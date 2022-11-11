Connect with us

​​B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO

LONDON, TOKYO, & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.

Nicola was previously CEO, USA for B2C2, during which time she led the effort to expand B2C2’s capabilities in electronic trading across spot and derivatives and has grown the US business to gain significant market share across institutional clients. Nicola joined B2C2 in 2021 from Citadel Securities, where she was global COO of fixed income. Prior to this, she was Global Head of Electronic Markets within the fixed income division at Morgan Stanley.

B2C2 also recently announced the appointment of Thomas Restout as EMEA CEO. Thomas joined B2C2 from Morgan Stanley, where he was latterly Global Head of Macro Electronic Trading. He has brought additional and complementary market knowledge, as well as risk management and product innovation expertise to B2C2.

Max Boonen, Co-Founder & Director of B2C2 said: “I knew we made a strong hire when Nicola joined the New Jersey office in 2021. Earlier this year I supported her promotion within B2C2’s leadership. The next twelve months in the crypto market will not be for the faint of heart and I am glad to have Nicola with us as we embark on an aggressive effort of market share expansion.”

Nicola White, Group CEO, B2C2 said: “I am honored and excited to be appointed to the role of Group CEO at this time of significant growth for the firm. We wish Philip success in his role with SBI. While we are experiencing volatile times in the crypto market, our firm has continued to provide critical, deep liquidity to our clients. B2C2’s role as a pioneer that creates a sustainable ecosystem, is to support our clients and the market as a whole, with dependable liquidity and robust risk management. Despite the current stresses the market is experiencing, in the future the crypto market will emerge stronger, and I’m looking forward to working with Thomas and my outstanding team as we drive the industry forward.”

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2’s success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

[email protected]
Serra Balls and Jenny Berlin

+ 44 (0)7775 763018

Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Confirms El Salvador’s Bitcoins Not on FTX

November 11, 2022

Bitcoin Is Driving The Growth Of International Tourism In El Salvador
Bitcoin News
  • With a $9 billion shortfall to fill, FTX is fighting for survival.
  • El Salvador last year approved Bitcoin legal money in the Central American nation.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the president of El Salvador today reassured citizens that their country’s cryptocurrency assets were not on the failing exchange FTX.

On Thursday, the CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world tweeted that he had spoken to President Nayib Bukele, who had denied using FTX to hold Bitcoin. There have been rumors this morning that the Salvadoran government may have exposure to FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange at the center of the market’s catastrophic collapse this week.

Mike Novogratz Apologized

It was said that Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz started the notion when he questioned in a CNBC interview whether or not the government has exposure to FTX. Later, billionaire tech investor Mike Novogratz said he was “a huge fan” of what President Bukele was doing in El Salvador and apologized for being misled by “fake news.”

Mike stated:

Apologies to @nayibbukele and the people of El Salvador. I fell for ‘fake news’ and while I mentioned I hadn’t confirmed it, I should have. Thanks @cz_binance for pointing it out. I am a huge fan of what you are doing in El Salvador.

This week, reports broke that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange FTX was close to bankruptcy due to a lack of cash flow. Binance, the exchange’s competitor, then said it would acquire it, only to back out of the agreement the next day. With a $9 billion shortfall to fill, FTX is fighting for survival.

Despite criticism from several U.S. organizations, El Salvador last year approved Bitcoin legal money in the Central American nation. The head of state has made many public announcements of Bitcoin-buying rampages, but the number of coins held by the government and where they are kept remain unknown.

CoinShares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling FTX

November 11, 2022

Coinshares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling Ftx
Exchange News
  • The firm made the withdrawal requests before FTX’s withdrawal freeze announcement.
  • According to Mognetti, the company’s net asset worth was around $279.8 million.

CoinShares, a cryptocurrency investment, and trading group, has revealed that $30.3 million was exposed to the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

In a statement released on Thursday, CoinShares said that it has 190 Bitcoin and 1,000 Ethereum stored in FTX. With a total market value of around $4.3 million. The company claims it made the withdrawal requests before FTX’s withdrawal freeze announcement, but the transactions are still pending.

Robust Financial Health Claimed

According to the announcement, CoinShares has around $111,000 in assets. In addition to the $25.9 million in USD and USDC that are stranded on FTX. CoinShares has said that the losses are indicative of a “limited exposure,” and the company maintains that it is still in “robust financial health.”

CoinShares tweeted that “XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical ETPs remain fully hedged and collateralized” and that “The Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.” This indicates that CoinShares is reiterating that its Exchange Traded Products are not currently in danger.

Since FTX is under such “high level of public scrutiny,” CoinShares CEO Jean Marie Mognetti decided to go public with the company’s exposure.

Mognetti stated:

“In the spirit of transparency, we have decided to disclose our current exposure to FTX. Thanks to our prudent approach to risk, we had materially reduced our exposure to FTX exchange in response to increased volatility and uncertainty, ahead of FTX’s decision to freeze further withdrawals.”

According to Mognetti, the company’s net asset worth was around $279.8 million as of the end of September. It has been estimated that the group’s worth may be reduced by around $30.3 million, to $249.5 million, if the exposure was subtracted.

Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX

November 11, 2022

Tether Tokens Usdt Will Be Available On Tezos
