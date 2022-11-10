News
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022: History and Meaning
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
In order to raise awareness of the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives, November 10 is celebrated annually as World Science Day for Peace and Development. From highlighting the important role of science in society to engaging the general public in debates on emerging scientific issues, the day is dedicated to marking the importance of science in keeping society intact. and flourishing. The day further aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of all relevant scientific developments. By bringing science closer to society, World Science Day for Peace and Development also highlights the role scientists play in expanding our understanding of the remarkable and fragile planet we inhabit. The day has a great contribution to making our societies more sustainable.
The emergence of the day can be traced back to the World Conference on Science in 1999. The World Conference on Science can be credited with being more than an organization that cemented the concept of commitment to science, its applications and the positivity it brings to society. It was during this time that the use of scientific knowledge to acquire humanistic and materialistic goals fell under the radar.
Thus, in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO. On November 10, 2002, the day was celebrated for the first time around the world and brought together participants from various organizations and professions. Since then, the day has triggered several projects and programs, which have come to fruitful and favorable conclusions.
The celebration of this special day is important because it commemorates achievements in the field of science. From highlighting the role of science in building a sustainable society to promoting methods deeply rooted in science, World Science Day for Peace and Development ensures the use of science to achieve to peace.
This important day offers the opportunity to mobilize all crucial participants around the theme of science for peace and development, which also includes government officials, media and students. World Science Day for Peace and Development is immensely promoted by UNESCO so that everyone can join in the celebrations and organize their own events and activities.
Kenny Golladay ‘pushing’ to return for Giants against Houston Texans
The Giants might have a big receiver on the way to upgrade their offense after the trade deadline after all.
Kenny Golladay said his injured right knee feels “good,” and he’s working to return Sunday against the Houston Texans after missing four straight games.
“That’s what I’m pushing for,” Golladay said Wednesday, after a second straight limited practice.
Golladay has only two catches for 22 yards in four games played this season. He has not caught a touchdown pass yet in 18 games with the team the past two years.
But he is carrying a $21.15 million salary cap hit this season, plus a $4.5 million roster bonus due in March.
GM Joe Schoen wasn’t going to find a trade partner for that contract. So after Schoen made no acquisitions at the deadline and shipped Kadarius Toney to Kansas City, the hope is Golladay can give the Giants value on the field.
“That’s my main goal: to hit the ground running,” Golladay said.
The Giants offense gained a season-low 225 yards in their 27-13 loss at Seattle in Week 8 before the bye week. That included only 176 passing yards for Daniel Jones.
Golladay said he doesn’t care how he’s utilized by coach Brian Daboll.
“I’m ready for whatever,” he said. “It really don’t matter.”
He just wants to play and contribute. That’s what bothered him about his Week 2 benching while healthy against Carolina. That’s why he’s eager to be a big part of this run.
“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” Golladay said. “Really I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room. Of course I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce “might be the angriest runner in the league.”
“I don’t know who said something to him or did something to him to make him so angry,” Martindale said with a smirk. “He is — I’ll give you my comparisons again, old, old school — Earl Campbell, Jamal Lewis. He’s one of those big power backs that has great balance. Runs mad every time he touches it.”
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said “everyone,” both coaches and players, contributed to their subpar performance in Seattle prior to the bye week.
“We went back and looked at all the little fundamental things, the techniques, those things showed up,” he said. “We look at it and evaluate it as a play caller. Did I put my guys in the right spot in that situation? There’s things that showed up that way, as well.”
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said punt returner Richie James’ first fumble against the Seahawks was due to James wearing long “cotton sleeves.”
“Probably wasn’t the best decision, and that’s probably on me more than anything else to tell him to take them off,” McGaughey said. “It was my fault. I should’ve told him to take it off. I’m normally all over that.”
McGaughey would not disclose his punt returner’s status for Sunday’s game. Corner Darnay Holmes replaced James in Seattle after his injury and caught punts first in Tuesday’s practice. But corner Adoree Jackson was fielding them as the primary Wednesday.
Plus, when asked how Holmes had risen to the top of the return list, McGaughey said: “Who said he was at the top?”
Right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) did not practice Wednesday. Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) were limited. WR James (concussion) was a full participant as he nears clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol … Daboll said it is “doubtful” CB Aaron Robinson (knee, injured reserve) will play again this season.
WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and DL Jerry Hughes (rest) did not participate. DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Phillip Dorsett (ankle), DL Jaleel Johnson (illness), RB Pierce (chest/shoulder) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) were limited. OL Justin McCray (concussion) was a full participant.
JESSE WATTERS: Republicans must master early voting
Fox News host Jesse Watters is slamming Democrats for hiding Fetterman’s health from voters, calling it a “scam” on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”
JESSE WATTERS: Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania blew himself up and that too really hurt oz, but the people of Pennsylvania, they wanted Fetterman and they’re going to have John Fetterman for six years if he can do it and they also had Gisele Fetterman and the stenographer who travels with the Fetterman and keeps the computer handy for the translation. It just tells you that Democrats will vote for anyone and anything. It’s basically like us versus them now. Republicans and Democrats could both offer a glass of orange juice and Democrats will still show up.
MID-TERM, VOTERS DON’T HAVE THE ‘HATE’ FOR BIDEN THAT THEY HAVE FOR THE CLINTONS, OBAMA, SOME CRITICS SAY
They also ran a scam in Pennsylvania as Fetterman hid his health for months while the media covered it and early votes poured in and refused to debate Oz until the very last week when he had already collected thousands of early votes. He fooled voters and got away with it. That early voting Republicans need to master. We introduce ourselves on election day and Democrats are showing up weeks before Election Day, day after day after day. What is the Republican strategy on early voting? I do not know. Do you? I wish I knew, because the Democratic machine in Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania is running early votes at a crazy clip and on Election Day, Republicans have a big mountain to climb. Unless we have a game plan for those mail-in ballots and early voting, it’s deja vu.
Andre Drummond returns to the Chicago Bulls lineup after getting ‘very antsy’ recovering from a shoulder injury
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond was eager to return to the court for the first time in six games Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The veteran center missed nearly two weeks with a left shoulder sprain, describing his days of mandated rest as an anxious waiting period before he was cleared to return for the game at the United Center.
“Everybody knows I don’t miss too many games in my career,” Drummond said. “Six games in a row was a lot for me. I was getting very antsy, especially watching at home.”
Drummond returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks during shootaround, running through several four-on-four scrimmages to close a nearly two-hour training session. He entered the game against the Pelicans late in the first quarter.
Although he still is feeling discomfort, Drummond said he felt confident in his shoulder heading into the game.
“I feel pretty good,” Drummond said. “I’m going to give it a try tonight, see how I feel. Still a little nicks and pains, but nothing I can’t tolerate.”
The sprain occurred Oct. 28 against the Spurs in San Antonio. Drummond drove into Spurs forward Josh Collins in the third quarter, tumbling to the floor with a violent crash onto his left shoulder that allowed no time to brace himself for the impact.
At the time, Drummond attempted to play through the pain, convincing coach Billy Donovan to put him back into the final quarter of the game.
“That’s pure adrenaline,” Drummond said.
Pain set in quickly after the adrenaline faded. By the end of the night, Drummond said he lost mobility in his shoulder and couldn’t lift his arm over his head or perpendicular to his body. The medical staff confined the center to complete immobility to allow his shoulder to recover, which kept him from practicing or traveling to games.
“It was just stationary,” Drummond said. “I couldn’t move it. It wasn’t a fun feeling. But we have a great staff here. They got me back a lot faster than I expected.”
Although it didn’t last as long as initially feared, Drummond’s absence was felt by the Bulls — especially on the offensive glass. The Bulls dropped from averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds (11th in the league) to 9.8 (16th) during the center’s recovery. Drummond was averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.
But even without their secondary big man, the Bulls started the season with an improved defensive presence. They entered Wednesday with the fifth-best defensive rating (108.3) in the league through 12 games despite a 6-6 record.
The defensive improvement is centered on the team’s commitment to defense around the rim, limiting teams to only 11.3 second-chance points per game (third in the league) and 48 points in the paint (14th) — which should be bolstered by Drummond’s return.
“Last year I wasn’t here but for them that was a big factor — a lot of offensive rebounds and a lot of blow-bys,” Drummond said. “We took that personally throughout training camp and we’re showing it now.”
()
Fears as Virgin plane forced to circle Perth airport
A Virgin plane is forced to circle Perth for hours trying to make an emergency landing after suffering a technical problem
- Virgin flight stranded on WA coast landed after nearly two hours
- The plane reportedly suffered some technical difficulties after takeoff
- A spokesman said the plane had lost control of its flap, which slowed it down to land
- The plane was loaded with FIFO workers heading for the Rio Tinto mines in Pilbara
A flight loaded with FIFO workers spent nearly two hours circling the coast off a major city after suffering a technical difficulty.
Perth Virgin flight VA9081 left the city’s airport at 7:15 a.m. AWST (9:15 a.m. AEST) on Thursday and was heading for Boolgeeda Airport in the Pilbara mining region.
Boolgeeda Airport serves Rio Tinto workers.
A Virgin flight packed with FIFO workers spent two hours circling off the coast of Perth after suffering a technical problem (pictured, the flight path)
Shortly after the flight took off, it moved to the Joondalup coast where it circled for two hours while waiting to return to Perth airport.
It is not yet known what caused the plane to deviate from its trajectory.
The plane landed at 9:19 a.m. AWST (11:19 a.m. AEST) and was met by emergency services.
A spokeswoman for Perth Airport said the plane had lost control of its flap, slowing the plane down for landing.
“They allow the plane to slow down while maintaining lift because they change the shape of the wing to reduce speed,” he told The Age.
“If it doesn’t have a flap, it will land faster than normal.”
“He’s going to have to rely on his brakes more than normal and the brakes are going to get quite hot which is why the emergency services will be ready.”
Retired NFL player Michael Oher marries longtime partner
Retired Baltimore Raven Michael Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-winning “The Blind Side,” is now a married man, People reports.
The ex-offensive tackle, 36, said “I do” to longtime partner Tiffany Roy — with whom he shares two sons and two daughters — Saturday at the JW Marriot in Nashville, according to the outlet.
“The most magical part was our vows,” the new bride told People. “To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true Queen.”
The “magical day,” as Roy described it, was 17 years in the making for the couple. They met at the University of Mississippi’s administration building and got engaged in July 2021, according to People.
The lavish reception included a performance by ballerinas, an ice luge with espresso martinis and even a line band, the outlet reported.
Roy had nothing but praise for her husband — who played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens — describing him as “charming, loving, kind, funny, handsome, a great listener, a great cook, and an amazing father to our kids.”
“The Blind Side,” which scored a best picture nomination in 2010, centers on Oher’s journey from periods of homelessness to the NFL and the life he had with his adoptive family. The film netted Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her role as Oher’s adoptive mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy.
()
Morgan Evans on CMAs and How Music Helps Her Cope With Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Morgan Evans is using her music to deal with her divorce from singer Kelsea Ballerini.
Early in his divorce, Evans wrote the song “Over For You” to help him understand how he felt and to help him work through his emotions.
He told Fox News Digital that he decided to release the song after performing it in front of a crowd at a festival in Australia and getting positive feedback from the audience. After that, he “realized how meaningful it was to so many people” and what an impact it had on everyone.
“All my social media and the conversations I started having with people went from ‘Great show man’ or ‘Come back to Kentucky soon’ to stuff like ‘Thank you for writing the song, that’s helps me through my divorce,” or, “Thank you for putting into words how I felt when I went through this seven years ago,” stuff like that,” Evans explained. “When things started to happen like that, I knew it was something I had to record properly and share, and that’s what we did. And I’m really proud of the song.”
CMA AWARDS: LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING TEAM UP AS HOSTS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM AND WHAT ELSE TO KNOW
Evans and Ballerini tied the knot in 2017 and announced on Instagram that they had decided to separate in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. They first met in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards together.
It’s been a tough few months for Evans, so he’s excited to be at the CMA Awards and having fun with his fellow country music artists. He can’t wait to celebrate a great year in country music and have a great night.
“I’m doing great. It’s great to be here tonight,” Evans said. It’s been a weird few months in my life, but I’m taking it one day at a time, and it’s good to be here celebrating country music.”
Like most fans, Evans can’t wait to see Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the show, saying neither Bryan nor Manning takes themselves very seriously, which should make for an entertaining evening.
“I’m super excited to see Luke and Peyton Manning host this thing tonight. What could go wrong?” said Evans. “I can imagine them both taking it very seriously but not seriously at all, and I’m looking forward to when it really starts to go off the rails and see how they try to bring it back.”
Bryan said he and Manning expected to have fun together and with the crowd during the show. And, even though Manning isn’t a country music artist, Bryan says he’ll do a great job because he loves country music.
“We both don’t take ourselves too seriously. And he’s obviously been on TV. He’s always done really well on camera, and he’s a lifelong fan of country music,” Bryan said. at Fox News Digital. “I think by being on stage we can, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and make it a really special night.”
