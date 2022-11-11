Connect with us

Bass closes in on Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race

Bass Closes In On Caruso In Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Rick Caruso also saw a 5-point lead early in the June primary after Rep. Karen Bass propelled him into second place a week later. The MP won 7 points after counting each vote. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso’s lead over Rep. Karen Bass in the race for mayor of Los Angeles fell to less than 3,000 votes on Thursday, after county election officials released a small batch of results in a contest that was still too early to be called.

With an estimated 900,000 mail-in ballots still uncounted, the outcome of the most expensive mayoral race in the city’s history is still likely days or even weeks away.

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Electors said Thursday it had counted just over 134,000 ballots since its last Election Day update. Thursday’s release included just over 52,000 votes in the mayoral race as election workers scramble to confirm signatures on mail-in ballots.

Britain reveals sum of frozen Russian assets — RT Business News

November 11, 2022

Britain Reveals Sum Of Frozen Russian Assets — Rt Business News
The British government has frozen assets belonging to Russian businessmen and entities worth £18 billion ($20.6 billion) this year, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said on Thursday. (OFSI), which is part of the UK Treasury, in its annual report.

The figure exceeds all other UK sanctions regimes combined and makes Russia the most sanctioned nation in Britain, the OFSI said.

British sanctions have so far targeted around 1,200 Russian individuals, more than 120 entities and 19 banks. Punitive measures include asset freezes, travel bans and transportation sanctions.

Today’s report shows the scale of UK sanctions – freezing more than £18billion of Russian assets to arrest [Russian President Vladimir] Putin financing his war machine. We will continue to tighten our sanctions to exert maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine prevails.said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the Donbass republics. After that, the US, EU, UK and a number of other countries imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

Russia’s foreign exchange reserves continue to grow

According to estimates released earlier this year by Moscow, nearly $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves have been frozen. kyiv has called on its Western allies to confiscate the money and use it to ‘rebuild’ Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that Brussels was working on ways to do so. . Russia has repeatedly criticized the seizure of its assets, saying the measure essentially amounts to theft.

Democrat Fontes stays ahead of Holocaust denier Finchem for secretary of state

November 11, 2022

Democrat Fontes Stays Ahead Of Holocaust Denier Finchem For Secretary Of State
Voting results Wednesday night showed Republican Holocaust denier Mark Finchem continuing to trail Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state.

Fontes is up around 109,000 votes, giving him 52.7% of the votes counted so far while Finchem has 47.3%.

Some 500,000 ballots still need to be counted.

Much of the race boiled down to whether Arizonans want someone who administered an election, or someone who claims the results were fraudulent, to be the top election official in the state — and the first in line for the governorship if the incumbent leaves office.

Fontes served as Maricopa County’s recorder for four years before being defeated in a 2020 re-election bid. Finchem said Fontes was “fired by the taxpayers” for doing such a poor job.

But Fontes has an ally of sorts to deflect Finchem’s claims that the 2020 presidential election in the state’s largest county has been “irretrievably compromised,” giving Joe a wide enough margin of victory. Biden to defeat Trump support elsewhere.

It was Stephen Richer, the Republican who ousted Fontes. And Richer defended both the way the 2020 race was conducted by his predecessor and the results, as did the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

This does not mean that his tenure was perfect.

In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — Republicans had none, choosing incumbent President Trump as their nominee — Fontes announced plans to mail every eligible voter a ballot. But Fontes had to back down after Attorney General Mark Brnovich obtained a court order to block the move.

Fontes, however, said he was trying to respond to the fact that there were people who, due to the COVID outbreak, were afraid to leave their homes. And he maintained that he was acting within his authority, even if the court disagreed.

There were also issues during the August 2018 primary where some polling stations failed to open on time.

But Fontes also implemented a polling center system, allowing any county resident to vote at any location rather than having to travel only to their own neighborhood.

Finchem practically built his campaign on the unproven claims of a rigged system and stolen elections, even claiming he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 state election results like the governor did. Doug Ducey and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

He acted accordingly in a number of ways, including being present during the Jan. 6 riot where some stormed into the Capitol in an effort to stop the Electoral College vote count that confirmed Biden’s election. .

Fontes dubbed Finchem an “insurgent”. But Finchem said he was scheduled to speak at an earlier rally near the White House and did not enter the Capitol.

But his efforts did not stop there.

Earlier this year, he introduced a resolution calling for the 2020 election results in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties to be vacated due to what he said was evidence of fraud and mismanagement and for the state ‘reclaims’ all 11 voters and their votes for Biden.

And Finchem, along with the hope of Republican Gov. Kari Lake, tried to convince a federal judge to require that ballots in this year’s election be counted by hand. Judge John Tuchi rules that their claims that an automatic count can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, supported only by “vague” claims about voting systems in general.

Although they have appealed, there seems to have been little action in this case.

Finchem was less than clear when asked if he would certify the results of the 2024 election — one of the Secretary of State’s jobs — if the results show Biden passing whoever is the presidential candidate. GOP.

He said he would comply “as long as all legal votes are counted and all votes cast comply with the law.”

But Finchem did not say how he would make that decision for himself. And he dismissed the possibility of a Biden victory as “something that, quite frankly, is a fantasy.”

Fontes is also a supporter of the current “no excuse” early voting system. This system, used by nearly nine in 10 people who voted in 2020, allows anyone to request an early ballot that can be filled out at home and mailed back or brought to a polling station.

Finchem, on the other hand, said he did not like early voting. And he even said during a debate earlier this year “that’s why I go to the polls”.

It turned out that Finchem had organized an early ballot for the elections as early as 2004.

When asked, he recognized the folder. “But that’s before I realize it’s not secure.”

While most of the campaign has focused on the conduct of the election, the race has another important implication.

Under the Arizona Constitution, it is the Secretary of State who becomes Governor if the incumbent dies, resigns, is convicted of a crime, or is impeached and removed by the Legislature. This has happened five times since 1977.

How ballots in Pima County are processed from start to finish

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported since 1970 and has covered state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or by email [email protected].

Santa Anita Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Friday, November 11, 2022 – Orange County Register

November 11, 2022

Santa Anita Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Friday, November 11, 2022 - Orange County Register
The Santa Anita horse racing picks consensus box comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Thoroughbred racing on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Pete Navarro’s contempt of congress trial postponed

November 11, 2022

Pete Navarro'S Contempt Of Congress Trial Postponed
A federal judge on Thursday postponed the trial of former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress until Jan. 11 and criticized prosecutors’ suggestion that a trial originally scheduled before Congress does not change hands in the new year could prompt its cooperation. .

Navarro, 73, was tried next week on two counts of ignoring a subpoena for his testimony and for his documents from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

That date is no longer available, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said, because of the lengthy Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial before him involving Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others. Now in its sixth week, Rhodes’ trial in federal court in Washington has been delayed by his recent battle with covid-19 and witness availability issues.

In an unusually blunt argument against the delay, Attorney Raymond N. Hulser said it was the “strong preference” of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC “to try this case while the committee exists,” that is, say before the current Democratic-controlled Congress adjourns Jan. 3, and a new Congress could be led by Republicans in this week’s midterm elections.

Hulser said the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes its jurisdiction to pursue the historically rare charge of contempt of Congress seriously, including “to bring and resolve them as quickly as possible.”

“If there is a possibility that a person can be persuaded by the urgent nature of a criminal trial to say, ‘Okay, I will go and answer questions. I will provide documents. We would like to be a catalyst in that regard,” Hulser said.

Mehta objected to the suggestion that a trial could be used to compel cooperation, and Hulser had made it clear that Navarro’s criminal case would continue regardless.

“I understand the desire of the US attorney, but I do not want this proceeding to be leveraged in any way suggested by the US attorney’s office,” the judge said, noting that Navarro “remains free to provide documents or testimonials.

Navarro’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, said his client The defense is that former President Donald Trump claimed executive privilege protecting his communications as the top presidential aide to Congress, and that it is up to the House to negotiate his cooperation with Trump, not Navarro. Mehta has not yet ruled on this claim. Navarro pleaded not guilty to both counts, each of which carries at least 30 days and up to a year in prison.

An earlier version of this article misstated a trial date in Navarro’s case. This article has been corrected.

KL Rahul drops heartbroken emoji after India T20 World Cup exit

November 11, 2022

Kl Rahul Drops Heartbroken Emoji After India T20 World Cup Exit
On Friday, star hitter Virat Kohli penned a warm note after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup in the semi-finals. Kohli, who leads the tournament scoring standings, had 296 points in six games with an average of 98.66. Kohli hit four half-centuries in the tournament, including a 50 against England in the semi-final, which India lost by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli said that although the players go home with a lot of “disappointment”, the team can take some positives from the tournament and bounce back strongly.

“We are leaving Australian shores short of our dream and with disappointment in our hearts, but we can take back many memorable moments as a band and aim to improve from now on,” Kohli tweeted.

India’s opening hitter KL Rahul, who struggled with the bat in the tournament, also reacted to the team’s exit with a “heartbreaking” emoji.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was India’s second-best run-geter after Kohli, also wrote an emotional note after India’s hopes of reaching the final were dashed by England.

“Hurtful defeat. Always grateful to our fans who create an electrifying atmosphere no matter where we play. Grateful for the unwavering support for each other, proud of the hard work of this team and support staff. Proud to play for my country . Will reflect us and come back stronger!” Suryakumar tweeted.

In the match between India and England, the latter won the coin toss and opted to play first.

India posted 168/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli’s 63 and 50 respectively.

However, the bowlers had no answers to England’s onslaught, and Buttler and Hales propelled England to a comfortable victory. England will now face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Trump savagely claims he ordered the FBI and US prosecutors to stop the vote count in 2019 to HELP DeSantis

November 11, 2022

Trump Savagely Claims He Ordered The Fbi And Us Prosecutors To Stop The Vote Count In 2018 To Help Desantis
Donald Trump escalated his attack on rival “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Thursday, describing him as “an average governor with great public relations” and saying he interfered in the 2018 gubernatorial election to secure his victory.

Trump, 76, was angered by praise from DeSantis, 44, after the ambitious Florida governor ran for a second term on Tuesday and secured his spot as the Republican frontrunner for 2024.

Trump himself has been condemned for his midterm role, after many extreme election-denying candidates he backed failed to win their races.

As DeSantis’ popularity has grown, Trump has been at pains to point out that he campaigned for DeSantis in 2018 when he first ran for governor.

On Thursday, the former president went even further and claimed he swung the election of DeSantis, whose race against Democrat Andrew Gillum ended in an automatic recount.

“I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with the current senator Rick Scott. , I sent in the FBI and U.S. prosecutors, and the theft of ballots ended immediately, just before they ran out of the votes needed to win,’ Trump said.

“I saved his election from being stolen…”

Trump Is Seen Campaigning For Desantis In Pensacola, Florida On November 3, 2018 – Three Days Before The Vote

Trump is seen campaigning for DeSantis in Pensacola, Florida on November 3, 2018 – three days before the vote

Trump Carried Desantis And His Wife Casey, And Senate Candidate Rick Scott, To The Pensacola Rally On Air Force One On November 3, 2018

Trump Carried Desantis And His Wife Casey, And Senate Candidate Rick Scott, To The Pensacola Rally On Air Force One On November 3, 2018

Trump carried DeSantis and his wife Casey, and Senate candidate Rick Scott, to the Pensacola rally on Air Force One on November 3, 2018

Desantis, Trump And Scott Are All Smiles In Fort Myers, Florida On October 31, 2018, As The Election Nears.

Desantis, Trump And Scott Are All Smiles In Fort Myers, Florida On October 31, 2018, As The Election Nears.

DeSantis, Trump and Scott are all smiles in Fort Myers, Florida on October 31, 2018, as the election nears.

Trump Claimed Desantis Begged For His Approval Ahead Of The 2018 Election. The Couple Campaign Together In Tampa, Florida On July 31, 2018

Trump Claimed Desantis Begged For His Approval Ahead Of The 2018 Election. The Couple Campaign Together In Tampa, Florida On July 31, 2018

Trump claimed DeSantis begged for his approval ahead of the 2018 election. The couple campaign together in Tampa, Florida on July 31, 2018

DeSantis has not commented on the allegation, and the FBI, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and Broward County did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Trump’s press secretary, Taylor Budowich, did not respond when DailyMail.com asked if the former president wanted to clarify his remarks.

DeSantis’ 2018 election victory has gone unchallenged so far.

Trump insisted Thursday that DeSantis owed him his success.

‘Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was full of money and big polls,’ Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

“Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win.”

In the lengthy statement sent by his PAC, Trump pointed out that News Corp’s trio of media brands are “everything for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious” whom he called “an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.”

Trump also downplayed DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which polls show has won him support.

The former president said the governor of Florida didn’t have to shut down his state during the coronavirus pandemic because of the “SUNSHINE, where people from poorly run northern states would go, no matter who the governor was, just like me!”

Trump Savagely Claims He Ordered The Fbi And Us Prosecutors To Stop The Vote Count In 2018 To Help Desantis

Trump Savagely Claims He Ordered The Fbi And Us Prosecutors To Stop The Vote Count In 2018 To Help Desantis

Trump Claimed On Thursday That He Intervened To Prevent The Vote Count In 2018

Trump Claimed On Thursday That He Intervened To Prevent The Vote Count In 2018

Trump claimed on Thursday that he intervened to prevent the vote count in 2018

Desantis Is Seen With His Wife Casey Celebrating His Election Victory In Orlando In 2018

Desantis Is Seen With His Wife Casey Celebrating His Election Victory In Orlando In 2018

DeSantis is seen with his wife Casey celebrating his election victory in Orlando in 2018

Trump (Left), Seen Voting With His Wife On Tuesday, Has Now Turned On His Protege. He Sent Out A Lengthy Statement Thursday Night Disparaging Desantis And Complaining About The Positive Coverage Desantis Has Received This Week.

Trump (Left), Seen Voting With His Wife On Tuesday, Has Now Turned On His Protege. He Sent Out A Lengthy Statement Thursday Night Disparaging Desantis And Complaining About The Positive Coverage Desantis Has Received This Week.

Trump (left), seen voting with his wife on Tuesday, has now turned on his protege. He sent out a lengthy statement Thursday night disparaging DeSantis and complaining about the positive coverage DeSantis has received this week.

Former President Donald Trump Blasted Fox, The Wall Street Journal And The New York Post For Coverage This Week That Was Complementary To Desantis And Blamed Trump For His Party's Lackluster Midterm Performance

Former President Donald Trump Blasted Fox, The Wall Street Journal And The New York Post For Coverage This Week That Was Complementary To Desantis And Blamed Trump For His Party's Lackluster Midterm Performance

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post for coverage this week that was complementary to DeSantis and blamed Trump for his party’s lackluster midterm performance

Desantis, Pictured With His Wife Casey And Their Three Children On Tuesday, Beat Democrat Charlie Crist By 19 Points To Easily Win A Second Term. Trump Called Desantis A

Desantis, Pictured With His Wife Casey And Their Three Children On Tuesday, Beat Democrat Charlie Crist By 19 Points To Easily Win A Second Term. Trump Called Desantis A

DeSantis, pictured with his wife Casey and their three children on Tuesday, beat Democrat Charlie Crist by 19 points to easily win a second term. Trump called DeSantis an ‘average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations’

He then turned to DeSantis’ flirtation with 2024, as the New York Post and other outlets pinpointed him as the future of the party.

“And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” said Trump.

“The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump shows up, and he says, ‘I’m just focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking ahead,’” Trump said.

“Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” the ex-president added, apparently wanting DeSantis to say outright that he wouldn’t run against him.

With hordes of Republicans pointing the finger at Trump for Tuesday’s disappointing performance, the ex-president said it was like 2015 and 2016 all over again, complaining that Fox was fighting him and the Wall Street Journal was picking losers .

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board came out on Wednesday with an op-ed titled, “Donald Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

The board accused Trump of dragging Republicans down in 2018 when the GOP lost control of the House, in 2020 when Trump himself lost the White House, in 2021 when the GOP lost the Senate and now in 2022 – when historical precedent and the economic climate should have produced much better results for the Republican Party.

The New York Post’s “timber,” or cover, depicts Trump as “Trumpty Dumpty,” “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a nice fall — can all the GOP men reenact the party ? It said.

Fox News pundits liked DeSantis so much following Tuesday’s midterm elections that The Washington Post wrote an article about it.

“The Wall Street Journal worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually lining up with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one,” said Trump.

“We are in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we will win.

Trump teased he would announce his 2024 presidential run next Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, despite some allies publicly saying they think he should wait until after Georgia’s runoff because control is likely of the Senate will be reduced to this race.

But Politico and NBC News reported Thursday that the plan is still in the works.

