News
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness requests
US President Joe Biden is flanked by US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as he speaks about the administration’s plans to cancel federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, USA States, August 24, 2022.
Leah Millis | Reuters
The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan Thursday night.
“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” according to a note on the pardon application page on Studentaid.gov. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to rescind these orders.”
The suspension of the pardon program comes shortly after a Texas federal judge overturned President Joe Biden’s executive decision in August to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of students. ‘Americans.
“In this country, we are not run by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas wrote in his 26-page ruling. Pittman, who was nominated in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.
Learn more about personal finance:
It might be cheaper to dine at Thanksgiving this year
Here is the inflation breakdown for October 2022 – in a graph
Here are 4 of the best ways to pay for holiday gifts
The group had called Biden’s plan “irrational, arbitrary and unfair” and accused the president of overstepping his authority. Their complaint argued that the White House ignored federal procedures in not seeing public comment on its program.
The Biden administration said the Justice Department has already appealed the decision.
“We strongly believe that the Biden-Harris student debt relief plan is legal and necessary to give borrowers and working families respite as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when the Reimbursement restarts,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “Amid efforts to block our debt relief program, we are not backing down.”
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
News
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann on midterms in the United States – RT in French
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann analyzes the partial results of the midterm elections in the United States. He reports an American society “more and more divided” which augurs “a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections”.
Political scientist Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann spoke during the RT France newscast on November 10 about the partial results of the mid-term elections in the United States. “A tighter score than expected”, according to him, but which should not change the international policy of the country before the next presidential election.
This geopolitical specialist considered that the hands-down victory of several divisive candidates testified to deep divisions within American society. He also considered that some of the first electoral results reflected the disappointment of some Democratic voters in the light of the first two years of Joseph Biden’s mandate.
“Society is more and more divided and we will have to expect a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections,” he summed up.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Camila, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shares a photo in a neck brace after the fall
Camila’s injury comes just days after she paid tribute to Matthew on his 53rd birthday. “Along the way… Two lands have come together from afar… Another trip around the Sun… what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey,” she captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “Birthday day.”
While stars often keep their family lives private, Camila shared insight into motherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year.
“Some days I feel like I’ve got it figured out, and other days I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m so lost,’” she said on the 1st. april. parents, as moms, you often say to yourself, “Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue to do it.”
As she noted, “It takes you a moment to realize that, ‘You know what? It’s okay to ask for help.’ Its good.”
Entertainment
News
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Former NBA All-Star and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter is joining the Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Orlando Magic, to broadcast for select Magic games.
Carter will make his debut as an analyst on Bally Sports tonight for the Magic’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center alongside play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner.
Pregame coverage on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ starts at 6:30 p.m and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Carter, who led the Mainland boys basketball team to a state championship in 1995, was an eight-time All-Star in his 22-year NBA career.
He played 97 games for the Magic from 2009-11, helping Orlando reach the 2010 Eastern Conference finals.
Carter moved into sports broadcasting after retiring in 2020.
He’s called select Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast the past two seasons, broadcasted for ESPN and was a color analyst for NBC’s basketball coverage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Derrick Rose ‘in the unknown’ with a drastically reduced role
Derrick Rose isn’t searching for answers, but he doesn’t know why his role has been diminished so drastically. As Rose acknowledged Thursday, “I’m in the unknown.”
After the 34-year-old’s extended injury absence last season was labeled a major reason for the Knicks’ downward spiral, the point guard was expected to feature prominently with the second unit.
Yet 11 games into the campaign, Rose has never been this far toward the fringe of the rotation. He’s averaging just 12.7 minutes and six points per game, squeezed for opportunities as the fourth or fifth guard.
“This is new, foreign for me,” he said.
Despite navigating the unchartered territory, Rose said he’s received no explanation for the demotion. Part of it is self-explanatory with Jalen Brunson averaging 33.5 minutes. Another aspect is Rose not taking advantage of his limited chances while shooting 38%.
The former MVP said he doesn’t want to bother Tom Thibodeau with the issue.
“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b—tching. Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f—k up the game whenever I get in.”
Thibodeau, who has coached Rose for three different teams spanning 10 seasons, indicated there was broad communication.
“I talk to Derrick as much as anyone,” Thibodeau said. “You sit down, you talk to your players every day. You’re asking everyone to sacrifice. Some guys, it might be going from starting to coming off the bench. Some guys might be going out of the rotation. You have a finite amount of minutes. You have to have a rotation. A lot of it’s based on performance — all of it is. We’re going to keep searching for guys that can help us win. That’s really where we are. You want more minutes, you’ve got to play well.”
Thibodeau has rightfully earned the reputation of a strong basketball mind with a tireless work ethic, but communication and relationships were issues at his previous stops, especially in Minnesota. As one of Thibodeau’s former coaching colleagues explained, “Studying film doesn’t fix everything.”
Some of it is Thibodeau’s old-school mentality of treating players like they don’t need their hands held to the bench.
But a situation occurred just last season with Kemba Walker, who clearly took issue with being cut from Thibodeau’s rotation without an explanation.
Of course with Rose, there’s more than enough history with Thibodeau to assume water will forever flow under their bridge. The point guard is hardly a high-maintenance veteran and isn’t requesting a trade. At least not yet.
“It’s not tough. Just got to stay ready, find a way to stay ready,” Rose said. “It’s like everything, forcing me to evolve into who knows what now? But I always take it as a challenge.”
Still, there remains the question of Rose’s playing time, which dwindled to 11 ineffective minutes during Wednesday’s loss to the Nets. With Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all ahead of him in the rotation, it’s tough to see a path to the minutes we expected from Rose.
“I’m in the unknown,” he repeated.
()
News
Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Political support ranged from money to TV ads and emails. What made him unusual was where he came from and what he was supposed to do: During the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates they deemed more easy to beat in November.
The strategy appears to have paid off: In high-level races where Democratic candidates or groups successfully used the strategy in the primaries, every Republican they helped lost or trailed, two days after the polling day.
The tactic grabbed headlines and warned that Democrats were playing with fire — especially after polls showed some of the targeted races tightening this fall. After all, Democrats were spending resources on behalf of their rivals, including several Trump loyalists. And they did so at the expense of the moderates, dashing hopes for a less vocal rhetoric.
Of course, not all far-right candidates supported by Democratic groups have won their primaries, far from it. In September, a Washington Post analysis found that 7 of 13 Democratic-backed Republican candidates lost their primaries after spending more than $12 million on their behalf.
Here is a quick overview of the results:
CONGRESS
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) defeated Don Bolduc (R), whose lead candidate was helped by the Democratic-aligned Senate-majority PAC. The PAC targeted Bolduc’s rival, Chuck Morse, an establishment Republican who is the president of the state Senate.
In another New Hampshire race, Rep. Annie Kuster (D) defeated Republican Bob Burns, whose first race was aided by spending by a PAC called Democrats Serve.
In Michigan, Hillary Scholten (D) beat John Gibbs (R) to win the House seat currently held by Republican Representative Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump. Meijer lost his primary to Gibbs after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ran ads calling Gibbs “too conservative”.
GOVERNOR RACES
In PennsylvaniaJosh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano, months after Shapiro’s campaign spent $840,000 on television ads during the primary season to raise the profile of Mastriano, an election denier who “took a busload of people to Washington , DC on January 6, 2021, [and] was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol,” as NPR reported.
In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore easily beat Republican Dan Cox. In the primary, Cox was pitted against Kelly Schulz, the chosen heir of incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. Schulz complained after the Democratic Governors Association gave financial support to Cox.
In Illinoisincumbent Governor JB Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent tens of millions of dollars supporting the candidacy of Republican Darren Bailey – whom Pritzker easily defeated.
The Arizona the race is very tight, with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs leading Kari Lake, endorsed by Trump. During the primary season, the state’s Democratic Party sent an explosion of emails highlighting Lake’s GOP rival Karrin Taylor Robson’s past support of Democrats, thanking her for her donations.
See the latest results here.
NPR News
News
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
|Recruiting Body
|JKSSB
|Total No Of Posts
|1045
|Advertisement No
|Advt 06 of 2022
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer / JE
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 06 of 2022”
- Sign up and create a profile to register
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Download form and take printout
CHECK PDF Notification for more Details Here
Selection Process
The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination (objective type MCQ) only.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Refer notification.
DOMICILE:
The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as defined in terms of the Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O. 1229 (E) dated 31.03.2020 and S.O. 1245(E) dated 03.04.2020, read with Notification issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide S.O. 166 dated 18.05.2020 and as amended from to time.
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form.
APPLICATION FEE:
a.) Fee payable: Rs.550/-(Rupees Five Hundred and Fifty only) for General Category etc. and Rs.450/- (Rupees four Hundred and Fifty only) for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.
b.) Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
c.) Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.
d.) All the disputes related to refund of excess payment, if any, are subject matter of the J&K Service Selection Board. Candidates are advised to apply for refund of excess payment, if any, through official e-mail [email protected] only. No chargeback request shall be entertained.
Download Our Android App And Get Quick Job Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness requests
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann on midterms in the United States – RT in French
Camila, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shares a photo in a neck brace after the fall
LBank Labs Establishes Blockchain and Crypto Investment Fund to Support the Development of Web3 in Africa
LBank Announces To Publish of an Auditable Merkle Tree & Proof of Reserves (POF)
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Ethernal Labs to Release an NFT Collection Celebrating Leo Messi’s Career in World Football
Derrick Rose ‘in the unknown’ with a drastically reduced role
Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR
Miami-Dade Hints Legal Action on FTX Arena Deal
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident