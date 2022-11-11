Biden takes his democracy campaign on the road

“The rest of the world is looking to us. They are looking to see if we are a healthy democracy and if institutions matter,” Biden said at a farewell press conference on Wednesday. “These world leaders know we are doing better than anyone else in the world.”

Biden will make two stops before Bali. First, he will make a brief appearance at a major climate conference in Egypt, where he will highlight America’s commitment to fighting rising temperatures and their devastating impact. From there, he will arrive at the summit of Asian nations in Cambodia on Saturday where he is expected to reaffirm US ties with allies across the Pacific as it attempts to blunt China’s growing regional dominance. Biden will also likely issue a warning to North Korea, which has recently ramped up its missile program and threatened its neighbors.

And then comes the main event in Indonesia.

Democrats’ election success this week has bolstered the likelihood that US aid to Kyiv will continue, but the G-20 summit comes as war has tested Europe and put economies on the verge of collapse. recession. Unlike the G-7, which is made up exclusively of wealthy democracies, the G-20 also includes several autocracies. All the nations present should not gather around Ukraine as most European countries have done.

But it looks like the world’s leading outcast plans to dodge the festivities.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin will skip the summit, Kremlin officials revealed this week. US officials have long wondered if Putin, increasingly isolated on the world stage, would want to suffer the chilly reception he would surely receive from most world leaders on the balmy beaches of Bali. Putin was treated like an outcast after invading Ukraine, and his army suffered repeated humiliations, including one this week when it was forced to abandon one of its main prizes: the strategically important city of Kherson .

If Putin had been present, US officials have said publicly that Biden would not have met him – but have provided for the possibility of an informal confrontation which would have allowed the US president to denounce Putin’s war to the face and negotiate the release . of Brittney Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.

But another blockbuster summit is scheduled for Monday.

Officials in Washington and Beijing worked quietly for weeks to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi, his Chinese counterpart. The pair will discuss efforts to “maintain and deepen the lines of communication” between their two nations and “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges affecting the international community.” “, said Thursday the press attaché Karine Jean-Pierre. .

Officials concede the meeting, scheduled on the sidelines of the G-20, could still fall apart even if both parties want it to happen. And both leaders enter the top with their position strengthened.

Xi recently won a new five-year term as president at a Communist Party congress and some observers believe he could possibly try to retain power for life. Biden has long defined the 21st century as a rivalry between the United States and China, although at Wednesday’s press conference he said he was “seeking competition, not conflict.” But he also said he was “unwilling to make any fundamental concessions”.

Xi will likely bristle if Biden berates him about human rights abuses in China, and angered if Biden openly condemns China’s trade policy or any effort by Beijing to eventually settle in Taiwan. The president will have to tread lightly if he wants to use China’s aid to further ostracize Russia and North Korea.

“The President should work hard to stress to President Xi that continuing the war in Ukraine is in no one’s interest – especially China – as it struggles to exit the ‘zero Covid’ policy” , said retired Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe. “A nuclear weapon would be a disaster. Biden should do all he can to enlist Xi to convince Putin to come to the negotiating table.

Biden has regularly said that when he said at his first summit as president that “the United States is back” as a reliable international partner, he was met with some skepticism. Some world leaders, according to the president’s account, openly question whether Biden was an aberration before the return to a more isolationist, “America first” foreign policy.

As the election neared, White House aides privately feared those fears would take center stage on the world stage if a number of former supporters of President Donald Trump – most of whom denied the 2020 election results and refused to commit to honoring the results of future competitions – were victorious. If the prominent “Big Lie” candidates won, aides feared, and the GOP won control of both houses of Congress, foreign allies would be shaken and Biden would enter the week’s highs in a significantly diminished position.

This wave did not take place. Although control of Congress has yet to be formally settled, Biden’s Democrats appear poised to retain the Senate and could only lose the House by a few seats.

“The midterm elections should help the president because the Democrats did better than expected and it was not a vote of no confidence in him,” said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. “He was also helped by the normalcy of it all, which was reassuring given January 6.”

But the G-20 will also recall the limits of Biden’s persuasion abroad.

Over the summer, as gasoline prices soared, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, when he had previously pledged to make nation an outcast. Despite Biden’s entry, Saudi Arabia has defied US pleas to suspend oil production cuts. The crown prince will be in Indonesia but Biden does not plan to meet him again, officials said.

And there are many other sub-plots on top.

Biden is expected to meet Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took over last month after his predecessor, Liz Truss, passed away after just a few weeks in office due to an economic disaster largely her fault. And it will be the first international summit for Italian Giorgia Meloni, the first far-right candidate to be elected there since World War II.