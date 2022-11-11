News
As Parliamentary Elections Approach, Congress and NCP Conclude Pre-Election Alliance in Gujarat
The Congress decided to forge an alliance with the parties that were with it in UPA-1 and 2 at the national level, a party statement said. Picture file.
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat next month, the State Unity Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have struck a pre-election alliance aimed at wresting power from the ruling BJP in the State, the main leaders of the two opposition parties announced on Friday.
As part of the deal, Sharad Pawar’s NCP will contest three of the state seats. The three seats are currently held by lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“The NCP will fight the upcoming Assembly polls in the state in alliance with Congress. The NCP will contest three seats in Umreth (Anand district), Naroda (Ahmedabad) and Devgadh Baria (Dahod district) as part of the deal,” Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor said during a a press conference.
Gujarat assembly elections this year are a three-way contest in most constituencies, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a sizable chunk of the vote share and exuding confidence they can wrest power from the ruling BJP . The AAP, fresh from a landslide victory in Punjab in March 2022 where it decimated Congress, is now planning to take power in Gujarat to bolster its claim to “national party” status. The BJP, meanwhile, is struggling to retain power in the state, the territory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where it has ruled for nearly three decades.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress and the NCP had disputed the Gujarat polls separately and also disagreed in the 2019 general election in Lok Sabha. NCP’s Kandhal Jadeja was the only MP to win the party in 2017. He represents Kutiyana Assembly seat in Porbandar district of Gujarat.
“Congress decided to forge an alliance with the parties that were with us in UPA-1 and 2 at the national level,” Thakor said, expressing confidence that Congress would return to power in the state by winning about 125 seats in the assembly of 182 members in total.
NCP State Unity Chairman Jayant Patel Boskey, referring to the alliance, said the party led by Sharad Pawar would support Congress in the upcoming elections to maximize anti-BJP votes, which is likely to bear the brunt of the anti-incumbency that has ruled the Western state for a number of years now.
“We will make sure to contest these three seats with honesty. We will not do anything that can harm the image of the CPN,” the Gujarat CPN leader said.
Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat will be held in two phases, India’s Election Commission announced earlier, on December 1-5. The counting of the votes to choose the new assembly will take place on December 8.
As Jesus and George Washington are ‘verified’ on Twitter, Elon Musk’s solution
New Delhi:
Twitter today reinstated the “official” badge for high profile accounts to combat the growing number of accounts impersonating big brands. The microblogging platform recently introduced a service where any user can pay $8 and get a verified badge next to their name. This led to chaos, with several users creating fake celebrity accounts. Even Jesus now has a “verified” Twitter account.
Why the assumption that I am wrong?
— Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 10, 2022
An account claiming to be Nintendo Inc. posted an image of Super Mario holding a middle finger, while another claiming to be pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly tweeted that insulin was now free, forcing the company to issue an apology. An alleged Tesla account joked about the automaker’s safety record.
This led to the company bringing back the “official” tag, which it had tossed out hours after its launch on Wednesday. “To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter Support tweeted today.
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has another solution, however. “Going forward, accounts engaged in parody should include ‘parody’ in their name, not just in their bio,” he tweeted.
“To be more specific, accounts doing parody knockoffs. Basically, misleading people is not okay,” Musk clarified.
Going forward, accounts engaged in parody should include “parody” in their name, not just in their bio
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022
The world’s richest man, who acquired Twitter last month for $44 billion, faces a host of challenges as top advertisers pull out of the platform amid concerns over the ability to the company to combat imposters and hate speech. Musk, who has also seen resignations among his management team, said in his first speech to employees this week that the company could face bankruptcy.
News
Student veteran at Century College works to help others transition to civilian life
At this stage in his life, Andrew Ashley just wants to feel normal and have quiet life.
After leaving the U.S. Marine Corps, following the end of his third deployment to the Middle East, the 28-year-old is trying to do just that in a new, and for him, sometimes more stressful environment: college.
“It is a little scary,” Ashley said about starting at Century College this fall. “The fitting in is what I was worried about, like I almost felt like I was starting over. You work your way to a certain level in the military and then you get out and you’re like, ‘I’m 18 again.’”
For Ashley, normalcy has always felt elusive. He said he moved around a lot as a kid due to harassment for having lesbian moms when it wasn’t as accepted.
“When I joined the Marine Corps, I was 137 pounds, long hair, skinny jeans,” said Ashley. “Now I’ll see someone from high school at a bar now and they’ll go, ‘Hey man, I hope we’re good…’ In the back of their heads, they think I did what I did to get back at them or something, but I just had to get away.”
And Ashley said the military gave structure to his life and taught discipline. He and his wife Rabecka, whom he met on a military base in California, now live on a farm in North Branch and hope to start a family soon.
Ashley’s seeking his degree in law enforcement at Century to become a police officer and has remained deeply connected to the military and other veterans both there and outside of college.
Connecting through a different type of service
Ashley never planned to go to college, but realized after talking to friends who were police that law enforcement might be a good way to use the skills he gained in the military and regain the “brotherhood” of organized service, which he said he misses most.
“I think it’s my opportunity to finally get myself the best of both worlds, where I’m home more, I don’t have to worry about deploying, but I also am in a career field that kind of has similarities to my past life,” Ashley said.
He has sought out military connections at Century’s veteran’s center, where he helps other student veterans take advantage of benefits they may qualify for and offers them support as they adjust to college life.
Century and other Minnesota State system colleges offer extra support to veterans to help them succeed on campus, said Gina Sobania, director of military, veteran and adult learner services within the Minnesota State system.
“They’re coming from a very structured environment, where they know what to wear every day, what to eat every day,” Sobania said. “In college, it’s a choice if you want to go to class today, so the transition can be difficult.”
At the same time, Sobania said, veterans offer many strengths in the classroom.
“Wonderful leadership skills, wonderful time management; these are things we need to also emphasize,” Sobania said. “They are leaders in the classroom, and are often helping other students who may not have picked up on things so quickly.”
‘It changed his life’
Ashley fits that description — he’s passionate about supporting veterans on a personal level outside of work.
Three years ago, Ashley received a call from a friend he served with living across the country who was struggling with mental health issues. The desperation he heard spurred him to pay to fly the friend to Minnesota, promising him a place to stay and a job by the following week.
At the same time, Ashley reached out to other veterans to plan an ice fishing trip, hoping to provide a peaceful escape and help heal those struggling with their mental health issues.
Ashley said after taking him in, the friend who called became a successful business owner, demonstrating to Ashley his ability to help those in need. The now-annual ice fishing trip will come back for its third year in February, and Ashley eventually hopes to create a nonprofit to grow the trips.
“It changed his life, and so now each year we try to bring more and more people in,” Ashley said. “And those guys we helped now help fund plane tickets for vets that can’t afford it and stuff like that.”
From Sgt. Ashley to Andrew
Ashley said while in the military, he and other Marines often talked about finding high-paying jobs, seeking the American dream for themselves after years of serving others. And he did that for a while, making six-figures as an operations director, until realizing that life wasn’t for him.
“I chased the wrong type of success,” Ashley said. “It just got to the point where I didn’t enjoy what I was doing. At the end of the day, money is not something I’ve grown up on and I don’t need the lavish lifestyle. I just like my peace and quiet.”
Ashley said three months out of the Marine Corps, he had to fire an employee at the moving and storage company he worked for, causing his military training to kick.
“They asked ‘Why are you firing me?’ and ‘Sgt. Ashley’ itched,” he said. “I just started going down the list: ‘Well, because you absolutely suck at this, this and this; your attitude and work ethic are horrible; I cannot depend on you.’”
Ashley explains “Sgt. Ashley” as a separate persona from civilian “Andrew,” who often represents the person who acts in a way that fits societal expectations. He said he’s still navigating the norms of daily life outside of the military while working to stay authentic to the person he developed into during those first eight years of his adult life.
“You know one way of life and that one way of life is everything you live by,” said Ashley. “People you work with will take a bullet for you, and it’s just a different mindset. And when you step out, you try to replicate that. And you can’t find that replication to the same extent.”
Veterans Day
Ashley said he plans to spend this Veterans Day with guys he served with, making the rounds at different places that offer free meals to veterans.
“We know when people are trying to tiptoe around things or are worried about asking us things, thinking we’re all mentally unstable,” Ashley said. “We don’t feel normal, we don’t really fit in with normal, but we want to be normal. I think Veterans Day is a day where we get a feel a little bit of normalcy and where people can just show their appreciation.”
If you are a veteran in crisis for concerned about one for assistant go to: mentalhealth.va.gov.
Dem mayor sued after interrupting citizens, speaking about voters at city council meeting
A mayor who spoke to her residents and stopped them from criticizing her at a city council meeting is now being sued by an individual rights group for allegedly violating the First Amendment.
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has announced a lawsuit against Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens for her alleged actions during a September 6 city council. The lawsuit was filed on November 9.
“This is a case involving Monique Owens, the mayor of Eastpointe, Michigan, abusing her office and her role as president of the Eastpointe City Council to silence her critics,” FIRE said in the filing. legal.
FIRE is representing four citizens of Eastpointe – Mary Hall-Rayford, Karen Beltz, Cindy Federle and Karen Mouradjian – in the lawsuit against Owens and the City of Eastpointe.
PROFESSOR SETTLES LAWSUIT WITH COLLEGE CALLED “EPICENTERING CENSORSHIP IN TEXAS”
At the September city council meeting, the forum was opened for public comment, and a number of residents used their time to comment on an ongoing dispute between Owens and Councilman Harvey Curley.
The dispute involved Owens claiming she was “assaulted” by Curley at an event in June. He denied the request.
“Just 19 seconds into public comment, Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens interrupted the first speaker,” FIRE said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
Video of the city council meeting appears to show Owens speaking over residents, cutting them off and threatening to end the meeting early if they continue to comment on the dispute.
“Some things need to be said, and they need to be said in person,” one resident began. “I’m here to support Councilman Curley.”
“You’re not going to sit here and assault me, a woman I’ve never met,” the mayor said, the video appears to show.
“Don’t call my name ’cause I don’t know what book you’re reading [from] and I don’t care,” she added.
“Okay, you know what, I’m going to stop you there,” Owens seems to be saying, “or we’re going to stop the council meeting.”
POMPEO BLOCKS FAR-LEFT PROTESTERS WHO INTERRUPTED SPEECH: ‘THIS COULD ONLY HAPPEN IN THE UNITED STATES’
“I’m not going to let you talk about anything that has to do with a policeman [investigation],” she added.
Members of the public also pushed back against the mayor.
“This is ridiculous,” another resident said, appearing to show in the video. “There’s no reason for that. We have First Amendment rights. Part of our First Amendment law clearly states that we have the right to fix our government without fear of reprisal or reprisal.”
The video appears to show a member of the city council trying to intervene, saying: “Mayor, you have to let her speak.”
Back and forth continued for several residents, with the mayor speaking above each of them. The meeting ended when the members of the city council retired.
While the issue of free speech is the basis of the lawsuit, city attorney Richard Albright told ClickonDetroit the mayor has the right and authority to cut off certain remarks or conversations.
“If it’s going to become a matter of racial accusations or something, then certainly the mayor has the right, as controller of the meeting, to shut this down, but if not, everyone’s free rein,” he said. Albright told the outlet. .
Owens then defended his actions, telling Local 4: “I don’t think this is the place to victimize me again, to use this as a place of mockery and I won’t let them do that to anyone. that is.”
FIRE said in its announcement that Eastpointe police did not arrest Curley for the alleged assault and prosecutors never filed charges.
Mayor Owens first took office in 2019. His current term ends in November 2023.
Let these Twin Cities restaurants do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving
Fall feels like it’s flying by and Thanksgiving is fast approaching. While some of us thrive in the familiar chaos that follows planning and preparing a multi-course meal, others may do better when the annual feast falls in the hands of someone else.
Whether you’ve been tasked with picking up a pie, are looking for a spread that requires no prep beyond a preheated oven or you’re hoping to simply grab a seat at someone else’s table this year, these Twin Cities establishments have it all taken care of. Be sure to place your orders or make reservations in advance.
Acqua Restaurant & Bakery
Roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry chutney, wild mushroom soup with porcini cream and chives, salad with wild rice and lemon dressing, roasted apple and caramelized leek stuffing, butternut squash puree with sage and brown butter breadcrumbs, roasted fingerling potatoes with herb gremolata, tri-color baby green top heirloom carrots with pistachio pesto, roasted brussels sprouts with pancetta and saba, fresh baguette with whipped honey butter and pumpkin pie with toasted pecans, bourbon caramel and vanilla cream. Feeds 2-3, $150.
Acqua Restaurants: 4453 Lake Ave S, White Bear Lake; 651-407-7317; acqua-restaurants.com
Bellecour Bakery
Pumpkin chiffon crepe cake, chicken pot pie, take-and-bake croissant egg bake, pain perdu with vanilla creme brulee batter and frozen butter croissants available for preorder.
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill: 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com
Buca di Beppo
Sliced turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, fresh bread with butter and pumpkin pie. Baked ziti, chicken carbonara and meatballs available to add on. Feeds three, $105, or six, $192.
Buca di Beppo: 2728 Gannon Road, St. Paul; 651-772-4388; bucadibeppo.com
Chip’s Clubhouse
Smoked turkey, turkey gravy, green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, classic stuffing, cranberry sauce and cornbread with cheddar butter. Feeds four, full feast $125; just the sides $75; just the bird $50.
Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Chowgirls
Mashed potatoes and gravy, sourdough stuffing with apple, mushroom and leeks, organic green bean casserole, sweet potato souffle with pecan crumble, southern-style collards, apple-bacon Brussels, cranberry-orange relish, house-made focaccia with herbed butter, caramel apple crumble pie, Kentucky pecan pie and classic pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream. Everything available à la carte, including a full selection of vegan options.
Chowgirls Catering: 336 Hoover St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-203-0786; chowgirls.net
D’Amico Catering
Wild rice salad, spiced cranberries, sweet potatoes, smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, stuffing, herb-roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. Add additional pies when ordering. Feeds six, $265.
D’Amico Catering: Pickup at Edinburgh USA (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park) or Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom (5418 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley); order.damicocatering.com
Fruit & Grain Bakery
Salted caramel apple and pumpkin spice cake pop tarts, butternut squash, kale & swiss hand pies, classic apple, cranberry apple, salted caramel, bourbon pumpkin, pear caramel cardamom, salted maple custard, brown sugar pretzel, chocolate oat, and apple slab pies, butternut squash bisque, wild mushroom and chard pot pie and zhug green sauce available.
Fruit & Grain Bakery: Pickup at Wildflyer Coffee (3262 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis); fruit-grain-bakery.square.site
Honey & Rye Bakehouse
Pumpkin, apple, pecan, and chocolate coconut cream pie, pie dough, milk buns, sourdough, rye, baguettes, banana bread, assorted pastries, monkey bread, quiche, breakfast sandwiches and more are available à la carte.
Honey & Rye Bakehouse: 4501 Excelsior Boulevard, St. Louis Park; 612-884-2555; honey-and-rye.com
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
Roasted turkey, fresh baked bread, seasonal fruit, mashed potatoes, garlic and sage stuffing, sweet potato souffle, brown sugar glazed carrots, fall harvest salad, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, roasted pork loin with apple dijon sauce, bourbon mustard glazed ham and assorted desserts. $32.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids ages four to 11.
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: 12800 N.W. Bunker Prairie Road, Coon Rapids; 763-755-1234; kendallstc.com
Mason Jar
Herb-roasted turkey, traditional sage and rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, buttered green beans, salad and dinner rolls with butter. Serves six, generously, $159. Add-ons including smoked gouda mac and cheese, shrimp cocktail, chicken and wild rice soup, Sebastian Joe’s vanilla ice cream, cinnamon rolls and pies are available.
Mason Jar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen
Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie
Chef John Kraus’s family stuffing mix, herbed dinner rolls, pecan pie, autumn apple cake and assorted pastries and bread available to order.
Patisserie 46: 4552 Grand Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3257; patisserie46.com
Rose Street Patisserie: 171 Snelling Ave N., Saint Paul; 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com
Reverie
Kale and mesclun mixed greens with maple balsamic vinaigrette, gingered radish, jicama and cornbread croutons, Ethiopian celebration bread with herbed compound butter, Foxtail Farm’s seasonal roasted veggies with a bourbon maple glaze and orange smoked pepitas, roasted fingerling potatoes with chili crisp and preserved lemon cashew crema, Reverie’s herb-rubbed turkey roast with portobello gravy and spiced wine cranberry sauce. Feeds four to six, $120.
Reverie: 1517 East 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-987-7080; reveriempls.com
Spoon and Stable
Roasted and confit turkey, classic gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, Parker House rolls, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted delicata squash with balsamic vinaigrette, brussels sprouts with bacon and pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream. Feeds six to eight, $325, or 12-16, $595.
Spoon and Stable: 211 North First St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com
Surly Brewing
Three pounds of oak smoked, lemon-brined Ferndale MN turkey breast, white cheddar mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, wild rice stuffing with smoked turkey, maple glazed carrots and sage, pentagram-infused cranberry sauce, milk bun dinner rolls, Jojo & Co’s porter-infused pumpkin pie with chantilly vanilla bean cream and Surly’s Feastbier. Feeds four to six, $225.
Surly Brewing: 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis, 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com
The Buttered Tin
Thanksgiving feast includes sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, large house salad with cider vinaigrette and box of nine frozen dinner rolls. Feeds 4-6, $150.
French apple, banana cream, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, s’more, coconut cream, key lime, lemon meringue, pecan bourbon and pumpkin pies. $33.60 per pie.
The Buttered Tin: 237 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-224-2300; thebutteredtin.com
The St. Paul Grill
3-course prix fixe menu with options including pumpkin bisque soup, caesar salad, beet salad, oven-roasted turkey with pan gravy, honey glazed ham with apple raisin chutney, rotisserie chicken, assorted grill options, pumpkin pie, apple pie and a turtle tart. Entrees range from $45.95 to $72.95 per person. Menu for kids 12 and under available.
The St. Paul Grill: 350 N Market Street, St. Paul, 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
Tria Restaurant and Bar
Roasted turkey, traditional dressing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed green salad, cranberries, baguette with butter and pumpkin pie. Cocktail kits available to add on when ordering. Serves four to five, $150.
Tria Restaurant and Bar: 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222; triarestaurant.com
Tullibee
Traditional or vegan options include upscale items like chestnut and sausage stuffing, green beans with smoked mushroom velouté and roasted butternut squash with an apple cider and maple glaze. Individual portions, $60 for regular or vegan menu. Optional wine pairing available.
Tullibee: 300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis; 651-468-0600; hewinghotel.com
Vinai
Galobao (Hmong steamed buns), smoked turkey leg, steamed snapper, Hmong sausage, chilled glass noodles, roasted root vegetables, salad, fermented mustard greens, purple sticky rice and three sauces. Feeds three to four, $220, or six to eight, $375. Coconut lychee colada and bamboo stovetop steamer available to add on.
Pickup at Union Hmong Kitchen: 1717 2nd St. N.E., Minneapolis; unionkitchenmn.com
“That Slow Creep” – NBC Chicago
Michelle Obama is candid about the physical changes in her body since hitting menopause.
The former first lady, 58, opened up to People about her experience of menopause in a bid to eliminate the stigma attached to public discussions of hormonal changes in women’s bodies. “There’s not a lot of discussion about menopause. I go through it and I know all my friends go through it. And information is scarce,” she explained.
The Chicago-born lawyer revealed that she lives in the White House with her husband, former President Barack Obama, where she and her closest friends attend self-proclaimed fitness “boot camps.”
Now the friends – who teasingly called Obama the “Drillmaster” – lean on each other as they navigate menopause together.
“I find that when we get together and move and laugh, we spend some time talking about what we’re going through. “What is a hot flash? All this allows us to rise. »
As he got older, Obama said, his fitness workouts changed. “It’s part menopause, part aging,” she explained. and then I go out. The recovery time is not the same.
Obama is now focusing on stretching to stay flexible rather than pushing himself with intense cardio workouts. “You end up finding a balance between staying fit and being kind enough to your body to stay in the game,” she said.
Like many women going through menopause, Obama and some of his boot camp buddies have been gaining weight.
“I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you go through menopause you have this slow downturn that you just don’t realize,” said Obama said “We’re all going through menopause with elastic bands (waistbands) and our gym clothes, and you look up and can’t fit into the outfits you had on last year.”
As for monitoring her weight gain, she said, “I need to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful.”
Obama also told People that overall she feels “blessed” during this time in life. “I think my skin is still healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things I have to count my blessings on,” she said.
“I’m still physically active,” she added, “and my goal now, instead of having Michelle Obama’s arms, I just want to keep moving.”
In August 2020, Obama spoke about menopause on the “Michelle Obama Podcast”, where she revealed that she started using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) while living in the White House.
“I had a few (hot flashes) before I started taking hormones,” Obama explained. “I remember having one on Marine One. I’m dressed, I need to get out, into an event, and literally it was like someone put a furnace in my heart and turned it on full blast and then everything started to melt. I thought ‘Well, that’s crazy. I can not do that.’”
Obama said several women on her husband’s White House staff also suffered from hot flashes and other signs of hormonal changes. So she decided to tell the president what was going on in the lives of the women around him.
“He could see it in somebody, because the sweat was starting to roll out, and he was like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And it’s like, no, that’s just how we live,” Obama recalled. “He didn’t break down because he found out there were multiple women on his team going through the menopause. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, well, turn on the air conditioner.’”
What the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson means for the war in Ukraine
Russia has indicated that it is now withdrawing its forces from the city of Kherson. This represents another setback for Putin’s campaign. The Black Sea port on the Dnieper River is the only major city Russia has managed to occupy – and it is the administrative capital of Kherson Oblast which was one of four regions annexed by Russia in September . His apparent abandonment will certainly have significant implications.
In northern and central Ukraine, the conflict is becoming increasingly static, without losing any of its desperation. A change in season makes rapid advances difficult for both sides as the weather deteriorates. Across the front lines, ground forces will simply struggle to survive the drop in temperatures.
In recent weeks, attention has been focused on the Kherson region, in the hope that it will represent a last major confrontation before winter changes the nature of the conflict.
Now the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has announced that Russian forces will withdraw from the city, retreating across the Dnieper to the south.
This came as something of a surprise. It was reported that Russia was consolidating its position in the city, in preparation for a major battle.
Surovikin’s announcement included a rare public admission of the insufficiency of Russian forces – he cited the logistical challenge of providing troops under his command as the reason for the withdrawal. This is naturally quite suspicious.
Urban warfare?
A withdrawal at this stage makes practical sense. Russia is now fundamentally on the defensive and must choose its battles carefully.
Kherson offers the opportunity for the Russians to coerce the advancing Ukrainians into engaging in urban warfare, a costly type of combat that is often disastrous for attackers.
But it would also impose a terrible cost on the defending Russian forces – and, at this point, Russia cannot afford losses of this magnitude.
There are indications that the withdrawal could be a deception, an example of the Russian tradition of mixing politics and military action to deceive an adversary – their famous “maskirovka”, or masked war.
Having learned from their own disastrous confrontations with the urban conflict in Chechnya, Russia may be trying to give Ukraine a taste of what it itself has experienced in the past.
But if so, it seems Ukrainian intelligence has already figured out their ruse.
Whatever the truth about the case, the decision causes division in Moscow. While some, including the influential leader of Wagner’s mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are prepared to view the move as pragmatic, others – like Chechen leader Kadyrov, who recently called for a “big jihad” against the Ukrainian people – are likely to be less tolerant of failure.
This division bears witness to both the material and symbolic value of the city. The largest population center captured during the special military operation, it represents a hub of industry and agriculture as well as a port with access to both the Black Sea and the neighboring Dnieper. Critically, if Ukraine are able to retake it, that puts them within striking distance of Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot afford another humiliation – losing the city would jeopardize his hold on the illegally annexed region of Zaporizhzhia.
Still, a costly fight would further deplete his already crippled ground forces. Following a recent disastrous advance by Russian elite forces in the north, military leaders may now be taking action to preserve their remaining seasoned soldiers.
Next steps
Instead, the coming months will likely see Russian forces avoiding the prospect of a decisive confrontation while contesting the war in other ways, such as their drone attacks on civilian infrastructure.
They can further bet on a decrease in NATO aid over the winter months, hoping that economic pressures and energy shortages will force Ukraine’s supporters to refocus on their own populations. .
For their part, Ukraine’s military planners would like to maintain the offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also aware that a stalemate could see Western military support dry up.
Ukraine’s leaders have been firm in their promise to take back all occupied territories, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.
Success in Kherson, however, represents a test of another kind. While the United States and other key allies have backed Ukraine so far, it remains to be seen whether that commitment extends to reclaiming territory Russia claims it annexed earlier.
A much larger advance would make recapturing Crimea a real possibility – and there is speculation about Russia’s next move if that seems likely, fearing it could lead to a nuclear response. Fear of such a backlash could have Ukraine supporters pondering their options.
In the short term, the support flow should continue, but the long-term outlook is more complicated.
In the United States, a significant portion of the public feels that too much is being sent overseas. Given the Republican Party’s posture on this issue, some – including Russian leaders – have speculated that the midterm elections in the United States will represent a critical moment.
Of course, US President Joe Biden also had to weed out members of his own party who made it clear they would prefer a negotiated settlement.
American presidents make mistakes, of course, but after the disastrous result of the withdrawal of American support from the former Afghan government, expecting the same mistake to be repeated twice in the same administration is wishful thinking.
Whatever happens south of Kherson, Ukraine can probably count on the flow of arms and support for at least a little longer.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
