HAVANA — Cuban and State Department officials met Wednesday in Havana to discuss expanding consular and visa services on the island.
Wild wipe incredible Trevor Zegras goal off board in 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Call it The Michigan. Call it the lacrosse goal. Call it whatever you want.
Honestly, go ahead and call it the Trevor Zegras at this point. The precocious center doesn’t turn 22 years old until March and is pretty much the only player in the NHL who has made the iconic move a consistent part of his game. He did it again on Wednesday night at Honda Center.
With the the Wild and the Ducks knotted at 0-0, the human highlight reel that is Zegras ignited the home crowd with some stick-wielding wizardry behind the net. He scooped the puck off the ice, carried it on the blade of his stick for a couple of seconds, then calmly deposited it into the back of the net.
Trevor Zegras does the Michigan again but it’s taken away after an offside review. Peak NHL pic.twitter.com/EiXbKqtRW0
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 10, 2022
The only issue? Long before Zegras scored in incredible fashion, Dmitry Kulikov preceded the puck into the offensive zone. In response, Wild coach Dean Evason used his coach’s challenge, the officials ruled the play offside, and the latest Trevor Zegras masterpiece got wiped off the board.
That gave the Wild some margin for error, and eventually the offense woke up in a 4-1 win over the Ducks. Kirill Kaprizov led the way with a pair of goals, Matt Dumba netted his first goal of the season, and Joseph Cramarossa even got in on the scoring action.
Meanwhile, Filip Gustavsson was stellar between the pipes, making 31 saves to record the win.
After the incredible goal from Zegras got overturned, the Ducks still managed to take the lead when winger Pavol Regenda scored the first goal of his NHL career to make it 1-0.
That lead didn’t last long as Kaprizov helped the Wild tie the game at 1-1 a few minutes later. That snapped a goal drought of 159 minutes, 45 seconds for the Wild.
The floodgates open in the final frame starting with Dumba putting the Wild in front 2-1. He hammered a loose puck into the back of the net and let out a massive roar in celebration.
Not long after that, Kaprizov netted a beautiful goal, playing catch with Mats Zuccarello behind the net, then casually tucking a puck past the goal line to stretch the lead to 3-1. As the game wound to a close, Cramarossa finalized the score at 4-1, proving how good of a night it was for the Wild.
Battle of the Billionaires and a Failed Bid to Save Crypto
On Tuesday morning, Sam Bankman-Fried, owner of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, caught his employees off guard with a grim message.
“I’m sorry,” he told them. “I screwed up.”
The reason for the mea culpa: its announcement half an hour earlier that FTX’s big rival, Binance, was planning to mount a shock takeover of its main trading platform to save it from a “liquidity crisis”. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, whom the billionaire had accused of sabotage, would now be his white knight.
The seeds of FTX’s downfall were sown months earlier, stemming from mistakes made by Bankman-Fried after it intervened to rescue other crypto firms as the crypto market crashed amid the rise interest rates, according to interviews with several people close to Bankman-Fried and communications from both companies that were not previously disclosed.
Some of those transactions involving Bankman-Fried’s trading company, Alameda Research, led to a series of losses that ultimately caused its loss, according to three people familiar with the company’s operations.
The interviews and posts also shed new light on the bitter rivalry between the two billionaires, who in recent months have fought over market share and publicly accused each other of seeking to harm each other’s businesses. This culminated on Wednesday, with Binance pulling out of its deal and throwing the future of FTX into uncertainty.
Stuck without a buyer, Bankman-Fried was now looking for alternative lenders, two people close to him said. After Binance pulled out, he told FTX staff in a message that Binance had previously expressed no reservations to them regarding the deal and was “exploring all options”.
Neither Binance nor FTX responded to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Tuesday that “I’ll probably be too overwhelmed” to do any interviews. He did not respond to further messages.
Binance said earlier that it decided to pull out of the deal due to its due diligence on FTX and reports of US investigations into the company.
Zhao’s unveiling of the planned takeover capped a stunning reversal for Bankman-Fried. The 30-year-old had established FTX in the Bahamas in 2019 and led it to become one of the biggest exchanges, amassing a fortune of nearly $17 billion.
News of the liquidity crunch at FTX – valued in January at $32 billion with investors including SoftBank and BlackRock – has had repercussions in the crypto world.
The price of major coins has fallen, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level in nearly two years, adding to the pain of a sector whose value has fallen by around two-thirds this year as central banks have tightened credit.
By dropping the deal, Binance had also avoided the regulatory scrutiny that likely would have accompanied the takeover, which Zhao flagged as a likelihood in a memo to employees he posted on Twitter.
Financial regulators around the world have issued warnings about Binance for operating without a license or violating money laundering laws. The US Department of Justice is investigating Binance for possible money laundering violations and criminal penalties. Reuters reported last month that Binance has helped Iranian companies trade $8 billion since 2018 despite US sanctions, in a series of articles published this year by the company’s compliance news agency. financial crime scholarship.
RELATIONAL MICE
The relationship between Zhao and Bankman-Fried began in 2019. Six months after FTX launched, Zhao bought 20% of the exchange for around $100 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. At the time, Binance said the investment “aims to grow the crypto economy together.”
Within 18 months, however, their relationship had deteriorated.
FTX had grown rapidly and Zhao now saw it as a true competitor with global aspirations, former Binance employees said.
When FTX in May 2021 applied for a Gibraltar license for a subsidiary, it had to submit information about its major shareholders, but Binance blocked FTX’s requests for help, according to messages and emails between exchanges seen by Reuters.
Between May and July, FTX lawyers and advisers wrote to Binance at least 20 times seeking details about Zhao’s sources of wealth, banking connections, and Binance ownership, according to the messages.
In June 2021, however, an attorney for FTX told Binance’s CFO that Binance was “not properly engaging with us” and that they risked “seriously disrupting an important project for us.” A Binance legal official replied to FTX to say that they were trying to get a response from Zhao’s personal assistant, but the information requested was “too general” and it might not provide everything.
By July of that year, Bankman-Fried was tired of waiting. He bought out Zhao’s stake in FTX for about $2 billion, the person with direct knowledge of the deal said. Two months later, with Binance no longer involved, the Gibraltar regulator granted a license to FTX.
This sum was paid to Binance, in part, in FTX’s own coin, FTT, Zhao said last Sunday – a stake he would later order Binance to sell, precipitating the crisis at FTX.
“TRY US AFTER”
In May and June, Bankman-Fried’s trading company, Alameda Research, suffered a series of trading losses, according to three people familiar with its operations. These included a $500 million loan deal with bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, two of the people said. Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection the following month, with the US arm of FTX paying $1.4 billion for its assets at an auction in September. Reuters could not determine the extent of the losses suffered by Alameda.
Seeking to back Alameda, which held nearly $15 billion in assets, Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds, backed by assets including FTT and shares of trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc, people said. Alameda disclosed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood in May.
Some of those FTX funds were customer deposits, two of the people said, although Reuters could not determine their value.
Bankman-Fried did not tell other FTX executives about the decision to back Alameda, the people said, adding that he feared it would leak.
On November 2, however, a report by media outlet CoinDesk detailed a leaked balance sheet that allegedly showed that a large portion of Alameda’s $14.6 billion in assets were held in FTT. Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison tweeted that the balance sheet was only for a “subset of our companies,” with more than $10 billion in unreflected assets. Ellison did not return requests for comment.
That failed to quell growing speculation about what Alameda’s financial health might mean for FTX.
Next, Zhao said that Binance will sell its entire stake in the token, FTT, worth at least $580 million, “due to recent revelations that have come to light.” The token’s price crashed 80% over the next two days and a torrent of outflows from the exchange accelerated, according to blockchain data.
WITHDRAWAL FORCE
In his message to staff this week, Bankman-Fried said the firm had seen a “massive increase in withdrawals” as users rushed to withdraw $6 billion worth of crypto tokens from FTX in just 72 hours. Daily withdrawals normally totaled tens of millions of dollars, Bankman-Fried told his employees.
After Zhao’s tweet that Binance would sell its FTT stake, Bankman-Fried expressed confidence that FTX would withstand attacks from its rival. He told Slack staff that the withdrawals were “not shockingly up” but they were able to process the requests.
“We are moving forward,” he wrote. “Obviously Binance is trying to sue us. So be it.”
But on Monday, the situation became dire. Unable to quickly find a backer or sell other illiquid assets on short notice, Bankman-Fried contacted Zhao, according to a person familiar with the call. Zhao later confirmed that Bankman-Fried called him.
Bankman-Fried has signed a non-binding letter of intent for Binance to purchase FTX’s non-US assets. That valued FTX at several billion dollars, two people familiar with the letter said — enough for the exchange to cover all withdrawal requests, but a fraction of its January valuation.
Zhao announced the potential deal several hours later, with Bankman-Fried tweeting “big thanks to CZ.”
“Let’s live to fight another day,” Bankman-Fried told staff on Slack.
His employees were shocked. Even executives were in the dark about the shortfall and Alameda’s takeover plan until Bankman-Fried briefed them that morning, two people working with him said. Both people said they were unaware that the withdrawal situation was so serious.
Then came Binance’s announcement on Wednesday to end the takeover. “Problems are beyond our control or our ability to help,” Binance said. Zhao tweeted, “Sad day. I tried,” along with a crying emoji.
No cyberattack affected U.S. vote count, officials say – NBC Chicago
No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the midterm vote tally after a tense election day in which officials kept a close eye on domestic and foreign threats.
A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically rendered public websites inaccessible. But U.S. and local officials said Wednesday that none had breached vote-counting infrastructure.
“We have seen no evidence that any voting system has removed or lost votes, altered votes or been compromised in any way in any race in the country,” said Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, in a statement.
CISA and other federal agencies had warned that protecting the US election had become more complex than ever, with the most serious threats coming from domestic sources. Foreign adversaries such as Russia, China and Iran have attempted to meddle with individual campaigns and amplify false or misleading narratives on social media.
Many members of an increasingly grumpy American public clung to unproven voter fraud conspiracies. And there are constant fears that intruders or state-sponsored criminals will try to interfere with voter rolls or steal data for ransom. The increase in physical and online threats against election workers is also concerning.
Votes are still being counted across the country and the winners have not been cast in some key races that will decide control of the House and Senate.
“It’s important to remember that this thorough, deliberative process can take days or weeks, depending on state law; these rigorous procedures are why the American people can have confidence in the security and integrity of the election,” Easterly said in a statement.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s website was down for part of Tuesday, and there were other reports of sites going down across the country, including in Champaign County, Illinois, and some parts of Arkansas.
They have all apparently been victims of a “distributed denial of service”, in which a website is flooded with inauthentic traffic to crash it. Federal and state officials said they could not say who was responsible for the Mississippi attack or other denial of service incidents, though a pro-Russian group called out the social media platform Telegram for its subscribers to target the site.
“While attribution is inherently difficult, we have seen no evidence to suggest this is part of a large-scale coordinated campaign,” an official with CISA, the cybersecurity arm of the Department of Homeland Security, said. during a briefing on Tuesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with rules established by the agency.
Republican State Senator Scott DeLano of Mississippi is legislative counsel for the state Department of Information Technology Services. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Mississippi government websites typically face “hundreds, if not thousands” of intrusion attempts a day — nothing unusual in today’s online world. today.
The site’s inaccessibility meant, for example, that residents could not use the site’s information about the location of polling stations. DeLano said the secretary of state maintains a separate database for statewide voter registration information and that was unaffected by the attack. Same-day election results are not posted on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, so they were also unaffected.
In a statement, Secretary of State Michael Watson credited technology staff who “worked diligently to ensure Mississippi’s election was secure, and through their hard work, we can say with confidence that our system election was not compromised”.
“We will continue to work…to ensure, as cyberattacks grow in frequency and intelligence, that we are prepared and have the resources to combat all attacks,” Watson said.
Heat numerology: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 jersey combinations
When it comes to the Miami Heat’s uniform evolution, simplicity has never been the intent.
To that end, Thursday’s release of the Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniforms takes the team’s wardrobe approach to an exponentially higher level.
As with last season’s original Mashup release, built off black uniforms, Mashup Vol. 2, built off white uniforms, allows the wearer to select a one- or two number jersey combination with each numeral built off a style of the previous uniforms over the franchise’s 35 season.
Last season, the Heat offered eight numeral styles to choose from, creating 5,256 potential number/style combinations, from 00 to 99, plus single digits.
This season, the palette of styles has been raised to 12 – now including numerals styles from ViceVersa, Floridians Home, Association and White Hot. That means there are now 12,656 number/style combinations.
“And what’s so incredible about that,” sand Jennifer Alvarez, the Heat’s Senior Vice President of Brand and Chief Creative Officer, “is you imagine that 12,000 people at FTX Arena attending a Heat game all came in and bought a Miami Mashup uniform, you can have 12,000 people in the building and have no two uniforms be the same.”
As with last season’s initial Mashup release, Heat players were allowed to choose the style of their uniform numbers, afforded the additional options now available.
All number-style selections available for purchase as “Player’s Choice” jerseys are different from last season’s combination selected by the players.
As with last season’s uniform release, Miami Mashup Vol. 2 celebrates iconic on-court looks throughout the team’s 35-year history, including the words “Miami,” “Heat,” as well as the ball-and-flame logo. The uniform’s smaller, more historical touches, including the “15 Strong” anthem mark, “yellow rope” trim, championship-years belt graphic, and satin-striped side panels.
The also is a return of last season’s Mashup court, with the added touch along the midcourt sideline of “Est. 1988,” to commemorate the franchise’s inception as part of the team’s 35th-anniversary celebration.
Of the Heat’s distinctive variety of City Edition jerseys, Alvarez said, “It turned non-basketball fans into Heat fans.”
Last season’s initial Mashup jersey had more sales in a single year than any previous City Edition jersey.
“We were ready for Mashup to be a success. We were in a position to capitalize,” Alvarez said of the team upping their order for last season’s style. “As much as people loved Vice, they were really excited for what the next new thing was going to be.”
In addition to the team’s outlets, Mashup jerseys will be available at the Heat Jersey Lab outside Section 112 of FTX Arena, where the team again will offer fans numeral customization.
“This,” Alvarez said, “is the perfect grand finale.”
Beyond Thursday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Heat are scheduled to play 20 more times in Miami Mashup Vol. 2: Nov. vs. Hornets, Nov. 12 vs. Hornets, Nov. 16 at Raptors, Nov. 23 vs. Wizards, Nov. 25 vs. Wizards, Nov. 27 at Hawks, Dec. 2 at Celtics, Dec. 8 vs. Clippers, Dec. 10 vs. Spurs, Dec. 20 vs. Bulls, Dec. 28 vs. Lakers, Dec. 31 at Jazz, Jan. 4 at Lakers, Jan. 6 at Suns, Feb. 11 at Magic, Feb. 13 vs. Nuggets, March 1 vs. 76ers, March 6 vs. Hawks, March 8 vs. Cavaliers, March 25 vs. Nets and March 28 at Raptors.
Industry issues warnings about EU reusable packaging push – POLITICO
The European Commission wants manufacturers, shops and restaurants to adopt more reusable packaging – but industry groups warn that plans to impose mandatory targets raise serious questions about safety and unintended environmental impacts.
A leaked draft of new EU rules on sustainable packaging, obtained last month by POLITICO, has sparked a lobbying frenzy in Brussels as affected sectors grapple with the potential consequences. The draft proposal – due to be unveiled on November 30 – would, among other measures, impose ambitious new targets for reusable packaging.
Under the draft rules, businesses in the hospitality sector offering takeaway food or drink, for example, will have to serve customers in reusable packaging or using customers’ own containers. At least 30% of on-the-go beverage sales will need to meet these criteria, with the target increasing to 95% in January 2040.
The targets have alarmed sectors of the beer-to-hospitality industry, who say they are concerned about complicated logistics, high costs and hygiene issues.
During a POLITICO task force discussion, Anna Papagrigoraki, director of sustainability at the European Confederation of Paper Industries, warned of “cross-contamination” between food types, including potential allergens, and wondered who would be responsible for repairing damaged containers.
“The whole life cycle, including end-of-life of reusable options, needs to be considered…including recyclability,” she said.
The industry is not alone in questioning the draft proposal.
Bruno Gautrais, head of food processing technologies at the Commission’s health department, said he had “more questions than answers” about the new plan. Reuse measures are far from “the usual habits” of most food sellers, who will have to “remain very strict on the hygiene part”, he specified. Some aspects of the proposal are still under discussion within the Commission, but “it is worth the challenge to find common ground”, he added.
Swiss multinational food and drink company Nestlé, which is already testing reuse systems, said hygiene issues “can be solved”, but stressed that this comes with environmental trade-offs as it involves consumption water and higher energy – especially since containers and bottles may have to travel long distances to be resupplied by the originating company.
“The return logistics, the cleaning, the washing of every glass bottle; it’s not an easy case for the environment to defend with all the energy, chemicals and water involved, not to mention the ‘economy,’ said Christian Detrois, the company’s sustainability and packaging manager. for Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. “That’s why we find it difficult to really make the case for environmental reuse… We’re not pushing back at all, but for open debate we need to point out those concerns.”
Recyclers share these concerns, said Sophie Sicard, chair of the plastics recycling arm of the European Confederation of Recycling Industries. While such systems can be “solutions” and recyclers are “already looking for [the reuse] questions remain about the impact of logistics on greenhouse gas emissions.
Industry groups have made similar arguments in the past: pressure group European Paper Packaging Alliance, for example, commissioned a study last year showing that if fast food restaurants in the EU switched to reusable plates, the environmental cost of washing them “would result in the equivalent of adding one million petrol cars to European roads and the equivalent water consumption of 750,000 additional people.
But other studies tout the environmental benefits of switching to reusable packaging. A report by the NGO Zero Waste Europe claims that the environmental footprint of a reusable container is 13 times lower than that of a single-use container.
It all depends on how the EU designs its reuse policies, said Joan Marc Simon, director of the NGO Zero Waste Europe. “You can create a reuse system that’s bad for the environment, and you can create one that works.”
As part of its plan, the Commission wants EU countries to ensure that systems are in place to facilitate “the return and/or collection of all packaging and packaging waste”, with “collection points” where consumers can drop off packaging after use.
The German beer bottle deposit system was also presented during the working group as an effective reuse model: customers pay a small additional fee on top of their purchase, which is refunded when the bottle is returned.
Infrastructure changes will always be key, Simon said, because customers don’t want to “go back to McDonald’s across town” to return a used container — even with a deposit return system in place. Providing that infrastructure is the “role of public authorities and I think legislation will help with that”, he added.
According to Simon, there is an additional incentive to press ahead with ambitious reuse plans, despite the industry setback: soaring energy prices – which have caused manufacturing problems in the single-use packaging – and supply chain issues show that “re-use systems are more resilient”. “
Cuban and US officials meet in Havana on consular services
The US delegation included Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, and Ur Mendoza Jaddou, Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The US Embassy closed in 2017 following a series of health incidents. While a full reopening has yet to be announced, US officials have said visa processing will resume in January.
The move comes amid the biggest flight of Cubans from the island in decades. Nearly 221,000 Cubans were encountered by migration police at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022. This is a 471% increase from the previous year, according to data from the US Customs and Border Protection.
A State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the Washington delegation also discussed human rights concerns in Cuba. The official said Bitter “urged the Cuban government to unconditionally release all political prisoners.”
Russia orders withdrawal of Ukrainian city of Kherson in major setback
Kyiv:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered his troops to withdraw from the western bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a major setback for Moscow and a turning point. potential in war.
Ukraine reacted cautiously to Wednesday’s announcement, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional Russian troops were being sent to the area.
“Until the Ukrainian flag flies over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal,” Mykhailo Podolyak, senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a statement to Reuters.
The city of Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russia after its invasion in February, and it was the target of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The city controls both the only land route to the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the river that bisects Ukraine. Russian-installed officials have evacuated tens of thousands of civilians in recent weeks.
The Kherson region is one of four that President Vladimir Putin said in September he was integrating into Russia “forever” and which Moscow said had been placed under its nuclear umbrella.
In television comments, General Sergei Surovikin, the general commander of the war, reported in Shoigu that it was no longer possible to supply the city of Kherson. He said he proposed to take defensive lines on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
Shoigu told Surovikin: “I agree with your conclusions and proposals. For us, the life and health of the Russian servicemen are always a priority. We must also take into account the threats to the civilian population.
“Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnipro River.”
‘STEP BY STEP’
Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions “step by step” in the south, Zelenskiy said in a speech late Wednesday.
“There is a lot of joy in the information space today, and we understand why, but … the enemy will not give us any gifts,” Zelenskiy said, mentioning Kherson only once in his five-minute speech.
US President Joe Biden said Moscow’s order to withdraw from Kherson was “proof that they have real problems with the Russian military”.
Biden said he hopes Democrats and Republicans can continue the bipartisan approach of dealing with Russia’s aggression in Ukraine after Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which his Democratic party won better results than expected.
BOMBING SOUTH
A regular evening statement from the Ukrainian army on Wednesday made no direct reference to the Kherson region or its capital. Russian forces shelled more than 25 towns and villages on the southern front along the line of contact, he added, and there were more than 50 drone reconnaissance missions.
Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia, who led Kyiv’s delegation to the peace talks at the start of the Russian invasion, however, said a military operation in the Kherson region was underway.
He called the Russians’ situation critical and said that “sooner or later they will leave Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Sevastopol (in Crimea) or be destroyed.”
If Ukrainian forces take the entire west bank of the Dnipro, their US-supplied long-range artillery and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers could hit Russian logistics bases and positions on the east bank, military experts say.
But the Ukrainians could face many pitfalls and could be the target of intense Russian artillery barrages.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, visiting London, welcomed the news from Kherson but also issued a note of caution.
“We must not underestimate Russia, they still have capabilities,” he told Sky News. “We’ve seen the drones, we’ve seen the missile attacks, it shows that Russia can still inflict a lot of damage.”
Adding to the sense of Russian dismay in Kherson, Moscow’s number two, Kirill Stremousov, was killed on Wednesday in what Moscow said was a car crash.
RUSSIAN WAR HAWKS RETURN DECISION
Russia’s leading war hawks were quick to voice their support for the decision to abandon the city of Kherson on Wednesday, putting a brave face on one of Moscow’s most humiliating retreats in nearly nine months of war.
“After weighing the pros and cons, General Surovikin made the difficult but fair choice between senseless sacrifices to make loud statements and save the priceless lives of soldiers,” said Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader who has often called to a more aggressive approach. at war.
Earlier Wednesday, the main bridge on a road out of the city of Kherson exploded.
Internet photos showed that the Darivka Bridge span on the main road east of Kherson had completely collapsed into the Inhulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro. Reuters has verified the location of the images.
