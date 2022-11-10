News
Watch Video : Rohit Sharma Crying After Losing Semi-Final Against England — jkbreakingnews.net
New Delhi, Nov 10: The Indian supporters gathered in large numbers at the Adelaide Oval to cheer for Rohit Sharma’s team in the high-voltage semi-final against England on Thursday. But they were seen leaving the stadium silently even before the game concluded. The reason was nothing but India’s heart-wrenching 10-wicket loss that ended their journey in the tournament.
India suffered a massive blow as England thrashed them in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Three Lions dominated the Men in Blue right from the word go and stopped the juggernaut only after ensuring a spot in the mega finale. They will now face Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the battle for the title.
A fifty from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s fearless hitting took India to 168 for six but it was just about a par score at the Adelaide Oval. In reply, England captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales butchered the Indian attack into submission. The duo set the record for the highest opening stand – 170 runs – in T20 World Cups.
The loss has left the Indian dugout extremely shattered. Captain Rohit was almost in tears as he sat down in the dugout with his head down. His emotions were captured on camera and the video is now going viral on social media.
England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semi-final to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making. England’s top order, which looked shaky throughout the league stage, smashed 63 in their six overs. The match was won and lost then and there. The opening duo gave India’s star-studded line-up a lesson in how to build a T20 innings – that there is only one way, the offensive way.
The target was achieved in just 16 overs as England’s batting line-up clicked for the first time in the tourney and what a day it chose to bring its a-game to the fore.–(News18)
Team Thackeray’s Sanjay Raut praises BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, tone softens
Mumbai:
A day after being released from prison after more than three months, Team Thackeray’s Sanjay Raut today praised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader seen as a powerhouse behind the Sena mutineer Eknath Shinde replacing Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister in June.
“There is a new government in Maharashtra, which has also made good decisions. We don’t oppose for the sake of opposing,” he said, “Devendra Fadnavis made good decisions. I read the newspaper whenever possible (in prison). Decisions such as housing for the poor deserve praise.
He also mentioned the decision to give more rights to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). “Our government took away these rights. I didn’t like that. Mr. Fadnavis did well to restore them.”
He told reporters he would meet Mr Fadnavis ‘about some public works’.
“I will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and tell them what is happening to me. I had read that Devendra Fadnavis said that political bitterness should be reduced. I welcome his statement” , he added.
Although his praise was limited to Mr Fadnavis – he did not name Eknath Shinde – it can be seen as a softening of Mr Raut’s rhetoric.
An incendiary journalist-politician and member of the Rajya Sabha, he had defended the Thackerays aggressively during the split from Eknath Shinde five months ago.
After being released on bail yesterday after 103 days in jail, Mr Raut was speaking to the media before meeting Uddhav Thackeray at his home. He said he would also meet Sharad Pawar, head of the Thackeray team’s allied NCP. “I thought people would forget about me in three months. But I got a lot of calls since my release yesterday. Uddhav i was in regular contact with me. Pawar sahib also spoke to me on the phone.
सत्यमेव जयते!
जामीन मंजूर झाल्यानंतर खासदार संजय राऊत जी यांनी मातोश्रीवर शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे, युवासेना प्रमुख आदित्य ठाकरे जीरे, युवासेना प्रमुख आदित्य ठाकरे जीरे भेट. घेतली. त्यांचे स्वागत सौ. रश्मी वहिनी ठाकरे यांनी औक्षण करून केले.
More information ! pic.twitter.com/0QDwf6vmBJ
— ShivSena – शिवसेना (@ShivSena) November 10, 2022
He declined to speak much about the court order, which said his arrest was wrong because investigative agency ED provided no evidence of money laundering. He is accused of fraud in a housing estate.
“The command has sent an encouraging sign across the country. I won’t comment on that or on the ED. Nor will I speak of the architects of this controversy. If my incarceration made them happy, so be it,” he said.
“In my heart, I have never held a grudge against anyone. My family has suffered a lot. But such is life. We are in politics,” he added. He refused to “blame the system as a whole”.
“I don’t blame any central polling agency either. When they have the opportunity to do good things, they should do it,” he said, although later at Uddhav Thackeray’s home he made a stern comment: “The question is, the Are Investigative Agencies Pets for State and Central Governments? There is an argument to completely shut down the ED.”
Earlier, without naming anyone, he denounced “the kind of political vendetta that has not been seen even when the country has been enslaved for 150 years”. On his comments after his release that his wrongful arrest was “by order of Delhi”, he said: “No one should be arrested on false charges; it’s not just about me”.
While incarcerated, he said: ‘I was sick in prison and I don’t feel well now. Prison is not a happy time. You have to talk to the walls. All connection with the outside world is lost. In solitude, you have to talk to the walls.
He said he was inspired by VD Savarkar, Bal Gangadhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had spent years in prison. “Anyone who does politics has to go to jail at some point, I thought to myself.”
Republican Tom Kean Jr. defeats Rep. Malinowski in New Jersey
Rep. Tom Malinowski, a second-term Democrat from New Jersey, was defeated on Wednesday by his Republican opponent, Tom Kean Jr., the namesake of a popular former governor running in his fourth run for Congress.
The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Kean on Wednesday night, hours after Mr. Malinowski conceded defeat in northern New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District.
“We did as well or better than 2020 in the communities I have represented for the past four years,” Mr. Malinowski said in a statement Wednesday morning, adding: “The new district has proven too difficult to overcome.”
Hours earlier, on election night, Mr Kean had stopped short of declaring victory.
“My solemn pledge to you will always be to serve with dignity, to listen, to learn and to earn that responsibility,” said Mr Kean, 54.
The race – a 2020 rematch – had been seen as the most competitive congressional contest in the state and likely to help determine the balance of power in the House.
Two years ago, Mr. Kean, a former state lawmaker, came close to about 5,000 votes to unseat Mr. Malinowski.
The district was then redrawn to include more Republican-leaning towns, increasing the odds against Mr. Malinowski. At the same time, the newly configured map, drafted by Democrats after the 2020 census, bolstered the districts of three other vulnerable Democratic incumbents — all of whom won on Tuesday.
“You know this campaign was canceled a year ago. We have been counted,” Mr. Malinowski told supporters in a 15-minute speech just after midnight. There was “no doubt”, he said, that “we would win hands down in the home district”.
The momentum of Democratic volunteers knocking on doors and calling out for Mr. Malinowski, 57, appeared strong in the final weeks of the campaign. But in the end, the district’s new Republican electoral advantage, an unpopular Democratic president, and the country’s stubborn levels of inflation proved too much to overcome.
Mr Malinowski worked for a human rights organization and as assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration before being elected to Congress in 2018 as part of a so-called blue wave . He had been one of four Democrats to oust Republican incumbents that year in New Jersey, and Republicans were hoping to make up at least some lost ground on Tuesday.
Mr. Kean, however, was the only challenger to win in New Jersey, leaving the state with a likely split of nine Democrats and three Republicans in the House.
Mr. Kean enjoyed strong support from the national Republican Party and had run a well-funded if low-key campaign.
As Mr. Malinowski highlighted abortion rights and described Mr. Kean as loyal to former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Kean hammered at inflation and the incumbent’s ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In Congress, Mr Kean said he would “lead this nation into greater prosperity, greater security and greater accessibility”.
Irfan Pathan breaks silence after outrage over ‘GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi’ tweet on Pakistan’s win – jkbreakingnews.net
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently stirred up a mini-controversy through his tweet after Pakistan defeated New Zealand to qualify for the final of T20 World Cup 2022.
Pathan tweeted that ‘grace padosiyon ki bas ki baat nahi’ but was subsequently trolled by Pakistani fans. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator has clarified that his tweet was not regarding the Pakistani players.
After Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal of Wednesday by 7 wickets, Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai. (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn’t come naturally to you)”
This was after many Pakistani fans had instead of celebrating their team’s win started to troll Indian players.
But after Pathan put out the tweet, he was criticised and had to clarify the same. Half an hour after his first tweet, the legendary pacer added, “And this is not for the player. NEVER.”
And this is not for the player. NEVER.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022
Pakistan played like a really well-drilled unit as they first restricted the Kiwis to a below-par total of 152, and chased it down in 19.1 over.
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam notched half-centuries, whereas Shaheen Afridi shined with the ball picking up two wickets to help the Men in Green reach their first final after 13 years.
Last year too, Pakistan had reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champions Australia but this time around, they will be hoping to return home with the trophy itself. (CREDIT DNA)
There is a Chicago Wicked lottery going on for show tickets. Here’s how to enter and how it works – NBC Chicago
Tickets to Broadway musicals in Chicago are often priced high. But for the city’s Wicked race, there’s a way around it: the Chicago Wicked Lottery.
Wicked, the critically acclaimed musical that tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch, is currently playing in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theater until December 4. While tickets for evening and matinee performances are still available for multiple dates, prices start at $75.
This is where the Wicked Lottery comes in.
According to Broadway Direct, winners of the “official digital lottery” for the show will have the opportunity to purchase up to two $25 tickets to see the show on select nights.
“If you are selected as a winner,” the site says, “you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the box office’s discretion and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.”
After the lottery closes, those who register will be notified by email “within minutes” whether or not they have the chance to purchase a $25 ticket. They can also check the status of their entry here.
The lotteries contain a limited number of tickets and only concern certain shows. Each lottery takes place one day before a scheduled performance.
This means that the lottery for the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, November 11 opens at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In their registration, applicants may request up to two tickets, at $25 each before taxes.
Once the lottery is open, you can throw your witch hat into the ring by clicking the “enter now” button on the lottery website.
Police apologize to Roman Abramovich – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
They allegedly admitted to illegally searching properties linked to the Russian billionaire on the island of Jersey
Police on the island of Jersey in the English Channel have agreed to pay damages and apologize for searching properties linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents legal.
Britain and the EU blacklisted Abramovich in May in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February.
According to Reuters, the police admitted that “the search warrants were obtained illegally” and “should be cancelled.”
The appeal comes as the WSJ quoted the Royal Court of Jersey as saying the police had agreed to issue “private apologies” to Abramovich.
A spokeswoman for the billionaire said that “Abramovich has always acted within the law, we are pleased that Jersey Police conceded to these unlawful and unfounded searches.”
The States of Jersey Police and the Jersey Court Officers Department, meanwhile, said they were unable to comment on ongoing investigations.
In April, a court in Jersey, a British dependency, ordered the freezing of $7 billion in assets linked to Abramovich. Around the same time, police raided premises in the island’s capital, St Helier, seizing documents and electronic devices.
However, two weeks later, the police returned all seized items. The court did not specify in its decision how the warrants were illegal, according to the WSJ.
Abramovich made his fortune mainly from trading oil and commodities in the 1990s and served as governor of the remote Chukotka region in the far north of Russia’s Far East in the 2000s. He bought the club English football club from Chelsea in 2003 but sold it earlier this year.
Liz Truss, when she was still British Foreign Secretary, described Abramovich in May as one of the “oligarchs and kleptocrats” with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who are ” partner in crime “ in the Ukrainian conflict.
The EUobserver news site reported in June that Abramovich’s legal team allegedly sent a letter to EU officials claiming he “has never expressed support for the policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine.”
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: It’s a new-look backfield for the Dolphins now with Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix. If his debut with Miami is any indication, he’s now set to split carries with Raheem Mostert after Mostert had a handle on the bulk of the carries when he was paired with Chase Edmonds, who was dealt in the Bradley Chubb trade.
Wilson and Mostert each got nine carries last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson picked up 51 yards off those attempts and Mostert 26, but Wilson added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s looking to get both their opportunities and could lean toward a hot hand if one develops in a game.
The Browns are 22nd against the run. They can take a run game out if they build an early lead and control time of possession with their own ground game. In their last win, they did that to the Cincinnati Bengals and only allowed 36 yards rushing. They’ve also allowed rush totals of 238 to the Los Angeles Chargers, 202 to the Atlanta Falcons and 160 to the Baltimore Ravens. If Miami commits to the run game, there should be opportunities against the Cleveland front. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns run: After failing to stop the Chicago Bears’ No. 1-ranked rushing attack, the Dolphins’ reward is the Browns and their third-ranked rushing offense. The good news is Cleveland does it the traditional way with the running backs, which the Dolphins have been good against, as opposed to stopping scrambling quarterbacks like the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Nick Chubb is second in the NFL in rushing with 841 yards and averaging a whopping 5.6 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is possibly the league’s top No. 2 running back, and he’s going for 4 yards per carry. The Browns have five Pro Bowls between their two guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
The Dolphins fell all the way from sixth to 15th in run defense after allowing Fields to run for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. It should still be a competitive matchup Sunday because Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and the rest of the defensive front did not leave too much to be discouraged about in stopping running backs. Against the Bears, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert were held to a combined 2.8 yards per carry. The fundamentals in tackling and angles in pursuit still have to be sharper. Edge: Browns
When the Dolphins pass: Miami has put itself up there with the most electric passing attacks in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on fire with a league-leading passer rating (115.9). He is coming off the best two-game stretch of his career, completing 75 percent of passes for 684 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Detroit Lions and Bears.
Tyreek Hill is on an NFL single-season receiving record pace, and he and Jaylen Waddle are combining for the most receiving yards teammates have accumulated through a team’s first nine games in the Super Bowl era. The pass protection for Tagovailoa is also settling in with Terron Armstead and Brandon Shell at the two tackle spots.
It will need to be on point against a Cleveland defense that features Myles Garrett and his 7 1/2 sacks. He can switch sides but will likely line up a bit more in front of Armstead. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward could be in line to return from concussion for the Browns’ 15th-ranked pass defense. Converting third downs, where Tagovailoa has been money, will be key in not allowing Cleveland to win time of possession with its ground game. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns pass: Jacoby Brissett revenge game? The South Florida product who once starred at Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens and spent last season with the Dolphins returns home as a starter in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson. Brissett is completing 63.9 percent of passes for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, an 86.8 passer rating.
Complementing the run game, Brissett actually has the Browns in the middle of the pack in passing offense, ranking 16th of 32 teams. In his past two outings, including the 32-13 Monday night win over the Bengals that preceded Cleveland’s bye, Brissett is 39 of 49 for 536 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Continuing with the South Florida connections, Miami Northwestern High product Amari Cooper is having a solid season with 39 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns, as is former University of Miami tight end David Njoku (34 receptions, 418 yards, touchdown).
The new pass-rushing tandem of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will get its second game together. The hope for Miami is cornerback Xavien Howard finds his rhythm after he gave up a touchdown to Darnell Mooney during the Bears game and had what would’ve been his first interception of the season negated by a hold. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins stick with Eric Rowe or go back to either Verone McKinley or Clayton Fejedelem for the safety spot alongside Jevon Holland since Brandon Jones went down. Edge: Even
Special teams: The Dolphins got a big play from their special teams against the Bears. Phillips came through with the blocked punt, and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered it for the touchdown.
But then there was the weekly blunder — this time, Jason Sanders missing a 29-yard field goal for his first miss from inside 50 yards. Browns kicker Cade York has also missed four field goals on the season. Edge: Even
Intangibles: The Browns are coming off their bye, but it also kind of stunted some momentum they may have been picking up from their Monday night win over the Bengals their last time out. The Dolphins return home after back-to-back road wins and are on a three-game winning streak, but they must focus on earning this win and not looking ahead to the bye week that follows. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Browns 20
