Brittney Griner is heading to a truly awful place

Today, the advocacy group provides a wide range of assistance to those incarcerated in Russia, ranging from humanitarian aid during their sentence to training public defenders. Romanova moved to Germany in 2017 after Russian authorities accused her of embezzlement and raided the nonprofit’s offices. Later, a court found her innocent, but she decided to stay in Germany and run the advocacy group from there. She said she still receives dozens of audio messages from incarcerated people every day.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years; I have a lot of stories,” Romanova said.

Russia’s penal colonies, successors to the infamous brutal Gulags that claimed the lives of an estimated 1.6 million people under the rule of Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin, are far harsher than most American prisons. They are usually located far from towns, isolating prisoners in remote locations. For some families, it’s expensive to travel across the country to visit, and while most settlements are accessible by bus or car, some require you to walk the last mile through a restricted area.

Extremely long and arduous working days, brutal physical and sexual violence, meager rations and other human rights violations are commonplace in the system. For women, Romanova says, it’s even worse – “Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of conduct. »

I spoke with Romanova on Zoom about what Griner’s experience in a Russian penal colony might be like. She painted a dark picture.

“I don’t think anyone would protect her,” she told me. “Americans won’t believe me, but human rights don’t exist in the Russian colonies — no right to health, dignity or life. Nothing, forget it.”

This conversation took place earlier this month, before news of Griner’s transfer to a penal colony broke. It has been translated from Russian and edited for brevity and clarity.

Anastasia Carrier: Let’s leave aside a fundamental question: what is the difference between a prison and a penal colony?

Olga Romanov: I think what you want to know is the difference between the detention center and a penal colony.

To be honest, I think it would be easier for Brittney in a colony. Life in a remand center is life in a cell with 40 to 42 people on bunk beds. Forty women in a room, can you imagine? They have limited walks and limited rights to receive care packages. It’s impossible to survive on the kind of food they give them there.

Now Griner is about to be transferred to the colonies. We won’t be able to know anything about her at this stage. Each step of this process is classified, and we will not be able to follow it. We also wouldn’t know how long she travels – it could be two days, or it could be two months.

Then she would go to the General Security colony – there are only General Security colonies for women, while men get both General Security and High Security colonies. It would be far from the big cities, not pretty and not comfortable. But at least it wouldn’t be a confined space, and she would have access to fresh air.

Colonies put limits on everything – women wear uniforms, they are required to work, they are required to always greet the staff. In our work, we believe that colonies of women are more dangerous than those of men.

Carrier: Interesting, why do you think female colonies are more dangerous?

Romanova: You see, in the man colonies, even with all their organized crime cruelty, they have unspoken rules of behavior and an unofficial group of eminences called the blat komitet who controls the behavior. When the colony authorities need to keep the peace, they go to the blat komitet and make a deal. Women’s colonies don’t have that. Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of behavior.

In male colonies, males often pair up in non-sexual ways, so it would be easier to receive care packages and survive. In women’s colonies there are also these couples, but they are often sexual in nature and often associated with violence. Domination is common in female colonies. Dominant – that is, sexually abusive – women assume leadership roles in women’s colonies. They get supervisory roles in colony making company, and they often collaborate with the camp authorities.

Women’s colony authorities, who want to ensure submission, also get creative – tell a woman that you won’t give her sanitary napkins and that she might cooperate and report other women. Everyone knows that any of them can be a mole, and everyone prefers to be left alone.

Carrier: What kind of stories do you hear from women’s colonies? Is there a way to predict what Griner weather would look like in the Colonies?

Romanova: There’s this American we worked with, Sarah Krivanek. She is in the Skopino colony in Ryazan Oblast. We’ve been helping him for a while now. (Krivanek was released earlier this month and is currently in a holding cell awaiting her deportation hearing on November 11. She was sentenced to one year and three months in a penal colony for an incident of domestic violence in Moscow and she claims that the accusations were unjustified.) She has problems receiving medical assistance because she does not have a medical insurance certificate issued by the Russian government. And she can’t pay for the services because she can’t receive money transfers from the USA

Here is a message from one of my collaborators on this subject: “It is difficult to explain certain things to Americans. First, why are they using coal to heat the barracks when there are more modern ways of doing it? Because there is no other source of energy. “Or why do they consider cigarettes as currency?” Cigarettes are currency, and a US dollar is not. We always sent our curators cigarettes in care packages.

Getting out isn’t easy either. There are two husbands, my ex-husband obtained permission to retrieve Sarah’s credit cards and passport, which were still in custody in Moscow. He will meet Sarah at the airport before her flight and return it to her.