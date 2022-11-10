News
Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over its war in Ukraine, an Indonesian government official said Thursday. .
US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are due to attend the two-day summit in Bali which begins on November 15. The summit was expected to be the first time Biden and Putin have been together at a rally from Russia. invaded Ukraine in February.
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the G-20 event support chief, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.
“The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and the investment.
Biden had ruled out meeting Putin if he attended the summit, and said the only conversation he could have had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to release Americans imprisoned in Russia.
Biden administration officials said they had coordinated with their global counterparts to isolate Putin if he decided to participate in person or virtually. They discussed boycotts or other demonstrations of condemnation.
News
Radio host Shaun Morash poops his pants while laughing too hard
Driveway cleaning 2.
A radio host laughed so hard on a show that he had an accident and had to apologize.
The incident in question happened on the “DA Show” on CBS Sports Radio. Shaun Morash was discussing unspecified sacrilege with host Damon Amendolara when the viral clip began.
“It would be like the [Phillie] Phanatic taking a number 2 on Mike Schmidt’s chest – you just don’t,” Morash said.
Amendolara kept telling the joke, launching into startling images of Schmidt “lying on the ground like a turtle” while the Phillies mascot defecated on his chest.
About 90 seconds into the clip, Amendolara was still going into great detail, mimicking Schmidt shouting, “Nooooo, I know you had some scrap yesterday” when Morash completely lost it and had to pull out of the program. .
“I just went in my pants,” Morash said quickly before walking out.
When he returned to the air, he had a dark confession to make: he had been in an accident.
“Lots of paper towels,” was Morash’s response when asked how he was doing. “I do not even know [what to say]. I can’t even look you in the eye right now. I laughed too hard, and the friction went down, and luckily it wasn’t, you know, a mega pound. Just a little damp. Honestly, I’m ashamed right now. I was kind of hoping I’d come back and you were halfway through the update.
Morash then showed his co-hosts the wetness on the back of his pants as they all shouted, “Oh my God!”
It’s a tape he’ll want to burn.
News
Pakistan says apocalyptic floods heighten need for reparations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the catastrophic floods that submerged a third of the country earlier this year reaffirm the need for wealthy countries to provide reparations, a hotly debated issue that has occupied center stage at the UN’s flagship climate conference. .
Reparations, or the financing of “loss and damage”, is seen as a fundamental issue of climate justice. The burning issue made history on Sunday as the COP27 climate summit opened by being formally adopted on the agenda for the first time.
The decision to put funding for loss and damage on the agenda, proposed by Pakistan, was preceded by 48 hours of talks.
Climate envoys meeting in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will now discuss an agreement on a finance facility that would allow rich countries to provide money for loss and damage to vulnerable countries.
Pakistani Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that seeing loss and damage financing finally adopted on the COP27 agenda was a success, highlighting the role developing countries have played in building consensus on that question.
He now hopes that the international community can find a way to collectively tackle the financing of loss and damage.
“We found out first hand through the catastrophic and apocalyptic floods that we experienced earlier this year, and we are still dealing with the consequences of that, that … an event of this magnitude [does] we have no international financial mechanism at our disposal to deal with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Zardari told CNBC on Tuesday.
Months of relentless rain in Pakistan submerged huge swaths of the South Asian nation, displacing millions of people as floods washed away homes, transport, crops and livestock. Zardari estimated that the total damage amounted to an “astronomical” sum of $30 billion.
Zardari said Pakistan was “aware” of the difficult economic environment, citing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, but added that “it has really become an aggravating tragedy” for the country.
The disaster highlights the disparity between those most affected by the consequences of global warming and those who bear the greatest historical responsibility for the climate crisis.
“We can’t deny that loss and damage doesn’t exist. I mean I had a third of my country underwater that will prove otherwise, but I don’t want to present that as some sort of liability. or compensation,” Zardari said, referring to the reluctance of rich countries to accept responsibility for loss and damage.
“It’s not going to stop in Pakistan,” he warned. “The next country hit should have something to deal with the loss and damage.”
“A not very constructive program”
Rich countries have long opposed the creation of a fund to deal with loss and damage, and many policymakers fear that accepting responsibility could trigger a wave of lawsuits from countries on the frontlines of the crisis. the climate emergency.
US climate envoy John Kerry has previously indicated that the United States would not be prepared to compensate countries for the losses and damages they suffered as a result of the climate emergency.
However, in an apparent softening of that stance, Kerry has since said that Washington would “not obstruct” the loss and damage talks at COP27.
US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington “would not obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh.
“The losses and damages are significant but it’s not a very constructive program,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and one of the scientists at the Most influential land in the world, in Sharm el-Sheikh.
“It risks causing a deep rift between north and south and can lead to these negotiations stalling when what the world needs most is to steer us away from dangerous climate change,” Rockstrom said. “And now we are on a path that unequivocally leads to disaster.”
A series of major UN reports released in recent weeks have delivered a grim assessment of the planet’s proximity to irreversible climate breakdown, warning that there is “no credible pathway” in place to limit global warming. at the critical temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“We know the task ahead of us,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups.
“We also need to understand the responsibility we have here in these UN negotiations, because what we do or don’t do impacts people who are already suffering. We are talking about the reality outside of these conference walls,” Singh said. CNBC.
Months of relentless rainfall in Pakistan have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation.
Asked if there was a danger that pressure for loss and damage funding could see the talks at COP27 fail, Singh replied: “What I say to that is that losses and damages weren’t on the table for the past 30 years and look what happened.”
“The loss and damage is a toll of inaction over the past 30 years. And the loss and damage tells us there is now a consequence,” Singh said. “If we had talked about loss and damage in 1992, that if we don’t mitigate you will have to pay for loss and damage, you would have understood everything from the start.”
Finance “is the key for everything to happen”
Former UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa, meanwhile, told CNBC that climate finance “is the key to making it all happen.”
“That has been the case for a number of conferences, but now that we are entering an era of implementation, this is the area that will make the difference.”
Espinosa said she was particularly concerned that the $100 billion climate finance pledge by rich countries in 2009 to help low-income countries mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency would not had still not been held.
“It’s at the heart of some mistrust that we’re seeing, so I come with a lot of concern about that,” Espinosa said.
“There is a very clear need for the money to be found and I don’t see that. However, what I hope can happen is that we can really start to have a very serious and well-informed conversation about the loss and damage financing,” she added.
News
Good news for crores of railway passengers, now tickets are not needed for traveling in the train! Know Details – jkbreakingnews.net
Good news for crores of railway passengers, now tickets are not needed for traveling in the train! Know Details – jkbreakingnews.net
Many types of facilities are being provided by the railways for the passengers. Today we will tell you about such a facility, through which you can board the train without a ticket.
Many times a passenger is unable to get a confirmed ticket or if he does not get a ticket to his destination, then heavy penalty is imposed by the railways. Now you can pay this penalty also through card. Railways is connecting electronic devices with 4G to run them smoothly.
A new step has been taken by the Railways. In this step, you can pay the fare or fine in the train with the debit card. That is, now if you do not have a train ticket, then after boarding the train, you can also get it made by paying with the card.
According to the railway rules, if you do not have a reservation and you have to go somewhere by train, then you can board the train only by taking platform ticket.
You can get tickets made very easily by going to the ticket checker. This rule (Indian Railways Rules) has been made by the Railways itself. For this, you will have to contact TTE immediately by taking a platform ticket. Then TTE will create a ticket till your destination point.
According to the Railway Board, the officers have 2G SIMs installed in the Point of Selling ie POS machines, due to which there is network problem in distant areas, but now you do not need to worry. The facility of 4G SIM is being started by the Railways for these machines, so you can easily make the payment.
News
See Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter wear the same dress at the 2022 CMAs
Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter proved that two great minds think alike.
The county music stars attended the 2022 Country Music Awards red carpet wearing the same crystal blue dress, although each woman added her own twist to the look.
Ballerini accessorized the long open-back Balenciaga dress with gloves – this is how Kim Kardashian wore the dress at 2022 vanity lounge Oscar party in March and paired the ensemble with blue toe heels. Porter opted for a gloveless look, showing off a blue manicure look with turquoise rings and earrings.
Both women kept their hair down, except Porter had her blonde locks in waves while Ballerini donned a sleek, straight look.
Each look was award-winning on its own, although Ballerini was also nominated for an actual CMA award herself after being nominated for Single of the Year for her hit ‘Half of My Hometown,’ featuring Kenny Chesney. However, the price went to Cody Johnsonis “Until You Can’t.”
Entertainment
News
Paul Pelosi attack suspect charged by federal government
The exchange lasted about 15 seconds and left Pelosi and DePape lying on the ground with swollen blood around Paul Pelosi’s head, according to the indictment.
DePape, 42, of Richmond, a suburb of San Francisco, was arrested inside the Pelosi residence. When Paul Pelosi called 911, he told officers he was sleeping when a man he had never seen before entered his room looking for Nancy Pelosi.
Officers later discovered that a glass door to the back porch had been smashed. They recovered a roll of duct tape, a white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.
The assault rocked the political world days before the hotly contested midterm elections, the first national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on Capitol Hill. Threats against lawmakers and election officials have reached unprecedented heights, and authorities have issued a warning about rising extremism in the United States
DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson did not immediately respond to phone and email messages. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the state against DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories. A San Francisco judge ordered DePape held without bail on the attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse charges, and he was also taken into federal custody in the case.
He was indicted on federal charges, including assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official for the performance of their official duties. A second charge alleges he attempted to kidnap a US official because of the performance of his official duties.
The first count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and the second carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Politices
News
Fate of US Senate could be decided in runoff – RT World News
Key races in three states will determine which party controls the upper house of Congress
The United States Senate remains up for grabs as the 2022 midterm elections draw to a close, with several races still undecided and a runoff likely slated for next month in Georgia, which could become a tiebreaker that gives a majority to one of the two major parties.
Although Democrats won a Senate seat in Pennsylvania after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, three states will now decide the fate of the upper house: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt is currently leading in Nevada, while Democrat Mark Kelly is leading the pack in Arizona. However, with many more votes to count, both races were deemed too soon to be called.
Georgia, meanwhile, heads to a runoff Dec. 6, as incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker failed to meet the 50% threshold needed to win outright.
If members of both parties each took Nevada and Arizona, Georgia’s runoff would then decide whether Republicans or Democrats hold a majority in the Senate. The chamber was split evenly ahead of the midterms, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris – who chairs the Senate – to break ties on split votes.
