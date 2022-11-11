Bart Plans To Expand Services For New Line, Night Trains By 2030

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A new vision for BART could soon see the light of day by 2030 and changes would include the addition of a new line and more night trains.

BART says these changes will largely depend on public interest.

“I ride BART every day,” said Jesse Lugo of San Leandro.

Lugo’s ride begins at the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro and ends in San Francisco where he takes a bus to the shipyard.

“I work all shifts,” Lugo said, “Days, graveyard, swing.”

MORE: New renderings unveiled for BART’s 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration

He said the same goes for his colleagues.

Over the next few weeks, BART is looking to hear from people like Lugo.

They have just published a survey entitled “BART Metro: 2030 and Beyond”.

He asks people if they would take more BARTs if they added a sixth line and if they added trains after 9 p.m.

Both options would expand East Bay’s daytime and early evening service and expand evening service into the core of its system.

VIDEO: The Birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A Bold and Inspiring Vision to Get Commuters Out of Their Cars

“What happens for the seven days now is that we go from a five-line service during the day (then) in the early evening at 9 p.m. it goes to a three-line service”, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said, “So one of the exciting opportunities here is a chance to expand that evening service and have more Transbay trips.”

Filippi says that to do this they would consider adding part of the Red Line from Richmond to Daly City that would continue after 9 p.m., as well as part of the Green Line from Bay Fair to Daly City.

“That would be a great thing for people who work rotating shifts,” Filippi said, “It’s something we’ve seen during the pandemic, especially for people who commute to downtown San Francisco and in downtown Oakland, working in bars and restaurants.”

BART is still working to recover ridership after the pandemic. October 2022 ridership was 40% of pre-COVID expectations.

With that in mind, ABC7 asked where the funding for any potential service expansion would come from.

MORE: BART ridership a problem as emergency funding set to run out in a few years

BART says they are looking at different options but nothing has been finalized yet.

“A key part of getting this funding is having a clear roadmap and knowing what our riders want us to do,” said Filippi, “So this (survey) is an important step in that process. we talk to lawmakers, it’s something they want to hear, they want to know our riders are okay with it.”

The public has until November 23 to complete the survey.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live