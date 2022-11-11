News
Arlington Heights to allow sports betting facility near Arlington International Racecourse after Chicago Bears $5B development plan calls for it
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Moday that would allow the Chicago Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Much of the attention so far has been focused on the mixed-used development that would take up about two thirds of the site – to the chagrin of some members of the Village Board. But team representatives told trustees Monday that a sportsbook would be a critical component of the NFL-centered portion of the proposed development.
“We believe that a sports betting facility will be an integral part of the new stadium development corridor,” Bears General Counsel Cliff Stein said.
In July 2021, the Village Board approved an ordinance that established an overlay zoning district for the racecourse site. While there was a requirement, with the zoning, that any development of the site be part of a broader “planned unit development,” sports betting was not among the approved uses for the site.
Monday’s decision changes that.
Illinois first legalized sports betting in 2019. In states that allow sports betting, Stein said wagering facilities are becoming the industry standard for new stadium projects, with older stadiums also jumping on the trend. The Chicago Cubs are working toward building a sportsbook at Wrigley Field and similar plans are underway at United Center.
“This is really state of the art for new developments of professional sports stadiums across the country and it really would put you at a competitive disadvantage [to not have the facility alongside the stadium],” Stein said.
Village leaders emphasized that the board was not considering a particular betting facility and that none had been proposed to the village.
“We’re not approving a sports wagering facility this evening,” Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.
Instead, zoning rules were amended to add a sports wagering facility to the list of allowed entities in the Arlington International Racecourse area.
A staff memo accompanying the ordinance explains that the change only adds a sportsbook to the list of possible special uses in the zone covering Arlington Park.
“At this time, the Village is proposing adding to the Overlay Zone as a Special Use a Sports Wagering Facility,” the memo states. “It is important to note that this Ordinance does not approve a Sports Wagering Facility.”
Additionally, the ordinance approved Monday only adds a sportsbook facility to the list of approved uses if that facility is awarded a special use permit and if the facility is attached to a professional sports stadium.
The village Plan Commission last month approved recommending to the Village Board that the use change be made.
The change passed the Village Board despite some comments from citizens who said they don’t want to see sports betting come to Arlington Heights.
Chris Hiebert asked trustees during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting to put the brakes on the whole project, but particularly objected to the possible addition of a sportsbook facility on the site.
He said many of his concerns have to do with who the stadium and likely attendant sportsbook facility could attract to the village.
“I moved to Arlington Heights to avoid the city,” Hiebert said. “I don’t see a pressing need to bring more of the city to Arlington Heights.”
Village leadership has emphasized that so far there is no agreement yet with the Bears and that any plans are in the earliest and most tentative phases of development.
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness requests
US President Joe Biden is flanked by US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as he speaks about the administration’s plans to cancel federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, USA States, August 24, 2022.
Leah Millis | Reuters
The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan Thursday night.
“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” according to a note on the pardon application page on Studentaid.gov. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to rescind these orders.”
The suspension of the pardon program comes shortly after a Texas federal judge overturned President Joe Biden’s executive decision in August to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of students. ‘Americans.
“In this country, we are not run by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas wrote in his 26-page ruling. Pittman, who was nominated in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.
Learn more about personal finance:
It might be cheaper to dine at Thanksgiving this year
Here is the inflation breakdown for October 2022 – in a graph
Here are 4 of the best ways to pay for holiday gifts
The group had called Biden’s plan “irrational, arbitrary and unfair” and accused the president of overstepping his authority. Their complaint argued that the White House ignored federal procedures in not seeing public comment on its program.
The Biden administration said the Justice Department has already appealed the decision.
“We strongly believe that the Biden-Harris student debt relief plan is legal and necessary to give borrowers and working families respite as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when the Reimbursement restarts,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “Amid efforts to block our debt relief program, we are not backing down.”
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann on midterms in the United States – RT in French
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann analyzes the partial results of the midterm elections in the United States. He reports an American society “more and more divided” which augurs “a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections”.
Political scientist Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann spoke during the RT France newscast on November 10 about the partial results of the mid-term elections in the United States. “A tighter score than expected”, according to him, but which should not change the international policy of the country before the next presidential election.
This geopolitical specialist considered that the hands-down victory of several divisive candidates testified to deep divisions within American society. He also considered that some of the first electoral results reflected the disappointment of some Democratic voters in the light of the first two years of Joseph Biden’s mandate.
“Society is more and more divided and we will have to expect a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections,” he summed up.
Camila, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shares a photo in a neck brace after the fall
Camila’s injury comes just days after she paid tribute to Matthew on his 53rd birthday. “Along the way… Two lands have come together from afar… Another trip around the Sun… what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey,” she captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “Birthday day.”
While stars often keep their family lives private, Camila shared insight into motherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year.
“Some days I feel like I’ve got it figured out, and other days I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m so lost,’” she said on the 1st. april. parents, as moms, you often say to yourself, “Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue to do it.”
As she noted, “It takes you a moment to realize that, ‘You know what? It’s okay to ask for help.’ Its good.”
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Former NBA All-Star and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter is joining the Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Orlando Magic, to broadcast for select Magic games.
Carter will make his debut as an analyst on Bally Sports tonight for the Magic’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center alongside play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner.
Pregame coverage on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ starts at 6:30 p.m and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Carter, who led the Mainland boys basketball team to a state championship in 1995, was an eight-time All-Star in his 22-year NBA career.
He played 97 games for the Magic from 2009-11, helping Orlando reach the 2010 Eastern Conference finals.
Carter moved into sports broadcasting after retiring in 2020.
He’s called select Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast the past two seasons, broadcasted for ESPN and was a color analyst for NBC’s basketball coverage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Derrick Rose ‘in the unknown’ with a drastically reduced role
Derrick Rose isn’t searching for answers, but he doesn’t know why his role has been diminished so drastically. As Rose acknowledged Thursday, “I’m in the unknown.”
After the 34-year-old’s extended injury absence last season was labeled a major reason for the Knicks’ downward spiral, the point guard was expected to feature prominently with the second unit.
Yet 11 games into the campaign, Rose has never been this far toward the fringe of the rotation. He’s averaging just 12.7 minutes and six points per game, squeezed for opportunities as the fourth or fifth guard.
“This is new, foreign for me,” he said.
Despite navigating the unchartered territory, Rose said he’s received no explanation for the demotion. Part of it is self-explanatory with Jalen Brunson averaging 33.5 minutes. Another aspect is Rose not taking advantage of his limited chances while shooting 38%.
The former MVP said he doesn’t want to bother Tom Thibodeau with the issue.
“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b—tching. Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f—k up the game whenever I get in.”
Thibodeau, who has coached Rose for three different teams spanning 10 seasons, indicated there was broad communication.
“I talk to Derrick as much as anyone,” Thibodeau said. “You sit down, you talk to your players every day. You’re asking everyone to sacrifice. Some guys, it might be going from starting to coming off the bench. Some guys might be going out of the rotation. You have a finite amount of minutes. You have to have a rotation. A lot of it’s based on performance — all of it is. We’re going to keep searching for guys that can help us win. That’s really where we are. You want more minutes, you’ve got to play well.”
Thibodeau has rightfully earned the reputation of a strong basketball mind with a tireless work ethic, but communication and relationships were issues at his previous stops, especially in Minnesota. As one of Thibodeau’s former coaching colleagues explained, “Studying film doesn’t fix everything.”
Some of it is Thibodeau’s old-school mentality of treating players like they don’t need their hands held to the bench.
But a situation occurred just last season with Kemba Walker, who clearly took issue with being cut from Thibodeau’s rotation without an explanation.
Of course with Rose, there’s more than enough history with Thibodeau to assume water will forever flow under their bridge. The point guard is hardly a high-maintenance veteran and isn’t requesting a trade. At least not yet.
“It’s not tough. Just got to stay ready, find a way to stay ready,” Rose said. “It’s like everything, forcing me to evolve into who knows what now? But I always take it as a challenge.”
Still, there remains the question of Rose’s playing time, which dwindled to 11 ineffective minutes during Wednesday’s loss to the Nets. With Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all ahead of him in the rotation, it’s tough to see a path to the minutes we expected from Rose.
“I’m in the unknown,” he repeated.
Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Political support ranged from money to TV ads and emails. What made him unusual was where he came from and what he was supposed to do: During the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates they deemed more easy to beat in November.
The strategy appears to have paid off: In high-level races where Democratic candidates or groups successfully used the strategy in the primaries, every Republican they helped lost or trailed, two days after the polling day.
The tactic grabbed headlines and warned that Democrats were playing with fire — especially after polls showed some of the targeted races tightening this fall. After all, Democrats were spending resources on behalf of their rivals, including several Trump loyalists. And they did so at the expense of the moderates, dashing hopes for a less vocal rhetoric.
Of course, not all far-right candidates supported by Democratic groups have won their primaries, far from it. In September, a Washington Post analysis found that 7 of 13 Democratic-backed Republican candidates lost their primaries after spending more than $12 million on their behalf.
Here is a quick overview of the results:
CONGRESS
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) defeated Don Bolduc (R), whose lead candidate was helped by the Democratic-aligned Senate-majority PAC. The PAC targeted Bolduc’s rival, Chuck Morse, an establishment Republican who is the president of the state Senate.
In another New Hampshire race, Rep. Annie Kuster (D) defeated Republican Bob Burns, whose first race was aided by spending by a PAC called Democrats Serve.
In Michigan, Hillary Scholten (D) beat John Gibbs (R) to win the House seat currently held by Republican Representative Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump. Meijer lost his primary to Gibbs after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ran ads calling Gibbs “too conservative”.
GOVERNOR RACES
In PennsylvaniaJosh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano, months after Shapiro’s campaign spent $840,000 on television ads during the primary season to raise the profile of Mastriano, an election denier who “took a busload of people to Washington , DC on January 6, 2021, [and] was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol,” as NPR reported.
In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore easily beat Republican Dan Cox. In the primary, Cox was pitted against Kelly Schulz, the chosen heir of incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. Schulz complained after the Democratic Governors Association gave financial support to Cox.
In Illinoisincumbent Governor JB Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent tens of millions of dollars supporting the candidacy of Republican Darren Bailey – whom Pritzker easily defeated.
The Arizona the race is very tight, with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs leading Kari Lake, endorsed by Trump. During the primary season, the state’s Democratic Party sent an explosion of emails highlighting Lake’s GOP rival Karrin Taylor Robson’s past support of Democrats, thanking her for her donations.
See the latest results here.
