Potential Senate control could elude Republicans as the results of the 2022 election continue to trickle in. What about the House?
British MPs have list of colleagues suspected of bullying or sexual abuse – media – Reuters
Everyone has a ‘whispernet list’ of politicians not to get in a lift with, Charlotte Nichols tells the BBC
Labor MP Charlotte Nichols claimed there was a “list of whispered networks” in Westminster of around 40 MPs to be shunned due to their alleged involvement in bullying or sexual abuse. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday, Nichols accused a “Culture of impunity” for the fact that the politicians on the list continue to work as if nothing had happened.
“When I got to Parliament there was a group of people I knew who kind of sat me down and gave me a list of MPs I should never take a drink from, who I should never never be alone, with whom I should never ride in an elevator with whom I should try to avoid as much as possible to ensure my safety”, Nichols, 31, who was elected in 2019, said.
She added that her job would be “perfect” if it wasn’t for “online abuse” and one “culture of toxicity” within parliament. New names appear on the “dangerous people” list, which is transmitted by word of mouth, “all the time,” she says.
“We all know and nothing is being done – and they keep walking around and doing their job, and there’s this kind of culture of impunity about that,” she asserted.
However “everyone has some sort of whispered network list of people to avoid”, Nichols noted, the problem is that some of “the most dangerous people” are the ones you least suspect.
These revelations follow a series of scandals concerning the alleged involvement of parliamentarians in acts of intimidation, sexual misconduct and harassment. Earlier this week Gavin Williamson was forced to resign from government over allegations of bullying. It was revealed that he sent profanity-laden texts to former chief whip Wendy Morton.
Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister amid a scandal over his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher who allegedly groped two men at a Tory reception.
Another MP, Neil Parish, also had to resign this year after it was revealed he had watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons.
However, according to the Guardian report, MPs are not the only source of danger in parliament. A senior Tory MP, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed to the outlet that other women had warned her about male journalists to avoid at Westminster.
She say she’s my girl but she don’t act like it
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a woman for almost two years. We are a couple and we sleep in the same bed.
She says she is my girlfriend and I am her boyfriend. Yet after all this time, she still won’t sleep with me. I keep thinking she’s doing it with someone else.
She is 40 years old; I am 50 years old. What’s going on ?
OVERVIEW IN OREGON
DEAR OVERVIEW: I would be interested to know how this woman reacted if you asked her why she did not want to have sex with you. If you didn’t, the time you asked was after you started sharing the same bed.
Do not let your imagination run free, because it may not see anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If so, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to work. We just learned that in our state, 14 and 15 year olds can work if they get a permit.
I am very worried. I tried to negotiate with her, telling her that her father and I were going to give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family’s finances.
I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency that’s why I can’t work outside the home. Her father, my husband, is the only source of income.
Although I admire her desire to help financially, I am very anxious that she is in the workforce.
I’m not paranoid. At various times in my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. In reality, it’s dangerous, and I personally think she’s far too young to work outside the home.
Please tell me if I’m being overprotective or if my concerns are legitimate.
GRATEFUL BUT CONCERNED
DEAR LIKER: Your daughter should be applauded for wanting to help out with the family finances. For me, it shows his level of maturity.
Because she is inexperienced in the ways of the world, you and her father should sit down with her for frank discussions. Explain what sexual harassment is and make it clear that if she feels any pressure, she should tell you so you can help her deal with it safely.
Unlike years ago, today there are laws that provide protection for working women. She needs to understand what the term “hostile work environment” means. As long as she knows she can talk to you and her dad about anything that makes her feel uncomfortable, she should be safe.
DEAR VETERANS: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, selflessness and devotion to our country.
I also want to thank your families for the sacrifices they also made while you served your country.
Love, ABBY
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
How many votes are left? Congressional scrutiny hangs in this final tally
States where ballots are still counted in races that will determine which party will lead the House and Senate
Two days after polls closed on Election Day, poll workers are still tallying votes and CNN has yet to make projections in several races as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. Election laws that govern when and how ballots are counted differ in each state, allowing some states to complete relatively quickly, while others may not complete for several days.
In Georgia, CNN predicts neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will receive 50% of the vote, leading to a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6 that could determine which party controls the Senate.
Below are races that will determine control of Congress where CNN hasn’t projected a winner — and how many ballots are left to count in each, according to Edison Research estimates.
Voting data will be updated frequently.
Senate races
Votes are still counted in Arizona and Nevada.
- Democratic
candidate
- Republican
candidate
- Third party
candidate
- other counted
ballot papers
Home races
The results of many races in Arizona, California, Nevada and others remain unknown as ballots continue to be counted.
- Democratic
candidate
- Republican
candidate
- Third party
candidate
- other counted
ballot papers
JPMorgan warns of Bitcoin crash — RT Business News
Major cryptocurrency could plunge 25% amid crisis surrounding crypto exchange FXT, bank strategists say
Financial woes at leading cryptocurrency hub FXT threaten to wreak havoc on crypto businesses and transform their management, JPMorgan strategists warned on Wednesday.
According to a research note cited by Business Insider, analysts believe this will likely lower the price of Bitcoin by 25% to $13,000 per coin.
Crypto players are likely facing demands from lenders to provide more collateral, and some could crumble under the pressure, Wall Street strategists wrote. “It seems likely that a new cascade of margin calls, deleveraging and crypto company/platform failures will begin,” they said.
The JPMorgan team highlighted the close ties between FTX and its boss Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading company, Alameda Research, and the broader crypto space.
According to the report, Bankman-Fried, who had been heralded as the white knight of crypto, and even compared to Warren Buffett, now appears to be the one in need of rescue. “The number of entities with stronger balance sheets able to rescue those with low capital and high leverage is decreasing within the crypto ecosystem,” said the strategists.
They indicated that the whole situation “creates a crisis of confidence and reduces the appetite for other crypto companies to come to the rescue.”
Major Crypto Hub Issues Bankruptcy Warning
It could take several weeks for the crypto turmoil to settle in unless FTX is quickly rescued, experts have suggested. “With the crypto market cap rising to just above $1 trillion prior to the FTX/Alameda Research crash, we believe the crypto market will bottom out above $500 billion. in the current phase of deleveraging”, they said.
On Wednesday, Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in nearly two years following reports of Bankman-Fried’s company’s potential bankruptcy after the world’s largest crypto trading platform, Binance, quit. its plan to acquire FTX.
San Diego Community College District races far from decided as more votes roll in
The three San Diego County community college districts on the ballot had fairly tight races for board seats when the final vote count was announced Thursday night. So far, about a third of the votes have been counted.
Administrators face the difficult task of increasing enrollment, which has plummeted at most community colleges across the state during the pandemic. The districts collectively serve more than 70,000 students and offer degree and certificate programs in programs ranging from cybersecurity to woodworking.
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, consisting of Grossmont College in El Cajon and Cuyamaca College, is located near Rancho San Diego.
For the Zone 1 trustee spot, Desiree Klaar, a public school teacher, was in the lead with 51.83% of the vote. Her opponent Dawn Ivy, a relative, had 41.17%.
In the Trustee Area 2 race, board member Debbie Justeson led with 64.94% to public health administrator Megan Dunn at 35.06%.
In the Palomar Community College District, which governs Palomar College in San Marcos, community college professor Judy Patacsil led with 51.97% of the vote, against Frank Xu, a nonprofit leader, with 48.03 % in the course of guardianship zone 1.
For trust area 4, Michelle Rains, a chief, garnered 56.77% of the vote compared to Kartik Raju, an appointed board member, with 43.23%.
Administrative Area 5 had Jacqueline Kaiser, a financial consultant, in the lead with 51.69% against opponent Norma Miyamoto, a district administrator, who came in at 48.31%.
In the Southwestern Community College District, which governs Southwestern College in Chula Vista, Robert Moreno, a nonprofit principal, was in the lead with 54.20% of the tally for Trusteeship Area 1. Challenger Gonzalo Jesus Quintero, owner of ‘a small business, had 45.80%.
The Trustee Area 4 race had Corina Soto, a community college counselor, leading with 47.14% of the vote while Mae Case, a nonprofit professional, had 27.73% and Humberto Gurmilan, an educator, had 25.13%.
For administration area 5, Don M. Dumas, board member, was in the lead with 64.76% of the vote, while Rosemarie Ballard, professional artist and teacher, had 35.24%.
Breaking down the undecided house races that could determine control
But those raw numbers are misleading: Most of the districts still to be decided are in the West — read: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — where the vote count is slowest and bluest leaner. There are seven clearly blue districts in California alone that don’t have enough votes to be called, but are highly unlikely to tip.
That leaves about 30 potentially competitive but uncalled races. The Republicans would only have to win 10 to secure their majority in the House. As it stands, the latest election results show them leading in 12 of the pending constituencies. But many races feature a substantial number of uncounted votes, which means there could be significant shifts – in either direction – depending on which constituency the uncounted votes come from.
What seems clear is that the margin in the House is going to be much thinner than Republicans had hoped, and that the controlling GOP seems less of a foregone conclusion than 24 hours ago.
Republicans remain the favorites — and indeed, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his majority transition team on Thursday — but not the huge ones.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post’s election model suggested Republicans were on track for about 225 seats — enough for a majority with some wiggle room. But the latest data brings that number closer to 220, just on the edge of the required 218 seats. It’s similar to NBC’s model, which says Republicans are favored to get a similar number — 221 seats — plus or minus seven seats. (Plus or minus basically functions as a margin of error – and the magic number of 218 falls within that margin.)
The reason things got tighter? In the model, Democrats have shown gains since Wednesday morning in most uncalled races — in about three-quarters of them, in fact. So it’s not just a handful of races that suddenly swing the other way; that means things look better for Democrats in much of the country.
Key races have broken up for Democrats in a way that makes their path to a majority more doable. They are about to be upset in Colorado’s newly created 8th district (where the Republican has conceded, although most media didn’t call the race) and knocking out Rep. Yvette Herrell (RN.M.) in one of the most competitive races in the country, for example. They also managed to re-elect Reps. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Matthew Cartwright (D-Pa.) in two key races in neighboring Pennsylvania districts. And three Democratic seats in Nevada are look safer in the light of the number of votes still pending and where they came from.
So what are the other neighborhoods to watch out for?
While there are some races left in the East that could be crucial (like New York’s slightly blue 22nd District), most of those that will decide the majority are in the West – and especially in California. Keep an eye out in particular for nice swing neighborhoods like Rep. Ken Calvert’s 41st District (R-Calif.) and Arizona’s open 6th District.
There are also some jokers. One is Washington’s GOP-leaning open 3rd District, where Trump-endorsed nominee Joe Kent knocked out Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the state party’s open primary, but carried his baggage into the election. general. He trails by five points with about two-thirds of the vote.
And the other is perhaps the most surprising highlight of Election Day, and the House race most people are talking about: the re-election campaign of provocative conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.). Although she comes from a district that favored Trump by 8 points in 2020, she took only a small lead over her Democratic opponent Thursday morning, and thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Pueblo County. , which favored the Democrat.
If the Democrats could pull off an upset like this, it would make things much more interesting. And if they can win those kinds of ridings, it may take some time to find out who won the majority in the House.
Lenny Bronner contributed to this report.
Heat win one the hard way, 117-112 over Hornets in OT to snap slide
A good team takes care of this efficiently.
The Miami Heat at the moment are still something short of a good team.
So even against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets it becomes a struggle.
And on Thursday night almost another blown lead before hanging on for a 117-112 overtime victory at FTX Arena that prevented a three-game losing streak, after blowing similar leads against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
This time the lead was 15 in the first half and again in the third period.
And this time there again was a meltdown.
Ultimately, it took some of the best of Jimmy Butler, who closed with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
“We turned it on,” Butler said of finally putting it away in overtime. “But that’s what we got to have every quarter.”
Yes, the Heat were without guard Tyler Herro for a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, but this was against a last-place team that entered on a six-game losing streak and had flown overnight after a Wednesday night home game.
It came down to the type of late 3-pointer that Portland’s Jason Hart made on Monday night and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier missed at the end of overtime on this night.
“You don’t always have an absolute solve and solution in this league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “but I think this was important for us.”
Beyond Butler, the Heat got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 14 points from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Max Strus.
“I just thought it was an important win,” Spoelstra said, “an important game for us emotionally.”
Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 29 points, supported by 22 from Rozier.
The victory lifted the Heat to 5-7.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Overtime: The extra period opened tied 104-104, with it then again tied at 106-106 and 109-109, after a Butler three-point play with 3:08 remaining.
A Kyle Lowry jumper then put the Heat up 111-109, before P.J. Washington drove the lane for a 111-111 tie with 1:51 left.
Rozier then made one of two free throws after Adebayo made a pair, to leave the Heat with a 112-111 lead.
Misses followed on each end, as did a Butler 20-foot jumper with 15.7 seconds remaining.
That put Charlotte in possession down one with 14.8 seconds left, only to have Oubre called for traveling after receiving the inbounds pass.
The result was Heat guard Gabe Vincent sent to the line with 9 seconds to play, draining both for a 115-112 Heat advantage, with Rozier’s miss following.
“I think this was an important breakthrough early on in the season,” Spoelstra said.
Of this being the Heat’s fifth consecutive game decided at or near the final buzzer, Adebayo said, “We’re not trying to have the habit, but it makes the game interesting.”
2. Before overtime: The Heat led 32-27 at the end of the first period, pushed their lead to 15,went into halftime up 58-50, Then after their lead was trimmed to three in the third, they went into the fourth quarter up 85-73.
But as has been the case recently, it got shaky from there, with the Hornets taking a 90-89 lead with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
From there, a 3-pointer by Oubre put the Hornets up 98-93 with 3:57 to play in the fourth, before an 18-foot Butler jumper tied it 100-100 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth.
The game was again tied at 102-102, before Butler scored the second of his consecutive baskets for a 104-102 Heat lead with 36.4 seconds to play in regulation, only to see Dennis Smith Jr. tied it on a driving layup with 26.5 seconds left.
Butler then ran down most of the clock before he was called for an offensive foul with 5.2 seconds to play in the fourth, with Charlotte’s Rozier off on a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.
“I thought it was really important,” Spoelstra said, “for us to go to OT and deal with the frustration and emotionally reset.”
3. Timed takeover: After a somewhat passive three-point first half, Butler took a far more aggressive approach.
After converting his lone free-throw attempt in the first half, Butler shot 9 of 11 from the line in the third period, ending the quarter with 22 points.
But no sooner did Butler go to the bench than the Hornets made their move at the start of the fourth.
“Sometimes I think we think we’re too good,” Butler said, “and that’s when leads slip away.”
Butler, in the end, was called upon to play 42:19.
“When I come in,” Butler said, “I’ve got to do a better job of finishing games, make sure we win.”
Butler then resettled the Heat.
“Jimmy was obviously sensational,” Spoelstra said. “Particularly when we went down in the fourth quarter, he put his imprint on that fourth quarter.”
It was a noteworthy night from the line for Butler, who closed 13 of 15 on free throws.
Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt was the 4,500th of his career. His seventh free throw moved him past Dennis Johnson for 88th on the NBA all-time list and his eighth pushed him past Dan Issel for 87th.
“My guys were just looking for me to get open,” Butler said.
4. Robinson at home: Robinson continues to be on the mark at home games, this time converting an early pair from beyond the arc.
Robinson entered at 44.1 percent (15 of 34) on 3-pointers at FTX Arena this season.
Robinson not only scored from deep, but also off cuts and with his emerging floater.
“Duncan finally dribbles now,” Adebayo said with a smile, “so he can run and shoot a floater.”
With his third point, Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list.
Capitalizing at moments such as these could lead to regular minutes once Herro returns (and possibly reestablish trade value).
5. Short again: Herro was sidelined for a second consecutive game by the sprained left ankle suffered during the first half of Friday’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers. With the Heat’s light scheduling, it gives him six days off if he returns in Saturday’s rematch against the Hornets.
Forward Caleb Martin, who had been listed as questionable pregame with a quad bruise, was in the Heat starting lineup, but his twin brother, Hornets forward Cody Martin, was unavailable due to a sore left quad.
The Hornets also were without Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and LaMelo Ball (ankle).
“We’re getting better,” Lowry said. “I think we have a chance to grow.”
