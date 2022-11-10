The weed is legal in Thailand. How long will the highlights last?



The first election to test abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade seems unlikely to reshape the abortion access map — at least not overnight. Voters across much of the country reinforced the status quo, choosing candidates likely to either maintain existing protections or restrictions in their states or deepen them.







Several of the most competitive races at the state level with abortion consequences were too close to announce on Wednesday. Republican power has expanded in some states, opening the door to further procedural bans in the coming months. But elsewhere, Republicans have failed in key contests for control of state governments that would have allowed them to push through restrictions easily.

And voters in several states revealed broad support for abortion rights, with California, Michigan and Vermont enshrining enduring protections in their state constitutions and those in Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure.

In many places, the results of the down races can prove as important for access to abortion as those for the seats of governor or legislature. Power shifts in state supreme courts are important to watch, as these courts can adjudicate challenges to new or existing abortion laws. Newly elected attorneys general will also have a say in their application.





Democrats had hoped Roe's overthrow would lead voters who support abortion rights to the polls in November, and their hopes were bolstered after Kansans rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to restrict abortion in August.

New constitutional protections approved Tuesday by voters in three more states will not only strengthen local and regional access to abortion, but could also encourage other states to follow suit.

The state already has strong protections in place, and voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to protect reproductive rights, including the right to abortion and contraceptives. The new amendment offers a guarantee that can only be undone by another electoral referendum.

A winning ballot measure will enshrine abortion rights in Michigan and overturn an existing 1931 ban that has already been blocked by a court.

Michigan Democrats backed abortion rights to overthrow the state Senate and possibly the House of Representatives, giving them control of state government for the first time in 40 years. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who have pledged to protect abortion rights, were re-elected.

A large majority of voters backed a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to personal reproductive autonomy. State lawmakers first passed legislation recognizing abortion as a basic right in 2019 to begin the multi-year amendment process.





In some states that already limit access to abortion, up-and-down ballot races have eliminated Democratic lawmakers who opposed the restrictions. With fewer hurdles, Republican majorities are expected to pass new or more restrictive bans in the coming months.

"We're going to see states that have already banned abortion trying to enact other restrictions as well," said Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports human rights. 'abortion. She pointed to possibilities, including tougher criminal penalties for providers and the ability for attorneys general to prosecute local abortion cases.

Republicans won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida legislature, putting them on a path to further restrict abortion. And they'll likely have the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who won re-election in a landslide and has previously said he intends to "expand pro-life protections." Florida already bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but lawmakers can push for a full or six-week ban.

Republicans won all three seats in the Ohio Supreme Court election, and Gov. Mike DeWine will appoint a new justice to a vacant seat, ensuring a stronger conservative majority. A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which Mr DeWine signed in 2019, is currently blocked in a lower court in Ohio but is expected to reach the state Supreme Court next year.

The court has yet to rule on abortion rights, but the new composition "could have a significant impact on abortion-related cases," said Douglas Keith, the democracy programs attorney at Brennan. Center for Justice.





Although voters in many states affirmed the status quo on abortion, in a few places midterm election results were more mixed. An unexpected result was voter rejection of an anti-abortion measure in Kentucky, a state that bans nearly all abortions. And shared partisan control of state governments in a few other states may mean a stalemate on new abortion laws for the time being.

Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly retained the governorship, though Republicans retained a veto-proof majority in the Legislature and could try to impose abortion restrictions in the legislative session. next year. Newly elected Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach has said he wants to make Kansas the most anti-abortion state in the nation.

In August, Kansans decisively rejected an amendment that would have removed abortion rights protections from the state Constitution, which the state Supreme Court recognized in 2019.

Kentucky already bans nearly all abortions, but the midterm elections signaled some support for abortion rights: A majority of voters opposed a ballot measure to change the US Constitution. State to say that there is no right to abortion. The rejection won't overturn the existing ban, but the vote could affect the state Supreme Court's decision in a lawsuit challenging the ban that begins next week.

Republicans in the state legislature maintained their majority without a veto over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who spoke out against the ban. But two state Supreme Court nominees who were backed by anti-abortion groups did not win their races.

Republicans won another majority on the state Supreme Court, flipping two seats and shifting the balance of power in favor of conservatives. The court has not ruled on abortion restrictions in the past, but the new conservative majority may be more likely to reject any challenges to future bans.

Enacting an abortion ban in North Carolina won't be possible until at least 2025, however, when Governor Roy Cooper's term expires. Mr Cooper, a Democrat, opposes abortion restrictions and Republicans failed to secure a supermajority in the Legislature that would have allowed them to override his veto.