JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Thursday decided to charge two commanders in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, tied up and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint .
11 Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You
When it comes to inspirational quotes, few people can compete with Swami Vivekananda. This great man of wisdom, who’s credited with bringing Vedanta philosophy to the Western world, wrote countless wonderful messages that still resonate today, such as the ones featured here in this article on Vivekananda quotes. In this article, we’ll discuss 11 Swami Vivekananda quotes that will inspire you to take action and make a positive impact on the world around you.
Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You
1) “Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.” – Vivekananda Quotes
2) “You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
3) “We reap what we sow. We are the makers of our own fate. None else has the blame, none has the praise.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
4) “It is our own mental attitude which makes the world what it is for us. Our thought make things beautiful, our thoughts make things ugly. The whole world is in our own minds. Learn to see things in the proper light.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
5) “Watch people do their most common actions; these are indeed the things that will tell you the real character of a great person.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
6) “The difference between architecture and building is that the former expresses an idea, while the latter is merely a structure built on economical principles. The value of matter depends solely on its capacities of expressing ideas.” – Vivekananda Quotes
7) “Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
8) “So long as there is desire or want, it is a sure sign that there is imperfection. A perfect, free being cannot have any desire.” – Swami Vivekananda Bani
9) “Purity, patience, and perseverance are the three essentials to success and above all, love.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
10) “When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
11) “The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them.” – Vivekananda Quotes
These were some of the best Vivekananda quotes and thoughts we could find for you. We hope that these are helpful and that you enjoy this short blog post about Swami Vivekananda thoughts. Thank you for reading!
The post 11 Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You appeared first on MEWS.
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson ramping up practice workload, but where does he fit upon return?
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson earned the team’s starting right tackle spot in the preseason, but a lot has changed since then.
Jackson, the 2020 first-round pick, suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s opener, sending him to injured reserve. The following week, veteran tackle Brandon Shell was signed, initially to the practice squad. Shell worked his way onto the active roster and emerged as a solid right tackle in the starting lineup over the past four games. Two games ago, left guard Liam Eichenberg suffered a knee injury, sending him to IR as Jackson was reactivated.
The Dolphins have slowly eased Jackson back into practice. He worked in drills again on Thursday after getting a session of limited work last Friday, when Jackson was doubtful to play against the Bears, and ultimately didn’t. Jackson said Thursday’s workload was the most he’s done in practice since being designated to return.
“It feels good,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to be back out there, doing my job. It’s been fun. It’s been a long time, and I’m just glad that everything is working out the way it should.”
The question now is, where does Jackson, after missing Miami’s last eight games, fit as he gets closer to a return?
“Our goal is to play the best five, and whatever combination that is, is what we’re going to try and put out there,” Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. “When it comes to his return, we’ll evaluate that when we get there, but ultimately, right now, our goal is just to get him back to the practice field, get him back to the game field.
“We’re just trying to make sure we get Austin ramped up in an appropriate way so we don’t have any setbacks. So, introduce him back in, slow ramp-up into getting ready for the game.”
It may not be imminent for Jackson to return to being active on game day, and Shell’s play could give the veteran a hold on right tackle. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are using backup lineman Robert Jones at left guard for Eichenberg. Left guard is the spot that Jackson played mostly in his second season after getting shifted in from left tackle, where he was originally drafted to play.
“It’s definitely not ideal to switch positions out the blue, for any football player,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely looking to play right tackle or wherever I can fit. That’s where I was at last time. There’s no plans of me switching, that I know of.”
Jackson added on Shell: “He’s done a great job at right tackle,” Jackson said. “He’s a great dude, great football player, and I think he really fits in with our room.”
Smith felt Jones was serviceable in his first start of the season after getting one as an undrafted rookie in the finale of the 2021 season.
“I thought he did a good job,” Smith said of Jones. “I thought there were a couple of things, as far as making sure you’re looking at the right things, constantly working on technique as things move. Overall, we felt like he executed the game plan, was physical. Things that he needs to work on and improve on, he’s well aware of.”
Like Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead also returned for his weekly Thursday practice as he nurses his toe injury.
Good and bad on special teams
There was a good special teams play and a bad special teams play from Sunday’s win over the Bears that special teams coordinator Danny Crossman offered his thoughts on Thursday.
First, the punt block for a touchdown where Jaelan Phillips came through to get his chest on the booted ball and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered it for the 25-yard touchdown.
“We liked some matchups, and the players did a great job of executing,” Crossman said. “Jaelan almost got there too cleanly, almost overran it. And then great job by Andrew Van Ginkel with the scoop and score.”
But then, there was kicker Jason Sanders’ missed 29-yard field goal at the end of the half.
“Make no question, that’s a kick that has to be made. You can’t miss that kick,” Crossman said.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel used the wind at Soldier Field as an excuse for Sanders, but Crossman didn’t give him that out on the field goal that was shorter than extra point.
“Wind’s a factor in everything, but we got to make that kick,” he said.
Salute to Service
With Veterans Day on Friday, Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson is the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, which “acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.”
“We have a history in my family of military service — both my granddads, my great uncle, my great grandad, my best friend was in the Air Force, served in Afghanistan,” said Ferguson, whose brother, Reid, is the Buffalo Bills’ nominee. “I have a huge respect for what those men and women do when they go overseas to fight for our safety and for our freedom.”
Ferguson’s efforts range from charity events to barbecues for local veterans. Last Thanksgiving, Ferguson helped distribute 800 Thanksgiving meals to Broward County’s military veterans and active reserve members.
“I don’t take that lightly, but I also don’t do it for myself,” said Ferguson, who was also Miami’s nominee last season. “I do it because I want to show the importance of the military, the armed forces in our South Florida community.”
()
European dictator’s granddaughter back in power — RT World News
A descendant of Italy’s Benito Mussolini is back in the European Parliament after ostensibly stepping back from politics
Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian dictator and father of fascism Benito Mussolini, is once again a Member of the European Parliament (MEP). She was one of eight replacement Italian MEPs who were to sit in the national parliament, the Chamber of Deputies.
Mussolini previously served as an MEP for central Italy from 2014 until 2019, when she lost her re-election bid. Previously, she was a member of the Chamber of Deputies twice, in 1992-2004 and 2008-2013. In 2020, she publicly criticized a policy of her party, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI), and announced a withdrawal from politics, calling it a “circle that has closed for me” in an interview with Italian outlet Il Tempo.
Born in Rome in 1962, Alessandra is the daughter of Mussolini’s fourth son, Romano. Before entering politics, she had a career in modeling and acting, helped by her maternal aunt, actress Sophia Loren.
Mussolini also has three children. His son Romano was signed by Lazio football club’s youth team last year, deflecting questions about his surname. Her mother also refused to change her name to make her life in show business easier.
During her political career, she repeatedly defended her infamous grandfather, who formulated the ideology of fascism and ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943 as “Il Duce”. After Italy surrendered in 1943, he was evacuated by Nazi paratroopers and ruled a German-allied rump state in the north until he was executed by Communist partisans in 1945.
Mussolini and current Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were members of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a party widely seen as the ideological successor to the fascists. Meloni became Italy’s new prime minister in October, after the coalition led by her Brothers of Italy (FdI) won the general election.
You can share this story on social media:
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
“Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect.
Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rise condominiums were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall, and while they remained standing after the storm, their future depends on safety reviews.
County manager George Recktenwald said during a news conference that officials assessing damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” Recktenwald said. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Officials said they didn’t know when residents could safely return to their homes in the barrier island communities.
The homeowners association at the Marbella condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores had just spent $240,000 to temporarily rebuild the seawall Ian destroyed in September, said Connie Hale Gellner, whose family owns a unit there. Live video from the building’s cameras showed Nicole’s storm surge taking it all way.
“We knew it wasn’t meant to stop a hurricane, it was only meant to stop the erosion,” Gellner said. But after Nicole, the building’s pool deck “is basically in the ocean,” Gellner said. “The problem is that we have no more beach. So even if we wanted to rebuild, they’ll probably condemn the building because the water is just splashing up against the building.”
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
Nicole’s winds did minimal damage, but its storm surge was more destructive than might have been in the past because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. It adds up to higher coastal flooding, flowing deeper inland, and what used to be once-in-a-century events will happen almost yearly in some places, he said.
“It is definitely part of a picture that is happening,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to happen elsewhere. It’s going to happen all across the world.’
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage and some rivers in the Tampa Bay area also nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.
The worst damage appeared to be along the coast in Volusia County. Krista Dowling Goodrich, who manages 130 rental homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores as director of sales and marketing at Salty Dog Vacations, had witnessed backyards collapsing into the ocean just ahead of the storm.
In the aftermath, the backsides of about seven colorful houses along Highway A1A had disappeared. One modern house was missing two bedrooms and much of its living room as water lapped below its foundations. On a partially collapsed wall, decorations spelled out “Blessed” and “Grateful.” Goodrich burst into tears when she saw it.
“Half of the house is gone, but we did manage to get out family photos yesterday,” Goodrich said. “It is overwhelming when you see this. These are hard-working people who got to this point in their lives and now they lose it all.”
In Daytona Beach Shores, where beachfront bathrooms attached to the city’s Beach Safety Ocean Rescue building collapsed, officials deemed several multistory buildings unsafe and went door-to-door telling people to grab their possessions and leave.
“These were the tall high-rises. So the people who wouldn’t leave, they were physically forcing them out because it’s not safe,” Goodrich said.
Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach, but caused no significant damage there, officials said. Part of a fishing pier washed away in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, but the brunt of the storm hit north of its center. By 1 p.m., Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were down to 45 mph (70 kph) as it moved toward Tallahassee.
The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.
Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it is only the third November hurricane to hit their shores since recordkeeping began in 1853.
All 67 Florida counties were under a state of emergency. President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, ordering federal help for the tribal nation. Many Seminoles live on six reservations around the state. The tribe also owns the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, with several of its hotels and casinos in Nicole’s path.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference in Tallahassee that about 333,000 customers were without power at mid-morning, about 2.9% of the state’s total. He said there were 17,000 electricity linemen ready to begin restoring power and that numerous other assets including rescue boats and vehicles will be deployed as needed.
“We’re ready and we have resources to respond to whatever post-storm needs may arise,” the governor said.
Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday. Almost two dozen school districts were closing schools and 15 shelters had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.
Parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with — and sent a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) onshore, causing widespread destruction.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer in Vero Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, David Fischer in Miami and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
See the AP's latest coverage of our changing climate and its impacts here:
Where is my California inflation relief money?
California has paid more than 7 million eligible residents under the state’s inflation-fighting program since its launch last month. The relief payments are meant to soften the blow of rising costs, but there are still millions more who have not been paid, leaving many wondering: where is my money?
The middle-class tax refund paid more than 6 million eligible Californians by direct deposit and mailed 1.6 million people their debit card payments, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. In total, the state hopes to pay out $9.5 billion to 23 million Californians. So far, just over $4 billion has been disbursed.
One-time payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples who jointly filed their 2020 state income tax returns and $200 to $700 for those who filed independently. Eligible residents will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021 and meet state adjusted gross income limits.
There are a lot of moving parts to consider, but the three most important questions are:
1. Am I eligible to receive money through the California Middle Class Tax Rebate?
There are several important qualifications to keep in mind to get paid. You may already be eligible without knowing it. According to the State Franchise Tax Board, requirements for eligible Californians include:
- Have filed their 2020 tax return before October 15, 2021.
- Meet adjusted gross income (AGI CA) limits of $500,000 or less. There are tiers of how much you will receive based on your AGI.
- Not have been claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.
- Have been a resident of California for at least six months during the 2020 tax year and be a resident on the date the payment is issued.
2. How will I receive my payment?
It will all depend on how someone filed their 2020 tax return and whether they still have the same bank account. It can be the difference between a direct deposit or a physical debit card that will arrive in the mail. There are other qualifications that can affect how someone will receive their payment, but here are a few to get you started:
- Direct deposits will be sent to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return electronically. Payments will be made to the same bank account where the 2020 income tax refund was deposited.
- The physical debit card will go to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return with a paper form.
- If someone filed their 2020 tax return electronically, but have since changed their bank or bank account number, they will receive a debit card.
3. When should the money arrive?
- Direct deposit payments began rolling out between October 7 and October 25. But don’t worry: additional direct deposits are being sent between October 28 and November 14.
- For those who have changed banks or bank account numbers since the time they electronically filed their 2020 tax return, they will have to wait a little longer. Their payments are expected to arrive by debit card from December 17 to January 14.
- If someone received a Golden State Stimulus check in the mail in 2021, they can also expect a physical debit card. These should arrive between October 24 and December 10. The remaining cards will be sent until January 14.
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot to put on display
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat in his home was not turned on, and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged that it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization.
Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
Israel prepares indictments for the death of a Palestinian-American
Israel has been criticized by human rights groups who say it rarely holds soldiers responsible for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States before returning to his Palestinian hometown of Jiljilya in 2009, has drawn intense scrutiny from the international community. His family still living in the United States demanded an American investigation, as did several members of Congress.
After opening a criminal investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death, the military judicial authority informed the lawyers of the two officers on Thursday that it was preparing to indict them for their misconduct, the army said. The accused officers, one who commanded the force at the checkpoint where Assad was being held and the other in charge of guarding the detainees, have the right to be heard first.
Questions remain about what happened to Assad after he was arrested by Israeli forces at a West Bank checkpoint in January. The Israeli army said soldiers thought he was sleeping when they undid his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building where he had been held with three other Palestinians.
He was pronounced dead in a hospital after other Palestinians who had been detained found him unconscious. A Palestinian autopsy showed he died of a heart attack from injuries sustained while in custody.
The IDF has reprimanded a senior officer and removed two others from leadership positions after concluding that Assad’s death was the result of “moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers” – a rare error recognition.
Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment under military occupation. The Israeli rights group B’Tselem says it is following more than two dozen open investigations into the killings of Palestinians in the West Bank. Even in the most shocking cases – and those captured on video – Israeli soldiers are often given relatively light sentences.
