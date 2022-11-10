Vehicle cut in half in fatal Hazel Crest crash, leaving family with unanswered questions – NBC Chicago

Authorities say at least two people were killed after a high-speed crash in the suburb of Hazel Crest, but family members are asking about the circumstances of the incident.

Family members say a third person has died, but authorities have not confirmed the death.

The incident began Tuesday evening when a group of individuals were at a gas station in the suburb of Harvey. Surveillance footage from the store shows a disruption after a woman’s debit card was declined.

A spokesperson for the village said the woman then began “ripping up the store,” according to an employee who called 911. The employee also said a gun was exposed during the incident. .

Harvey police arrived around 10:06 p.m. and attempted to stop the car with the trio inside.

The vehicle then fled at high speed, police said. At 170e Street, the vehicle attempted to steer around another vehicle crossing the intersection with Dixie Highway, then the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a sign.

The force of the impact cut the vehicle in two and the three people in the car were ejected.

Police say two people were killed in the accident and the third was hospitalized, although family members say the third person died.

Hazel Crest Police said they were not involved in any part of the incident prior to the investigation surrounding the accident, which happened in their jurisdiction.

Now several family members of a girl killed in the accident allege Harvey police tried to chase the vehicle, although Harvey officials say the police cruiser was ‘miles behind’ the vehicle as it passed through Markham and eventually crashed at Hazel Crest.

“They kicked them out of their jurisdiction. They’re not supposed to hunt them anywhere,” said Eddie McIntyre, the grandmother of one of the individuals.

One of those killed in the crash has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Danpier. Her parents say she was hanging out with two other friends, but they don’t know much else about what happened before the accident.

“She will be missed. We just want answers. How it turned out doesn’t add up,” Matthew Danpier said of his daughter.

Steven Levingston witnessed part of the incident and said it appeared Harvey police were chasing the vehicle.

“These cops need to be held accountable,” he said. “This chase should have ended, they’re going down this street at 120 miles an hour. You’re not supposed to chase people like that because anyone else might get hurt.

Further details are still emerging and the Southern Suburbs Major Crimes Task Force has conducted an investigation into the death. The Suburban Major Crash Reconstruction Team has also been called in to investigate the accident, and they are finalizing their reconstruction report, according to Hazel Crest Police.