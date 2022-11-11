News
Brittney Griner is heading to a truly awful place
“I quickly realized that I didn’t know my country,” she told me.
Today, the advocacy group provides a wide range of assistance to those incarcerated in Russia, ranging from humanitarian aid during their sentence to training public defenders. Romanova moved to Germany in 2017 after Russian authorities accused her of embezzlement and raided the nonprofit’s offices. Later, a court found her innocent, but she decided to stay in Germany and run the advocacy group from there. She said she still receives dozens of audio messages from incarcerated people every day.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years; I have a lot of stories,” Romanova said.
Russia’s penal colonies, successors to the infamous brutal Gulags that claimed the lives of an estimated 1.6 million people under the rule of Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin, are far harsher than most American prisons. They are usually located far from towns, isolating prisoners in remote locations. For some families, it’s expensive to travel across the country to visit, and while most settlements are accessible by bus or car, some require you to walk the last mile through a restricted area.
Extremely long and arduous working days, brutal physical and sexual violence, meager rations and other human rights violations are commonplace in the system. For women, Romanova says, it’s even worse – “Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of conduct. »
I spoke with Romanova on Zoom about what Griner’s experience in a Russian penal colony might be like. She painted a dark picture.
“I don’t think anyone would protect her,” she told me. “Americans won’t believe me, but human rights don’t exist in the Russian colonies — no right to health, dignity or life. Nothing, forget it.”
This conversation took place earlier this month, before news of Griner’s transfer to a penal colony broke. It has been translated from Russian and edited for brevity and clarity.
Anastasia Carrier: Let’s leave aside a fundamental question: what is the difference between a prison and a penal colony?
Olga Romanov: I think what you want to know is the difference between the detention center and a penal colony.
To be honest, I think it would be easier for Brittney in a colony. Life in a remand center is life in a cell with 40 to 42 people on bunk beds. Forty women in a room, can you imagine? They have limited walks and limited rights to receive care packages. It’s impossible to survive on the kind of food they give them there.
Now Griner is about to be transferred to the colonies. We won’t be able to know anything about her at this stage. Each step of this process is classified, and we will not be able to follow it. We also wouldn’t know how long she travels – it could be two days, or it could be two months.
Then she would go to the General Security colony – there are only General Security colonies for women, while men get both General Security and High Security colonies. It would be far from the big cities, not pretty and not comfortable. But at least it wouldn’t be a confined space, and she would have access to fresh air.
Colonies put limits on everything – women wear uniforms, they are required to work, they are required to always greet the staff. In our work, we believe that colonies of women are more dangerous than those of men.
Carrier: Interesting, why do you think female colonies are more dangerous?
Romanova: You see, in the man colonies, even with all their organized crime cruelty, they have unspoken rules of behavior and an unofficial group of eminences called the blat komitet who controls the behavior. When the colony authorities need to keep the peace, they go to the blat komitet and make a deal. Women’s colonies don’t have that. Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of behavior.
In male colonies, males often pair up in non-sexual ways, so it would be easier to receive care packages and survive. In women’s colonies there are also these couples, but they are often sexual in nature and often associated with violence. Domination is common in female colonies. Dominant – that is, sexually abusive – women assume leadership roles in women’s colonies. They get supervisory roles in colony making company, and they often collaborate with the camp authorities.
Women’s colony authorities, who want to ensure submission, also get creative – tell a woman that you won’t give her sanitary napkins and that she might cooperate and report other women. Everyone knows that any of them can be a mole, and everyone prefers to be left alone.
Carrier: What kind of stories do you hear from women’s colonies? Is there a way to predict what Griner weather would look like in the Colonies?
Romanova: There’s this American we worked with, Sarah Krivanek. She is in the Skopino colony in Ryazan Oblast. We’ve been helping him for a while now. (Krivanek was released earlier this month and is currently in a holding cell awaiting her deportation hearing on November 11. She was sentenced to one year and three months in a penal colony for an incident of domestic violence in Moscow and she claims that the accusations were unjustified.) She has problems receiving medical assistance because she does not have a medical insurance certificate issued by the Russian government. And she can’t pay for the services because she can’t receive money transfers from the USA
Here is a message from one of my collaborators on this subject: “It is difficult to explain certain things to Americans. First, why are they using coal to heat the barracks when there are more modern ways of doing it? Because there is no other source of energy. “Or why do they consider cigarettes as currency?” Cigarettes are currency, and a US dollar is not. We always sent our curators cigarettes in care packages.
Getting out isn’t easy either. There are two husbands, my ex-husband obtained permission to retrieve Sarah’s credit cards and passport, which were still in custody in Moscow. He will meet Sarah at the airport before her flight and return it to her.
Politices
News
Orioles’ Tyler Wells focuses on consistency and endurance to take next step as starting pitcher
Tyler Wells can imagine that the conversations got old for Jordan Lyles. They started different ways but often concluded in much the same fashion, with the veteran right-hander telling his Orioles pupil an absolute truth in baseball.
No matter how much a pitcher might wish it wasn’t the case, there’s no getting around the fact that he won’t have his best stuff — command, velocity, mound presence — each and every start. And they must learn to be OK with that.
“To me, that’s really frustrating,” Wells said. “Because I want my best stuff. I want to be consistent at my best.”
That word — consistent — cropped up time and again throughout a late-season conversation with Wells, the 28-year-old right-hander who made his return to the starting rotation after several seasons interrupted by injuries. He made his major league debut last season in the bullpen, entered 2022 unsure of whether Baltimore envisioned him as a starter or reliever and then completed 103 2/3 innings with a 4.25 ERA.
When Wells looks at Lyles, he sees in some ways what he aspires to become. Lyles pitched 179 innings this year for the Orioles. Even on his off days, Wells would watch Lyles gut through six innings — and he was inspired.
“It’s something to push myself toward,” Wells said. “I want to be able to go deeper into games and be able to handle that kind of workload. It makes me really excited in that aspect to continue to push myself and know there’s so much more to chase. I feel like I showed glimpses of what I’m capable of as a starter this year, and now I want to make it a consistent thing. That’s where my offseason is leading: How can I consistently be the best version of a starting pitcher that I can be?”
If there’s a single game Wells wants to emulate over the course of a season, it’s his performance against the Minnesota Twins on July 3, when he allowed three hits and one run with a season-high seven strikeouts across six innings. In June and July, there was a stretch of five starts in which Wells worked at least five innings and allowed a combined six runs.
Those spurts are what Wells hopes to elongate over a season. But to do so, he feels his biggest offseason priority is to increase his durability and endurance. His season was cut short with right shoulder inflammation, and he missed time in August due to an oblique strain.
That, plus the innings limit Wells faced due to his 2019 Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, were hindrances for building endurance. He also didn’t know at the beginning of last offseason whether he should prepare as a starter or reliever, which influenced his workouts.
“I plan on pushing my body to a different level this offseason,” Wells said, including additional weightlifting and running. “I’m not going to try to run a marathon, but I certainly want to try to get to a point where I don’t have any issues come September.”
Or beyond. Baltimore could add to its pitching corps this offseason, bolstering a rotation that includes the high-potential young arms of Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer. Prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez will compete for a place, and there’s potentially an extra spot with the Orioles declining Lyles’ $11 million option on Wednesday. Left-hander John Means is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Wells has seemingly cemented his place in the rotation, however, even though his ERA+ finished at 94 (100 is average for a pitcher, and the higher the rating, the better). The 2.43 walks per nine innings Wells allowed were the fewest of any Orioles starter with at least 80 innings.
That’s all promising for a pitcher who doesn’t want to “reinvent the wheel” this offseason when it comes to his pitch mix. Wells is satisfied with how his four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup played when at their best. What he’s not as satisfied with is how they weren’t always at their best.
That’s pitching, though, as Lyles consistently reminds Wells. In one start, Wells felt he had “zero control” of his pitches, but when he looked up at the scoreboard following four innings, he realized he hadn’t allowed a hit yet.
“I’m like, ‘Huh, weird how that works,’” Wells said.
In those conversations with Lyles, Wells has begun to grasp the concept of gutting out a start. And it’s where Wells hopes to make the biggest leap this offseason, finding a consistency that will propel him from glimpses of dominance to something more.
()
News
Asian country’s justice minister resigns over death penalty mistake – Reuters
Japan’s Yasuhiro Hanashi quit after complaining his job was ‘boring’
Japan’s Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi resigned on Friday following controversial remarks on capital punishment. Earlier, the official described his job, which includes signing work orders, as “tedious,” while complaining that it offers little in terms of gaining political capital.
Speaking to reporters, Hanashi announced that he had delivered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The day before, he had apologized for his remarks on the death penalty and had reconsidered his remarks.
“I said that the post of Minister of Justice was modest”, Hanashi told parliament. He explained that he viewed the work he was doing as “Extremely important,” and swore he would “to fulfill the responsibilities of my position while being careful of what I say and what I do.
Hanashi, who had just taken office in August, resigned after saying this week that the post of justice minister was a “discreet” position, and it becomes “a front-page story in daytime news programs only when stamping execution documents” in the morning.
He also said that “Being justice minister won’t help raise a lot of money or get a lot of votes.”
His remarks sparked massive outrage. “It’s unbelievable that someone with such low regard for human life and only interested in money and votes is the Minister of Justice,” he added. Kenta Izumi, the leader of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, said Thursday.
Japan is one of the few developed countries in the world that has not abolished the death penalty. Executions are carried out by hanging and are usually applied for murder cases.
Convicts often wait years for the sentence to be carried out. They are usually given notice of the execution in the morning, just hours before being escorted to the gallows.
Despite international outcry, public support for the death penalty remains high in Japan, with 80.8% supporting it, according to a government poll conducted in November 2019.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
NFL Week 10 Bettors Guide: Dameon Pierce, Texans can keep this close vs. Giants
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
TEXANS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 6 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The temptation is to jump on the Giants’ bandwagon against one of the NFL’s worst teams, especially since they have a huge advantage pitting Saquon Barkley against a bottom-ranked run defense that is allowing 5.5 ypc and 180.6 ypg. But not so fast. The Giants are only 1-1 ATS as favorites this year and both of those spreads were three points. Their only win by more than six points came against the Bears, 20-12. The Texans have actually been profitable against the number with a 4-3-1 ATS record in all games and a 2-1-1 ATS record on the road. The Giants have had issues against the run as well and Texans rookie Dameon Pierce can eat up yards. Giants should win but we don’t feel comfortable spotting close to a TD.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the over.
JAGUARS at CHIEFS
1 p.m., Chiefs by 9 ½, 50 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Chiefs are coming off a string of big games with the rival Chargers on deck, making the Jaguars an easy team to overlook this week. The Jags may not have Derrick Henry but their running game can keep them in this one. They are also big and physical up front on defense, also similar to the Titans and they’ll make Patrick Mahomes work for everything he gets. Last week’s comeback win over the Raiders bucked their trend of finding ways to lose. But they don’t have to win here. They just have to stay in the game. They’ve done that all year.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
BROWNS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 3 ½, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The over is screaming with both teams allowing 24.9 points per game. The Browns look over-matched against Miami’s passing game while the Dolphins will struggle to stop the Browns’ running attack. As for the line, Cleveland, which was so snake-bitten early, may have turned a corner against the Bengals in their last game and will have extra time to prepare. There’s also a little too much enthusiasm for Tua Tagovailoa and a team that barely got past the Lions and the Bears in their last two games. The Browns can control TOP and in what shapes up as a one-score game, we’ll grab the hook.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the over.
SAINTS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Saints by 2 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Mike Tomlin should have the Steelers very well prepared coming out of their bye against the underwhelming, beat-up Saints. Pittsburgh struggled through the league’s toughest schedule over the first half of the season and the Saints constitute a relative breather. T.J. Watt returns this week along with safety Damontae Kazee as CB William Jackson III makes his Steelers debut. Tomlin should be able to lean on that defense against the mistake-prone and very familiar foe Andy Dalton. Kenny Pickett should be better with the extra week to prepare.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
COWBOYS at PACKERS
4:25 p.m., Cowboys by 5, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Nine weeks is more than enough for the jury to reach a verdict on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Lacking a deep threat, the offense is totally out of synch and not likely to find its footing against a very good Dallas defense, especially if Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs can’t go. Green Bay’s defense would have been a complementary component to a solid attack but it’s been exposed as a mediocre unit, especially against the run. The Boys should control the line of scrimmage and if the Green Bay secondary continues to experience coverage breakdowns, Dak Prescott will have a field day.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
CHARGERS at NINERS
8:20 p.m., 49ers by 7, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s strength against weakness as the well-rested Niners, reinforced by the addition of Christian McCaffrey and the return of Deebo Samuel, take aim at a rubbery Chargers run defense that just lost impressive DT Austin Johnson. The Chargers would love to turn this into a shootout with Justin Herbert outdueling Jimmy G but that will be made more difficult without Mike Williams and quite possibly Keenan Allen. The Bolts turned to Austin Ekeler to get things done against the Falcons but the swarming 49er defense can contain him. The Chargers have had a habit of falling behind by double digits. They cannot do that here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: 49ers and the under.
CARDINALS at RAMS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 3, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s essentially over for the loser, which makes this a big one, and the Rams are a lot more battle-tested. Kyler Murray was awful against the Rams in last year’s playoff meeting and while the Rams are nowhere near their Super Bowl form, their defense should be able to control this one, just as it did in the first meeting this season when Arizona had no answers for Aaron Donald. L.A.’s offensive woes continue but with the Cards allowing over 30 points in three straight weeks, this is a get-right game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the under.
COLTS at RAIDERS
4:05 p.m., Raiders by 6 ½, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Teams often play over their heads after a coaching change but we don’t know about this one. Jeff Saturday, a bizarre hire, inherits a mess that was nothing like the Colts’ teams he once starred for at center. He’s an absolute novice as a head coach as is the guy calling plays, assistant QB coach Parks Frazier. With Jonathan Taylor still out, Sam Ehlinger is going to have to step up big time against a good front and we just don’t see that happening. The Raiders should be better, especially with the talent they have on offense, and with the possession time they should enjoy, they can wear down the Indy D. It’s not often you’d bet on a 2-6 team giving this many points but this is an exception.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the under.
COMMANDERS at EAGLES
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Eagles by 10 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Double-digit spreads have been problematic for favorites (see last Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game). And as impressive as the Eagles have been in running the table SU, divisional games are usually hard-fought with few blowouts. The Commanders have been stepping up on defense and could add Chase Young to the pass rush mix this week. They pressured Kirk Cousins 11 times last week and sacked him three times while the Eagles were allowing four sacks to the Texans. Certainly, the Eagles rate the edge in several other departments (Washington has allowed the third-most TD passes in the NFL, for instance). But with a target on their backs, each week is going to get tougher for the Birds.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Commanders and the over.
LIONS at BEARS
1 p.m., Bears by 3, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Lions come off what will probably be their biggest win of the season against the Packers and that sets them up for a letdown against the surging Bears offense. Detroit has had problems stopping the run and has to deal with both Chicago’s power running game and the dual threat of a more confident Justin Fields. The Lions are just 1-6-1 SU in their last eight trips to Soldier Field.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
VIKINGS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 5 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Josh Allen injury casts a big shadow over the matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL and unfortunately, we won’t know that until game day. It’s simple. If he plays, take the Bills. If it’s Case Keenum, take the Vikings and the points because, even if the Bills win, they won’t cover. Minnesota may be 7-1 but it’s a precarious 7-1 and if Allen was healthy, it would be easy to pick Buffalo in a big bounceback spot. But the entire Bills offense revolves around their do-everything QB. They’ll have to change too much around if he misses the game.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Vikings and the under.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
SEAHAWKS vs BUCS in MUNICH
9:30 a.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
BRONCOS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 3, 39
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Cowboys. Not even close.
LAST WEEK: 7-5-1 ATS, 6-6-1 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 62-72-2 ATS, 69-65-2 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 6-3
()
News
Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets Record Straight On Deepti Comparison
Don’t think for a minute that Zanab Jaffrey was inspired by Deepti Vempati‘s declaration at the altar.
In the season three finale of Love is blindfans saw Zanab turn down her fiancé cole barnet and accuse him of ruining his self-confidence. “You disrespected me. You insulted me. You criticized me,” she said at the altar. “And for what it’s worth, you single-handedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you had that kind of effect on me.”
It rang a bell for fans of the Netflix series, who saw Deepti mightily ‘choose’ and refuse Shake Chatterjee in season two, after also commenting on the bodies of the constants.
Still, some viewers called Zanab “nasty” trying to get her own Deepti moment in the third season. However, Zanab set the record straight on November 10, writing on Instagram that her wedding actually took place before Love is blind the second season aired in February, meaning she didn’t know what happened at Deepti and Shake’s wedding.
Entertainment
News
Election results and balance of power in Congress
It could still be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in Arizona and Nevada to determine who won the Senate and gubernatorial races in the two states. There are also still many key unscheduled congressional races in California and Colorado that will determine what the House will look like when the new Congress sits in January.
The unofficial results — and continued uncertainty over who will control Congress next year — have not deterred Republican apprehension over the election results, where an expected GOP surge never materialized. The findings raised new questions about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to the presidency and added a new layer to a potentially looming 2024 feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Here is what you should know as the count continues:
What’s taking so long to count ballots in key states? The main reason it’s taking so long is how each state handles ballots outside of those dropped off at polls on Election Day, including early votes and mail-in ballots.
In Arizona, for example, CNN estimates there are about 540,000 ballots to count. The majority of those, about 350,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state that includes Phoenix.
Of these ballots, approximately 290,000 were cast at polling centers on polling day. A senior official told CNN Thursday night that the county plans to begin releasing the first results of those outstanding ballots Friday night.
“We should start seeing them tomorrow, I believe — we’ll start seeing them coming,” said Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
These ballots must be processed before they can be counted, resulting in a delay in tabulation. The mail-in ballots cast were “a record” for the county, Gates said.
Nevada mail-in ballots are still arriving: In Nevada, state law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they are postmarked on Election Day, which means counties still receive mail-in ballots. vote to count.
As of Thursday night, CNN’s Decision Desk estimates that about 95,000 votes remain outstanding.
In Clark County, the largest in the state that includes Las Vegas, more than 50,000 ballots remain to be counted, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said Thursday.
Trump vs. DeSantis: The lackluster performance of several Trump-endorsed candidates in battleground states has cast further doubts on Trump’s potential 2024 campaign launch which is expected at an event scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DeSantis’ resounding re-election victory in Florida is fueling calls for him to capitalize on his momentum and challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.
After the end of the “red wave”, McCarthy faces a more difficult path: McCarthy is moving quickly to lock in the votes needed to claim the president’s gavel in the next Congress, as Republicans still appear to be closing in on a majority in the House even after Democrats had a better-than-expected night on Tuesday. CNN has not yet scheduled a Republican takeover of the chamber.
McCarthy spoke privately with his closest advisers and confidants in a phone call Wednesday morning. The California Republican has tapped a group of members to be part of his whipping team that will help him secure the votes to win the presidency in January, with GOP lawmakers on the call vowing to “work hard for the get elected”, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Cnn
News
When did having a president on your alumni list become embarrassing?
No wonder, then, that the school has so forcefully wrapped its arms around Biden, who is actually a proud graduate of the University of Delaware (which also has a Biden Institute). At Penn, he represents another campus connection to immortality, whose lack of baggage more than made up for his lack of a Penn degree.
“Joe Biden is one of the greatest statesmen of our time,” said then-school president Amy Gutmann when the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was established in 2018. his understanding of global issues makes him an ideal candidate. (After Biden, who has earned more than $900,000 from his Penn nominations, moved into the White House, he appointed Gutmann as U.S. Ambassador to Germany.)
But perhaps the strangest thing about the mutual affection between the 79-year-old president and the 281-year-old university is that it happens at all.
As with so many Biden-adjacent things, the dance between beloved school and favorite son has gotten a little retro. The Wilmington president’s eagerness to be associated with an elite institution in the nearest metropolis, and his pride in having been able to send his own offspring there, represent an instinct that most other ambitious politicians do not share. For that matter, most colleges don’t share Penn’s tendency to embrace it back either. These days, the most common posture is that past aspiring presidents want nothing to do with their alma maters, or alma maters want anything to do with their past aspiring presidents — or both.
As an example, consider Biden’s predecessor. Trump graduated in economics from Penn’s Wharton School. He too sent children there: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Tiffany all have degrees from Penn. He is, in fact, the only Penn graduate to become president. But although the 45th president enjoyed talking about his Wharton degree so much that the school newspaper once counted the number of times he dropped his name, the university never really reciprocated: Trump has never given a starting address or obtained an honorary degree; Campus tour guides were reportedly discouraged from bringing up his name and instructed to keep it brief in case a potential student asked about the then-president.
At least Trump wanted to be associated with his alma mater. For former Republican President George W. Bush, having an alienating experience in Yale’s Vietnam-era campus environment was part of his coming-of-age political story. Although Bush, with his long Yale strain, did speak up early and send a girl there, the venerable school was never part of his Reborn-in-Texas political brand.
Yet Bush is a true member of the booster club compared to his successor, Barack Obama, whose undergraduate degree is from Colombia, an experience that barely deserves a mention in his autobiography “Dreams from My Father.” The book’s passages about his days at Columbia involve character descriptions of his off-campus neighborhood and moody walks through Manhattan. There are few nostalgic evocations of the good old campus days that could be extracted from the alumni magazine.
Clearly, this is no longer the time when Bill Clinton held meetings in Georgetown at the White House or when JFK stuffed his administration with a Harvard brain trust.
This, given the complicated relationship between college, class, and status in contemporary America, makes it an interesting phenomenon for anyone paying attention to the kinds of elites who typically rise to high office in this country. Although college graduates were once much more Republican than the general population, for much of the 20th century there was general agreement on the value of degrees. Today, college graduates make up a larger share of the electorate and are breaking with the Democrats. But the most salient statistic concerns feelings about college itself: There is a marked partisan divide on whether colleges have a negative effect on the United States.
It was the time when presidents who didn’t showcase their college ties did so primarily because their alma maters weren’t considered prestigious enough by a clever bipartisan Beltway set that still had the power to intimidate even the political titans. Lyndon Johnson (Southwest Texas State Teachers College) and Richard Nixon (Whittier College) both had hard roots that helped define their political biographies and personal styles. But in practical terms, they had left their alma mater in the rearview mirror by the time they arrived in Washington. American politicians may have revered log cabin stories, but apparently not log cabin degrees.
Similarly, Ronald Reagan, whose political background tended to start in California, generally didn’t say much about Eureka College in his native Illinois, and his degree became a source of elite sneers: in an incident that earned Harvard a well-deserved award of derision, Reagan declined the school’s offer to participate in its 350th anniversary celebration in 1986 after announcing it would not be presenting an honorary degree, even though the presidents who attended his 300th (Franklin Roosevelt) and 250th (Grover Cleveland) birthdays were offered such honors.
By the time of the university’s 400th anniversary in 2036, it’s likely that scorn will be a two-way street.
Consider the potential future presidents whose college credentials periodically make the news: Ted Cruz (Princeton), Josh Hawley (Stanford), Ron DeSantis (Yale), and Tom Cotton (Harvard), to name a few. The reason you know about their ties to these august schools is not that they take Biden-style trips to campuses and bask in praise from their former college presidents. Rather, it’s because critics use them as a cudgel to deride pro-Trump conservative politicians as fake plutocratic populists. “Ivy League words,” Joe Scarborough snorted after Cruz, Hawley and Cotton attacked the “elites” at last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.
The times when they kiss their alma mater can be embarrassing, like when a snapshot of Cruz in a goofy Princeton outfit on a visit from former students made the rounds a few years ago. Better to stay away.
By contrast, for most of their counterparts among ambitious young Democrats — a smaller cohort — college tends not to be a relevant part of political identity for fans or haters. Do you know where Gavin Newsom or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Gretchen Whitmer went to college? Would there be an answer to the question that would change your perception of them? (They went to Santa Clara University, Boston University and Michigan State, respectively.)
In a polarized, tribal country, colleges almost certainly prefer it that way. After leading an effort to throw out the 2020 election results, Cruz found himself turned in by his class of 1992 classmates; he was also the subject of a student petition to preemptively prevent the school from awarding him an honorary degree. It’s not just Cruz, though. Given that about four in 10 Americans are likely to hate any CEO, too much association with even an innocuous POTUS is a problem in a fundraising-dependent industry like higher education.
It’s fair to say that when Josh Hawley’s grandson visits Stanford decades from now, it’s a safe bet Grandpa, whether he’s living in the White House or just hoping to get there one day , will stay at home.
Politices
Brittney Griner is heading to a truly awful place
Orioles’ Tyler Wells focuses on consistency and endurance to take next step as starting pitcher
Asian country’s justice minister resigns over death penalty mistake – Reuters
NFL Week 10 Bettors Guide: Dameon Pierce, Texans can keep this close vs. Giants
CoinShares Reveals $30.3M Exposure To Struggling FTX
Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets Record Straight On Deepti Comparison
Election results and balance of power in Congress
When did having a president on your alumni list become embarrassing?
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX
Ravens rookie report: Top picks lead productive group, and more help could be on the way
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident