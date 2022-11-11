Bass closes in on Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race

Donald Trump escalated his attack on rival “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Thursday, describing him as “an average governor with great public relations” and saying he interfered in the 2018 gubernatorial election to secure his victory.

Trump, 76, was angered by praise from DeSantis, 44, after the ambitious Florida governor ran for a second term on Tuesday and secured his spot as the Republican frontrunner for 2024.

Trump himself has been condemned for his midterm role, after many extreme election-denying candidates he backed failed to win their races.

As DeSantis’ popularity has grown, Trump has been at pains to point out that he campaigned for DeSantis in 2018 when he first ran for governor.

On Thursday, the former president went even further and claimed he swung the election of DeSantis, whose race against Democrat Andrew Gillum ended in an automatic recount.

“I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with the current senator Rick Scott. , I sent in the FBI and U.S. prosecutors, and the theft of ballots ended immediately, just before they ran out of the votes needed to win,’ Trump said.

“I saved his election from being stolen…”

Trump is seen campaigning for DeSantis in Pensacola, Florida on November 3, 2018 – three days before the vote

Trump carried DeSantis and his wife Casey, and Senate candidate Rick Scott, to the Pensacola rally on Air Force One on November 3, 2018

DeSantis, Trump and Scott are all smiles in Fort Myers, Florida on October 31, 2018, as the election nears.

Trump claimed DeSantis begged for his approval ahead of the 2018 election. The couple campaign together in Tampa, Florida on July 31, 2018

DeSantis has not commented on the allegation, and the FBI, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and Broward County did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Trump’s press secretary, Taylor Budowich, did not respond when DailyMail.com asked if the former president wanted to clarify his remarks.

DeSantis’ 2018 election victory has gone unchallenged so far.

Trump insisted Thursday that DeSantis owed him his success.

‘Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was full of money and big polls,’ Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

“Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win.”

In the lengthy statement sent by his PAC, Trump pointed out that News Corp’s trio of media brands are “everything for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious” whom he called “an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.”

Trump also downplayed DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which polls show has won him support.

The former president said the governor of Florida didn’t have to shut down his state during the coronavirus pandemic because of the “SUNSHINE, where people from poorly run northern states would go, no matter who the governor was, just like me!”

Trump claimed on Thursday that he intervened to prevent the vote count in 2018

DeSantis is seen with his wife Casey celebrating his election victory in Orlando in 2018

Trump (left), seen voting with his wife on Tuesday, has now turned on his protege. He sent out a lengthy statement Thursday night disparaging DeSantis and complaining about the positive coverage DeSantis has received this week.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post for coverage this week that was complementary to DeSantis and blamed Trump for his party’s lackluster midterm performance

DeSantis, pictured with his wife Casey and their three children on Tuesday, beat Democrat Charlie Crist by 19 points to easily win a second term. Trump called DeSantis an ‘average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations’

He then turned to DeSantis’ flirtation with 2024, as the New York Post and other outlets pinpointed him as the future of the party.

“And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” said Trump.

“The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump shows up, and he says, ‘I’m just focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking ahead,’” Trump said.

“Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” the ex-president added, apparently wanting DeSantis to say outright that he wouldn’t run against him.

With hordes of Republicans pointing the finger at Trump for Tuesday’s disappointing performance, the ex-president said it was like 2015 and 2016 all over again, complaining that Fox was fighting him and the Wall Street Journal was picking losers .

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board came out on Wednesday with an op-ed titled, “Donald Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

The board accused Trump of dragging Republicans down in 2018 when the GOP lost control of the House, in 2020 when Trump himself lost the White House, in 2021 when the GOP lost the Senate and now in 2022 – when historical precedent and the economic climate should have produced much better results for the Republican Party.

The New York Post’s “timber,” or cover, depicts Trump as “Trumpty Dumpty,” “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a nice fall — can all the GOP men reenact the party ? It said.

Fox News pundits liked DeSantis so much following Tuesday’s midterm elections that The Washington Post wrote an article about it.

“The Wall Street Journal worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually lining up with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one,” said Trump.

“We are in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we will win.

Trump teased he would announce his 2024 presidential run next Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, despite some allies publicly saying they think he should wait until after Georgia’s runoff because control is likely of the Senate will be reduced to this race.

But Politico and NBC News reported Thursday that the plan is still in the works.