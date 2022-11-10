News
With manager Pedro Grifol in place, Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn gets to work addressing other needs
Rick Hahn saw a common reaction in regard to new Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol while walking around the GM meetings this week at Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World.
“I’ve heard from more people who had no dog in the fight coming up to me about what a great hire he was and how happy they are for him,” the Sox general manager said Tuesday. “Former players who are here and a couple of agents had said something about how their players had mentioned him, a few people in the Commissioner’s office.
“It’s nothing we’re seeking out at this point, but just across the board I think there’s happiness for him and people rooting for his success.”
The Sox filled their most immediate offseason hole last week by hiring Grifol. It’s just one area that needed addressing for a team that looks to bounce back after missing the postseason with an 81-81 record.
Hahn anticipates officially announcing the remainder of the coaching staff before Thanksgiving.
“Really looking to try to build an extremely strong and diverse staff around Pedro and if that takes an extra week or two, so be it,” Hahn said.
“We want this to be a collaborative effort with Pedro — and when we start adding staff members, including their opinions on people who could be candidates. In the end, it’s Pedro’s staff so we want him to be comfortable with each and every individual on it.”
As for the roster Grifol and the staff will be working with, the Sox face decisions at second base and the corner outfield spots.
The Sox are set in center field with Luis Robert. But just how often Eloy Jiménez plays left field and how many times he’s slotted in as the designated hitter remains to be seen.
“Obviously had a few physical ailments last year,” Hahn said. “Let’s get him into camp healthy, get him into camp in shape and ready to go and then make an assessment versus what else we’ve added to the mix before locking him into 60 or 80 games in the outfield or primary DH.”
There’s a chance prospect Oscar Colás could be in the mix in right field.
Colás, 24, had a combined .314/.371/.524 slash line with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs in 117 games while playing for Class A Winston-Salem (59 games), Double-A Birmingham (51 games) and Triple-A Charlotte (seven games).
It was his first season with the organization after the Sox and Colás came to terms on a $2.7 million deal announced in January during the international signing period.
“We think a lot of Oscar Colás,” Hahn said. “Don’t lose sight of that. Doesn’t mean there won’t be external outfield additions but I don’t want him to get lost in your offseason analyses of where we are.”
The Sox will be on the lookout for outfield depth with AJ Pollock declining a player option Tuesday to become a free agent.
And they will likely have a different opening day second baseman after the team announced Monday it had declined Josh Harrison’s club option.
“Second base, we have internal options of Romy (Gonzalez), Leury (García), (Danny) Mendick, (Lenyn) Sosa, but it is an area we feel … we’ll spend some time this offseason if there is a way to get better,” Hahn said.
With José Abreu a free agent, Andrew Vaughn could be in line to move to his natural position at first base. Vaughn has spent much of his first two big-league seasons in the outfield.
While Hahn guessed the team is more likely to add via trade than free agency, he added it “doesn’t mean we’re closing off any avenues and we’ll look at things, but we’re committed to a handful of guys based on the contracts we’ve given out. Doesn’t mean they’re all going to be here opening day but there is a reason we gave these guys the money we did and it’s because we believe in their upside and getting them back to the level they performed at in the past is a priority for next year.”
Third baseman Yoán Moncada and catcher Yasmani Grandal are among the position players aiming to rebound. The two are switch-hitters in a lineup that largely has been right-handed.
“Lineup balances would be a benefit for us,” Hahn said. “Fundamentally doing more damage against right-handed pitching is a priority. Traditionally, that comes from left-handed hitting bats.”
Hahn noted that every big-league team is always in the market for pitching. The Sox have a rotation opening with Johnny Cueto a free agent.
“Even if Cueto was still under control hypothetically for next year and we had Davis Martin, still — in the back of our heads —more pitching is not going to hurt us,” Hahn said.
Whether it’s via trade, free agency or healthy players returning to form, the Sox know as a whole adjustments need to be made.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the room who’s pounding the table for ‘let’s stand pat, run it back with these guys,’” Hahn said. “We know there’s areas we can improve with these guys.
“We certainly believe that things evening out will be in our favor next year in terms of guys getting closer to their traditional levels of health and playing and performance, but we still know we’ve got work to do.”
()
News
Where votes stay, how long they will take to count in major midterm races
As the 2022 midterm vote ended nearly 24 hours ago, the public awaits the results of ongoing counts that could determine the balance of power in the upper and lower houses of Congress – results that will either help or seriously limit the Biden administration’s agenda.
On Wednesday, after Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was projected as the winner of his re-election bid in Wisconsin and Georgia was set to be a runoff between Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, only Senate races in Arizona and Nevada remain competitive while the two contests have yet to be screened.
A fifth race, in Alaska, has also not been screened, but features two leading Republican candidates – Senator Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka – competing against each other. This race uses a ranked choice system that will likely delay results if no contestant gets 50% in the first round.
Senate Republicans have largely avoided statements about their chances of taking control of the chamber currently at 50-50. Asked by ABC News about the future of his delegation on Wednesday morning, current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “I’m not dealing with feelings. The question is that they have to count the votes and then we will find where we are.”
Similarly, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy only commented briefly, after midnight Wednesday, but projected confidence.
Here’s where pending votes remain in potentially decisive Senate races – and how long the count is likely to take – as well as a look at the uncertainty in the House.
Nevada Senate
With about 80% of the votes expected as of Wednesday, Republican Adam Laxalt holds a slight lead over incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
Nevada has given counties until Saturday to receive mail-in ballots on Election Day, and state election officials said it could take a few days after the election to announce unofficial results. Counties have until November 18 to certify the results.
In 2020, it took the state three days to return 100% of the votes.
“We do not have an outstanding vote count at this time. All active registered voters in Nevada received a ballot. Some turned them in to vote in person, others threw them away,” it said Wednesday. Nevada Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer Russell.
In Clark County — Nevada’s most populous, home to about 70% of the state’s electorate — Registrar Joe Gloria told a news conference Wednesday afternoon that the process for counting the results elections would take place “during the next week”. He said every ballot cast in person on Election Day at polling sites was counted, except for provisional ballots. He estimated it could be next Thursday before the county releases unofficial totals.
Washoe County, which encompasses Reno, also reported thousands of ballots that have yet to be counted.
Arizona Senate
With about 70% of the votes expected as of Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Trump-backed Blake Masters.
Arizona releases its own estimates of how many ballots counties are still processing and tabulating. As of Wednesday afternoon, only one of the state’s 15 counties had reported the total amount of its votes that had been cast.
In Yuma County, 80.49% of the ballots have so far been counted. Southwest County as well as Gila, Greenlee, La Paz and Pinal counties have estimated how many advance ballots and provisional ballots they have left to process. Between the five, 49,896 in-person, mail-in or absentee ballots have yet to be counted, tabulated or counted.
Meanwhile, Maricopa County, the largest in the state, will likely be decisive as it continues to count its own ballots.
Although Kelly has an estimated 90,000 vote lead, the Masters team insists they still see a path to victory.
“With the remaining ballots, we are confident we will win,” the Masters press account tweeted.
Georgia Senate second round
With 99% of the votes expected as of Wednesday, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are tied with 49% of the vote each.
ABC News reports that none of the candidates will get 50% of the vote, though the state is still expecting thousands of votes. This means Walker and Warnock will advance to the second round on December 6.
“This will be a very heavy load on our counties as this is a four week run-off period. But have faith that they will take whatever action is necessary to be up to the task,” the secretary said. of Georgia State Brad Raffensperger during a press conference. Wednesday.
A spokesman for the secretary of state said late Wednesday morning that his office expected fewer than 7,000 votes, not including outstanding military and mail-in ballots.
A Georgia judge ruled earlier this month that Cobb County voters have until Monday to mark their mail-in ballots after 1,000 people did not receive such ballots after requesting them.
The house is racing in the air
The U.S. House is at risk of swinging from a Democratic to a Republican majority, with 211 Republicans currently winning their seats to 194 Democratic wins, according to ABC News estimates. A party must cross a threshold of 218 to gain control.
There are outstanding results for 29 House seats. Sixteen of those seats are probably or Democratic-leaning, eight are probably or Republican-leaning and five are draws, according to FiveThirtyEight.
ABC News’ Abby Cruz, Matt Fuhrman, Lalee Ibssa, Janai Norman and Trish Turner contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Forget Jon Gruden, USF needs to hire Scott Frost | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
Forget about the ridiculous rumors you’re hearing about USF hiring disgraced NFL coach Jon Gruden to lead its program. There should be only one primary candidate on athletic director Michael Kelly’s list:
Scott Frost.
I don’t know if Frost is even interested in the job or if he wants to sit out for a year and live on the $15 million contract buyout he just received after being fired by Nebraska, but if Kelly is smart (and he is), he will most certainly gauge Frost’s interest.
It’s hard to explain why Frost failed so miserably at Nebraska, but I know what type of coach he was at UCF. He was driven, he was focused, he was exciting, he was charismatic and his offense was electrifying. He inherited an 0-12 program and two years later the Knights were 13-0.
In fact, the resurgence of the program under Frost is much of the reason UCF will be joining the Big 12 next season.
And if you ask me, Frost and USF are in desperate need each other. Frost needs to resuscitate his coaching career and USF needs to revive its dying program.
Frost obviously has recruiting connections in Florida — as does the entire UCF staff he took with him to Nebraska. If anybody can resurrect the moribund USF program that was 4-26 under just-fired head coach Jeff Scott, it is Frost.
The rumblings you are hearing about USF targeting Gruden are nothing short of laughable. I get that Gruden is a big name who is a longtime Tampa resident, but he hasn’t coached at the college level in more than 30 years.
Furthermore, how could USF possibly hire Gruden after he was run out of the NFL for racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails that surfaced while he was coaching the Las Vegas Raiders?
Don’t forget that USF plays its home games at Raymond James Stadium, where Gruden’s name was erased from the upper-deck facade and expunged from the Bucs’ Ring of Honor after his disgusting emails surfaced.
It would be absolutely shocking if USF hired Gruden, especially when there are much better and younger candidates without the enormous amount of baggage Gruden would bring.
Kelly says he plans on hiring a new coach sometime in early December before the transfer portal opens.
What a perfect time — right before the holidays — to bring Frosty the Showman back to Florida, where he never should have left in the first place. …
Short stuff: Mikey likes: UCF over Tulane by 5 in Upset Special, FSU over Syracuse by 10, Florida over South Carolina by 8, Georgia Tech over Miami by 4, SMU over USF by 24, Chiefs over Jaguars by 12, Seahawks over Bucs by 5 in Upset Special II, Dolphins over Browns by 6, Central Florida over Hurricane Nicole by our resolve, resilience, purpose and civic unity. .. RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com on local elementary schools calling for Halloween outfits that don’t scare anybody: “So my niece dressed her son as a Detroit Lion.” … Speaking of the Lions, the team announced that it will erect an 8-foot statue of iconic running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field next season. Considering Sanders’ greatness was wasted on the awfulness of the Lions, they should refer to his bronze monument as “The Statue of Misery.” As one of my peeps said on Twitter: “The statue will be out there alone in the elements with nothing to protect it. Just like when Barry played for the Lions.” …
Breaking news: Gov. Ron DeSantis beat Charlie Crist so badly on election day that the Miami Hurricanes now are trying to schedule the Crist Campaign so they can get bowl-eligible. … From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “Taylor Swift made history as the first musical artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Nov. 5. Kind of like Nick Saban on national signing day.” … Lame Excuse of the Week comes from Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who repeatedly refused to apologize for promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media and finally was suspended by his team. Said Irving on why he originally didn’t apologize: “I didn’t make the documentary.” What a knucklehead. That would be like somebody retweeting a vulgar, obscene, racist diatribe and then trying to explain it away by saying, “I wasn’t the one who originally tweeted it.” … I just saw where more Publix grocery stores are installing in-store bars where you can drink beer and wine. I don’t know about you, but I hope they have BOGOs! And can I get a designated driver for my shopping cart? …
Florida State basketball recruit Baba Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward from Spain, has been suspended for 16 games by the NCAA for inadvertently breaking the rules by receiving travel benefits to attend a basketball camp while he was still in high school. Does somebody want to explain how a Spanish teenager gets a 16-game suspension for unknowingly breaking the rules while a national championship-winning college basketball coach (see Bill Self of Kansas) is serving just a four-game suspension for knowingly running a dirty program? … Why is everybody up in arms because the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and then hired ESPN commentator Jeff Saturday as the interim coach? Hey, at least they didn’t hire Stephen A. Smith, Woody Paige or Greeny. … Did you see where IMG Academy, a high school football factory in Bradenton, led Canada’s West Toronto Prep 96-0 at halftime last week? Who does West Toronto Prep think they are — Charlie Crist? … Dwight Howard has just signed with the Taoyuan Leopards — a professional team in Taiwan. Stay tuned for an international incident. …
Last word: This comes from David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun: “Please raise your hand if you thought Kansas would become bowl eligible before Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida and the Bucs.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
News
Midterm winners and losers – and why the ‘giddy’ White House should be worried
The midterm elections proved to be gripping as the races were followed district by district throughout the night. The real winners and losers, however, go beyond individual office holders.
Legally, there are both individuals and institutions that could see significant changes with the new division of power in Washington. While the White House was reportedly “giddy and happy” with the results, Democrats likely lost the House and could still lose the Senate.
Despite rival predictions of red waves and blue walls, the night showed what was always crystal clear: we are still a deeply divided country. Congress will reflect this division in terms of the distribution of power – and that can be a good thing.
WINNERS
Constitutionalism: The past two years have seen frontal attacks on constitutional values ranging from the separation of powers to freedom of expression. Democrats cheered, for example, when President Joe Biden unilaterally forfeited about $500 billion in loans owed to the American people. While courts have repeatedly found Biden to have violated the Constitution, Congress has remained conspicuously silent even as he joins the president in declaring Republicans threats against the Constitution.
In an August New York Times column, “The Constitution is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed,” law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale called for our founding charter to be “radically amended” to “reclaim America from constitutionalism”. .” It is safe to say that voters have indeed reclaimed constitutionalism from these extremist voices.
Once again, voters preferred a divided government with a Congress willing and able to challenge a president rather than remain a mere pedestrian in the exercise of governance. There is now a mobile party in Congress that has been dormant for two years. As these institutional cogs click into place, the checks and balances will once again force greater accountability and exposure into the constitutional system.
The Supreme Court: For two years, the left has targeted the nation’s highest court with calls to wrap it up. Polls have long shown that this movement was almost entirely contained within the far left. Still, attacking the court and its justices was an article of faith for many Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called for a raw wrap of the court. While the attacks are likely to continue, the U-turn in Congress will put a stop to these sweeping proposals.
LOSERS
The media: The outlets, framing the election, consistently echoed the Democrats’ narratives — but failed to deliver victory to them. The media now faces the prospect of investigations that could further erode voter confidence. Congressional investigations are likely to deepen Hunter Biden’s influence peddling scandal. The media has played an active role in burying this scandal and will have to wonder how they could turn a blind eye to corruption on a global scale that has involved millions of dollars from foreign political and intelligence figures. They can also see an investigation into the covert channels used by political and government officials to recruit media and social media surrogates for censorship purposes.
The Bidens: The biggest loser in the election may be the Biden family. After successfully avoiding any media or congressional scrutiny of their alleged influence peddling, time is up for the Bidens. Despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s refusal to appoint a special advocate, they will face investigations launched with the full authority of the Oversight Committee. Garland will also face demands to show the same aggressive lawsuit for contempt of Congress when Biden associates are the subject of such references.
All of this will be in addition to anything emerging from Delaware in the long-running investigation into tax and other allegations against Hunter Biden. Once the midterm elections are over, the Justice Department will no longer be required to avoid filings that could influence the election. Hunter could easily find himself facing impeachment as Congress begins a sweeping investigation into his foreign dealings.
There is one group that could be included on the winners’ and losers’ lists: the moderates. President Donald Trump pushed candidates who struggled or failed with voters who saw them as too extreme. For Democratic Party moderates, the reversal of long-blue districts and other close races is evidence of a shift of independents and groups like Hispanics away from far-left politics.
The problem is that there are so few true moderates left in Congress. The result is that if the country remains moderate, Congress will no longer reflect that broad center.
The next two years will be anything but predictable. James Madison believed that if you want good government, “ambition must be made to thwart ambition”. If true, the good news is that there will be no shortage of ambition in the days ahead. But before the White House gets too “giddy” after losing one or both chambers of Congress, it should consider the prospect of a chamber of Congress with very different ambitions than the president.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University School of Law.
New York Post
News
Tech glitch was latest election night issue in Dakota County
Bill Droste knew his race for a Dakota County board seat could go either way Tuesday night. But what he did not know is that he would have to wait until early Wednesday to find out he edged challenger Seema Maddali for the win.
To the chagrin of candidates and election followers, final results from Dakota County were not available until five hours after polls closed Tuesday, with county officials placing the blame on a technical glitch.
“I had a lot of texts from people asking what was happening,” Droste said Wednesday, “because the majority of the metro results were already in.”
Some Dakota County cities and townships experienced modem transmission issues that delayed the posting of results to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, county manager Matt Smith said in a statement issued just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, he said, election workers had to physically bring memory cards to city halls or the county.
Smith said all of the modems were tested prior to the general election, with no hiccups.
The county was able to upload most of the precinct results to the secretary of state’s website just before clock struck midnight, with the rest appearing well after 1 a.m.
But by then, election followers had become frustrated with the delay. And many turned to social media to call out the county — and also point out other long waits in recent years.
The delay was not just an inconvenience that held up the results of the local races. It also postponed the declaration of a winner in the Second Congressional District rematch between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
Dakota County made up nearly two-thirds of 324,889 votes cast in the tightly contested race. Shortly after midnight, the Associated Press declared Craig the victor.
The county race that was too close to call at Tuesday night’s press deadline was for county attorney, with Kathy Keena edging Matt Little by receiving nearly 52 percent of the vote.
Called out of social media
Social media became the platform for some to call attention to the hours-long lag, both before and after the county’s explanation was reported by local media outlets.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the county turned to Facebook to remind voters to look for election results on the secretary of state’s website. About 2 ½ hours later, one follower quipped: “That would be awfully nice, wouldn’t it? You at least owe the voters an explanation and updates as to when we will see our votes counted. This is shameful.”
Candidates got into the action by poking fun.
In response to a Twitter post from a local media member about the county’s modem issues, West St. Paul City Council Member Wendy Berry, who was up for re-election, replied in her own tweet: “I mean, it’s 2022 – are they making those weird AOL sounds too?”
Erin Maye Quade, who was vying for the state Senate District 56 seat, sent a tweet with a GIF of a man checking his watch. Maye Quade, who won the race against challenger Justin Emmerich, followed that up with another tweet that read, “For real though, much love to our Dakota County election officials out there doing the work.”
As others have noted, Tuesday’s delay wasn’t quite as bad as in 2016, when the county began releasing results at 2:08 a.m. That hold up was caused after incorrect ballots were handed out to eight voters at both its Apple Valley and West St. Paul locations prior to election day. The 16 incorrect ballots were not discovered until votes were being tallied, leading to the county having to balance, draw and physically rerun the votes for all of its 140 precincts.
But that was speedy compared to 2009, when election returns were not posted on Dakota County’s Web site until roughly noon the next day. Officials said at the time the delay was because cities and school districts were left to disseminate results, instead of them being pushed out in real time on the county’s website.
Andy Lokken, the county’s elections manager, went into the latest issue in more detail on Wednesday, saying the transmission of the results kept getting timed out because of settings. He said the settings are either part of the modems, the voting software or something done by Verizon, which provides the county with secure cellular connectivity.
He said county staff is working to get to the bottom of it and plans to follow up with the board at its meeting Tuesday.
“We have a little while before our next election,” he said, “but we’re going to take care of it as quickly as we can so we can practice it as much as we can before it’s game time again.”
News
China predicts Republicans will impeach Joe Biden after midterm
The Chinese state enterprise world times A propaganda outlet predicted on Wednesday that Republican control of the US House of Representatives was “highly likely to trigger impeachment” against leftist Speaker Joe Biden.
Americans across the country headed to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Many election results remain up in the air as of press time. Experts predict Republicans will take control of the House, while control of the Senate remains unclear, potentially depending on a runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia.
The Chinese Communist Party media, used to advance the regime’s agenda and promote totalitarianism, routinely mocks America for holding elections and allowing multiple political parties to exist. The world times in particular repeatedly refers to any election in America or any public political disagreement that does not end in mass arrests as “chaos”, suggesting the “harmony” of totalitarian communism as a superior alternative.
The world timesAnalysis of Tuesday’s election followed its typical pattern, predicting “more chaos and division” regardless of who ends up winning the latest undecided election. The newspaper predicted that the main event fueling the chaos would be an impeachment of Biden in the near future as a form of revenge for the two times Democrats tried, and failed, to impeach former President Donald Trump.
“Analysts believe the launch of impeachment proceedings against Biden is a high-probability event, as a ‘political reward’ for the Democrats’ ‘armed impeachment’ of former President Donald Trump,” the newspaper claimed. of State, loosely referring only to “analysts” and “political observers”. Usually the world times uses these terms to refer to experts approved by the Chinese regime; one of those cited is a professor from Beijing identified as Diao Daming.
“What Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did to Trump, Republicans will likely do the same to Joe Biden in the future,” Diao reportedly said. “The GOP wants Biden to live with an ‘impeached’ label.”
The article elsewhere describes an impeachment process as “highly likely … in an atmosphere of intense partisan rivalry,” but did not pick a specific issue that Republicans would focus on for such a process. Quoting an unspecified Washington Post report, the world times listed potentially wrongdoing as “the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, [Chinese coronavirus] moratorium on pandemic deportations, failing to enforce immigration laws and preventing border crossings, as well as the actions of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine.
As usual, the world times concluded by asserting that peaceful and closely contested elections were proof that America had become a “fragile and unstable democracy” and that allowing public political dissent was causing undue harm to countries. He also claimed countries allied with America are reconsidering their ties, expecting Biden to make bold moves on the international stage to distract from “domestic American chaos.”
“Biden’s China policy going forward could be a bit more Republican, with more obvious ideological biases and a Cold War mentality,” the outlet predicted, “for example, engaging with allies in areas where there is bipartisan consensus and further antagonizing China in so-called values, experts have predicted.
The world timesThe assessment of the election follows a flurry of anti-election content from several Chinese government media outlets. Last week, for example, the People’s Daily released a screed proclaiming that all elections in America were a mirage that actually strips citizens of power over their governments.
“The ugly truth of American democracy: Elections are political spectacles that deceive the American people. So-called democracy is, in fact, a game of power and money,” said the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, rose up. The article went on to cite leftist talking points to condemn the founding of America.
“More than 200 years ago, the United States chose representative democracy when it was founded, from which the American Electoral College was born,” said the People’s Daily observed. “‘Unfair from day one’ is how the New York Times describes the system.
The newspaper also condemned Americans’ ability to donate to political campaigns as creating an “oligarchy.”
China is a totalitarian state subject to the whims of genocidal dictator Xi Jinping, who won another five-year term as leader of his party without any visible dissent last month. During the Communist Party Congress, which crowned him the undisputed leader of the country, a bizarre situation unfolded in which his predecessor, former President Hu Jintao, was manhandled and abruptly expelled from the premises in front of the camera. Hu appeared to be reviewing official documents and potentially poised to disagree with a decision Xi made in appointing senior Politburo members, though the origin of the discussion that led to Hu’s purge on camera remains a mystery.
Hu has yet to be seen in public since the event happened in mid-October. Chinese media Xinhua claimed that the elderly Hu had suffered from an unknown health condition and was “much better now” before Chinese internet censors began to cover Hu’s tracks on social media. .
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Dave Hyde: One good half-season, one changed mindset — and why Tua Tagovailoa isn’t shy of thinking Super Bowl
When I first read the quote last week, my eyes spun. I read it again to make sure there weren’t any hidden denials, qualifiers or misprints.
“We’re not afraid of talking Super Bowl around here,” Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.
A headliner, right? Even better, evidence of a changed mindset from the previous two decades when Dolphins teams were actually afraid of talking like that or would have been laughed off the stage for doing so.
No one laughed Wednesday when Tua was asked again about the Super Bowl possibility.
“Like I said prior to that, it’s the confidence and the things that we’ve seen throughout OTAs and the build up of that to training camp, being able to kind of build off of that towards the beginning of the season and kind of to where we’re at at this point,” he said. “We can always continue to get better with things.
“But yeah, I mean, why shy away from that? We’re not afraid to talk about that here.”
How much more can half a season change the view? The Dolphins are 6-3, they’re a half-game behind Buffalo from the AFC East lead, their big questions of the new coach and same quarterback are coming up aces and if they’re not the surprise of the league they’re on the short list. Now this.
“We’re not afraid of talking Super Bowl here.”
OK, it isn’t exactly LeBron James saying, “Not one, not two, not three …” upon joining the Heat. But this is next-step stuff for the Dolphins.
For the past two decades, they’ve been the franchise defined by one coach, Joe Philbin, saying he felt “queasy” playing aggressively on offense or another coach, Cam Cameron, promising to, “fail forward fast.” They had one owner, H. Wayne Huizenga, lament his sports decisions compared to his business decisions and the current owner, Steve Ross, offer his coach money (joking or not) to lose more games.
Now there’s Tagovailoa matter-of-factly stating the higher arc of their sights. Is it too soon? There will be no throwing these words back at him if the season falters, no sarcastic riff if they don’t actually make the Super Bowl. The window is open for a couple of years with this roster, too.
Which leads to this: Is the Super Bowl on the table now? A half-dozen teams in the AFC can think so right now. The mistake is thinking the teams of the first half will be the same of the second half. They won’t be. They’ll change. The best ones will keep improving.
The Dolphins need to keep spreading their wings offensively and clean up some significant issues: The minus-3 turnover margin, the fifth ranking in penalties, the regular special-team gaffes and the ranking 24th defensively in points allowed. Those aren’t numbers for dreaming big.
There’s a real question of whether this defense travels. They’re surrendering double the points on the road (34.2 per game) as at home (17). Their next two games are home. Will the defense find its footing?
There’s no predicting, just as there wasn’t predicting the AFC East as the toughest division in football. Every team has a winning record, even those without offenses like the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
What would throw the division into a free-for-all is if Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen suffered a serious elbow injury last Sunday. He’s listed as day-to-day right now. With him, the Bills are the cream of the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Without him this Sunday, Buffalo could lose to the Minnesota Vikings and watch the Dolphins step to the top of the division. That’s where this season stands after nine games that changed the view and the vocabulary to include the Super Bowl.
“Why shy away from that? We’re not afraid to talk about that here.”
For years, such words would get a call to a coach’s office. Tony Sparano put a lid on talking. Brian Flores screwed the lid down. Mike McDaniel is new-age in ways that go beyond offensive schemes.
Some fans, no doubt, will mention some “jinx” in bring up the Super Bowl. This team hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in four decades. Mentioning it now will be a jinx?
Others will say talking doesn’t get the Dolphins anywhere. What it tells is a changed mindset after a good half-season. That’s worth something. For two decades, no one mentioned Super Bowl around the Dolphins unless the 1972 team had a reunion.
Now, as Tagovailoa says, it’s shimmering out there.
()
With manager Pedro Grifol in place, Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn gets to work addressing other needs
Where votes stay, how long they will take to count in major midterm races
Forget Jon Gruden, USF needs to hire Scott Frost | Commentary
Midterm winners and losers – and why the ‘giddy’ White House should be worried
Tech glitch was latest election night issue in Dakota County
China predicts Republicans will impeach Joe Biden after midterm
Dave Hyde: One good half-season, one changed mindset — and why Tua Tagovailoa isn’t shy of thinking Super Bowl
Hurricane Nicole heads for Florida, prompting statewide evacuations: NPR
Black Twitter Says Blac Chyna Looks Like ‘Handsome Squidward’ After Unveiling Her Messed Up New Face Following A Botched Surgery
After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Chicago Bears
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?