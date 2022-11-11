Potential Senate control could elude Republicans as the results of the 2022 election continue to trickle in. What about the House?
Breaking down the undecided house races that could determine control
But those raw numbers are misleading: Most of the districts still to be decided are in the West — read: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — where the vote count is slowest and bluest leaner. There are seven clearly blue districts in California alone that don’t have enough votes to be called, but are highly unlikely to tip.
That leaves about 30 potentially competitive but uncalled races. The Republicans would only have to win 10 to secure their majority in the House. As it stands, the latest election results show them leading in 12 of the pending constituencies. But many races feature a substantial number of uncounted votes, which means there could be significant shifts – in either direction – depending on which constituency the uncounted votes come from.
What seems clear is that the margin in the House is going to be much thinner than Republicans had hoped, and that the controlling GOP seems less of a foregone conclusion than 24 hours ago.
Republicans remain the favorites — and indeed, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his majority transition team on Thursday — but not the huge ones.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post’s election model suggested Republicans were on track for about 225 seats — enough for a majority with some wiggle room. But the latest data brings that number closer to 220, just on the edge of the required 218 seats. It’s similar to NBC’s model, which says Republicans are favored to get a similar number — 221 seats — plus or minus seven seats. (Plus or minus basically functions as a margin of error – and the magic number of 218 falls within that margin.)
The reason things got tighter? In the model, Democrats have shown gains since Wednesday morning in most uncalled races — in about three-quarters of them, in fact. So it’s not just a handful of races that suddenly swing the other way; that means things look better for Democrats in much of the country.
Key races have broken up for Democrats in a way that makes their path to a majority more doable. They are about to be upset in Colorado’s newly created 8th district (where the Republican has conceded, although most media didn’t call the race) and knocking out Rep. Yvette Herrell (RN.M.) in one of the most competitive races in the country, for example. They also managed to re-elect Reps. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Matthew Cartwright (D-Pa.) in two key races in neighboring Pennsylvania districts. And three Democratic seats in Nevada are look safer in the light of the number of votes still pending and where they came from.
So what are the other neighborhoods to watch out for?
While there are some races left in the East that could be crucial (like New York’s slightly blue 22nd District), most of those that will decide the majority are in the West – and especially in California. Keep an eye out in particular for nice swing neighborhoods like Rep. Ken Calvert’s 41st District (R-Calif.) and Arizona’s open 6th District.
There are also some jokers. One is Washington’s GOP-leaning open 3rd District, where Trump-endorsed nominee Joe Kent knocked out Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the state party’s open primary, but carried his baggage into the election. general. He trails by five points with about two-thirds of the vote.
And the other is perhaps the most surprising highlight of Election Day, and the House race most people are talking about: the re-election campaign of provocative conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.). Although she comes from a district that favored Trump by 8 points in 2020, she took only a small lead over her Democratic opponent Thursday morning, and thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Pueblo County. , which favored the Democrat.
If the Democrats could pull off an upset like this, it would make things much more interesting. And if they can win those kinds of ridings, it may take some time to find out who won the majority in the House.
Lenny Bronner contributed to this report.
Heat win one the hard way, 117-112 over Hornets in OT to snap slide
A good team takes care of this efficiently.
The Miami Heat at the moment are still something short of a good team.
So even against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets it becomes a struggle.
And on Thursday night almost another blown lead before hanging on for a 117-112 overtime victory at FTX Arena that prevented a three-game losing streak, after blowing similar leads against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
This time the lead was 15 in the first half and again in the third period.
And this time there again was a meltdown.
Ultimately, it took some of the best of Jimmy Butler, who closed with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
“We turned it on,” Butler said of finally putting it away in overtime. “But that’s what we got to have every quarter.”
Yes, the Heat were without guard Tyler Herro for a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, but this was against a last-place team that entered on a six-game losing streak and had flown overnight after a Wednesday night home game.
It came down to the type of late 3-pointer that Portland’s Jason Hart made on Monday night and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier missed at the end of overtime on this night.
“You don’t always have an absolute solve and solution in this league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “but I think this was important for us.”
Beyond Butler, the Heat got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 14 points from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Max Strus.
“I just thought it was an important win,” Spoelstra said, “an important game for us emotionally.”
Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 29 points, supported by 22 from Rozier.
The victory lifted the Heat to 5-7.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Overtime: The extra period opened tied 104-104, with it then again tied at 106-106 and 109-109, after a Butler three-point play with 3:08 remaining.
A Kyle Lowry jumper then put the Heat up 111-109, before P.J. Washington drove the lane for a 111-111 tie with 1:51 left.
Rozier then made one of two free throws after Adebayo made a pair, to leave the Heat with a 112-111 lead.
Misses followed on each end, as did a Butler 20-foot jumper with 15.7 seconds remaining.
That put Charlotte in possession down one with 14.8 seconds left, only to have Oubre called for traveling after receiving the inbounds pass.
The result was Heat guard Gabe Vincent sent to the line with 9 seconds to play, draining both for a 115-112 Heat advantage, with Rozier’s miss following.
“I think this was an important breakthrough early on in the season,” Spoelstra said.
Of this being the Heat’s fifth consecutive game decided at or near the final buzzer, Adebayo said, “We’re not trying to have the habit, but it makes the game interesting.”
2. Before overtime: The Heat led 32-27 at the end of the first period, pushed their lead to 15,went into halftime up 58-50, Then after their lead was trimmed to three in the third, they went into the fourth quarter up 85-73.
But as has been the case recently, it got shaky from there, with the Hornets taking a 90-89 lead with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
From there, a 3-pointer by Oubre put the Hornets up 98-93 with 3:57 to play in the fourth, before an 18-foot Butler jumper tied it 100-100 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth.
The game was again tied at 102-102, before Butler scored the second of his consecutive baskets for a 104-102 Heat lead with 36.4 seconds to play in regulation, only to see Dennis Smith Jr. tied it on a driving layup with 26.5 seconds left.
Butler then ran down most of the clock before he was called for an offensive foul with 5.2 seconds to play in the fourth, with Charlotte’s Rozier off on a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.
“I thought it was really important,” Spoelstra said, “for us to go to OT and deal with the frustration and emotionally reset.”
3. Timed takeover: After a somewhat passive three-point first half, Butler took a far more aggressive approach.
After converting his lone free-throw attempt in the first half, Butler shot 9 of 11 from the line in the third period, ending the quarter with 22 points.
But no sooner did Butler go to the bench than the Hornets made their move at the start of the fourth.
“Sometimes I think we think we’re too good,” Butler said, “and that’s when leads slip away.”
Butler, in the end, was called upon to play 42:19.
“When I come in,” Butler said, “I’ve got to do a better job of finishing games, make sure we win.”
Butler then resettled the Heat.
“Jimmy was obviously sensational,” Spoelstra said. “Particularly when we went down in the fourth quarter, he put his imprint on that fourth quarter.”
It was a noteworthy night from the line for Butler, who closed 13 of 15 on free throws.
Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt was the 4,500th of his career. His seventh free throw moved him past Dennis Johnson for 88th on the NBA all-time list and his eighth pushed him past Dan Issel for 87th.
“My guys were just looking for me to get open,” Butler said.
4. Robinson at home: Robinson continues to be on the mark at home games, this time converting an early pair from beyond the arc.
Robinson entered at 44.1 percent (15 of 34) on 3-pointers at FTX Arena this season.
Robinson not only scored from deep, but also off cuts and with his emerging floater.
“Duncan finally dribbles now,” Adebayo said with a smile, “so he can run and shoot a floater.”
With his third point, Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list.
Capitalizing at moments such as these could lead to regular minutes once Herro returns (and possibly reestablish trade value).
5. Short again: Herro was sidelined for a second consecutive game by the sprained left ankle suffered during the first half of Friday’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers. With the Heat’s light scheduling, it gives him six days off if he returns in Saturday’s rematch against the Hornets.
Forward Caleb Martin, who had been listed as questionable pregame with a quad bruise, was in the Heat starting lineup, but his twin brother, Hornets forward Cody Martin, was unavailable due to a sore left quad.
The Hornets also were without Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and LaMelo Ball (ankle).
“We’re getting better,” Lowry said. “I think we have a chance to grow.”
Inflation puts an end to beloved 114-year-old Japanese iconic sweets
A beloved Japanese candy eaten by generations, so iconic it even appeared in a hit animated film, has come to the end of the chain, a victim of soaring commodity and energy prices.
Tokyo-based Sakumaseika Co said on Wednesday it would shut down in January due to rising production costs, a labor shortage and declining sales of its main product. Sakuma’s Drops”.
The discontinuation of its brand of candy – hard, colorful fruit drops sold in a red steel box – has plunged Japan into mourning.
“We always had a can at home when I was in elementary school,” said 53-year-old confectionery owner Naoe Watanabe, recalling he used to use a 10 yen coin to open the lid of the candy bar – a staple of local sweet shops for 114 years.
“It’s like a sign of the times. There are so many choices now, compared to when I was a kid,” he said.
Sakumaseika said he hasn’t raised the price of the product, which consists of eight flavors such as strawberry and lemon, in years. Many Japanese companies are reluctant to raise prices or fully pass on soaring input costs for fear of losing customers.
The future of Sakumaseika’s 100 or so employees remains uncertain, a company representative said. The company declined to comment further.
Founded in 1908 by confectioner Sojiro Sakuma, Sakumaseika produced the candy through the air raids of World War II, inspiring anime giant Studio Ghibli to immortalize it in its 1988 film “Grave of the Fireflies.”
In this film, set during the war, an orphan girl struggling to survive with her brother, carries with her the red box of Sakuma’s Drops – one of the siblings’ few possessions after their home is destroyed.
Spoiled for choice
Hiroshi Matsuzawa, owner of a snack shop on a popular shopping street in Tokyo, said Sakuma’s Drops was mainly popular with older consumers, while children were spoiled for choice with countless new products.
Teruyo Ishiguro, who runs a mom and pop “dagashiya” snack shop – traditionally a pit stop for kids on their way home from school – said she stopped carrying Sakuma’s Drops last year, noting that most buyers tended to be in their 50s or older.
“It’s very sad to see something that has been around for so long disappear,” the octogenarian, who has been selling snacks for more than 60 years, told Reuters.
Wholesale inflation nearing double digits and a weak yen have squeezed profits for many food producers. In January, the maker of popular corn snack Umaibo raised prices for the first time since the snack’s debut in 1979, making national headlines.
Sakumaseika suffered a net loss of more than 150 million yen ($1 million) in fiscal 2021, according to credit research firm Tokyo Shoko Research, which first announced the closure of the company on Wednesday.
Still, all is not lost for fans.
Rival Sakuma Confectionery Co, which was formed when its management split from Sakumaseika after the war, will continue to produce a similar product, named Sakuma Drops, carried in a similar box but in green.
“As a competitor, we are sad” about Sakumaseika’s exit, a spokesperson for Sakuma Confectionery said. “But maybe we tried harder to try new ways, a new product line.”
($1 = 145.2900 yen)
Sensex gathers over 900 points, tracking best performance in US stocks since 2020
Emma Thompson says she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband was having an affair with the Harry Potter star
‘I was completely blindsided’: Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband Kenneth Branagh having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson has admitted she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.
The infidelity ended the actress’ six-year marriage in 1995 to the actor, whom she married in 1989, just two years after they met while filming.
Kenneth had an affair with Harry Potter actress Helena, 56, after they starred together in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994.
Honest: Emma Thompson admitted she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter
Emma told The New Yorker she was “humbled” by the case and shocked at the self-deception.
At the time, she was filming Sense and Sensibility for which she won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, but news of their split had yet to be made public.
The Love Actually star said: “I was completely blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set. What I learned was how easy it is to be blindsided by his own desire to be wrong.
Infidelity ended the actress’ six-year marriage in 1995 to the actor, whom she married in 1989, just two years after they met while filming (pictured in 1993)
Emma told The New Yorker she was “humbled” by the affair and “don’t learn how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to be wrong.”
She added: “I was half alive. Any sense of being a kind or worthy person was completely gone.
Emma explained in the interview that her Sense and Sensibility co-star and now 27-year-old husband Greg Wise was the one who “picked up the pieces and put them back together”.
Emma and Greg married in 2003 and have two children together, daughter Gaia, 22, and son Tindyebwa, a former child soldier from Rwanda whom they informally adopted when he was 16.
The same year the happy couple got married, Kenneth married the artistic director Lindsay Brunnock.
Incredible: Emma explained in the interview that her Sense and Sensibility co-star and now 27-year-old husband Greg Wise was the one who ‘picked the pieces up and put them back together’ (pictured in 2021)
Family life: Emma and Greg married in 2003 and share two children together, daughter Gaia, 22, and son Tindyebwa, a former child soldier from Rwanda whom they informally adopted aged 16 years (photo in 2018)
Helena has two children, Billy and Nell with her director partner Tim Burton.
Emma starred in two films with Bonham Carter in Howard’s End in 1992 and in the Harry Potter series from 2007.
Emma concluded: “I learned more from my second marriage just by being married. As my mother says, “The first twenty years are the hardest.”
Moving on: Emma (left) starred in two films with Bonham Carter (right) in Howard’s End in 1992 and the 2007 Harry Potter series (pictured in 1994)
‘The Office’ actor Rainn Wilson changes name to Arctic – NBC Chicago
“The Office” actor Rainn Wilson has a new name, and it’s not Dwight K. Schrute.
Wilson announced on social media that he was changing his name on his social media accounts and “fancy stationery” to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson”. The name change is meant to draw attention to the melting of the Arctic ice caps, which he says are melting at millions of liters per second.
The name change also coincides with the UN’s global climate summit, known as COP27, which kicked off in Egypt on Nov. 6.
“Our mission…is to raise awareness of the global risks of climate change in the Arctic,” Wilson said in a video shared online. “This is not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us too. This is why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell world leaders and influencers that we need to act now. .”
Wilson also offered other name changes for fellow celebs, such as “Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered” and “Cardi The Arctic B Melting.”
The video was produced in association with arcticrisk.org, which highlights the damage that rising temperatures are having on the Arctic and the world. The website even has a name generator for those looking to get involved.
Shortly after Wilson announced his name change, he tweeted that he was unable to change his name on Twitter. A disappointment that he attributed to the new CEO of the company, Elon Musk.
The United Nations COP27 conference will continue until November 18 and will feature world leaders such as US President Joe Biden.
Cotopaxi reopens San Francisco store as CEO Davis Smith apologizes for slamming the city in repeated break-ins
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Just three weeks after posting a viral post on LinkedIn calling San Francisco a “city of chaos” after a year of repeated break-ins, outdoor clothing store Cotopaxi reopened to the public on Thursday.
“It’s unfortunate that we need to go this far before we get attention. And hopefully that’s a lesson learned for everyone,” said Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith.
In a new LinkedIn post, Utah-based company owner Davis Smith apologized for the uproar caused by his initial post.
Smith says that while he had no intention of causing controversy, it caught the attention of local leaders.
VIDEO: Cotopaxi CEO says clothing store won’t return to SF until city creates fix for burglaries
He says he has since had productive meetings with Supervisor Dean Preston and the San Francisco Police Department.
“They’ve agreed to come to Hayes Street and have a bigger presence there, which I think makes everyone happy,” Smith said.
And this increased police presence is already being noticed by other businesses in the region. They tell ABC7 News it gives them more peace of mind.
“We were definitely worried. So far so good. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it continues,” said Cezar Kusik, owner of the nearby Gambit Lounge.
MORE: New York governor shades crime in San Francisco; Mayor Breed responds
In his LinkedIn post on Thursday, Smith says he wants his Cotopaxi team to be part of the solution to some of the problems plaguing not just Hayes Valley, but all of San Francisco.
“So we made a significant financial commitment to Tipping Point – a local nonprofit that we’ve actually used in the past,” he said.
Because he hopes that this time the Cotopaxi stays open for good.
“We really hope, obviously, that it lasts. That we can have lasting change, but we have to do a better job as a city, as a police force, as neighbors and everyone to come together and find solutions. solutions,” Smith said.
I’ve been dating my girlfriend for 2 years, we still haven’t had sex
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a woman for almost two years. We are a couple and we sleep in the same bed. She says she is my girlfriend and I am her boyfriend. Yet after all this time, she still won’t sleep with me. I keep thinking she’s doing it with someone else. She is 40 years old; I am 50 years old. What’s going on ? — OVERVIEW IN OREGON
DEAR OVERVIEW: I would be interested to know how this woman reacted if you asked her why she did not want to have sex with you. If you didn’t, the time you asked was after you started sharing the same bed. Do not let your imagination run free, because it may not see anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If so, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to work. We just learned that in our state, 14 and 15 year olds can work if they get a permit. I am very worried. I tried to negotiate with her, telling her that her father and I were going to give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family’s finances. I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency that’s why I can’t work outside the home. Her father, my husband, is the only source of income.
Although I admire her desire to help financially, I am very anxious that she is in the workforce. I’m not paranoid. At various times in my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. In reality, it’s dangerous, and I personally think she’s far too young to work outside the home. Please tell me if I’m being overprotective or if my concerns are legitimate. — GRATEFUL BUT CONCERNED
DEAR GRATEFUL: Your daughter should be applauded for wanting to help out with the family finances. For me, it shows his level of maturity. Because she is inexperienced in the ways of the world, you and her father should sit down with her for frank discussions.
Explain what sexual harassment is and make it clear that if she feels any pressure, she should tell you so you can help her deal with it safely. Unlike years ago, today there are laws that provide protection for working women. She needs to understand what the term “hostile work environment” means. As long as she knows she can talk to you and her dad about anything that makes her feel uncomfortable, she should be safe.
DEAR VETERANS: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, selflessness and devotion to our country. I also want to thank your families for the sacrifices they also made while you served your country. — Love, ABBY
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
