The weed is legal in Thailand. How long will the highlights last?
Thailand’s military government is conducting an experiment: What happens when a country in Asia, a region where drug laws tend to be tough, essentially legalizes marijuana overnight?
In the first few months, many people opened cannabis dispensaries and their customers smoked a lot of cannabis.
The Thai marijuana industry has a happy and free vibe at street level. Some clinics offer workshops on joint rolling and making “herb tea”. Next week, one of them is organizing a “yoga at heights” class; the ticket price includes a joint, a drink, a snack and the rental of a yoga mat.
“It’s good because you can just go out and buy it whenever you want,” said Ak Sudasna, 50, who owns a real estate company in Bangkok and usually buys around 40 grams of marijuana a month, for around $15. the gram, in stores. near his home.
“It’s nice for tourists,” he added. “It’s good for the country.
But the highlights may not last. A sprawling bill, which is expected to go through parliament in the coming weeks, will seek to regulate legal gray areas around the cultivation, sale and use of the drug. It could become law as early as next year.
Exactly how the law would affect the industry and consumers like Mr. Ak will depend a lot on the fine print. But, for now, its exact scope and direction are being negotiated in parliamentary committee, out of the public eye.
A rarity in Asia
Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region impose long prison sentences on those convicted of possessing, using or trafficking marijuana. Until recently, this was also the case in Thailand, which is ruled by a former general who seized power in a coup in 2014. But when he removed the marijuana flowers (the part of the plant you smoke to get high) from its list of narcotics in June, the country instantly became an extreme regional exception in terms of drug policy.
The change was part of a plan to promote small-scale cannabis cultivation, and officials have since added some caveats. Smoking weed in public is prohibited, for example. Food products can only contain very low doses of THC, the psychoactive component of the plant. And all sales are technically for medical rather than recreational purposes, although sellers do not require buyers to produce doctor’s notes. (Thailand has permitted the consumption of cannabis under medical supervision since 2019.)
“They’re still working out what legalization means,” said Thanisorn Boonsoong, managing director of Eastern Spectrum Group, a Thai company that was established in 2019 and makes products with CBD, a cannabis extract that doesn’t hover users but that is widespread. presented as a therapeutic panacea.
Learn more about cannabis
With recreational marijuana becoming legal in several states, cannabis products are becoming more readily available and increasingly varied.
“Recreational marijuana is still a gray area at the moment as the bill has not passed,” he added, referring to the cannabis and hemp bill that was also introduced. in June and sent back to committee in September. “So it opens up a lot of regulatory loopholes for consumption, for recreational smoking.”
There is a need for more legal clarity as potential foreign investors are still not comfortable with Thailand’s “go with the flow” approach to medical use, said Frederic Rocafort, a lawyer at Seattle who advises clients on cannabis policies in Thailand and other countries. .
“It’s interesting, but as lawyers it drives us crazy,” he says.
Politics
Thailand’s U-turn on cannabis has been led by one of its main political parties, Bhumjaithai. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul became health minister in 2019 after campaigning to legalize marijuana cultivation in the country, which has long used cannabis as a medicinal ingredient.
Since then, the Thai government has released thousands of prisoners serving time for marijuana-related offenses and announced a plan to donate one million cannabis plants to Thai households. He also talked about making the country a wellness destination for tourists who want to use medical marijuana.
Now, as the weed boom has further raised Mr Anutin’s profile, his main political rivals, who were once silent on his cannabis plans, have warned in recent months that the campaign risks fueling the abuse. Some have even said that cannabis should be put back on the list of narcotics, a suggestion Mr Anutin called “ridiculous”.
A new version of the legislation is expected to be reintroduced in parliament as early as this week, setting up a new cycle of legislative debates. Analysts say the law could potentially be ready to be sent to Thailand’s king for signature at some point before the country’s next general election, tentatively scheduled for May.
Gloria Lai, policy director for Asia at the International Drug Policy Consortium, a network of nonprofits, said she was concerned about what the final law would look like from a drug perspective. health policy. So far, the rollout of the decriminalization campaign has seemed rushed, she said, and the government has done little to educate the public about growing or using cannabis.
“We ended up with a politically driven process where the main motivation, just looking at how things have been, is economic,” Ms. Lai said.
The weed business
Within the Thai business community, there is a tug of war between people who want to prioritize low-end recreational marijuana and those whose priority is to make the country a hub for products made from it. cannabis products, said Alan Adcock, a partner at Tilleke & Gibbins, a Thai law firm.
“The government, like any government, wants to have more value-added industry: medical tourists, cosmetics, dietary supplements, traditional Thai medicine,” he said.
But some fear the proposed cannabis law will ultimately favor corporate interests over small businesses, said Kitty Chopaka, founder of Elevated Estate, a Thai cannabis consultancy.
For example, she said, limiting the number of plants a person can grow or requiring extensive lab testing of cannabis samples could effectively prevent small marijuana growers from entering the market.
Some of those same farmers have already been penalized for growing marijuana when it was illegal, said Ms Chopaka, who owns a cannabis store in Bangkok and advised the legislation drafting committee. “They should be the first to make money from this.”
“Shops continue to open”
Regulatory uncertainty in Thailand permeates a national cannabis industry that, according to a recent estimate by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, could be worth $1.2 billion by 2025.
Many people in the industry are postponing big decisions until the new law is passed, said Rattapon Sanrak, 35, a cannabis activist and entrepreneur in Bangkok. “Businessmen can’t do everything,” he said. “They can only go halfway because they worry about uncertainties.”
At the same time, new cannabis dispensaries continue to pop up in Bangkok and other Thai cities. “People are flouting caution” to open them, even amid fears such businesses could be shut down by police after the legislation is passed, said Phuket cannabis business consultant Carl K. Linn. .
Mr Linn said retail prices for dried marijuana buds are now about two to three times higher than they are in California – and much of the product was imported illegally from overseas.
Mr. Ak, the real estate agent, who smokes weed to relieve his chronic insomnia, said he was spoiled for choice when it came to where to buy his next batch of bud: there are five or six dispensaries within a five-minute walk of his house.
“In Bangkok, stores continue to open,” he said. “I mean, like, everywhere – all the time. I visited many, but not all of them, because there are too many.
Muktita Suhartono contributed report.
Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, will donate her kidney
New Delhi:
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the daughter of Singapore-based Patriarch Lalu Yadav, Rohini Acharya, will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member has said.
Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.
The president of the RJD, who suffers from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.
His Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya stepped in to breathe new life into her father, a family member told Press Trust of India.
Lalu Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is free on bail. He was imprisoned for his involvement in fodder cases and was hospitalized several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.
It is not known where the kidney transplant surgery will take place and when.
Mid-term reviews mattered most for access to abortion in these states
This article will be updated to include final results and other developments.
The first election to test abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade seems unlikely to reshape the abortion access map — at least not overnight. Voters across much of the country reinforced the status quo, choosing candidates likely to either maintain existing protections or restrictions in their states or deepen them.
States that protect access to abortion
States that restrict access to abortion
- Arizona
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Pennsylvania
Several of the most competitive races at the state level with abortion consequences were too close to announce on Wednesday. Republican power has expanded in some states, opening the door to further procedural bans in the coming months. But elsewhere, Republicans have failed in key contests for control of state governments that would have allowed them to push through restrictions easily.
And voters in several states revealed broad support for abortion rights, with California, Michigan and Vermont enshrining enduring protections in their state constitutions and those in Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure.
In many places, the results of the down races can prove as important for access to abortion as those for the seats of governor or legislature. Power shifts in state supreme courts are important to watch, as these courts can adjudicate challenges to new or existing abortion laws. Newly elected attorneys general will also have a say in their application.
States that have added midterm abortion protections
Tap a state for more details
Democrats had hoped Roe's overthrow would lead voters who support abortion rights to the polls in November, and their hopes were bolstered after Kansans rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to restrict abortion in August.
New constitutional protections approved Tuesday by voters in three more states will not only strengthen local and regional access to abortion, but could also encourage other states to follow suit.
California
Abortion is already legal until viability.
Adoption of an electoral measure affirming a right to abortion
The state already has strong protections in place, and voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to protect reproductive rights, including the right to abortion and contraceptives. The new amendment offers a guarantee that can only be undone by another electoral referendum.
Michigan
A near total ban is blocked in court.
Adoption of an electoral measure affirming a right to abortion
Re-elected Democratic Governor
NDP Majority in State Senate
Democratic attorney general re-elected
A winning ballot measure will enshrine abortion rights in Michigan and overturn an existing 1931 ban that has already been blocked by a court.
Michigan Democrats backed abortion rights to overthrow the state Senate and possibly the House of Representatives, giving them control of state government for the first time in 40 years. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who have pledged to protect abortion rights, were re-elected.
Vermont
Abortion is already legal with no gestation limit.
Adoption of an electoral measure affirming the right to abortion
A large majority of voters backed a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to personal reproductive autonomy. State lawmakers first passed legislation recognizing abortion as a basic right in 2019 to begin the multi-year amendment process.
States likely to add abortion restrictions after midterm
Tap a state for more details
In some states that already limit access to abortion, up-and-down ballot races have eliminated Democratic lawmakers who opposed the restrictions. With fewer hurdles, Republican majorities are expected to pass new or more restrictive bans in the coming months.
"We're going to see states that have already banned abortion trying to enact other restrictions as well," said Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports human rights. 'abortion. She pointed to possibilities, including tougher criminal penalties for providers and the ability for attorneys general to prosecute local abortion cases.
Florida
15 week ban in effect
Achieved Republican supermajority in state legislature
Re-elected Republican Governor
Republicans won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida legislature, putting them on a path to further restrict abortion. And they'll likely have the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who won re-election in a landslide and has previously said he intends to "expand pro-life protections." Florida already bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but lawmakers can push for a full or six-week ban.
Ohio
A six-week ban is blocked in court.
Conservative majority won in state Supreme Court
Re-elected Republican Governor
Republicans won all three seats in the Ohio Supreme Court election, and Gov. Mike DeWine will appoint a new justice to a vacant seat, ensuring a stronger conservative majority. A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which Mr DeWine signed in 2019, is currently blocked in a lower court in Ohio but is expected to reach the state Supreme Court next year.
The court has yet to rule on abortion rights, but the new composition "could have a significant impact on abortion-related cases," said Douglas Keith, the democracy programs attorney at Brennan. Center for Justice.
Where Abortion Politics Remains Uncertain After Midterms
Tap a state for more details
Although voters in many states affirmed the status quo on abortion, in a few places midterm election results were more mixed. An unexpected result was voter rejection of an anti-abortion measure in Kentucky, a state that bans nearly all abortions. And shared partisan control of state governments in a few other states may mean a stalemate on new abortion laws for the time being.
Kansas
Abortion is already legal up to 22 weeks.
Re-elected Democratic Governor
Elected Republican Attorney General
Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly retained the governorship, though Republicans retained a veto-proof majority in the Legislature and could try to impose abortion restrictions in the legislative session. next year. Newly elected Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach has said he wants to make Kansas the most anti-abortion state in the nation.
In August, Kansans decisively rejected an amendment that would have removed abortion rights protections from the state Constitution, which the state Supreme Court recognized in 2019.
Kentucky
A near-total ban is already in effect.
An electoral measure denying any right to abortion rejected
Kentucky already bans nearly all abortions, but the midterm elections signaled some support for abortion rights: A majority of voters opposed a ballot measure to change the US Constitution. State to say that there is no right to abortion. The rejection won't overturn the existing ban, but the vote could affect the state Supreme Court's decision in a lawsuit challenging the ban that begins next week.
Republicans in the state legislature maintained their majority without a veto over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who spoke out against the ban. But two state Supreme Court nominees who were backed by anti-abortion groups did not win their races.
North Carolina
A 20-week ban is already in effect.
Conservative majority won in state Supreme Court
Republicans won another majority on the state Supreme Court, flipping two seats and shifting the balance of power in favor of conservatives. The court has not ruled on abortion restrictions in the past, but the new conservative majority may be more likely to reject any challenges to future bans.
Enacting an abortion ban in North Carolina won't be possible until at least 2025, however, when Governor Roy Cooper's term expires. Mr Cooper, a Democrat, opposes abortion restrictions and Republicans failed to secure a supermajority in the Legislature that would have allowed them to override his veto.
Coles Launches Cheese-Stuffed Vegemite Roast Chicken
Coles has divided opinion by launching a new Vegemite Roast Chicken with Cheese Stuffing, dubbed “the yeasty beast” by one Aussie fan.
The supermarket giant is selling the special ‘Aussie’ variety of chicken, saying the unusual combination of tastes is ‘a match made in culinary heaven’.
The RSPCA-approved roast chook, which is infused with vegemite flavor and stuffed with Bega cheese, hit shelves across the country for $13.00 each on Thursday.
Coles said the yeast extract creates “a subtle, more umami flavor,” but not everyone is convinced.
“I just threw up a little bit in my mouth,” one person wrote.
The supermarket giant is selling the special ‘Aussie’ variety of chicken saying the unusual combination of tastes is ‘a match made in culinary heaven’
The debate on social media has raged around the world, with some calling the suit ‘disgusting’
The debate on social media raged around the world, with some calling the combination “disgusting”.
An American from Michigan said she was appalled at the Australian flavor combination.
“Can one of our comrades from Oz explain this apparent atrocity to me, please?” I am open but skeptical,” she wrote.
“Everything is better with vegemite,” replied an Australian.
Others fiercely disagreed.
“The vegemite is awesome, so is the roast chicken, but together…yeah, not me,” one man wrote.
A Londoner claimed: ‘There’s a Chinese buffet in Essex that does hot pot chicken. It’s Flippen delicious!
‘Yay! For science,” someone posted in an Aussie viral reddit thread, “Although I’m pretty sure it will be disgusting.
Vegemite promoted the new chicken flavor on social media, where it was a hot topic on multiple platforms
The thread was titled “Coles scientists were so concerned about whether they could that they didn’t stop to think if they had to”.
Most reddit users were in favor, however.
“Hand me one of those yeast beasts!” one said.
Some have claimed that Coles is simply taking a traditional Australian recipe.
“My grandma used to add Vegemite to her chicken stuffing (melted with butter) and stews. It just adds a salty umami flavor,” one person said.
Another claimed to have made grilled chicken and vegemite sandwiches – with cheese – for years.
‘I didn’t try the one at schools. But can point Vegemite on the chicken, it’s delicious! Tried it once hungover and too lazy to make sauce 10/10 would recommend it,’ one posted.
On Twitter, one person said, “They used to do this in the 1920s because Vegemite was good and salty.”
However, it is unlikely to become a staple, with the supermarket already calling it a limited edition product.
Unusual uses for Vegemite are nothing new. A recipe from the 1930s suggested mixing it with hot milk while in 2015 a chocolate bar with caramel and Vegemite was launched
Unusual uses for Vegemite are nothing new.
A controversial serving suggestion printed on the back of a 90-year-old jar of Vegemite suggested mixing it with hot milk.
Vegemite has long been a popular flavor in its own right, with shoppers able to choose rolls, breadsticks, crackers, beans infused with it.
In 2015, a Cadbury Vegemite and caramel chocolate bar was even launched.
But a Sydney man’s suggestion probably went too far.
“I want vegemite ice cream,” he posted online.
Aaron Carter’s Incomplete Memoir Will Be Released Nov. 15 – NBC Chicago
Aaron Carter’s incomplete memoir, titled “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story for an Incomplete Life,” will be published posthumously on Nov. 15, according to the publisher’s press release.
The memoir had been in the works for three years, with author Andy Symonds conducting periodic interviews with the singer-rapper who rose to fame as a child. The book will detail Carter’s struggles with family, addiction, mental health and her time on the road with other stars such as Britney Spears and Michael Jackson.
In an excerpt from the book, Carter describes his visit to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, where he claims he was awakened by the King of Pop who was sleeping in his bed in his underwear, apparently sleepwalking.
“A few hours later, something woke me up. I sat down and found Michael [Jackson] at the foot of my bed in her tight white underwear. Carter said for the book. “I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he still seemed to be asleep. ‘What the fuck!?’ I screamed and shook him a little to wake him up. “Go back to your bed!” He looked surprised, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘Okay,’ then went back to bed, and we both fell back asleep. I never asked him about it and we never talked about it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the bedroom.
Carter also talks about his relationship with his parents, who stole money from him, and his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
“I started to realize how lonely I was in the world because no one really knew me, not even my own family. I didn’t even know myself. I was popular, but I didn’t have a identity,” Carter explained.
Carter died last Saturday at the age of 34. He first rose to prominence opening for the Backstreet Boys, before releasing his breakthrough album in the 2000s, “Aaron Carter (Come Get It)”, which featured hits such as “I Want Candy.” He’s also had acting roles on shows like Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” and as himself on a reality show with his siblings, “House of Carters.”
He is survived by his siblings and his fiancée, Melanie Martin.
The memoirs will be available wherever the books are sold.
Tributes to the late Aaron Carter are pouring in after his tragic death at the age of 34. The musician died Saturday at his home in California, his rep confirmed to NBC News.
Japan, US hold joint weapons drills amid concern from China and North Korea
TOKYO– Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise in southern Japan on Thursday as allies aim to bolster their preparedness in the face of growing assertiveness from China and increased missile launches from Korea. North.
The biennial “Keen Sword” drills kicked off at a Japanese air base in southern Japan and will also be held at several other locations in and around Japan until Nov. 19.
About 26,000 Japanese and 10,000 American soldiers, as well as 30 ships and 370 aircraft from both sides, are to take part in the drills, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. Australia, Britain and Canada will also join parts of the drills, he added.
Joint field training including amphibious landing drills are planned on Japan’s remote southwestern islands, including Tokunoshima, Amami and Tsutarajima, as Japan bolsters its defense capability in the region amid rising tensions in About China.
China has bolstered its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea by building man-made islands equipped with military facilities and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea and has stepped up military harassment of self-governing Taiwan, which it says is part of China and must be annexed by force if necessary.
The joint exercise also comes on the heels of increased missile fire by North Korea, which has launched more than 30 this year, including one Wednesday that fell at sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Last month, an intercontinental ballistic missile flew over northern Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing deteriorating security in the region, pledged to dramatically increase Japanese military capability and possibly allow a pre-emptive strike capability to attack enemy missile launch sites from afar. The plans are expected to be included in a revised national security strategy and medium-to-long-term defense guidelines later this year.
A move to develop a strike capability is a major shift for Japan’s principle of self-defense, although the country has rapidly expanded the role and capability of its military over the past decade to work more closely with the United States. States and other partners in the region and Europe. .
Exercises like Keen Sword provide Japanese and U.S. forces “opportunities to train together in a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios to improve readiness, interoperability and build credible deterrence,” U.S. forces said. in Japan in a statement Thursday.
NYPD finds a shot man in the back of a black Range Rover
Cops discovered a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head in a black Range Rover after cops responded to the scene of a two-car collision in Queens where the driver of the SUV got fled Wednesday afternoon, cops said.
The 48-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat around 4:15 p.m., cops said. The man was rushed to Flushing Hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.
The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot with a bag in hand at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue after the large SUV slammed into a white van, law enforcement and police sources said.
The Range Rover was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard when it struck the white van that was sitting at a red light in a head-on collision, police said.
The driver of the white van suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.
It is unclear when the 48-year-old victim was shot or who may have been responsible as police continue their investigation.
