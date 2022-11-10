US gets first Gen Z congressman — RT World News

Aaron Carter turned down a full rehab program scheduled by his manager in the final weeks of his life, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

Carter’s PR people say his manager Taylor Helgeson put the singer through an intense, personalized rehab program as he began to fall off the wagon – and an expert tragically says he was ‘salvageable’.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, her public relations assistant Holly Davidson revealed that the pop star wanted to resolve her child custody battle before going to rehab.

“I want to be better and I try to be better, but I can’t do it now,” he told ITC PR’s Davidson.

Aaron and his girlfriend Melanie Martin posed at his Lancaster, California home with their newborn son Prince in January

Prince, now 11 months old, has become the subject of a long custody battle between his parents

Aaron was blowing a computer rag in the months before his death, his reps admit, multiple cans of compressed air were found in his home, sources say

“He’s made it a priority to try to deal with the courts about his son, new music and life,” the aide told DailyMail.com. “Then he wanted to go to rehab.”

Carter had been in a long custody battle with his girlfriend Melanie Martin, the mother of his 11-month-old son Prince.

Martin began moving her belongings out of the house on Tuesday, three days after Carter was found dead.

The rehab plan was designed with addiction consultant Brenden Borrowman, co-founder of Utah ReBoot addiction treatment center. According to its website, ReBoot uses “proven military behavioral science” to build self-esteem and positive behavior.

Borrowman said Aaron was “salvageable

“I really believe it,” he told DailyMail.com.

Borrowman said he prepared a plan that called for Carter to be completely off the grid, with no phone or access to friends or the Internet; assess their brain health with leading doctors, followed by a one-on-one “no bulls***” life coach.

Davidson and co-worker Kelly Springer, who were both close friends with Carter, said they were “devastated” when they learned of his passing. He was found unconscious in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster.

Davidson and Springer said they are speaking out now in the hope that others facing challenges like Carter will seek professional help.

“We lost our breath when we heard the news over the phone,” Springer told DailyMail.com. “It was something we had all tried to avoid. It affects us close to home.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin had been dating on and off for three years, he was pictured with her in Philadelphia in June 2021, five months before she gave birth to son Prince

Distraught Melanie Martin showed up at Carter’s California home after learning of his death on Saturday

Public relations aides Holly Davidson (left) and Kelly Springer say an elaborate rehab plan had been prepared for Aaron, but he wanted to settle his custody battle first

Brenden Borrowman said he prepared a plan that called for Carter to be completely off the grid, with no phone or access to friends or the Internet; assess your brain health with leading doctors, followed by a “no bulls***” one-on-one life coach

Borrowman, a trauma expert, said he planned to live with Carter for as long as it takes to help him recover from what his brother, former Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter , attributed to long-term “addiction and mental illness”.

Carter, who was “cleaning up” with his addictions according to Springer, even agreed to the treatment plan – but missed several opportunities to connect with Borrowman.

In September, the rapper spent a month in the Los Angeles-based Lionrock Recovery outpatient program, admitting he needed professional help to avoid falling off the wagon after five years of sobriety.

“The last few weeks have been tough,” Springer said. “He had been whitewashing his illnesses. He was doing the best job. It wasn’t his fault at all.

“The problem with this rehab is that you have to be isolated without a phone in a facility. This is where we had to come up with something creative where Aaron would be able to handle that scenario and pull it off.

Davidson said: “Aaron was misunderstood. Few knew the real Aaron, as people often portrayed him as a villain or villain.

“When you spoke to him daily, Aaron was filled with love, appreciation and kindness and wanted the best for everyone. He was so charismatic, sweet, kind and loving.

“Addicts are really good at covering it up. If you’re someone like me who hasn’t been involved with drug abusers, with Aaron when I spoke to him he seemed to be 100% fine.

“But when we saw something alarming on Instagram, he didn’t return my calls.”

The 35-year-old was seen smoking weed on Instagram Live – after adamantly insisting he no longer uses marijuana – as well as blowing a computer duster according to his viewers .

‘It’s their role model, I get it. He was prescribed medication and when you spoke to him he was like “it’s prescribed medication – not medication,” Davidson said.

Borrowman says he’s had tremendous success with previous patients, but Carter’s addiction was “not a choice but a mental illness” caused by “physiological damage to the brain.”

The former US Army veteran has planned an intense three-week plan that includes “nutrition plans, physical modality, dialectical behavior therapy, and cognitive-behavioral therapy” as part of his new addiction venture Forge Forward. .

He said his goal is to help patients “retrain” their brains to overcome addictions through cutting-edge science and one-on-one coaching.

Carter’s Lancaster home was on the market for $799,900, but was delisted after she died in the bath there

Grieving fans left candles and flowers outside Carter’s house after his death

Martin began moving his belongings out of Carter’s house on Tuesday, three days after his recurring/odd boyfriend was found dead in the bath

He said the goal was to get Aaron to a place where he would be with me for three weeks in Utah and I would return home to live with him. My goal with Aaron was to give him a good reset and get some of the blood flow back to his brain… Go back, teach him to be alone again, and really focus on who Aaron wanted to become.

The former Purple Heart honored Afghan veteran had spoken with Carter’s friends about the response measures, but never got a chance to speak with the singer and rapper.

“It was really sad,” Borrowman said. “It seemed like he desperately wanted to be a better father and have his son in his life. It’s a bad thing that happened.

I never spoke to Aaron. We tried to set him up several times, but he avoided me. He was getting to a place where he was ready for it, before it happened. I truly believe that everyone is salvageable. He ran away.

“Addiction begins with trauma. No one becomes addicted to the drug itself. There is an underlying pain and problem, which was a self-medication treatment. Everyone is different.

Borrowman’s therapy would have cost tens of thousands of dollars. “It’s not cheap, but the results speak for themselves,” he said.