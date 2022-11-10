Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the catastrophic floods that submerged a third of the country earlier this year reaffirm the need for wealthy countries to provide reparations, a hotly debated issue that has occupied center stage at the UN’s flagship climate conference. . Reparations, or the financing of “loss and damage”, is seen as a fundamental issue of climate justice. The burning issue made history on Sunday as the COP27 climate summit opened by being formally adopted on the agenda for the first time. The decision to put funding for loss and damage on the agenda, proposed by Pakistan, was preceded by 48 hours of talks. Climate envoys meeting in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will now discuss an agreement on a finance facility that would allow rich countries to provide money for loss and damage to vulnerable countries. Pakistani Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that seeing loss and damage financing finally adopted on the COP27 agenda was a success, highlighting the role developing countries have played in building consensus on that question. He now hopes that the international community can find a way to collectively tackle the financing of loss and damage. “We found out first hand through the catastrophic and apocalyptic floods that we experienced earlier this year, and we are still dealing with the consequences of that, that … an event of this magnitude [does] we have no international financial mechanism at our disposal to deal with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Zardari told CNBC on Tuesday.

Months of relentless rain in Pakistan submerged huge swaths of the South Asian nation, displacing millions of people as floods washed away homes, transport, crops and livestock. Zardari estimated that the total damage amounted to an “astronomical” sum of $30 billion. Zardari said Pakistan was “aware” of the difficult economic environment, citing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, but added that “it has really become an aggravating tragedy” for the country. The disaster highlights the disparity between those most affected by the consequences of global warming and those who bear the greatest historical responsibility for the climate crisis. “We can’t deny that loss and damage doesn’t exist. I mean I had a third of my country underwater that will prove otherwise, but I don’t want to present that as some sort of liability. or compensation,” Zardari said, referring to the reluctance of rich countries to accept responsibility for loss and damage. “It’s not going to stop in Pakistan,” he warned. “The next country hit should have something to deal with the loss and damage.”

“A not very constructive program”

Rich countries have long opposed the creation of a fund to deal with loss and damage, and many policymakers fear that accepting responsibility could trigger a wave of lawsuits from countries on the frontlines of the crisis. the climate emergency. US climate envoy John Kerry has previously indicated that the United States would not be prepared to compensate countries for the losses and damages they suffered as a result of the climate emergency. However, in an apparent softening of that stance, Kerry has since said that Washington would “not obstruct” the loss and damage talks at COP27.

US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington “would not obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“The losses and damages are significant but it’s not a very constructive program,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and one of the scientists at the Most influential land in the world, in Sharm el-Sheikh. “It risks causing a deep rift between north and south and can lead to these negotiations stalling when what the world needs most is to steer us away from dangerous climate change,” Rockstrom said. “And now we are on a path that unequivocally leads to disaster.” A series of major UN reports released in recent weeks have delivered a grim assessment of the planet’s proximity to irreversible climate breakdown, warning that there is “no credible pathway” in place to limit global warming. at the critical temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius. “We know the task ahead of us,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups. “We also need to understand the responsibility we have here in these UN negotiations, because what we do or don’t do impacts people who are already suffering. We are talking about the reality outside of these conference walls,” Singh said. CNBC.

Months of relentless rainfall in Pakistan have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation. Asif Hasan | AFP | Getty Images

Asked if there was a danger that pressure for loss and damage funding could see the talks at COP27 fail, Singh replied: “What I say to that is that losses and damages weren’t on the table for the past 30 years and look what happened.” “The loss and damage is a toll of inaction over the past 30 years. And the loss and damage tells us there is now a consequence,” Singh said. “If we had talked about loss and damage in 1992, that if we don’t mitigate you will have to pay for loss and damage, you would have understood everything from the start.”

Finance “is the key for everything to happen”

Former UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa, meanwhile, told CNBC that climate finance “is the key to making it all happen.” “That has been the case for a number of conferences, but now that we are entering an era of implementation, this is the area that will make the difference.”