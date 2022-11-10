Ukraine peace talks remain distant even as Moscow signals retreat

A hiker who fell off a cliff and got stuck on a mountain in New York was rescued the next day after a jogger heard his desperate cries for help.

Mandeep Tiwana, 46, left his home in Nyack around 1.30am on Tuesday to go for a walk – when he failed to return home, his wife contacted the police.

They tried to locate Tiwana using K-9 units and drones, but were unsuccessful and he was forced to spend a night alone in the scorching cold.

It wasn’t until around 8 a.m. the next day that Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard him screaming for help from a heavily wooded area as she ran her daily errand.

Since Tiwana was caught in rough and steep terrain, he had to be airlifted to safety. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor abrasions as well as non-life-threatening hypothermia and dehydration.

Tiwana left her mobile phone in her car and was therefore unable to call for help, paramedics said.

Tiwana, who works as a human rights activist advocating for citizen action, walks regularly in Nyack State Park, his wife Karena Kronin, 44, told police.

He was reported missing by Kronin at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after being missing for more than three hours.

The Clarkston Police Department said they then triggered a county alarm which notified county police departments of the emergency.

“An exhaustive search was conducted by patrol officers, CPD K9 and our drone unit of the surrounding neighborhood, Nyack State Beach and Hook Mtn, which did not allow us to locate the missing portion,” Clarksdale Police said. in a press release.

Kronin also posted a message on social media asking anyone in the area to come forward if they had seen him.

The next day, Vandorpe was running in the park when she heard distant cries for help but could not clearly make out what was being said, so stopped another runner for a second opinion.

“I was running and I heard him screaming from the mountain ‘help, help,’” Vandorpe told NBC4.

“I started trying to shout into the mountain, they started communicating with me,” she added.

Vandorpe then sprinted down the trail and found a ranger who called for more help.

Beneath the leaves, loose shale rocks that covered the cliff face were giving way, paramedic Donny Federowski told NBC4.

Tiwana may have fallen off the cliff as the ground collapsed beneath him.

Federowski climbed the cliff to meet Tiwana, who he said was not properly dressed for the cold. He gave her water and blankets.

Other first responders descended from above to reach Tiwana before he was removed by helicopter – a collaboration between the Nyack and Piedmont fire departments.

