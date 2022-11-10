Tom Emmer announces Run for Whip and calls for bipartisanship

Wildflyer Coffee is expanding, bringing its mission of employment for youth experiencing homelessness to St. Paul in partnership with nonprofit RS Eden.

Their new coffee shop, at 1362 W. 7th St., is expected to open in March, said owner Carley Kammerer. Wildflyer’s only current location is in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, a storefront they took over from Peace Coffee in 2020. To prepare for the upcoming second location, Wildflyer launched a crowdfunding campaign that quickly met its goal.

“Coffee shops are a community space, and I think youth homelessness is a community problem that the community should solve,” Kammerer said. “All of our customers are playing a direct role in the work we do, so it feels like a macro solution to addressing homelessness.”

Wildflyer’s flagship program lasts four months, and youth work on the shop floor about 20 hours per week. They also participate in workshops around customer service, mental health, financial literacy, and other employment skills like creating resumes. Plus, youth are paired with an employment counselor for up to a year after the program ends, Kammerer said, to help ensure long-term success in staying employed elsewhere.

“I’ve worked with youth experiencing homelessness for a decade now, and I’ve just seen a lot of youth stuck in cycles,” said Kammerer, a licensed social worker who helped launch Wildflyer as a coffee cart in 2017. “The work piece — the ability to keep and maintain a job and grow in your career — offers a way out of homelessness.”

And in Minneapolis, Wildflyer’s model has been successful, Kammerer said. Around 80 percent of participants reported that they were stably employed, housed, and/or enrolled in education at the three-month point after their cohort ‘graduated.’

Sales numbers at the cafe this year are about 40 percent higher than last year, Kammerer said, and the number of youth they’re able to serve has grown, too: 25 youth have been employed so far this year, up from 14 last year. At full capacity, Wildflyer can support about 30 participants a year in the shop, so with two shops in 2023, Kammerer is hoping to more than double her impact.

Wildflyer is opening the St. Paul location in partnership with RS Eden, a longstanding organization that provides a variety of treatment and recovery services for people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, and more. The building itself used to be the home of Fresh Grounds Coffee, a shop run by RS Eden until 2020, and the organization also manages the permanent housing units upstairs.

As Wildflyer, the reopened coffee shop will offer not only youth programs but also open hours with RS Eden’s staff. Some of these clinicians are credentialled peer specialists who are in recovery themselves and can act as outreach liaisons with community members of all ages, RS Eden president and CEO Caroline Hood said.

“I really like opportunities to partner,” Hood said. “We all have our areas of expertise, and I wanted RS Eden’s area of expertise to really focus on this low barrier to access for mental health and substance abuse treatment. And how do we, with the massive rise in overdoses and mental health crises, create a space that’s a non-clinical setting to get services. A space that’s community-facing, that’s easy and welcoming and engaging. And we already had this coffee shop outfitted and ready to go.”

Over the past few years, Hood said RS Eden has seen clients’ needs become more medically complex, between physical and mental health and substance use.

Without approachable resources to get help, Hood said, these folks could be flagged by police or their kids’ school counselors, which could be embarrassing and actually further disincentivize them from seeking treatment. Punishment-oriented approaches also reinforce the faulty perception of addiction as a personal moral failure or the result of poor decision-making, rather than a medical disorder.

A public coffee shop setting, she said, could encourage people to seek help without the fear of humiliation.

“I think it massively reduces the stigma; it massively reduces the shame and punitive nature that comes with any of these disorders,” she said. “It’s a place where people come and they’re in community with one another, and it’s not this person in a lab coat staring across from you, asking really pointed questions. That casual nature of coming together over a cup of coffee, I think, allows people to be vulnerable in a way that, in a different setting, is certainly less organic.”

In St. Paul, Wildflyer Coffee will join a number of other shops around town using coffee to create social change. Inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center on East Seventh Street, the coffee counter Roots Cafe helps teenage interns and community members both learn job skills and participate in economic and cultural workshops. And at Flava Coffee & Cafe on Dale Street and University Avenue, youth development maven Shaunie Grigsby is creating a space for young people to form community relationships and serve drinks and snacks named for Black cultural icons.

Kammerer hopes Wildflyer will continue to grow. But more important, she said, is that people identify creative ways to approach their own community’s challenges, like using coffee to help end youth homelessness — and maybe they’ll be inspired by Wildflyer.

“We’re really trying to make it a repeatable model that can be shared with others,” she said. “Being able to have that model we can share, talk about our mistakes, is really important to me. Even if it’s not a Wildflyer-specific location, the idea of Wildflyer is still able to be implemented by other people in their communities.”

Wildflyer Coffee: New location at 1362 W. 7th St., St. Paul, is expected to open in March 2023. Currently, you can find Wildflyer at 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-236-4978; wildflyercoffee.com/