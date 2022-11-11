1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

Tyreek Hill is known to be on another level with his competitiveness.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tested it and got his first glimpse of just how competitive his new star receiver is at a team meeting early in their time together.

The first-year head coach took his “trust fall” with Hill when he factually pointed out that practice-squad wide receiver Braylon Sanders recorded the team’s fastest speed at the previous practice. This was after Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah” for being possibly the fastest player in the NFL, finished fifth that day.

“I was like, ‘Man, you’re the fastest guy on the Dolphins. This is awesome,’” McDaniel explained he said to Sanders, making sure Hill noticed. “This is in front of the whole team. And then that practice, [Hill] ran the fastest-ever recorded in practice here or that I’ve seen. It was something absurd like 23.48 [mph] or something like that. So I was like, ‘Ok, yeah, you’re different.’”

McDaniel hit the right buttons to give Hill just the motivation he needed. Hill confirmed the story and how he came out blazing the next practice when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

“My name wouldn’t be Cheetah for no reason, baby. This what I do,” Hill said. “I’m not a sore loser. I just love to win, and I just love to compete.”

That competitiveness, which is the first thing other teammates such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa note about Hill, has him on a record receiving pace with 1,104 yards in nine game. That puts him on pace for 2,085 yards, crushing Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964.

But Hill is not competing for the record, specifically. It’s his competitive nature day in and day out that produces the results that put him in the conversation for such a prestigious mark.

“My job each and every week is just to focus on the next game, so I can’t look forward. As bad as I want to sit here and say, ‘Hey, I want to break the record,’ but that would be really selfish of me. I know my job, as one of the leaders on this team, is to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

Hill’s latest output, in helping the Dolphins take down the Chicago Bears on Sunday, was seven receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown since Sept. 18 at the Baltimore Ravens.

The touchdown had him flipping in celebration in the end zone at Soldier Field as it was his first score, despite his statistical outbursts, in seven games.

“That’s just me having fun, doing what I love,” Hill said. “I feel like I’m playing America’s sport, so just having fun with the game.”

Hill gives credit to the offense that McDaniel schemes up and to Tagovailoa for delivering passes. But as Hill and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have combined for the most yards for teammates through nines games in the Super Bowl era, wide receivers coach Wes Welker makes it clear that Hill and Waddle getting open with ease is their own doing.

“First and foremost, the main reason is them,” Welker said. “They’re the ones out there doing it. So yeah, taking coaching points, all that stuff, but those guys are just different.”

Welker continues on Hill: “He can run every route. Some of the stuff that we’re able to do, just because of the skill set and who he is and all those different things, your imagination can go crazy as a coach.”

And what impresses Welker is that Hill still goes out and blocks despite putting up the gargantuan numbers.

“You don’t see guys leading the league and receiving and blocking the way that he’s blocking,” he said.

Hill responds: “Got to be physical, man. For a smaller guy like me, I really can make my statement and slow DBs down, whether it’s corners or free safeties, if I come down and I’m able to ear-hole them or like knock them on the ground. I can use that to my advantage.”

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith got to see Hill’s ability going against him in the same division between four years as an assistant coach with the Raiders and Chargers while Hill starred for the Chiefs. He remembers one instance, in 2018, when Hill lined up in the slot and was in front of a rookie nickel cornerback.

“Just standing there going like, ‘Uh-oh,’” Smith recalled. “And then he runs right past him. He was like a freakin’ cone standing right there.”

As Hill takes his record pace into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns ahead of the Dolphins’ bye week, he is holding a gala on Friday through his foundation, raising money for mental health awareness.

()