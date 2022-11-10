Two races for the Los Angeles Unified School Board are too close to call

Cities raised eyebrows when they announced they had embarked on a race to reach zero emissions by 2030. As reality sets in, some now admit the goal may be more ambitious than feasible.

Under an EU-funded scheme announced earlier this year, a group of 100 cities from across the EU and 12 from outside the bloc have pledged to achieve climate neutrality by the end of the decade and have signed up to receive EU support to achieve this goal.

Cities are required to submit plans on how they will reduce their emissions to zero, which will then get a nod of approval from the European Commission in a bid to attract investment.

While this all sounds great on paper, cities will likely struggle to meet their ambitious emissions targets.

Copenhagen, a city known for its ambitious climate plans, announced this summer that it was abandoning a previous attempt to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 – a bet it had hoped to win with an aggressive overhaul of its heating systems. , transportation and construction. The plan involved rolling out more bike lanes, large-scale home renovations and replacing coal-fired electricity with biomass.

For years, the city has made great strides towards this goal. But in August, local authorities told residents the target was out of range. A municipal factory that used household waste to generate electricity has failed to secure funding to build a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility to sequester its emissions – a key part of the overall plan.

With one of the world’s greenest cities struggling to get to zero, many say the odds for other urban centers look slim.

This is bad news, because cities are the main emitters. Globally, they account for more than 70% of CO2 emissions. According to a major report by the UN’s Climate Science Panel, tackling climate change will require an overhaul of the way cities “are designed, built and managed”.

“We know that a growing share of the EU population lives in cities and that many solutions to the challenge of decarbonisation – whether in the energy sector, smart and clean mobility or heating and building cooling – are very present in our cities,” said Deputy Director of the Commission’s Mobility and Transport Department, Patrick Child, responsible for the climate-neutral cities programme.

Developing cities’ so-called “climate city contracts” could take up to a year, he added.

Fragile commitments

Scooter-loving cities like Rome have always struggled to adopt cleaner modes of transport | Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

The list of participating cities includes many cities that have dragged their feet on climate action or are so sprawling that the goal always seemed out of reach.

Car- and scooter-loving cities like Rome and Paris, for example, have signed the 2030 pledge but have always struggled to adopt cleaner modes of transport.

Both cities have tried to change things recently.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was an early champion of the 15-Minute Green City concept and last year allocated 250 million euros to make the city bike-friendly by 2026 – a plan which involves the construction of cycle paths, the replacement of parking spaces with bicycle parking lots. and requiring motorcycle users to pay for parking.

But the measures have led some to call it too drastic and provoked backlash from residents who depend on their cars, suggesting it would not be easy to impose the most ambitious changes needed to get to zero. net.

In Rome, Edoardo Zanchini, head of the municipality’s climate department, acknowledged that reducing emissions to zero by 2030 “is a difficult deadline”.

The city’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, has made sustainability central to his 2021 election campaign and recently announced an emissions reduction plan that involves boosting sustainable mobility and public transport, urban reforestation and targeted efforts to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

The Italian capital’s plan to cut emissions also involves building a waste-to-energy plant that will convert waste into energy – but it’s betting on the same immature CCS technology that abandoned Copenhagen to offset emissions from the factory.

‘Not feasible’

The European Commission’s plan is too vague in its definition of climate neutrality and not everyone agrees on the meaning of the term | Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The goals are “not achievable at all” – regardless of the city, according to Floriane Ortega, lecturer on climate change and cities at SciencesPo Paris.

She criticized the Commission’s plan for being vague in its definition of climate neutrality, pointing out that not everyone agrees on the very meaning of the term.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented a clear definition in its glossary, but companies – which led the discussion – helped blur its meaning over time,” Ortega pointed out. .

The initiative also only considers so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions – gases that warm the planet within city limits and grid-supplied electricity, respectively. This excludes scope 3 emissions, which include emissions related to goods and services that cities depend on.

“Everything from buying a new iPhone to building a new road would fall under Scope 3,” Ortega said, implying that excluding those emissions from the calculation would mean cities under -declare their true impact on the climate.

Despite these pitfalls, even critics of the program say it’s added incentive for cities to make climate a top priority.

In Rome, engagement has already raised the bar for urban planning projects, Zanchini said.

“We are currently renovating 200 schools and, instead of just insulating them, we have chosen to replace their gas heating system with heat pumps,” he said, pointing out that the municipality would probably have acted differently if there had been no network. -zero pledge.

“Maybe we won’t reach net zero by 2030, but we would have been heading in the right direction, so that future decisions are aligned with an ambition that is now essential”, he argued. .

Ortega echoed the argument that the out of reach goal can lead to tangible progress. “If you ask me if it’s doable, I say no, but if you ask me if it’s nice to have, the answer is yes.”

Aitor Hernández-Morales contributed reporting.