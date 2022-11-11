News
40-Year-Old Rapper Lil Wayne Allegedly Opted For Surgery To Get His Handsome Look Back And Fans Are Wowed!
About a month ago, images of rapper Lil Wayne way before his drug problem and tattoos circulated across social media platforms. And just as everyone admitted, Lil Wayne looked better when he had no fame and money. Compared to now, when it is believed, he has it all, the rapper made the discovery himself and…
Twins’ Luis Arraez wins Silver Slugger Award
Luis Arraez, who won the American League batting championship this season, has been selected as a 2022 AL Silver Slugger Award, the Twins announced Thursday evening.
Arraez, who primarily played first and second base this season, was named the winner at the utility position by vote of AL coaches and managers. It’s his first Silver Slugger Award and the first by a Twins player since designated hitter Nelson Cruz won in 2020.
Arraez hit .316 in 144 games, edging Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.311) for the AL batting title. He hit 31 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and drove in 49 runs. Arraez led Twins players with 88 runs and a .375 on-base percentage.
Arraez, 25, also led the AL in batting average with runners in scoring position (.366) and with two strikes (.281), and led all of baseball with the lowest swing-and-miss percentage (7.1) of pitches.
He made $1.5 million in 2022 and has two more years of arbitration including this offseason.
TWINS SILVER SLUGGERS
Minnesota Twins who have won a Silver Slugger Award, given to the best offensive producers at each position by vote of league coaches and managers:
Designated hitter: Paul Molitor (1996); Nelson Cruz (2019, 2020).
Catcher: Joe Mauer (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010); Mitch Garver (2019).
First base: Justin Morneau (2006, 2008).
Second base: Chuck Knoblauch (1995,1997)
Outfield: Kirby Puckett (1986, 1987, 1988. 1989, 1992, 1994); Josh Willingham (2012)
Utility: Luis Arraez (2022)
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Stars, Marlo Hampton, And Eva Marcelle Slammed On Social Media Over Provocative Outfits
There's no innovation or creativity about this whole Real Housewives show and actors have to go about engaging in crazy dramas to keep the show being talked about. And because they are famewh-res themselves, they don't mind. They create insane faux just to get the media talking and now, two stars of real housewives of…
Class 2A state volleyball: Concordia Academy rallies its way into state semis
Concordia Academy was blitzed 25-15 in the first set of its Class 2A quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center, and then again 25-10 in the third.
The fifth-seeded Beacons trailed fourth-seeded Belle Plaine 10-5 in the decisive fifth set, and again 12-9.
Concordia Academy appeared to be dead and buried so many times Thursday afternoon, and yet it survived and will advance.
The Beacons rallied on several occasions to top Belle Plaine 15-25, 25-14, 10-25, 25-23, 15-13 in a thriller and will meet top-seeded Pequot Lakes in Friday’s semifinals at 5 p.m. in St. Paul.
“We are very resilient,” Beacons coach Kim Duis said.
That dates back to the start of the season, when Concordia Academy started 4-4.
“We kind of took our bumps and bruises and just kind of kept working throughout the whole year,” she said.
Always with the same philosophy in mind: Next point, next play.
“We really try to have the mindset to take it one play at a time and not focus on the score,” Concordia Academy outside hitter Ava McTeague said. “So we try to push past and not think any doubtful thoughts.”
Not even in the dire moments, of which there were many Thursday. The Beacons — whose players were all making their state tournament debuts — were shaky in warmups, which translated to a rough first set.
Duis asked her players if they were nervous. They insisted they were not … until the game was over.
“There were definitely nerves,” said McTeague, who, along with her sister, Kyla, led the team with 13 kills. “But after the first set, we knew that wasn’t how we played, and coaches were like, ‘We’re going to play Concordia volleyball now.’ ”
The Beacons took the second set before dropping the third, which pushed them to the brink.
“Game 1, that wasn’t who we were, and Game 2 was who we were,” Duis said. “I couldn’t tell you who showed up in Game 3.”
The Beacons trailed the fourth set 20-19 before responding by winning six of the final nine points to push the match to its full extent.
In the final set, it was all Belle Plaine (25-7) through the first 15 points before the Beacons found their footing. Concordia Academy (22-10) won seven of the final eight points to claim the come-from-behind victory.
“I’ve been doing this for 27-plus years, and there’s teams that you just know, ‘Hey, we can do this, no matter the score,’ ” Duis said. “Down five, down three, now if we’re down 15, that’s a little different doubt. But when I know we’re within striking distance, and striking is within five, there’s no doubt. It’s just a matter of them persevering and doing what they do.”
The Beacons have logged back-to-back impressive five-set wins, including in the Section 4 final, when they knocked off top-ranked and previously unbeaten Nova Classical Academy.
Still, Duis noted Concordia Academy is a decided underdog against Pequot Lakes.
“I’m OK with that. It gives the girls the confidence of just playing loose, playing their game and we have nothing to lose to a point,” Duis said. “We’re just here to play the game that we love and work hard at it.”
And, given what they’ve achieved of late, and the manner in which they’ve achieved it, the Beacons don’t intend to doubt themselves now.
“I definitely think that gives our team a little bit of a confidence boost as well, just knowing that our tactic of taking things one point at a time is working,” McTeague said, “and helping our team to keep moving on and keep peaking throughout the tournament.”
Exodus continues on Twitter as Elon Musk hints at possible bankruptcy | Twitter
As Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter entered its third week and following massive layoffs, the billionaire laid bare a delicate financial future for the social media platform, amid an exodus of top executives confidentiality and security.
Yoel Roth, the security and integrity officer who had been delegated to publicly address advertisers’ and users’ concerns about the platform, would be the latest to leave the company.
The departures began the same day Elon Musk addressed employees for the first time, saying “bankruptcy is not out of the question,” according to multiple reports.
The day began with the resignations of three senior security officials – information security officer Lea Kissner, privacy officer Damien Kieran and compliance officer Marianne Fogarty – prompting warnings of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). (Twitter reached an agreement over the privacy issues with the FTC in May.) Following those departures, Roth and Twitter’s head of customer solutions, Robin Wheeler, also left the company.
The departures compound the problems that have plagued the social media platform since Musk bought it. Musk’s takeover and the resulting confusing back and forth on product launches and content moderation policies have led many brands, including General Mills, to suspend ad buying on Twitter — a development that the billionaire attempted to rectify at a public town hall he hosted with Marks on Wednesday.
Twitter company’s subscription product Blue, which launched on Wednesday and allows users to purchase a verified blue tick for $8, has already verified various accounts despite impersonating marks or numbers notables. Some civil rights groups fear that a lack of clarity on content moderation policies and the unlimited ability to buy a blue tick could lead – if they haven’t already – to a scourge of speech. of hatred and the spread of false information. They called on more brands to suspend their ads on the platform.
“I’ve never seen a billionaire begging for your $8 so much,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. “Obviously, our efforts – calling on businesses to suspend all advertising on Twitter – are working. Businesses need to be held accountable, and Twitter is no exception. Hate speech and misinformation have no place.
Under the company’s settlement with the FTC, Twitter is required to perform privacy reviews before making changes to its products. But in a letter sent to Slack by an attorney on the company’s privacy team and reported by The Verge, the author says he heard the company’s chief legal officer, Alex Spiro, “say that ‘Elon is willing to take an enormous amount of risk. compared to this company and its users, because “Elon puts rockets in space, he is not afraid of the FTC”. “The company’s legal team is now asking engineers to ‘self-certify’ that their features comply with FTC rules and privacy standards,” according to Verge.
In the letter, the attorney said people should use available whistleblower protections “if you feel uncomfortable about anything you’re being asked to do.”
Messages seeking comment have been left on Twitter, but it’s unlikely anyone will respond as the communications department has been fired.
theguardian
YouTuber, Bandman Kevo, Unveils His New Stomach After Lipo Surgery And He Can’t Keep Shirts On Following The Procedure
It is lipo season! Kidney failure and heart problems are two of the many side effects of liposuction. But don't mind me, only broke people pay attention to such details. Wealthy people and motivational speakers like Bandman Kevo say it is completely safe and makes you never fancy wearing shirts again. YouTuber/Blogger/Musician Kevo, (he has…
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
By JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. Jurors also plan to award additional punitive damages.
Veering from sex to red-carpet socializing to Scientology, the civil court trial pitted Haggis, known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” against Haleigh Breest, a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s.
After hugging her lawyers, Breest said she was “very grateful” for the verdict as she left court. In a statement released later, she said she was thankful “that the jury chose to follow the facts — and believed me.”
Haggis said he was “very disappointed in the results.”
“I’m going to continue to, with my team, fight to clear my name,” he said as he left the courthouse with his three adult daughters. One had wept on a sister’s shoulder as the verdict was delivered.
After a screening afterparty in January 2013, Haggis offered Breest a lift home and invited her to his New York apartment for a drink.
Breest, 36, said Haggis then subjected her to unwanted advances and ultimately compelled her to perform oral sex and raped her despite her entreaties to stop. Haggis, 69, said the publicist was flirtatious and, while sometimes seeming “conflicted,” initiated kisses and oral sex in an entirely consensual interaction. He said he couldn’t recall whether they had intercourse.
After a day of deliberating, jurors sided with Breest, who said she suffered psychological and professional consequences from her encounter with Haggis. She sued in late 2017.
While awarding her $7.5 million to compensate for suffering, the jury concluded that punitive damages should also be awarded. Jurors return Monday for more court proceedings to help them decide that amount.
The verdict came weeks after another civil jury, in the federal courthouse next door, decided that Kevin Spacey didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor and then-teenager Anthony Rapp in 1986. Meanwhile, “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson and former movie magnate Harvey Weinstein are on trial, separately, on criminal rape charges in Los Angeles. Both deny the allegations, and Weinstein is appealing a conviction in New York.
All four cases followed the #MeToo upwelling of denunciations, disclosures and demands for accountability about sexual misconduct, triggered by October 2017 news reports on decades of allegations about Weinstein.
Breest, in particular, said she decided to sue Haggis because his public condemnations of Weinstein infuriated her.
Four other women also testified that they experienced forceful, unwelcome passes — and in one case, rape — by Haggis in separate encounters going back to 1996. None of the four took legal action.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Breest has done.
Haggis denied all of the allegations. His defense, meanwhile, introduced jurors to several women — including ex-wife and former longtime “Dallas” cast member Deborah Rennard — who said the screenwriter-director took it in stride when they rebuffed his romantic or sexual overtures.
During three weeks of testimony, the trial scrutinized text messages that Breest sent to friends about what happened with Haggis, emails between them before and after the night in question, and some differences between their testimony and what they said in early court papers.
The two sides debated whether Haggis was physically capable of carrying out the alleged attack eight weeks after a spinal surgery. Psychology experts offered dueling perspectives about what one called widespread misconceptions about rape victims’ behavior, such as assumptions that victims would have no subsequent contact with their attackers.
And jurors heard extensive testimony about the Church of Scientology, the religion founded by science fiction and fantasy author L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. Haggis was an adherent for decades before publicly renouncing, and denouncing, Scientology in 2009.
Through testimony from Haggis and other ex-members, his defense argued that the church set out to discredit him and might have had something to do with the lawsuit.
No witnesses said they knew that Haggis’ accusers or Breest’s lawyers had Scientology ties, and his lawyers acknowledged that Breest herself does not. Still, Haggis lawyer Priya Chaudhry sought to persuade jurors that there were “the footprints, though maybe not the fingerprints, of Scientology’s involvement here.”
The church said in a statement that it has no involvement in the matter, arguing that Haggis is trying to shame his accusers with an “absurd and patently false” claim. Breest’s lawyers, Ilann Maazal and Zoe Salzman, have called it “a shameful and unsupported conspiracy theory.”
The Canadian-born Haggis penned episodes of such well-known series as “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Thirtysomething” in the 1980s. He broke into movies with a splash with “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” which he also directed and co-produced. Each film won the Academy Award for best picture, for 2004 and 2005 respectively, and Haggis also won a screenwriting Oscar for “Crash.”
His other credits include the screenplays for the James Bond movies “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”
Associated Press journalist Ted Shaffrey contributed.
