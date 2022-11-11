As Jesus and George Washington are ‘verified’ on Twitter, Elon Musk’s solution

At this stage in his life, Andrew Ashley just wants to feel normal and have quiet life.

After leaving the U.S. Marine Corps, following the end of his third deployment to the Middle East, the 28-year-old is trying to do just that in a new, and for him, sometimes more stressful environment: college.

“It is a little scary,” Ashley said about starting at Century College this fall. “The fitting in is what I was worried about, like I almost felt like I was starting over. You work your way to a certain level in the military and then you get out and you’re like, ‘I’m 18 again.’”

For Ashley, normalcy has always felt elusive. He said he moved around a lot as a kid due to harassment for having lesbian moms when it wasn’t as accepted.

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I was 137 pounds, long hair, skinny jeans,” said Ashley. “Now I’ll see someone from high school at a bar now and they’ll go, ‘Hey man, I hope we’re good…’ In the back of their heads, they think I did what I did to get back at them or something, but I just had to get away.”

And Ashley said the military gave structure to his life and taught discipline. He and his wife Rabecka, whom he met on a military base in California, now live on a farm in North Branch and hope to start a family soon.

Ashley’s seeking his degree in law enforcement at Century to become a police officer and has remained deeply connected to the military and other veterans both there and outside of college.

Connecting through a different type of service

Ashley never planned to go to college, but realized after talking to friends who were police that law enforcement might be a good way to use the skills he gained in the military and regain the “brotherhood” of organized service, which he said he misses most.

“I think it’s my opportunity to finally get myself the best of both worlds, where I’m home more, I don’t have to worry about deploying, but I also am in a career field that kind of has similarities to my past life,” Ashley said.

He has sought out military connections at Century’s veteran’s center, where he helps other student veterans take advantage of benefits they may qualify for and offers them support as they adjust to college life.

Century and other Minnesota State system colleges offer extra support to veterans to help them succeed on campus, said Gina Sobania, director of military, veteran and adult learner services within the Minnesota State system.

“They’re coming from a very structured environment, where they know what to wear every day, what to eat every day,” Sobania said. “In college, it’s a choice if you want to go to class today, so the transition can be difficult.”

At the same time, Sobania said, veterans offer many strengths in the classroom.

“Wonderful leadership skills, wonderful time management; these are things we need to also emphasize,” Sobania said. “They are leaders in the classroom, and are often helping other students who may not have picked up on things so quickly.”

‘It changed his life’

Ashley fits that description — he’s passionate about supporting veterans on a personal level outside of work.

Three years ago, Ashley received a call from a friend he served with living across the country who was struggling with mental health issues. The desperation he heard spurred him to pay to fly the friend to Minnesota, promising him a place to stay and a job by the following week.

At the same time, Ashley reached out to other veterans to plan an ice fishing trip, hoping to provide a peaceful escape and help heal those struggling with their mental health issues.

Ashley said after taking him in, the friend who called became a successful business owner, demonstrating to Ashley his ability to help those in need. The now-annual ice fishing trip will come back for its third year in February, and Ashley eventually hopes to create a nonprofit to grow the trips.

“It changed his life, and so now each year we try to bring more and more people in,” Ashley said. “And those guys we helped now help fund plane tickets for vets that can’t afford it and stuff like that.”

From Sgt. Ashley to Andrew

Ashley said while in the military, he and other Marines often talked about finding high-paying jobs, seeking the American dream for themselves after years of serving others. And he did that for a while, making six-figures as an operations director, until realizing that life wasn’t for him.

“I chased the wrong type of success,” Ashley said. “It just got to the point where I didn’t enjoy what I was doing. At the end of the day, money is not something I’ve grown up on and I don’t need the lavish lifestyle. I just like my peace and quiet.”

Ashley said three months out of the Marine Corps, he had to fire an employee at the moving and storage company he worked for, causing his military training to kick.

“They asked ‘Why are you firing me?’ and ‘Sgt. Ashley’ itched,” he said. “I just started going down the list: ‘Well, because you absolutely suck at this, this and this; your attitude and work ethic are horrible; I cannot depend on you.’”

Ashley explains “Sgt. Ashley” as a separate persona from civilian “Andrew,” who often represents the person who acts in a way that fits societal expectations. He said he’s still navigating the norms of daily life outside of the military while working to stay authentic to the person he developed into during those first eight years of his adult life.

“You know one way of life and that one way of life is everything you live by,” said Ashley. “People you work with will take a bullet for you, and it’s just a different mindset. And when you step out, you try to replicate that. And you can’t find that replication to the same extent.”

Veterans Day

Ashley said he plans to spend this Veterans Day with guys he served with, making the rounds at different places that offer free meals to veterans.

“We know when people are trying to tiptoe around things or are worried about asking us things, thinking we’re all mentally unstable,” Ashley said. “We don’t feel normal, we don’t really fit in with normal, but we want to be normal. I think Veterans Day is a day where we get a feel a little bit of normalcy and where people can just show their appreciation.”

If you are a veteran in crisis for concerned about one for assistant go to: mentalhealth.va.gov.