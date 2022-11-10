News
‘Vogue’ magazine has ‘an easy case’ in lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage: NPR
Legal experts believe that the publisher of vogue magazine has a strong case in a trademark lawsuit that could cost rappers 21 Savage and Drake millions.
In the days leading up to the release of the duo’s collaboration album, His lossrappers 21 Savage and Drake shared photos of – and later distributed – copies of a fake vogue featuring them on the cover. On Monday, vogue publisher Condé Nast filed a 30-page lawsuit alleging that creating an “infringing version of perhaps one of the most carefully selected covers of any publication” violated the company’s trademark rights of media.
Condé Nast is now seeking at least $4 million in damages, or triple the profits from the album and fake vogue problems.
“I think it’s an easy case for them to win,” said Barton Beebe, a law professor at New York University who specializes in intellectual property law. “And I think they will get the injunction, the injunction, ordering the marketing campaign to stop. It seems to me that an interesting question would be whether vogue wants to pursue that to damages, because they could be in the millions for that kind of conduct.”
With a lawsuit filed days earlier, it’s unclear how the case might move forward. One option for Condé Nast, according to Beebe, could be to file a temporary restraining order, or preliminary injunction, within days to stop further promotions of the fake. vogue. As of Wednesday afternoon, the original post on Drake’s Instagram page disappeared.
And because rappers have promoted parody content with other media entities – such as pretending to participate in a NPR Tiny Desk Concert and a performance on saturday night live – others may file similar lawsuits.
“They’re just trying to sell something, and they’re making up fake news to do it,” Beebe said. “And so it would be understandable if the other targets of this media campaign would also follow suit.”
However, the rappers could argue that trademark law “has no specific parody defense,” according to Mark P. McKenna, a UCLA law professor who specializes in intellectual property and privacy law. .
“The basic idea of trademark infringement is that the plaintiff must demonstrate a likelihood of confusion,” McKenna said. “And so what you see some courts say sometimes is that if the parody is clear, then there won’t be any confusion because people will understand that it’s a parody.”
But the attention generated by the lawsuit could be a way to pay more attention to the release of the album.
“It’s part of the stunt, isn’t it?” McKenna said. “There was kind of a calculated risk here. I mean, even if the court orders them to stop doing this, like they’ve done it before, they’ve drawn attention. I think that’s and why vogue try to look for money: to make it hard enough for people not to do it.”
This isn’t the first time a musician has recently faced a trademark infringement lawsuit while promoting a new release.
Nike sued the MSCHF brand after it collaborated with rapper Lil Nas X to modify Nike Air Max 97s into “Satan Shoes” which were sold at the same time the rapper released his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) in 2021. After immediately halting all new shoe sales, Nike finally settled the lawsuit with MSCHF.
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 10
“No intensity, no victory” is a great quote from the movie “Any Given Sunday.” The stunning Jets victory over the Buffalo Bills was a wake-up call for both teams. The Jets had great intensity and now know they can hang with the big boys. The Bills had no intensity and must stop reading “Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills” news clippings. The lesson here is whether your Fantasy team is struggling or in first place, keep up your intensity. Work the waiver wire. Make a trade or two. Use great resources like FantasyGuru.com. Any given Sunday the Fantasy gods can bless your team with a victory, and you can hang with the big boys. As we look at our Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 10, make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Case Keenum, QB — If Josh Allen is active don’t hesitate to start him. But if Allen sits, Keenum will run the same pass-heavy offense for Buffalo. Don’t forget Keenum’s favorite target from his best NFL season in Minnesota (3,547 yards/22 TDs) was Stefon Diggs.
Jacoby Brissett, QB — The Dolphins can stop the run, but they are abysmal in pass defense. They just allowed Justin Fields his first three TD game last week. This bodes well for Brissett, who has at least 250 yards in his last three games.
D’Onta Foreman, RB — The Panthers know they can run on the Falcons. Foreman had an incredible 3 TD/118 yard day vs Atlanta two weeks ago. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Jeff Wilson Jr. RB — Dumped on the waiver wire by Fantasy owners after his trade to Miami, few realized Wilson worked with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in 2018 at San Francisco. Wilson knew the system well enough to amass 16 Fantasy points in his Dolphins debut.
Darnell Mooney, WR — Mooney played the Lions twice last year. In both games, he had a TD and at least 123 yards. Giddy Up! He’s the cat’s pajamas this week.
Rondale Moore, WR — Fantasy success hinges a lot on opportunity. When Marquise Brown went down it opened the door for Moore, who has 38 targets in his last 5 games, and over 300 yards to show for it.
Dalton Schultz, TE — Schultz has no less than 49 yards and five receptions in every game with Dak Prescott at QB. At full strength since his injury, Schultz is a No. 1 TE the rest of the season.
WHOA DOWN!
Matthew Stafford, QB — The Rams have three wins. Stafford has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and eight interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2021 Super Bowl champ and was good for 41 TDs last year, Stafford is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing.
Aaron Rodgers, QB — The Packers have three wins. Rodgers has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and seven interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2011 Super Bowl champ and was good for 37 TDs last year, Rodgers is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing. Holy Déjà vu.
Eno Benjamin, RB — That was fast. No sooner had James Conner come back from injury than Benjamin found a comfy spot on the bench, only getting five touches last week. Stash Eno on your roster. It’s only a matter of time before Conner goes down again.
AJ Dillon, RB — It’s likely Aaron Jones will be out this week. Dillon gets a difficult assignment against a Dallas D that has given up just three TDs on the ground and no 100-yard games even against the likes of Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders and David Montgomery.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR — Patrick Mahomes threw 68 times last week in a come-from-behind win over Tennessee. MVS had one target. At least he caught it.
Michael Pittman, WR — New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw for a pitiful 103 yards last week at New England. Pittman had three catches for 22 of those yards. By starting Ehlinger, the Colts have quit on the season, so you might as well quit on all Colts for now.
Logan Thomas, TE — Thomas was on the field for 72% of the game last week without a single catch.
* * *
Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.
29 hot products for people who are always cold
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
If you love layering up cozy sweaters, bathrobes and blankets, you’re not the only one dreading the cold. If you feel like you can never warm up, just shop around. There are so many affordable and innovative products out there that will literally turn the heat up.
From a heated mattress pad to a heated recliner cover, you can turn your favorite pieces of furniture into a cozy sanctuary. Or you can bundle up with a SKIMS Cozy dress or a COMFY wearable blanket from shark tank. Protect your hands from the cold with a heated mouse pad warmer or these USB-powered fingerless gloves. There are so many options to choose from. Here are some top picks to warm you up.
Results of the midterm elections and balance of power in Congress
Control of the U.S. Senate could rest with Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the nation’s most prominent Holocaust deniers, even after other candidates who amplified the former president’s lies Donald Trump on the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Those two western states — perpetual battlegrounds during presidential years — were still too early to call early Thursday morning, while a Democratic-held third seat, Georgia, will move to a runoff in December, CNN projects.
Republicans must win two Democratic seats to win a majority. As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Republicans appear to be slowly closing in on the 218 seats that would give them a majority in the House, albeit much narrower than they had hoped.
The fight for the Senate, however, is still full of unknowns — including whether it will all come down to Georgia after Peach State gave Democrats a majority in 2021 with victories in two ballots. It’s Nevada and Arizona that will determine how much of a pivot Georgia becomes.
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly maintained an edge over Republican Blake Masters early Thursday morning, while Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailed Republican Adam Laxalt. CNN had estimated late Wednesday that there were about 600,000 votes left to be counted in the Grand Canyon state and about 160,000 votes left to be counted in Nevada.
Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, was co-chair of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign in the state and filed lawsuits trying to overturn Nevada’s results in that election, which he says were ‘rigged’ . Cortez Masto had argued that lies and election conspiracy theories embraced by Trump and his allies like Laxalt led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Masters, a venture capitalist and first-time candidate, released a campaign video while running for the GOP nomination in which he said he believed Trump had won the 2020 election. , like Laxalt, have won Trump’s endorsement.
After winning the Arizona Senate primary, Masters briefly seemed to back away from some of that extreme rhetoric — scrubbing his website, for example, of language that included the false claim that the election had been stolen. During a debate with Kelly, he also acknowledged that he had not seen evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election. But the Republican candidate appeared to backtrack after receiving a phone call from Trump urging him to “go louder” on election denial, a conversation that was captured in a Fox documentary.
Keep reading here.
LeBron James exits early with injury as LA Lakers lose to LA Clippers
The LA Lakers just can’t take a break this season.
On top of a poor run of results so far this season, the team lost LeBron James to injury in their last loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday.
James appeared to alter something in his groin midway through the fourth quarter and immediately left the field.
“I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary on the game,” James told reporters after the game.
“Just as I landed I felt a little spasm or tightness in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play when I went to the free throw line .
It’s unclear how serious James’ injury is and he said he will work around the clock to be fit for the Lakers’ next game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
James had started Wednesday’s game in impressive form, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals before he suffered an injury.
That wasn’t enough to stop the Clippers, however, as they ran away with the game in the second half to win 114-101.
With the team currently stuck at 2-9 for the season, Lakers fans will be praying that their star and leader will be fit to play as soon as possible.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham, however, urged James to “do what you have to do, just take care of your body.”
“I mean, it’s just a lot of adversity,” Ham told reporters after the game, speaking of James’ injury.
“He tried with all his heart just to be there for us and play at a high level. I thought he was doing really, really well tonight.
“It’s NBA season, man… You gotta be ready for a little bit of everything. We’ll see once it’s evaluated, and we’ll be ready to move on.
Cities’ zero (more) emissions ambition faces reality – POLITICO
Cities raised eyebrows when they announced they had embarked on a race to reach zero emissions by 2030. As reality sets in, some now admit the goal may be more ambitious than feasible.
Under an EU-funded scheme announced earlier this year, a group of 100 cities from across the EU and 12 from outside the bloc have pledged to achieve climate neutrality by the end of the decade and have signed up to receive EU support to achieve this goal.
Cities are required to submit plans on how they will reduce their emissions to zero, which will then get a nod of approval from the European Commission in a bid to attract investment.
While this all sounds great on paper, cities will likely struggle to meet their ambitious emissions targets.
Copenhagen, a city known for its ambitious climate plans, announced this summer that it was abandoning a previous attempt to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 – a bet it had hoped to win with an aggressive overhaul of its heating systems. , transportation and construction. The plan involved rolling out more bike lanes, large-scale home renovations and replacing coal-fired electricity with biomass.
For years, the city has made great strides towards this goal. But in August, local authorities told residents the target was out of range. A municipal factory that used household waste to generate electricity has failed to secure funding to build a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility to sequester its emissions – a key part of the overall plan.
With one of the world’s greenest cities struggling to get to zero, many say the odds for other urban centers look slim.
This is bad news, because cities are the main emitters. Globally, they account for more than 70% of CO2 emissions. According to a major report by the UN’s Climate Science Panel, tackling climate change will require an overhaul of the way cities “are designed, built and managed”.
“We know that a growing share of the EU population lives in cities and that many solutions to the challenge of decarbonisation – whether in the energy sector, smart and clean mobility or heating and building cooling – are very present in our cities,” said Deputy Director of the Commission’s Mobility and Transport Department, Patrick Child, responsible for the climate-neutral cities programme.
Developing cities’ so-called “climate city contracts” could take up to a year, he added.
Fragile commitments
The list of participating cities includes many cities that have dragged their feet on climate action or are so sprawling that the goal always seemed out of reach.
Car- and scooter-loving cities like Rome and Paris, for example, have signed the 2030 pledge but have always struggled to adopt cleaner modes of transport.
Both cities have tried to change things recently.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was an early champion of the 15-Minute Green City concept and last year allocated 250 million euros to make the city bike-friendly by 2026 – a plan which involves the construction of cycle paths, the replacement of parking spaces with bicycle parking lots. and requiring motorcycle users to pay for parking.
But the measures have led some to call it too drastic and provoked backlash from residents who depend on their cars, suggesting it would not be easy to impose the most ambitious changes needed to get to zero. net.
In Rome, Edoardo Zanchini, head of the municipality’s climate department, acknowledged that reducing emissions to zero by 2030 “is a difficult deadline”.
The city’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, has made sustainability central to his 2021 election campaign and recently announced an emissions reduction plan that involves boosting sustainable mobility and public transport, urban reforestation and targeted efforts to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.
The Italian capital’s plan to cut emissions also involves building a waste-to-energy plant that will convert waste into energy – but it’s betting on the same immature CCS technology that abandoned Copenhagen to offset emissions from the factory.
‘Not feasible’
The goals are “not achievable at all” – regardless of the city, according to Floriane Ortega, lecturer on climate change and cities at SciencesPo Paris.
She criticized the Commission’s plan for being vague in its definition of climate neutrality, pointing out that not everyone agrees on the very meaning of the term.
“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented a clear definition in its glossary, but companies – which led the discussion – helped blur its meaning over time,” Ortega pointed out. .
The initiative also only considers so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions – gases that warm the planet within city limits and grid-supplied electricity, respectively. This excludes scope 3 emissions, which include emissions related to goods and services that cities depend on.
“Everything from buying a new iPhone to building a new road would fall under Scope 3,” Ortega said, implying that excluding those emissions from the calculation would mean cities under -declare their true impact on the climate.
Despite these pitfalls, even critics of the program say it’s added incentive for cities to make climate a top priority.
In Rome, engagement has already raised the bar for urban planning projects, Zanchini said.
“We are currently renovating 200 schools and, instead of just insulating them, we have chosen to replace their gas heating system with heat pumps,” he said, pointing out that the municipality would probably have acted differently if there had been no network. -zero pledge.
“Maybe we won’t reach net zero by 2030, but we would have been heading in the right direction, so that future decisions are aligned with an ambition that is now essential”, he argued. .
Ortega echoed the argument that the out of reach goal can lead to tangible progress. “If you ask me if it’s doable, I say no, but if you ask me if it’s nice to have, the answer is yes.”
New Bayport pavilion will mark 100th anniversary of city’s naming
Although Bayport was settled by European immigrants more than 165 years ago, it wasn’t officially called Bayport until 1922.
City officials will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the naming of the town with a special event on Saturday. The event coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Bayport American Legion Hesley Jensen Post 491.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, city officials will gather at Bayport’s Village Green Park to break ground for the city’s new Bayport Centennial Pavilion, a four-sided picnic shelter-area that the city is building in partnership with the Legion.
The pavilion will be “a lasting reminder of our long history, a symbol of our community partnerships and a useful amenity for our residents and visitors for years to come,” said Bayport City Council member Michele Hanson, who is running unopposed for mayor on Tuesday.
Other events planned for the celebration include an essay contest; a display of Bayport history; cake and refreshments and a catered dinner.
Formerly known as South Stillwater
Bayport was platted as Baytown in 1856 and as Middletown and Bangor in 1857. In 1873, the three villages were combined to create the village of South Stillwater, which was incorporated in 1881, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
The name, however, caused confusion with the town of Stillwater to the north, so it was changed in 1922 to Bayport, Peterson said. The name “Bayport” came from a list of suggestions provided in a ballot box placed at the local post office. Other names considered were St. Croix and Goodwill.
A special election on Sept. 26, 1922, confirmed the new name of Bayport with 157 of 194 residents voting in favor.
Fun fact: Russel Bayport Burmaster was the first baby born in the newly named village. He received a prize from the city’s Improvement Club, Hansen said.
The Bayport American Legion Hesley Jensen Post 491 was founded on Nov. 22, 1922; it was named after area resident Pvt. Hesley Jensen, who was killed in action in France in 1918.
The city and the Legion will split the estimated $120,000 it will cost to build the accessible pavilion, which is scheduled to open in 2023, said Hanson, who also serves as president of the Bayport Community Action League.
The Legion will cover the cost of a historical marker explaining its history, and the Afton-Bayport-Lakeland Lions Club is donating the marker explaining the history of the city, Hanson said.
‘Symbol of Bayport’
The idea for the cross-gable steel pavilion, which will be 24 feet by 24 feet, came after city officials began coming up with plans to mark the city’s centennial, Hanson said.
“It actually started with, ‘Well, what is the symbol of Bayport?’” she said. “Stillwater has the (lift) bridge. Hudson has that cool arch by the pier. We didn’t have anything that was just Bayport’s.”
To gauge support of the project, the city conducted an online survey of residents in August. Of the 117 residents who responded, 62 percent said they supported adding a public pavilion in the park to commemorate Bayport’s naming centennial, Hanson said.
In addition to the historical markers, the pavilion will feature two medallions in the gables that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city and two medallions that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bayport American Legion, she said.
Pavilion groundbreaking
The Bayport Centennial Pavilion groundbreaking will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the city’s Village Green Park.
For more information, go to https://www.bayportcommunityactionleague.com/calendar
