Twitter Enters Into Crypto Payments!

Twitter announces plans for new payments.

Necessary paper works filed for the new payment means.

Entire crypto industry anticipates the arrival of crypto payment terms for Twitter.

Though a big hot flash news, yet not a one to be surprised of, is what comes into mind when Elon Musk is behind the wheels as the driver. Ofcourse, the news leaks obviously took both the social media platform Twitter, and the crypto industry sky rocketing up with the new payment means.

In spite of the current news on trend now, Twitter has completed all the official paper works for new payment means. This new filing could be none other than the crypto means of payment itself.

Twitter’s Appraisal or Elon Musk’s Business

The moment Elon Musk acquired Twitter, indeed changed the face of everything, including the entire crypto industry too. On one hand there are cryptos, exchanges, and all other sorts of crypto firms solely counting on Twitter for most of their promotions, and upbringing to the masses on an official means, being the sole official media platform.

However, it’s the same for the Twitter media platform itself, as it has faced numerous outbreaks with news of employee reduction, and much more revolving around it constantly ever since Elon Musk acquired it. In such a stake, now unofficially Elon Musk has taken control over in fact everything is what anyone would say, as he has the most powerful media platform in his hands.

Likewise, Elon’s announcements of a new brand flash news everyday, like that of getting a verified account for just a mere $8 is indeed a true business strategy. With the onset of such an announcement, news surfaces of Twitter’s filings for new payment means, which could be none other than crypto.

Thereby, such a skillful move by creating two businesses out of a single idea, is what Elon Musk has done. Many took over by storm stating that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be very well the first of in list among Twitter payments. Evidently, the history of DOGE, and Elon speaks for itself.

And so, Elon is all set to make even more billions with the new blue tick verified Twitter option selling for $8, followed by getting all the payments done through crypto!