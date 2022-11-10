Ukraine peace talks remain distant even as Moscow signals retreat

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around town, delivered to your inbox.
“As for the ultimate status of Crimea, it will be something to be negotiated or discussed between the Ukrainians and the Russians, but Crimea is Ukraine,” Deputy Colin H. Kahl said Tuesday. Pentagon policy secretary.
Ukrainian military advances in Crimea, though a distant prospect for now, would stoke concern in Washington over Mr Putin’s threats to escalate the conflict.
US and European leaders see their goal for now as containing a protracted war against Ukraine and deterring Mr. Putin from using a tactical nuclear warhead or other weapon of mass destruction. Officials wonder if Mr Putin is bluffing when he alludes to the use of nuclear weapons, but some analysts believe control of Crimea, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, could be a red line for the Russian leader.
US officials have said for months they send private and public messages to the Kremlin warning of dire consequences if Mr Putin uses nuclear weapons. Mr. Sullivan has spoken with Nikolai Patrushev, his Russian counterpart, since the start of the war to try to avoid any misunderstandings around nuclear threats, the Biden administration official said.
“I’ve known both Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken for years,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, referring to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Mr Khanna, who was among those who signed the progressives’ letter to Mr Biden, continued: “I am confident that they understand the risks of nuclear war and the risks of escalation, and are doing everything they can to support Ukraine while minimizing the risk of conflict escalation.
US officials said Mr. Zelensky’s private position was the same as his public position: He wants to see pre-2014 Ukrainian territory returned, and he is not interested in trading anything to end it. at war.
Some European officials privately question whether this position is tenable, but others support it.
nytimes
A hiker who fell off a cliff and got stuck on a mountain in New York was rescued the next day after a jogger heard his desperate cries for help.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, left his home in Nyack around 1.30am on Tuesday to go for a walk – when he failed to return home, his wife contacted the police.
They tried to locate Tiwana using K-9 units and drones, but were unsuccessful and he was forced to spend a night alone in the scorching cold.
It wasn’t until around 8 a.m. the next day that Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard him screaming for help from a heavily wooded area as she ran her daily errand.
Since Tiwana was caught in rough and steep terrain, he had to be airlifted to safety. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor abrasions as well as non-life-threatening hypothermia and dehydration.
Tiwana left her mobile phone in her car and was therefore unable to call for help, paramedics said.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, was out for a walk on a trail in Nyack, New York, when he slipped on loose rocks, causing him to tumble off a cliff and be stranded.
Tiwana’s wife contacted the police to say he was missing but he was not found that evening. He spent the night alone in the cold
Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard Tiwana scream from the top of the mountain. She then returned to the trail and caught the attention of a ranger
Tiwana, who works as a human rights activist advocating for citizen action, walks regularly in Nyack State Park, his wife Karena Kronin, 44, told police.
He was reported missing by Kronin at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after being missing for more than three hours.
The Clarkston Police Department said they then triggered a county alarm which notified county police departments of the emergency.
“An exhaustive search was conducted by patrol officers, CPD K9 and our drone unit of the surrounding neighborhood, Nyack State Beach and Hook Mtn, which did not allow us to locate the missing portion,” Clarksdale Police said. in a press release.
Kronin also posted a message on social media asking anyone in the area to come forward if they had seen him.
Tiwana takes regular walks in Nyack State Park. He was unable to call for help because he left his phone in the car, paramedics said.
Tiwana’s wife, Karen Kronin, 44, contacted police when he had not returned. She posted on social media asking anyone who had been to Nyack State Park to say if they had seen it
Park police deployed K-9 units and drones to find the missing hiker, but had no luck locating him until the next day when he was heard screaming by a woman during his daily run .
The next day, Vandorpe was running in the park when she heard distant cries for help but could not clearly make out what was being said, so stopped another runner for a second opinion.
“I was running and I heard him screaming from the mountain ‘help, help,’” Vandorpe told NBC4.
“I started trying to shout into the mountain, they started communicating with me,” she added.
Vandorpe then sprinted down the trail and found a ranger who called for more help.
Beneath the leaves, loose shale rocks that covered the cliff face were giving way, paramedic Donny Federowski told NBC4.
Tiwana may have fallen off the cliff as the ground collapsed beneath him.
Federowski climbed the cliff to meet Tiwana, who he said was not properly dressed for the cold. He gave her water and blankets.
Other first responders descended from above to reach Tiwana before he was removed by helicopter – a collaboration between the Nyack and Piedmont fire departments.
Donny Federowski was one of the paramedics who climbed the mountain to find Tiwani. He said that under the sheets were loose shale rocks that would give way easily
Tiwana was dehydrated and hypothermic when she was reached by the rescue team.
The rescue team placed Tiwana in a basket and from there he was carried up a hiking trail further up the mountain where he received initial treatment.
A helicopter crew then took him to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
dailymail us
On Wednesday, federal organized crime investigators in Arkansas arrested 45 suspected members of two gangs for drug trafficking and crimes involving firearms.
The FBI led two of the three total investigations, targeting the Every Body Killas (EBK) and Loady Murder Mobb gangs, and the groups’ alleged violent activities in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Arkansas. The 45 people arrested were part of an indictment naming 80 suspects.
EBK’s indictment involves 35 defendants, including rapper Freddie Gladney III, also known as Bankroll Freddie, while Loady Murder Mobb’s indictment involves 26 people, the Department of Justice said. Justice in a press release.
In the third operation, the Drug Enforcement Administration discovered the California source of methamphetamine and fentanyl sold by street dealers in Arkansas. A total of 18 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Through wiretapping, “law enforcement discovered that the gangs were funding their violent activities primarily through the sale of large quantities of high-grade marijuana. The investigation revealed drug trafficking and travel between Arkansas and Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma,” the Justice Department said.
Both agencies were involved in the arrests and sweeps carried out on Wednesday.
SEE ALSO: Maryland couple sentenced to 20 years for espionage in Navy nuclear secrets case
“We’re all in the business of saving lives and with the Eastern District of Arkansas’ 80 indictments for drugs, drug crimes, weapons, gang activity, that’s exactly what we’ve done. today,” DEA Deputy Special Agent Jared Harper said. said, according to KATV-TV, an affiliate of Little Rock ABC.
Prior to Wednesday’s arrests, the FBI had brought in 42 firearms, about $775,000 in cash and $428,000 in jewelry, about 278 pounds of marijuana worth about $450,000, seven ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 116 fentanyl pills, the Justice Department said. The DEA, meanwhile, had returned 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 600 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, nine ounces of cocaine and $146,000 in cash.
Authorities are still looking for the other 27 fugitives.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Celebrities
The vintage-chic 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant hosted several Hollywood stars for a private wedding celebration at the end of October.
Famous stylist Ilaria Urbinati and Boston-born martial arts expert Johnny Hunt exchanged vows on Oct. 15 in Cambridge. Afterwards, the happy couple and their family and friends – including actors Rami Malek, James Marsden and Yolanda Masterson as well as fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff – partied the night away at 1928.
The couple met in 2017 when Urbinati wanted to learn martial arts, and Hunt became his trainer, according to vogue. Urbinati, who was born in Italy, recently styled actor Chris Evans for PeopleThe filming of “The Sexiest Man Alive”.
So how did Beacon Hill’s intimate celebration go?
“The first thing we knew for sure was that we wanted to have a wedding in Boston in the fall,” Hunt told Boston.com. “I’m very proud to be from here, of course. My family is here. My mom is there. And Ilaria is also in love with the city. We come back often, and we even got engaged on Cape Cod. So it was like a natural fit.
“The couple came over for lunch and we started talking about it,” 1928 owner Kristen Jenkins told Boston.com. “We hadn’t had many private events at that time, and I said yes without really thinking.”
“We really didn’t want a typical wedding venue,” Urbinati said. “We wanted a place that felt moody and intimate. 1928 was fairly new. We stumbled across it one night while walking around Beacon Hill and immediately knew this was the place.
“Specifically,” added Hunt, “we love the charm of Beacon Hill and thought it would be great to be able to share it with all of our out-of-town friends.”
“I had no idea who was coming to the wedding,” Jenkins said. “It was a very nice surprise when these lovely actors came through the door.”
James Marsden, aka X-Men’s Cyclops, happens to be the star of one of Jenkins’ favorite movies: “Hop.” Malek, best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as playing the villain in the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” and Elliot in the TV series “Mr. Robot,” left his autograph on the office wall, Jenkins said. It reads: Magnificent humans live here!
“He was adorable,” she added. “…He seemed to be in charge of music and helping me set up our computer.” Jenkins said the playlist included “a lot of 80s tunes”. And a Queen song: “Don’t Stop Me Now”.
“Rami didn’t sing to it, but he got behind the bar and started throwing cocktails to the music. He was really impressive. He was definitely a bartender at some point in his life.
“It was hard to keep my phone in my pocket,” Jenkins admitted, “but we all respected the privacy of the guests.”
The couple worked with chef Victor Valencia from 1928 on the four-course menu: homemade salmon roulade, Hawaiian lemon snapper with sesame-crusted jumbo crab, New York sirloin with melted gorgonzola and fondue with raspberry chocolate.
“The bride and groom knew what they wanted and Victor executed it perfectly,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, who also runs Leonards New England, which has been in his family since 1933, has always wanted to own a restaurant.
“1928 Beacon Hill is low-key luxury, not too glitzy. The neighbors call it home here,” she said. “We’re only a year old, but we’re off to a great start.”
The best things to do around town, delivered to your inbox.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly transmitting an online threat that sparked FBI warnings of a broad threat to New Jersey’s Jewish community.
Last week’s threat — which the FBI later said had been “mitigated” — sent police scrambling to add extra patrols to synagogues and Jewish centers in New Jersey.
Federal prosecutors in Newark have charged Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville, New Jersey, with one count of transmitting threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
“According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to post a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, Alkattoul posted on social media a link to a document he wrote titled “When Swords Collide,” about an attack on Jews.
In the document, Alkattoul reportedly wrote, “The motive for this attack is hatred towards Jews and their heinous acts.”
He reportedly wrote: “I targeted a synagogue for a very good reason in my opinion and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. … This attack was just to remind the Jews that as long as a Muslim remains in this world, they will never live a good life until Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa and South Asia live a good life.Jews support terror against Muslims and they always have do.
Sellinger said, “No one should be the target of violence or acts of hate because of the way they worship.”
Alkattoul is due to appear before a federal magistrate on Thursday. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
ABC News
Republicans won nearly six million additional votes nationwide in House of Representatives races but flipped relatively few seats, suggesting that talk of a “red wave” may have anticipated the general mood of the country, but not the final result of the election.
According to the Cook Political Report, as of Thursday morning, November 10, Republicans won 50,113,534 votes, or 52.3% of the vote, against 44,251,768, or 46.2% of the vote. Republicans lead by 6.1%, better than their average in “generic vote for Congress” polls, in which the party led by 2.5% in the final RealClearPolitics average before the election. But Republicans have only managed to flip nine seats so far – likely enough to control the House, but far from a “vague” result that many anticipated.
The discrepancy between the overall votes cast for Republicans and the actual result reflects the polarized nature of Congress’ charts. It also reflects the fact that Republican losses to many Democratic incumbents were very small. However, it could also suggest that Democrats ran a more effective campaign, focusing resources where they were needed to defend their vulnerable positions.
By comparison, in the 2010 Tea Party election “wave”, in which Republicans won 63 seats, Republicans won 44,593,666 out of 86,784,957 votes cast, or 51.3%. The Democrats won 38,854,459 votes, or 44.8%, meaning the Republican margin of victory was 6.5%, similar to the margin so far in 2022. However, the Republicans did not managed to win the Senate in this race, losing several key races.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
ROME — When Italy’s new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to continue her country’s unwavering support and military assistance to Ukraine.
His stance has not changed, but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies and thermostats are denied as households struggle to afford rising utility rates, there are fears that the Italians are tired of war, of sending more and more weapons gas to Ukraine, and would like Ukraine and Russia to settle their differences at the negotiating table rather than on the battlefield.
Ukraine has said it intends to keep fighting until it regains all of the territory Russia has seized since 2014.
Italian support remains essential to Europe’s and NATO’s support for Ukraine, and any hesitation by Europe’s third-largest economy could cause fractures in the consensus on aid to Ukraine across this conflict, as the continent heads into a trying and difficult winter.
“Italy is overall the most skeptical country in Europe about its military support for Ukraine,” said Stefano Feltri, editor-in-chief of the daily. Domani. “We are open to Ukrainian migrants and refugees but the military option is very unpopular.” He says that’s true across the political spectrum, “from left to right.”
Italy has taken in more than 171,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion this year, according to United Nations figures.
Polls show that less than 40% of Italians approve of their country supplying arms to Ukraine, a rate lower than that of other European Union countries polled.
Many Italian businesses, meanwhile, are on the brink of bankruptcy and closure, due to rising energy costs and interest rates. And inflation is 11.9%.
Nomisma, a research institute, reports that 62% of Italian households currently live on less than $2,000 a month – and many blame the war in Ukraine for their economic hardship.
Italian author and journalist Michele Santoro has been one of the most vocal critics of military aid to Ukraine. “The poorest and weakest here in Italy are paying for this war, those who are unable to defend themselves,” he said on a popular TV talk show last week. “The question”, he added, “is no longer whether to provide military aid to Ukraine. It is now Europe’s number one priority to end this war”.
Last weekend in Rome, around 100,000 people marched in the largest peace rally since the war began. The demonstration was organized by trade unions, numerous Catholic associations and pacifist groups.
The banners bore the words ‘peace’, ‘no to war’ and ‘stop sending arms’. Many protesters said sending arms to Ukraine further fueled the conflict.
Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Stefania Vaziolo came from Venice to proclaim her opposition to aid to Ukraine.
“Europe is very weak now and subject to American authority,” Vaziolo said, convinced that the United States has every interest in prolonging the war in Ukraine.
Another peace walker, Pietro Vergano, offers his family’s history during World War II as the reason he opposes all wars. Born in Sicily, he says his mother was left homeless when the United States bombed Palermo in 1943, and a father who was a soldier in the Italian army before being deported to Germany by the Nazis.
He also thinks the only winners are the global oil and gas giants. “They are getting richer and they are destroying the European and Italian economies,” says Vergano. Sanctions against Russia, he adds, “are very damaging to us, the cost of living is going up, businesses are closing because they can’t manage energy prices.”
The majority of marchers who spoke to NPR acknowledged that Russia had started the war, but said it was high time for peace talks. Yet most were vague on exactly how warring parties can be brought to the negotiating table.
Also among the protesters, Laura Boldrini, a center-left Democratic Party MP, said: “We need to get a ceasefire.” She wants “an international conference with all the leaders of the world to impose peace” and pressures Russian President Vladimir Putin so that he has no choice.
Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
The government is about to approve Italy’s sixth military aid package to Ukraine. During the campaign, Prime Minister Meloni declared that “Italy will never be the weak link in the West”.
But some analysts are beginning to wonder.
“I think I have doubts whether his pro-Ukrainian stance can be maintained consistently in the future,” says Federico Fubini, columnist at Corriere della Sera newspaper.
He thinks Meloni faces opposition within his own ranks.
“To put it bluntly, she’s a populist and she perceives that a lot of Italian public opinion,” he says, “especially among, you know, center-right and right-wing voters, don’t is not so much for the sanctions as for Ukraine.”
NPR News
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World