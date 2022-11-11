Bbl Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans Sus Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance

French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced on Wednesday the “end of Operation Barkhane”, France’s decade-long mission against jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region.

Macron said a new strategy would be formulated with new partners as a “consequence of what we have been through”, a tactful admission that France’s relations with some African powers have deteriorated, particularly strategically vital Mali. .

“Our military support for African countries will continue, but according to new principles that we have defined with them,” Macron said. said during a speech on military policy at the Toulon naval base.

“In the coming months, we must determine how to fundamentally change our methods and our engagements alongside our African partners,” he said. saidanticipating “a lighter and more integrated deployment with them”.

Operation Barkhane began in 2013 with a French military intervention against al-Qaeda, which supported a violent insurgency against the government of Mali by a nomadic people called the Tuareg.

The Tuareg had been restless and dissatisfied with the modern Malian state since it gained independence from France in 1960 and had fought several unsuccessful rebellions in the past, but now they had al-Qaeda support and a reserve of fighters with combat experience returning from Libya. after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The Tuareg offensive launched in January 2012 was exceptionally brutal, displacing tens of thousands of Malians and drawing repeated condemnations from the French government for the summary execution of Malian soldiers and civilians. International human rights monitors have also criticized the Malian army for its abuses.

France intervened at the request of the Malian government, which welcomed the French forces as heroes. At its height, Operation Barkhane included some 5,500 French soldiers, deployed in Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso as well as Mali. France reported suffering 53 military casualties during the nine-year deployment.

About 3,000 French soldiers are still on the ground in the other countries, but they withdrew from Mali in August, partly because the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was reversed by a military coup in August 2020, producing a “transitional government” reversed by another one coup in 2021.

Mali’s relations with France and the European Union deteriorated rapidly after the coups, especially after the start of the junta development close ties to Russia and allegedly hired mercenaries from the infamous Russian Wagner Group.

The junta called France began withdrawing its troops “without delay” in February 2022, and in May announced it was withdrawing from its defense agreement with Paris, citing alleged “flagrant violations” of Malian sovereignty.

The French-led European Task Force Takuba, which began operations in 2019, withdrew in July 2022, followed by France’s full strength a month later. France offered to provide air support to Malian troops against the jihadists, but the offer was flatly refused.

In an August letter to the UN Security Council, the junta accused France of supporting jihadists and committing “acts of aggression” against the Malian military regime, including alleged violations of Malian airspace by France to “gather intelligence for the benefit of terrorist groups…and drop arms and ammunition on them”.

France angry rejected these accusations, insisting that jihadist groups “remain his designated enemies across the planet”. French officials complained of a flood of “misinformation” in Mali that sought to turn the public against French forces while glorifying Russia.

The Macron administration pledged to continue the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, but it was increasingly clear that the reconfigured intervention would no longer be known as Operation Burkhane.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) wrote a somber post-mortem on Operation Burkhane in July 2021, after Macron announced a partial withdrawal of French forces:

The French strategy has been to keep the jihadists at bay to allow the states of the region to develop the capacity to ensure their own defence. The longer they stayed, the more the French sought to “internationalize” their involvement, seeking the participation of other EU states – the motivation behind Takuba – to complement Barkhane and MINUSMA, the peacekeeping force of the EU. UN in Mali, and emphasizing that the initiative should be taken by threatened African governments. Successive administrations in Washington supported the French approach and provided logistical assistance. The strategy has not been successful, with jihadist groups seemingly going from strength to strength. In 2021, the jihadist threat is more widespread than in 2013, causing concern even in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. In hindsight, the French military presence was too weak in a vast region to be transformative. The governments the French support are largely run by elites isolated from the populations they ostensibly govern, leading to coup attempts, including two successful attempts in Mali last year. The internal security services are regularly accused of human rights abuses.

Macron’s office said Wednesday, the new strategy for the Sahel “would reduce the exposure and visibility of our military forces in Africa and focus on cooperation and support; mainly in terms of equipment, training, intelligence and operational partnerships for the countries that so wish.

“In the field of perceptions, Barkhane continues to occupy a very important presence on social networks. We must put a clear end to it to move on to another logic, ”says the press release from the Macron cabinet.