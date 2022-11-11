News
BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
Lately, plastic, liposuction, BBL, and facial surgeries are everyday things to entertainers. So once fans see part of their bodies slightly different from before, it parks speculation, and mostly, it turns out to be true despite the initial denial. 39-year-old sensational actor Lupita Nyong’o is being grilled following a fairly larger a** she displayed at… Read More »BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
The post BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Raiders pluck TE Jacob Hollister off Vikings’ practice squad
Just when the Vikings are getting back a tight end, they’re losing one.
A source said the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday plucked Jacob Hollister off Minnesota’s practice squad. Hollister, a six-year veteran who was with the Raiders in the preseason, will provide depth after they placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury. Ellefson has missed the minimum of four games while on injured reserve and could be activated for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
In the four games in which Ellefson was out, Hollister was elevated twice from the practice squad and rookie tight end Nick Muse was elevated twice. In his two games, Hollister played one snap from scrimmage and 17 on special teams.
News
France quits widely hated military mission in Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced on Wednesday the “end of Operation Barkhane”, France’s decade-long mission against jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region.
Macron said a new strategy would be formulated with new partners as a “consequence of what we have been through”, a tactful admission that France’s relations with some African powers have deteriorated, particularly strategically vital Mali. .
“Our military support for African countries will continue, but according to new principles that we have defined with them,” Macron said. said during a speech on military policy at the Toulon naval base.
“In the coming months, we must determine how to fundamentally change our methods and our engagements alongside our African partners,” he said. saidanticipating “a lighter and more integrated deployment with them”.
Operation Barkhane began in 2013 with a French military intervention against al-Qaeda, which supported a violent insurgency against the government of Mali by a nomadic people called the Tuareg.
The Tuareg had been restless and dissatisfied with the modern Malian state since it gained independence from France in 1960 and had fought several unsuccessful rebellions in the past, but now they had al-Qaeda support and a reserve of fighters with combat experience returning from Libya. after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The Tuareg offensive launched in January 2012 was exceptionally brutal, displacing tens of thousands of Malians and drawing repeated condemnations from the French government for the summary execution of Malian soldiers and civilians. International human rights monitors have also criticized the Malian army for its abuses.
France intervened at the request of the Malian government, which welcomed the French forces as heroes. At its height, Operation Barkhane included some 5,500 French soldiers, deployed in Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso as well as Mali. France reported suffering 53 military casualties during the nine-year deployment.
About 3,000 French soldiers are still on the ground in the other countries, but they withdrew from Mali in August, partly because the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was reversed by a military coup in August 2020, producing a “transitional government” reversed by another one coup in 2021.
Mali’s relations with France and the European Union deteriorated rapidly after the coups, especially after the start of the junta development close ties to Russia and allegedly hired mercenaries from the infamous Russian Wagner Group.
The junta called France began withdrawing its troops “without delay” in February 2022, and in May announced it was withdrawing from its defense agreement with Paris, citing alleged “flagrant violations” of Malian sovereignty.
The French-led European Task Force Takuba, which began operations in 2019, withdrew in July 2022, followed by France’s full strength a month later. France offered to provide air support to Malian troops against the jihadists, but the offer was flatly refused.
In an August letter to the UN Security Council, the junta accused France of supporting jihadists and committing “acts of aggression” against the Malian military regime, including alleged violations of Malian airspace by France to “gather intelligence for the benefit of terrorist groups…and drop arms and ammunition on them”.
France angry rejected these accusations, insisting that jihadist groups “remain his designated enemies across the planet”. French officials complained of a flood of “misinformation” in Mali that sought to turn the public against French forces while glorifying Russia.
The Macron administration pledged to continue the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, but it was increasingly clear that the reconfigured intervention would no longer be known as Operation Burkhane.
The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) wrote a somber post-mortem on Operation Burkhane in July 2021, after Macron announced a partial withdrawal of French forces:
The French strategy has been to keep the jihadists at bay to allow the states of the region to develop the capacity to ensure their own defence. The longer they stayed, the more the French sought to “internationalize” their involvement, seeking the participation of other EU states – the motivation behind Takuba – to complement Barkhane and MINUSMA, the peacekeeping force of the EU. UN in Mali, and emphasizing that the initiative should be taken by threatened African governments. Successive administrations in Washington supported the French approach and provided logistical assistance.
The strategy has not been successful, with jihadist groups seemingly going from strength to strength. In 2021, the jihadist threat is more widespread than in 2013, causing concern even in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.
In hindsight, the French military presence was too weak in a vast region to be transformative. The governments the French support are largely run by elites isolated from the populations they ostensibly govern, leading to coup attempts, including two successful attempts in Mali last year. The internal security services are regularly accused of human rights abuses.
Macron’s office said Wednesday, the new strategy for the Sahel “would reduce the exposure and visibility of our military forces in Africa and focus on cooperation and support; mainly in terms of equipment, training, intelligence and operational partnerships for the countries that so wish.
“In the field of perceptions, Barkhane continues to occupy a very important presence on social networks. We must put a clear end to it to move on to another logic, ”says the press release from the Macron cabinet.
Breitbart News
News
Rapper Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In Philadelphia Airport
Tierra Whack must be a little on edge about all the undue gun violence going on presently. So she goes around with her loaded gun ready for action and to defend herself. Well, she did not get the chance to prove how ready she is to the thugs before cops grabbed her a** at Philadelphia… Read More »Rapper Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In Philadelphia Airport
The post Rapper Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In Philadelphia Airport appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Mets exercise Carlos Carrasco’s club option
The Mets have picked up the option for 2023 on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, giving them two starting pitchers for next season. Carrasco, a 35-year-old Venezuela native, remains under contract through next season and will earn $14 million.
Had the Mets elected to cut him loose, he would have received a $3 million buyout to become a free agent.
The Mets also extended qualifying offers to right-hander Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Outfielder Terrance Gore was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse but declined the assignment and elected free agency.
Carrasco was acquired in January of 2021 in the trade with Cleveland that brought back Francisco Lindor in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, minor league pitcher Josh Wolf and minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene. He went 16-12 with a 4.51 ERA in two seasons with the Mets, struggling at times as he tried to increase his workload after recovering from Leukemia and the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
In 2021, Carrasco was sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for four months. When he returned, he went just 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA as the Mets fell out of playoff contention.
But Carrasco was a reliable back-end option for the Mets in 2022, going 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA and a 3.53 FIP. He missed a few starts late in the season with a strained oblique but still managed to throw 152 innings, the most he had logged since before the cancer diagnosis.
Carrasco was not used in the postseason with the Mets getting eliminated before needing him to make a start. However, Carrasco said his body and his arm felt great and that he would have been not only available for a postseason start but confident that he could have pitched well. It was a feel-good season for a player trying to make his way back to where he was before his diagnosis.
Carrasco provides the team with a veteran presence on the back end and will join right-hander Max Scherzer in the rotation. The club has a few more spots to fill but the pieces are starting to fall into place.
()
News
Regional Disaster Response Team trains to help anywhere, anytime
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Emergency rescue teams across central Michigan received specialized training Wednesday using specialized equipment in Midland.
They converged at Currie Stadium to hone their skills in an intense training session.
The simulation included an explosion that had three people missing.
“Today, teams are cutting concrete and accessing people through concrete. We build wooden systems to support a structure that is likely to fall,” said Mark Laux of the Midland Fire Department.
The men are part of Michigan’s Regional Response Team 3, which includes a 14-county area stretching from Genesee County to Alpena County. Today’s group included people from Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Midland’s Currie Stadium is due for demolition this month, and it’s given the crews a chance to really put their muscles into their work.
“Not all fire departments can handle such skills. Staff numbers are low across the country for fire departments,” Laux said.
A big motivator is being able to react quickly, almost anywhere, to help save lives.
“Our team is put together so we can go out and help other fire departments in the state. When they have a complex or a technical incident, we can come and help them,” said Laux.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj and a TikToker are dragging each other because of Nicki’s 2-year-old son’s name. According to the TikToker by the user name @whomamagonecheckme2, she’s positive Nicki’s kid nicknamed Papa Bear is Jacob. She went ahead to share a seeming excitement over a celebrity giving a normal name to their kid. Nicki who has had… Read More »Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
The post Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
Raiders pluck TE Jacob Hollister off Vikings’ practice squad
France quits widely hated military mission in Africa
Rapper Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In Philadelphia Airport
Mets exercise Carlos Carrasco’s club option
Regional Disaster Response Team trains to help anywhere, anytime
Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero upgraded to questionable vs. Suns
NBA Player, Miles Bridges, Granted Restraining Order Against His Ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, After She Accused Him Of Abuse But Regularly Stalked Him
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?