5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
Following a 35-32 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears will be back at Soldier Field on Sunday. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, they welcome the Detroit Lions to town, looking to build on their offensive momentum and the NFC Player of the Week performance Fields delivered last week. As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
What can Justin Fields do for an encore after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s loss?
For starters, he can aim to pass for at least 200 yards, a total he has reached only once this season and five times in his career. Fields should have ample opportunity to let it fly Sunday, too, against a Lions defense that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.8) and 29th in passing yards allowed per game (268.5).
For Fields to capitalize, he will have to remain alert and decisive and continue to retain his pocket presence. Fields also has made it clear he’s prioritizing sound decision-making, knowing when to take big-play shots and when to accept modest gains that are there for the offense.
“I’ve always thought I’ve been able to make the big play,” Fields said. “But the one thing you can’t do is force big plays. Just kind of let them come to you.”
The Bears also would love to see Fields lead them to victory, especially if it means the offense has to engineer a late game-winning drive. With two fourth-quarter chances Sunday to put together a tying or go-ahead drive, the Bears failed. They also were unsuccessful in late-game come-from-behind attempts in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.
“It’s about executing, like anything else,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Our guys are getting better at executing. Then when it comes down to those moments, it’s always about the players. And they have to take advantage of those opportunities.”
2. Players in the spotlight
Before the season began, Equanimeous St. Brown bet his brother Amon-Ra that the Bears would finish with more victories than the Lions.
The stakes? “A thousand dollars,” Equanimeous said. “And we’re leading right now.”
So yes, Sunday’s game has added significance for the siblings as they prepare to face each other for the third time in the NFL. The St. Browns met twice last season when Amon-Ra was a rookie in Detroit and Equanimeous was with the Green Bay Packers.
Amon-Ra has enjoyed a more productive individual season with a team-best 39 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He also has the attention of the Bears defense, which understands it must respect Amon-Ra’s speed and the variety of ways the Lions turn him loose.
Said coordinator Alan Williams: “He’s productive with the ball in his hands. You can see that they like him because they find different ways to get him the ball.”
Asked for a scouting report on his younger brother, Equanimeous was predictably positive Thursday.
“He does everything well,” he said. “He’s a solid receiver all-around. He can block, run good routes, catch the ball. So we’re going to have to scheme him up.”
Equanimeous has 11 grabs for 164 yards and a touchdown this season but is trying to bounce back after a crucial fourth-down drop on the Bears’ final possession in the loss to the Dolphins.
“I just dropped it,” he said. “It won’t happen again. I promise.”
Equanimeous also has promised his younger brother that the Bears would score at least 30 points Sunday. But he could have a reduced role with the Bears positioning to activate Byron Pringle off injured reserve. Still, the St. Brown family will be in attendance with custom-made split jerseys — Bears on one half, Lions on the other. And Equanimeous still appreciates the significance of the moment.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “It’s a cool thing.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The scoreboard.
Yes, Bears fans. That does still matter to some extent.
Even with the noticeable progress Fields and the offense are making, it has been disconcerting to see the defense stumble so significantly the last couple of weeks. In losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, the Bears defense gave up 10 touchdowns over 17 true possessions, excluding game-ending kneel-downs.
In Sunday’s defeat, the Bears didn’t record a sack or a takeaway for just the seventh time in the last 10 seasons.
Williams has been bothered by his group’s execution. But …
“I’m trying not to overreact to, hey, it’s two ballgames,” Williams said, “but still cognizant of what we’re trying to get done and where we’re going.”
Sure, the defense took an inevitable step back after its two captains — Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — were traded Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, respectively. But that doesn’t give the unit a free pass for the rest of the season. In order to establish Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle as meaningful and with an eye on creating a winning mentality, the Bears need to stay locked in on the details and play with undeniable tenacity. Especially at home against a 2-6 opponent that has averaged only 12 points per game over its last four outings.
4. On the rise
Williams was asked Thursday if anyone on his defense took a step forward and didn’t hesitate with his answer. “Jack Sanborn,” he said.
Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin by way of Lake Zurich High School, made his first career start against the Dolphins and contributed seven tackles from his middle linebacker spot. He was assignment-sound, active in pursuing the ball and reliable as a tackler.
“He looked like he belonged,” Williams said.
That provided something to build on.
“You come out of that ballgame going, OK, (that was a) step forward,” Williams said. “Now let’s take one more step forward.”
The Bears hope Sanborn can become quicker and more reactive in pass coverage and continue building on what has been an encouraging rookie rise. His first NFL start offered a confidence boost.
“The moment wasn’t too big,” Sanborn said. “I was able to relaxed out there, stay calm and do my job.”
5. Injury report
Cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) did not participate in Thursday’s practice, leaving their status for Sunday afternoon in doubt. Jaylon Johnson (oblique) and Teven Jenkins (hip) were new additions to the injury report; both were limited in practice.
The Bears also waived tight end Jake Tonges, clearing a roster spot that they might use to activate either Pringle or linebacker Matt Adams off IR.
Among the notable injury issues the Lions are monitoring, receiver Josh Reynolds (back) remains out. Seven other players were limited in Thursday’s practice, including running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), center Frank Ragnow (foot), safety Ifeata Melifonwu (ankle) and defensive back Kerby Joseph (concussion).
Predictions
Brad Biggs (5-4)
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams in the league ranked in the top 10 in passing and rushing offense, but a lot of the Lions’ productivity came in the first four games when they averaged 35 points per game. They are averaging 12 points over the last four games, so things are somewhat stalled during Year 2 of a rebuild for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are better on the offensive line, and quarterback Jared Goff can be dangerous if he has a clean pocket. Neither team is good on third down, and both have been porous against the run. Figure the Bears rate the advantage at home.
Bears 28, Lions 24
Colleen Kane (6-3)
The Lions present a prime opportunity for the Bears not only to stack another big offensive performance from quarterback Justin Fields but also come away with a win. The wild three-interception game against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week aside, the Lions defense has been bad, and Fields, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert all could be in line to capitalize. The defense will have to be better than it was against the Dolphins, but it’s capable of helping pull off this win.
Bears 27, Lions 23
Dan Wiederer (6-3)
What could be better for a surging Bears offense than a visit from the league’s 32nd-ranked defense? The Lions are allowing 417.3 yards per game and 6.4 per play. Justin Fields should be eager to use the running start he has built up over the last three weeks and ready to hit the springboard a game like this could provide. If Fields Fever swept through Chicago after last week’s game — a narrow loss to the Dolphins — the thermometers might break if he has another big outing in a division win at home.
Bears 27, Lions 20
()
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Jaindl Farms in Pennsylvania
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) — A popular Lehigh Valley turkey farm had to destroy thousands of turkeys after bird flu disease was detected in a flock.
David Jaindl of Jaindl Farms in Orefield, Pennsylvania says 14,000 turkeys have been affected.
According to the USDA, the agency that tracks cases, 21 commercial herds have been affected in Pennsylvania.
Similar outbreaks are occurring across the country.
Before impact, Jaindl sat down for an interview where he talked about the flu and inflation.
“It’s difficult because the product is limited across the country, so you’re going to see higher prices this year,” Jaindl said.
Authorities are setting up a control zone and a surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the spread of the flu.
Many Jaindl turkeys for Thanksgiving were processed before the outbreak, Jaindl said.
Jaindl has supplied turkeys to the White House in the past.
“We are confident that we will have a sufficient supply of turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Jaindl said.
Jaindl says bird flu problems have reached 46 states and affected 50 million birds across the country since February.
Bird flu and inflation are driving up turkey prices across the country.
USDA data shows a dramatic increase in the cost of fresh turkey after the 2015 bird flu outbreak — and an even bigger jump after outbreaks this year.
Pennsylvania poultry farms continue to be threatened by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The disease is highly contagious to birds and almost always fatal, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
According to the CDC, no human cases of bird flu have been reported in the United States.
GemPundit Win Yet Another Accolade at IGJA
48th IGJA ceremony Won by GemPundit
The gemstone industry in India is growing exponentially. It is estimated to grow at rate of 16% annually expected to reach INR 6.64 trillion by the end of 2023. Amid such growth, it is essential to recognize the pioneers like GemPundit leading the bandwagon with a strong repertoire of products and exceptional customer services.
IGJA or India Gems & Jewellery Awards given every year by the Gem and Jewellery Export and Promotion Council (GJEPC), represent a solid step in this direction. This year was no exception, though the competition was tough with only 27 awards being distributed and many leading conglomerates competing for the honours.
GemPundit, the leading online marketplace for gems and jewellery, won great accolades at the 48th IGJA ceremony held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Just like the sparkle of gemstones and pure metals illuminating the night sky, the awards ceremony was a glittering affair. The event was attended by leading lights from the jewellery industry and high-profile personalities from Bollywood, including Vipul Shah – Vice Chairman-GJEPC, Sabyasachi Ray – Executive Director GJEPC, Sonali Bendre, and Anupam Kher.
From GemPundit, the event was attended by Nitin Yadav, CEO, Sunil Sihag, Operations Head, and Sumit Beniwal, Vice President.
Awards to Celebrate the Best in the Gem & Jewellery Industry
The awards ceremony was an occasion for the industry to celebrate its best and brightest. The winners were decided based on their contribution to the jewellery industry and the impact they have had on society at large.
GemPundit was awarded for its innovation in online jewellery retailing under three different categories, viz. Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries, Best E-Commerce Platform and Best Innovation in Digital Marketing.
“This year’s awards were particularly meaningful as they recognized our efforts to bring transparency and trust to an industry that has historically been fraught with fraud and manipulation” says the CEO.
Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries
With 100+ gemstone types and over 90,000+ certified gems exported to over 93+ countries, the company is a stalwart in the category. The client base spans continents and nations due to a hassle-free worldwide delivery process, wide inventory, and insured shipping.
The seller promises complete authenticity of its products with lab certificates from reputed global institutes like GIA, IGI, GRS, and Gubelin. Fast response time and easy returns add to the charm that makes GemPundit a top choice for buyers all over the world.
Best E-Commerce Platform in the Gems & Jewellery Industry
GemPundit is an online platform for buying and selling gemstones and gem jewellery. The seller offers a wide range of certified precious and semi-precious stones at competitive prices. The e-commerce portal offers a secure environment where buyers can interact with the seller directly without any middlemen.
The website is a great example of an intuitive and user-friendly e-commerce platform. It has all the features one expects from an online store—a professional design, easy navigation, simple product search and filtering options, and secure payment gateway integration with leading payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe. All these ensure that customers get the best shopping experience possible on the website.
Best Innovation in Digital Marketing
The portal is not just a platform where people can buy gems and jewellery, but also help them learn about their favourite gemstones and get expert advice from GemPundit’s team of experts on how to care for and maintain them properly.
From Social Media presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to email campaigns and newsletters, the portal has leveraged every available channel to promote its business. The on-site blog is updated regularly with articles and videos on topics like the latest jewellery trends, tips for buying diamonds and other gems, how to care for your jewellery, etc.
The best feature is complete Customization that allows buyers to watch their ideas come to life with exquisite jewellery designs. The users can share the designs they have in mind and get a consultation from the experts on what can be done. Next, they can view the completed design as an HD image or video and buy the jewellery of their dreams with just three easy steps.
About GemPundit
GemPundit was set up in 2013 to revolutionize the gemstone industry with innovation and excellence. The company is now a global leader in 100% natural loose gemstones and gemstone jewellery with a yearly 2x growth in its organic online traffic.
The post GemPundit Win Yet Another Accolade at IGJA appeared first on MEWS.
Column: 6 players not named Aaron Judge who could fit the needs — and budgets — of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox
One of the great observations of the Chicago baseball scene appeared several decades ago in a column by my former Chicago Tribune colleague Steve Daley.
“Baseball has no offseason in Chicago,” Daley wrote. “Interest only starts to wane when the teams start to play their games.”
That was long before the Cubs and White Sox ended their respective championship droughts, when both teams spent the winter months bragging about all their moves, only to watch those big signings blow up in their faces the following season.
That still happens, of course, but the price of free agency has increased dramatically, so spectacular free-agent flops can handcuff a team for years. Adam Dunn, Kosuke Fukudome and Jason Heyward are a few of the big-name signings who came to town with great expectations but failed to deliver over the course of their deals.
Now Cubs President Jed Hoyer and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn are back on the lookout for much-needed help in what figures to be a crucial offseason for the two executives.
Hoyer has vowed to spend “intelligently” to bring the Cubs back to relevancy, while Hahn has said he’s more likely to go the trade route after the highest payroll in Sox history netted a .500 season.
No one expects either team to vie for Aaron Judge, but there are several free agents the Cubs can sign without mortgaging the future and many stopgap options in free agency or on the trade market for Hahn to persue with his limited budget.
Here are six players not named Aaron Judge who could help keep interest from waning when the Cubs and Sox begin play in 2023.
1. Justin Verlander
The 39-year-old Houston Astros ace who soon will be awarded his third Cy Young Award was on the Cubs’ radar in August 2017 when they decided to pass on a deal with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander reportedly wanted to be dealt to the Cubs instead of the Astros. Hoyer later told WSCR-AM 670: “There’s ones that you beat yourself up over because you think: ‘What could we have seen differently? Could we have predicted this? Obviously we didn’t. (Verlander’s) late-career resurgence has been amazing.” With a 1.75 ERA, an 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, Verlander remains dominant despite his advancing age. He opted out of the final year of his contract, which would’ve paid him $25 million, and likely would command somewhere in the neighborhood of Max Scherzer’s $43 million annual salary from his three-year, $130 million deal last year with the New York Mets. Would two years at around $80 million to $90 million be “intelligent” for Hoyer? A rotation led by Verlander, Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks would make the Cubs the envy of the many teams.
2. Pablo López
The Sox eventually are going to need to upgrade the rotation with Lucas Giolito hitting free agency after 2023, and the 26-year-old Miami Marlins starter reportedly is available. López has two years of arbitration remaining before free agency after 2024 and is durable with 180 innings and 32 starts, finishing with a 3.75 ERA. Many Sox fans would like to see Johnny Cueto return, but the veteran likely will seek a multiyear deal after an admirable 2022 performance, and it’s risky to think he can deliver those kind of numbers again.
3. Dansby Swanson
If the Cubs are really serious about spending, that means they’ll try to sign one of the premier free-agent shortstops, moving Nico Hoerner to second base. Swanson would be the best bet since he will be more affordable than Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts and seems like a perfect fit for what manager David Ross likes in a player. His 6.8 WAR last season was second only to Francisco Lindor among major-league shortstops, and he’s also the best defensively of the group. Swanson’s personality would make him the toast of Wrigley Field.
4. Michael Brantley
With Oscar Colás likely to get a shot at the right-field job, Andrew Vaughn moving to first and Eloy Jiménez as the regular designated hitter, a left-handed hitting left fielder will be a priority for the Sox. Free agent Brandon Nimmo is out of their price range, but Brantley, who turns 36 in May and was limited to 64 games after having shoulder surgery in June, could be available on a short-term deal. Brantley has a career .311 average against right-handed pitching, along with an .841 OPS. He’s a proven hitter with a .300 career average in 61 games at Sox Park and worth a flier for what he would bring to the lineup.
5. DJ LeMahieu
Bringing back a former Cub to play first base is a move most fans would endorse, though they’re probably thinking about another Yankees player, Anthony Rizzo. LeMahieu, 34, has four years and $60 million remaining on his deal, and unlike José Abreu, another Cubs target, can play first, second or third. With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost. Theo Epstein dealt LeMahieu to the Colorado Rockies in 2011 in the ill-fated Ian Stewart trade, perhaps his worst as Cubs president.
6. Whit Merrifield
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is well-acquainted with Merrifield, who was dealt from the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays last summer. The second baseman and leadoff hitter is signed through 2023 with an $18 million mutual option for 2024. He’ll be 34 next year, so if the Sox acquired him it likely would be for a one-season rental, as he’s not worth $18 million. Danny Mendick is their best current option at second, and he’s returning from a torn ACL in his right knee from a collision in June and might not be ready. A steady veteran bat who also plays the outfield, Merrifield could be a version of Leury Garcia with a better chance of getting on base.
()
Brittney Griner is heading to a truly awful place
“I quickly realized that I didn’t know my country,” she told me.
Today, the advocacy group provides a wide range of assistance to those incarcerated in Russia, ranging from humanitarian aid during their sentence to training public defenders. Romanova moved to Germany in 2017 after Russian authorities accused her of embezzlement and raided the nonprofit’s offices. Later, a court found her innocent, but she decided to stay in Germany and run the advocacy group from there. She said she still receives dozens of audio messages from incarcerated people every day.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years; I have a lot of stories,” Romanova said.
Russia’s penal colonies, successors to the infamous brutal Gulags that claimed the lives of an estimated 1.6 million people under the rule of Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin, are far harsher than most American prisons. They are usually located far from towns, isolating prisoners in remote locations. For some families, it’s expensive to travel across the country to visit, and while most settlements are accessible by bus or car, some require you to walk the last mile through a restricted area.
Extremely long and arduous working days, brutal physical and sexual violence, meager rations and other human rights violations are commonplace in the system. For women, Romanova says, it’s even worse – “Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of conduct. »
I spoke with Romanova on Zoom about what Griner’s experience in a Russian penal colony might be like. She painted a dark picture.
“I don’t think anyone would protect her,” she told me. “Americans won’t believe me, but human rights don’t exist in the Russian colonies — no right to health, dignity or life. Nothing, forget it.”
This conversation took place earlier this month, before news of Griner’s transfer to a penal colony broke. It has been translated from Russian and edited for brevity and clarity.
Anastasia Carrier: Let’s leave aside a fundamental question: what is the difference between a prison and a penal colony?
Olga Romanov: I think what you want to know is the difference between the detention center and a penal colony.
To be honest, I think it would be easier for Brittney in a colony. Life in a remand center is life in a cell with 40 to 42 people on bunk beds. Forty women in a room, can you imagine? They have limited walks and limited rights to receive care packages. It’s impossible to survive on the kind of food they give them there.
Now Griner is about to be transferred to the colonies. We won’t be able to know anything about her at this stage. Each step of this process is classified, and we will not be able to follow it. We also wouldn’t know how long she travels – it could be two days, or it could be two months.
Then she would go to the General Security colony – there are only General Security colonies for women, while men get both General Security and High Security colonies. It would be far from the big cities, not pretty and not comfortable. But at least it wouldn’t be a confined space, and she would have access to fresh air.
Colonies put limits on everything – women wear uniforms, they are required to work, they are required to always greet the staff. In our work, we believe that colonies of women are more dangerous than those of men.
Carrier: Interesting, why do you think female colonies are more dangerous?
Romanova: You see, in the man colonies, even with all their organized crime cruelty, they have unspoken rules of behavior and an unofficial group of eminences called the blat komitet who controls the behavior. When the colony authorities need to keep the peace, they go to the blat komitet and make a deal. Women’s colonies don’t have that. Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of behavior.
In male colonies, males often pair up in non-sexual ways, so it would be easier to receive care packages and survive. In women’s colonies there are also these couples, but they are often sexual in nature and often associated with violence. Domination is common in female colonies. Dominant – that is, sexually abusive – women assume leadership roles in women’s colonies. They get supervisory roles in colony making company, and they often collaborate with the camp authorities.
Women’s colony authorities, who want to ensure submission, also get creative – tell a woman that you won’t give her sanitary napkins and that she might cooperate and report other women. Everyone knows that any of them can be a mole, and everyone prefers to be left alone.
Carrier: What kind of stories do you hear from women’s colonies? Is there a way to predict what Griner weather would look like in the Colonies?
Romanova: There’s this American we worked with, Sarah Krivanek. She is in the Skopino colony in Ryazan Oblast. We’ve been helping him for a while now. (Krivanek was released earlier this month and is currently in a holding cell awaiting her deportation hearing on November 11. She was sentenced to one year and three months in a penal colony for an incident of domestic violence in Moscow and she claims that the accusations were unjustified.) She has problems receiving medical assistance because she does not have a medical insurance certificate issued by the Russian government. And she can’t pay for the services because she can’t receive money transfers from the USA
Here is a message from one of my collaborators on this subject: “It is difficult to explain certain things to Americans. First, why are they using coal to heat the barracks when there are more modern ways of doing it? Because there is no other source of energy. “Or why do they consider cigarettes as currency?” Cigarettes are currency, and a US dollar is not. We always sent our curators cigarettes in care packages.
Getting out isn’t easy either. There are two husbands, my ex-husband obtained permission to retrieve Sarah’s credit cards and passport, which were still in custody in Moscow. He will meet Sarah at the airport before her flight and return it to her.
Orioles’ Tyler Wells focuses on consistency and endurance to take next step as starting pitcher
Tyler Wells can imagine that the conversations got old for Jordan Lyles. They started different ways but often concluded in much the same fashion, with the veteran right-hander telling his Orioles pupil an absolute truth in baseball.
No matter how much a pitcher might wish it wasn’t the case, there’s no getting around the fact that he won’t have his best stuff — command, velocity, mound presence — each and every start. And they must learn to be OK with that.
“To me, that’s really frustrating,” Wells said. “Because I want my best stuff. I want to be consistent at my best.”
That word — consistent — cropped up time and again throughout a late-season conversation with Wells, the 28-year-old right-hander who made his return to the starting rotation after several seasons interrupted by injuries. He made his major league debut last season in the bullpen, entered 2022 unsure of whether Baltimore envisioned him as a starter or reliever and then completed 103 2/3 innings with a 4.25 ERA.
When Wells looks at Lyles, he sees in some ways what he aspires to become. Lyles pitched 179 innings this year for the Orioles. Even on his off days, Wells would watch Lyles gut through six innings — and he was inspired.
“It’s something to push myself toward,” Wells said. “I want to be able to go deeper into games and be able to handle that kind of workload. It makes me really excited in that aspect to continue to push myself and know there’s so much more to chase. I feel like I showed glimpses of what I’m capable of as a starter this year, and now I want to make it a consistent thing. That’s where my offseason is leading: How can I consistently be the best version of a starting pitcher that I can be?”
If there’s a single game Wells wants to emulate over the course of a season, it’s his performance against the Minnesota Twins on July 3, when he allowed three hits and one run with a season-high seven strikeouts across six innings. In June and July, there was a stretch of five starts in which Wells worked at least five innings and allowed a combined six runs.
Those spurts are what Wells hopes to elongate over a season. But to do so, he feels his biggest offseason priority is to increase his durability and endurance. His season was cut short with right shoulder inflammation, and he missed time in August due to an oblique strain.
That, plus the innings limit Wells faced due to his 2019 Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, were hindrances for building endurance. He also didn’t know at the beginning of last offseason whether he should prepare as a starter or reliever, which influenced his workouts.
“I plan on pushing my body to a different level this offseason,” Wells said, including additional weightlifting and running. “I’m not going to try to run a marathon, but I certainly want to try to get to a point where I don’t have any issues come September.”
Or beyond. Baltimore could add to its pitching corps this offseason, bolstering a rotation that includes the high-potential young arms of Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer. Prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez will compete for a place, and there’s potentially an extra spot with the Orioles declining Lyles’ $11 million option on Wednesday. Left-hander John Means is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Wells has seemingly cemented his place in the rotation, however, even though his ERA+ finished at 94 (100 is average for a pitcher, and the higher the rating, the better). The 2.43 walks per nine innings Wells allowed were the fewest of any Orioles starter with at least 80 innings.
That’s all promising for a pitcher who doesn’t want to “reinvent the wheel” this offseason when it comes to his pitch mix. Wells is satisfied with how his four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup played when at their best. What he’s not as satisfied with is how they weren’t always at their best.
That’s pitching, though, as Lyles consistently reminds Wells. In one start, Wells felt he had “zero control” of his pitches, but when he looked up at the scoreboard following four innings, he realized he hadn’t allowed a hit yet.
“I’m like, ‘Huh, weird how that works,’” Wells said.
In those conversations with Lyles, Wells has begun to grasp the concept of gutting out a start. And it’s where Wells hopes to make the biggest leap this offseason, finding a consistency that will propel him from glimpses of dominance to something more.
()
Asian country’s justice minister resigns over death penalty mistake – Reuters
Japan’s Yasuhiro Hanashi quit after complaining his job was ‘boring’
Japan’s Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi resigned on Friday following controversial remarks on capital punishment. Earlier, the official described his job, which includes signing work orders, as “tedious,” while complaining that it offers little in terms of gaining political capital.
Speaking to reporters, Hanashi announced that he had delivered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The day before, he had apologized for his remarks on the death penalty and had reconsidered his remarks.
“I said that the post of Minister of Justice was modest”, Hanashi told parliament. He explained that he viewed the work he was doing as “Extremely important,” and swore he would “to fulfill the responsibilities of my position while being careful of what I say and what I do.
Hanashi, who had just taken office in August, resigned after saying this week that the post of justice minister was a “discreet” position, and it becomes “a front-page story in daytime news programs only when stamping execution documents” in the morning.
He also said that “Being justice minister won’t help raise a lot of money or get a lot of votes.”
His remarks sparked massive outrage. “It’s unbelievable that someone with such low regard for human life and only interested in money and votes is the Minister of Justice,” he added. Kenta Izumi, the leader of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, said Thursday.
Japan is one of the few developed countries in the world that has not abolished the death penalty. Executions are carried out by hanging and are usually applied for murder cases.
Convicts often wait years for the sentence to be carried out. They are usually given notice of the execution in the morning, just hours before being escorted to the gallows.
Despite international outcry, public support for the death penalty remains high in Japan, with 80.8% supporting it, according to a government poll conducted in November 2019.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
