BART plans to expand services for new line, night trains by 2030
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A new vision for BART could soon see the light of day by 2030 and changes would include the addition of a new line and more night trains.
BART says these changes will largely depend on public interest.
“I ride BART every day,” said Jesse Lugo of San Leandro.
Lugo’s ride begins at the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro and ends in San Francisco where he takes a bus to the shipyard.
“I work all shifts,” Lugo said, “Days, graveyard, swing.”
He said the same goes for his colleagues.
Over the next few weeks, BART is looking to hear from people like Lugo.
They have just published a survey entitled “BART Metro: 2030 and Beyond”.
He asks people if they would take more BARTs if they added a sixth line and if they added trains after 9 p.m.
Both options would expand East Bay’s daytime and early evening service and expand evening service into the core of its system.
“What happens for the seven days now is that we go from a five-line service during the day (then) in the early evening at 9 p.m. it goes to a three-line service”, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said, “So one of the exciting opportunities here is a chance to expand that evening service and have more Transbay trips.”
Filippi says that to do this they would consider adding part of the Red Line from Richmond to Daly City that would continue after 9 p.m., as well as part of the Green Line from Bay Fair to Daly City.
“That would be a great thing for people who work rotating shifts,” Filippi said, “It’s something we’ve seen during the pandemic, especially for people who commute to downtown San Francisco and in downtown Oakland, working in bars and restaurants.”
BART is still working to recover ridership after the pandemic. October 2022 ridership was 40% of pre-COVID expectations.
With that in mind, ABC7 asked where the funding for any potential service expansion would come from.
BART says they are looking at different options but nothing has been finalized yet.
“A key part of getting this funding is having a clear roadmap and knowing what our riders want us to do,” said Filippi, “So this (survey) is an important step in that process. we talk to lawmakers, it’s something they want to hear, they want to know our riders are okay with it.”
The public has until November 23 to complete the survey.
For more information and to take the survey, click here.
Bloomington police warn public about ‘unique and dangerous’ form of fentanyl on the streets
Bloomington police are warning the public that a new deadly form of fentanyl is on the streets.
During a Tuesday search in the 10300 block of Devonshire Circle, officers found various narcotics that included 57 grams of fentanyl and another 755 pills that tested positive as fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. This illicit fentanyl, unlike other versions, is gray and has a “rock-like” appearance.
The investigation and search warrant led to the detention of Jamie Lynn Keener, 35, Demetri Montoya, 30, who were arrested on suspicion of first-degree sale of narcotics and second-degree possession of narcotics and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
During a Thursday press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said so far this year his city has seen 70 drug overdoses and 15 fatalities, a record.
The form of fentanyl is called “gray death,” he said, noting that it “looks like mud” and is resistant to Narcan, which is the treatment given to save the lives of people who have overdosed on narcotics. Another form confiscated looks like black tar heroin.
All the seized drugs laid out on a table at the press conference were “enough to kill 32,000 people,” Hodges said.
“The gray death is extremely concerning to us,” Hodges said, because people might not realize they are looking at fentanyl because it looks like mud or “tar someone might have from smoking out of a marijuana pipe” instead of a very highly concentrated and deadly form of fentanyl that is resistant to Narcan.
Republican Eli Crane defeats Rep. Tom O’Halleran, incumbent Arizona Democrat
PHOENIX — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent of Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, was defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican.
Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane beat the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane bet on the redistricting, which made it easier to eliminate O’Halleran.
Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd congressional district, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern suburbs of Tucson. The redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP drawing in the Prescott area.
O’Halleran relied on his moderate voting record, name identification and consistent work throughout the district that includes the Navajo Nation to retain the seat.
Crane had the support of former President Donald Trump and the new Republican advantage in the district in his favor.
Besides O’Halleran’s district, three more of Arizona’s nine congressional seats were up for grabs in the election that ended Tuesday, two now held by Democrats and only one by Republicans. All were too early to call.
High school football roundup: Eden Prairie tops Shakopee in Class 6A quarterfinals
Class 6A
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12: Dominic Jackson struck first for Shakopee (7-4), scoring on a 9-yard rushing touchdown to put the Sabers up 6-0 in the first frame. But it was essentially all Eden Prairie (9-2) from there.
Nick Fazi hit Adam Mertens for a 9-yard scoring strike to knot the game in the second, and Devin Jordan added a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns to put the contest away for Eden Prairie.
The Eagles avenged a regular-season loss in which they fell 31-14 to Shakopee.
Class 4A
Rocori 22, North Branch 12: Jack Spanier threw a pair of second-half touchdowns — one to Hunter Nistler and the other to Sebastian Novak — to push Rocori (9-2) into a semifinal date with Simley.
Preston Peterson and Samuel Robillard each logged second-half rushing touchdowns for North Branch (8-3), which trailed by just two points at one point in the final frame.
Class 3A
Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30: Albert Rundell tallied three total touchdowns for Watertown-Mayer (11-1), including two in the final frame to rally the Royals from a 30-20 deficit.
Rundell rushed in a 1-yard score to cut the deficit to three, then found Wyatt McCabe for a 51-yard, game-winning scoring strike.
Jonathan Banks rushed in two touchdowns for Cannon Falls (10-2).
Dreams come true for the whole family at American Dream
Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your slide, shop, and enjoy local and international cuisine all in one place – just minutes from New York City. If you are looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays or enjoying a romantic evening, American Dream is the ideal destination.
The 3 million square foot space opened in 2019 and continues to expand its offerings and amenities. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just 5 miles from New York City, the American Dream is easily accessible. With attractions ranging from the Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park to high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, and restaurants like Carpaccio and House of ‘Que, American Dream can be a morning session of surfing or a water park, a destination for luxury lunchtime shopping, or a memorable family dinner spot.
There are seemingly endless ways to have fun at American Dream, so we’ve curated a list of adventures that will keep you coming back for more!
Experiences
Nickelodeon Universe
Iconic Nickelodeon characters and fan-favorite locations come to life at the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere! You can explore character-themed roller coasters and rides with a variety of pass options that allow you to specifically customize an unforgettable family adventure! Whether it’s all-day unlimited access, a special after-school pass, the Twilight pass (enjoy the park after dark!) or a -Points pass that lets you pay only for the number of rides you choose, there’s a perfect pass for your family. There are also birthday party options and daily entertainment featuring famous Nickelodeon characters including Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol Puppies and more!
DreamWorks Water Park
It’s summer all year round at North America’s largest indoor water park! Featuring a dizzying array of waterslides for all levels of thrill seekers, the park is maintained daily in a mild tropical climate of 81 degrees. Experience rides inspired by DreamWorks classics, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more! You can surf – or just splash around – in the world’s largest indoor wave pool, then elevate your experience with VIP skybox suites, poolside cabanas and even dive movie nights!
SEA LIFE Aquarium
Continue the aquatic adventures at SEA LIFE Aquarium where you can take an incredible journey through stunning marine habitats and exhibits inspired by legendary New York landmarks, explore a breathtaking underwater tunnel, see sharks and dolphins up close. rays, and more!
Wheel of Dreams:
New Jersey’s only observation wheel offers breathtaking views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the Meadowlands via 27 air-conditioned gondolas. The main gondolas can accommodate 30 people with plenty of room to sit or stand to take in the incredible views. And if you’re celebrating a special occasion, you can upgrade to a more intimate VIP gondola exclusively for your group!
Heavy SNOW
Surfing in the morning and snowboarding in the afternoon isn’t just possible in certain areas of California – you can do it 365 days a year at American Dream too! After hitting Skudin Surf’s wave pool, you can ski or snowboard at Big SNOW, the only year-round ski resort in the United States. As well as equipment hire, the park offers a program for kids ages 5-12, a range of lesson options, or an all-access pass for those already experienced and ready to get out there!
Purchases
The Avenue, American Dream’s high-end retail experience, boasts New Jersey’s only Saks Fifth Avenue, which offers a luxury Shop-in-Shop experience including Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores. American Dream is also home to the flagship stores of Aritzia, H&M, Sephora, Uniqlo and Zara, as well as the largest Primark on the East Coast. Check the shopping directory for specific stores – chances are everything you’re looking for can be found here!
To eat
You’re sure to have worked up an appetite, and luckily there’s a wide range of dining options waiting for you! Guests can choose from full-service restaurants like Carpaccio’s fine Italian dining and House of ‘Que’s Texas-style barbecue, plus a 10,000-square-foot Food Hall that offers local favorites like Vanessa’s Dumpling House, Artisan Van Leeuwen ice cream, Vinoteca and Lady M patisserie. The inviting and stylish Food Hall features sofas and conversation seats, plus a faux lawn set up with oversized Jenga and Connect 4 games!.
These are just a few of the many experiences that are sure to delight visitors to American Dream. Whether you’re planning a weekend activity, shopping for that special someone, or looking to satisfy a particular culinary craving, American Dream has what you’re looking for.
And don’t forget: you can plan ahead and skip the lines. Book tickets for your next adventure today!
Class 6A state football quarterfinal: Rosemount’s defense delivers again in 27-0 shutout of Centennial
Rosemount’s offense took to the field for the first time on Thursday night already armed with more points than the Irish would need against upset-minded Centennial.
The Irish, one of just two remaining undefeated teams in Class 6A, got a special teams touchdown and yet another sterling defensive effort en route to a 27-0 victory over the Cougars in a Class 6A state quarterfinal Thursday night at Stillwater High School.
The win moves Rosemount to a semifinal contest next week against Eden Prairie at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be the second time the two longtime former Lake Conference rivals square off this season; the Irish downed the Eagles 14-7 in a Week 4 matchup at Rosemount.
“This is big for us,” said Irish quarterback Landon Danner. “All season, every practice, every game, (we’ve been focused on it). We’ve never played at ‘The Bank,’ so this is a big one.”
Rosemount’s maiden appearance at the Vikings stadium was almost a lock from the very beginning.
Rosemount, which boasts the stingiest defense in the state, forced an immediate three-and-out to start the game. Senior Lucas Klinkner blocked the ensuing punt and scooped it up himself, racing 21 yards for the score just 93 seconds into the game.
That’s all the Irish would need.
Thanks to a long punt return that set Rosemount up in Centennial territory in the second period, the Irish drove 49 yards and capped a scoring drive with a 2-yard run by Jake Schimmel. Despite running just 10 plays in the first half, including one kneel-down, the Irish led 14-0 at the break.
Centennial, which ran 17 plays in the first quarter alone, had success moving the ball between the 20s but three times saw drives stall near the Rosemount red zone, twice turning the ball over on downs at the Irish 21-yard line and another at the 23.
After forcing the Irish into a pivotal fourth and 3 at the Cougar 25-yard line deep in the third quarter, Centennial had one final chance to capture momentum with a big defensive stop.
But it was Danner who rose to the moment, executing a brilliant play-action fake, rolling to his right and throwing his first — and only — pass of the night to defensive lineman-turned-tight end Hayden Bills. The big man hauled it in near the 10 and rumbled the rest of the way, extending the Rosemount lead to 20-0 and all but sealing the Cougars’ fate.
“Their guys were coming up and giving run support because we ran the whole time. So we just said, ‘All right, let’s take a shot now,’” said Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann. “(Danner) did a great job of giving (Bills) a ball he could handle. That was a big score for us.”
Danner ran one in from 43 yards out in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
It was a disappointing ending to a Cinderella run for Centennial, which expected the 2022 season to be a rebuilding one.
“To the credit of our seniors, they played awful hard and worked awful hard all year for this,” Centennial coach Mike Diggins said. “We’re very proud of our team and I’m proud of our kids.”
The Cougars should return seven starters on both offense and defense next season.
“We got beat by a better team tonight,” Diggins said. “But believe me, our kids will be back in the weight room and we’ll get it going again.”
News
Republicans lost because they tried to turn America into a theocracy
Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans didn’t have a midterm red wave in 2022 due to voter anger at the conservative majority of the Supreme Court ruling eliminating the nation’s right to abortion.
Moore said, “When you say fight inflation, there’s a false equivalence there. People who are upset, and rightly so, about the price of gas, the price of milk, everything else, that it somehow amounted to taking away a woman’s human rights.
He continued: “For anyone who cares about women and that they remain second class citizens in court, they are not equal. So yeah, nobody likes inflation…but what I really don’t like to say to any sex is that the feds will decide what you do with your reproductive organs. That doesn’t sit well with the vast majority of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, whatever. ”
Moore added: “The day, June 24, when the conservative majority – the conservative Catholic court decided to issue a religious edict that the American public must follow the rules of the bishops of the Catholic church – in other countries , we have a name for that when the main religious leaders.
Melber said, “Theocracy.
Moore said, “Yes, you have to follow the rules of a religion if you’re in a democracy. Sorry, it doesn’t calculate. I knew that night when I went to bed on the night of the Supreme Court, June 24, I just – boy, I just relaxed. I thought, well, oh my god, here comes the red wave. You told the majority sex – not a little clique or not a little section of society – you told the majority sex that we’re going to have an apartheid situation here, where the majority is going to be told by the minority how you are live your life.
