Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Confirms El Salvador’s Bitcoins Not on FTX

Bitcoin Is Driving The Growth Of International Tourism In El Salvador
Bitcoin News
  • With a $9 billion shortfall to fill, FTX is fighting for survival.
  • El Salvador last year approved Bitcoin legal money in the Central American nation.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the president of El Salvador today reassured citizens that their country’s cryptocurrency assets were not on the failing exchange FTX.

On Thursday, the CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world tweeted that he had spoken to President Nayib Bukele, who had denied using FTX to hold Bitcoin. There have been rumors this morning that the Salvadoran government may have exposure to FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange at the center of the market’s catastrophic collapse this week.

Mike Novogratz Apologized

It was said that Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz started the notion when he questioned in a CNBC interview whether or not the government has exposure to FTX. Later, billionaire tech investor Mike Novogratz said he was “a huge fan” of what President Bukele was doing in El Salvador and apologized for being misled by “fake news.”

Mike stated:

Apologies to @nayibbukele and the people of El Salvador. I fell for ‘fake news’ and while I mentioned I hadn’t confirmed it, I should have. Thanks @cz_binance for pointing it out. I am a huge fan of what you are doing in El Salvador.

This week, reports broke that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange FTX was close to bankruptcy due to a lack of cash flow. Binance, the exchange’s competitor, then said it would acquire it, only to back out of the agreement the next day. With a $9 billion shortfall to fill, FTX is fighting for survival.

Despite criticism from several U.S. organizations, El Salvador last year approved Bitcoin legal money in the Central American nation. The head of state has made many public announcements of Bitcoin-buying rampages, but the number of coins held by the government and where they are kept remain unknown.

CoinShares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling FTX

November 11, 2022

Coinshares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling Ftx
Exchange News
  • The firm made the withdrawal requests before FTX’s withdrawal freeze announcement.
  • According to Mognetti, the company’s net asset worth was around $279.8 million.

CoinShares, a cryptocurrency investment, and trading group, has revealed that $30.3 million was exposed to the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

In a statement released on Thursday, CoinShares said that it has 190 Bitcoin and 1,000 Ethereum stored in FTX. With a total market value of around $4.3 million. The company claims it made the withdrawal requests before FTX’s withdrawal freeze announcement, but the transactions are still pending.

Robust Financial Health Claimed

According to the announcement, CoinShares has around $111,000 in assets. In addition to the $25.9 million in USD and USDC that are stranded on FTX. CoinShares has said that the losses are indicative of a “limited exposure,” and the company maintains that it is still in “robust financial health.”

CoinShares tweeted that “XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical ETPs remain fully hedged and collateralized” and that “The Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.” This indicates that CoinShares is reiterating that its Exchange Traded Products are not currently in danger.

Since FTX is under such “high level of public scrutiny,” CoinShares CEO Jean Marie Mognetti decided to go public with the company’s exposure.

Mognetti stated:

“In the spirit of transparency, we have decided to disclose our current exposure to FTX. Thanks to our prudent approach to risk, we had materially reduced our exposure to FTX exchange in response to increased volatility and uncertainty, ahead of FTX’s decision to freeze further withdrawals.”

According to Mognetti, the company’s net asset worth was around $279.8 million as of the end of September. It has been estimated that the group’s worth may be reduced by around $30.3 million, to $249.5 million, if the exposure was subtracted.

California Becomes the First U.S. State to Launch Investigation on the Collapse of FTX

Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX

November 11, 2022

Tether Tokens Usdt Will Be Available On Tezos
