Class 4A volleyball semifinals: ‘Fun’ is name of the game as Lakeville North sweeps East Ridge
Volleyball coaches often are too locked in on consuming what’s transpiring in front of them during a match, particularly one of high magnitude, to express much in the way of emotion.
But Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter can’t help but crack frequent smiles right now, given the way her Panthers are playing at the most important time of the year.
“Oh, that’s so good to hear,” she said when informed of her obvious joy.
Why wouldn’t the coach be happy? Not only did Lakeville North sweep third-seeded East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in Thursday’s Class 4A semifinals at Xcel Energy Center, but it did so with the selfless approach with which the Panthers have performed all season.
“We have so much fun with this team. It’s a team of personality, it’s a team of players that love playing volleyball, and they really are giving to each other,” Richter said. “So when you see that and you see them stay locked in with what we’re asking them to do, we talk about you don’t have to be perfect ever, we don’t expect perfection.
“But as long as we rebound and just keep giving to each other, the match is going to feel better at the end, regardless of the outcome. So that’s just fun to be a part of.”
The Panthers will square off with top-seeded Wayzata in Saturday’s 7 p.m. state final in St. Paul after the Trojans dispatched Rogers in Thursday’s other semifinal match, also settled in straight sets.
Senior setter Ava Blascziek said she’s never experienced anything like what the Panthers have established.
“There’s just this natural chemistry that’s really been there all season,” Blascziek said. “I think we’re all so selfless and we’re constantly giving to each other, and it’s a really fun experience to be a part of.”
That selflessness was on full display in Lakeville North’s semifinal victory. The Panthers (29-4) had six players tally three-plus kills – led by 13 from Sydney Carlson and 12 from Emily Ramsay. Nine players recorded multiple digs. Everyone is stepping up to do whatever is required to help the team win.
Everything – from serving to passing to setting to hitting – was on point.
“I think it’s really just sticking to our game, focusing on our side of the court and sticking to our systems,” Carlson said.
Whatever it is, it’s working at an incredibly high level. The Panthers have been one of the state’s top teams all season, but they’ve found another gear of late. Lakeville North lost to Lakeville South and Northfield, but topped both in sections. The Panthers beat East Ridge twice during the campaign, but the second meeting was highly competitive.
Thursday was not.
“We talked before the game about needing to get into the fight, and kind of talking about what would happen if we didn’t. We kind of saw what happened,” East Ridge coach Steve Anderson said. “They were aggressive from the start with their service pressure, they mixed it up a lot, hit great shots, kept us off balance. Yeah, the better team won today.”
That’s not to take anything away from what the Raptors (24-8) achieved this season. A year after finishing as the state runner-up, East Ridge was right back in the final four despite graduating a number of high-profile contributors.
Anderson noted how the success of the Gophers’ volleyball program just built on itself once Minnesota started to roll. He’s seeing some of that with the Woodbury school, given the rise of youth numbers and general excitement about the sport.
“So that culture is starting to build. It’s fun to see, but these girls did it,” he said. “They were the ones that started that, and hopefully it continues, and we’re excited about the future, too.”
East Ridge junior middle blocker Alexa Dietz is equally as enthused about what’s to come with the program. Thursday’s loss only added fuel to the Raptors’ fire.
“It just makes us look at what we need to do next year and want to work even harder,” she said, “and become even better as a team and as an individual.”
Mortgage rates fall sharply to less than 7% after inflation falls
A ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Mortgage rates fell sharply on Thursday after a government report showed inflation cooled in October, leading to a drop in bond yields.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate plunged 60 basis points, from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. This matches the record low at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
In turn, shares of homebuilders such as Lennar, DR Horton and Pulte surged, alongside broader market gains. These stocks have been hammered by the sharp rise in rates over the past six months.
The consumer price index rose in October at a slower pace than expected. As a result, bond yields fell sharply, and mortgage rates followed, as they loosely track the 10-year Treasury yield.
So what happens next?
“It’s the best argument yet that rates have finished rising, but confirmation requires next month’s CPI to tell the same story,” said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily. . “It was always about needing two back-to-back reports of this nature combined with the Fed’s acknowledgment that the inflation narrative is changing.”
But Graham said rates aren’t out of the woods yet. They are also unlikely to drop significantly, as there is still a lot of economic uncertainty in US and global financial markets.
cnbc
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.
The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.
Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts cautioned it’s still premature to declare victory. Even bitcoin rose to claw back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence.
Some of the most dramatic action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields tumbled sharply as investors pared bets for how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to get inflation under control. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s struggles this year and are threatening a recession.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.82% from 4.15%. It’s a dramatic move for the bond market, and the yield was on track for its biggest daily drop since 2009, according to Tradeweb. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.32% from 4.62% and was on pace for its sharpest fall since 2008.
All the action stemmed from a U.S. government report showing that inflation slowed in October for a fourth straight month since hitting a peak of 9.1% in June. The reading of 7.7% was better than the 8% economists were expecting.
Perhaps more importantly, inflation also slowed more than expected after ignoring the effects of food and energy prices. That’s the measure the Fed pays closer attention to. So did inflation between September and October.
“The month-on-month rate of inflation is much more informative,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “On that measure, inflation is still high, but not scary high.”
Slower inflation could keep the Fed off the most aggressive path in raising interest rates. It’s already raised its key rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March.
By raising rates, the Fed is intentionally trying to slow the economy and jobs market in hopes of undercutting inflation, which hit a four-decade high in the summer. The risk is that it can create a recession if it goes too far, and higher rates drag down on prices for stocks and other investments in the meantime.
Higher rates have particularly hit high-growth tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments seen as the riskiest or most expensive.
Big Tech stocks were some of the most buoyant forces on Wall Street following the inflation report. Apple rose 8.9%, Microsoft climbed 8.2% and Amazon soared 12.2%.
The Nasdaq composite, which is full of tech-oriented stocks, soared to its best day since March 2020, when Wall Street was in the midst of its frenzied recovery from the crash caused by the coronavirus. The broader S&P 500, which sits at the heart of many 401(k) accounts, had its best day since April 2020.
The S&P 500 climbed 207.80 points to 3,956.37. The Dow gained 1,201.43, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37, and the Nasdaq shot up 760.97, or 7.4%, to 11,114.15.
Homebuilders and other companies in the housing industry were also strong on hopes the Fed will take it easier on rate hikes that have already sent mortgage rates to industry-punishing levels. PulteGroup jumped 13.5%, and Lennar rose 12.6% for some of the bigger gains in the S&P 500.
Slower inflation could get the Federal Reserve to downshift the size of its rate hikes at its next policy meeting in December, after it pushed through four straight mega increases of 0.75 percentage points. That could open the way for the Fed to return to the more typical increases of 0.25 percentage points before pausing hikes completely.
Following Thursday’s inflation report, traders increasingly shifted into bets for the Fed to raise rates by only 0.50 percentage points next month, instead of a bigger hike.
While Thursday’s report on inflation was encouraging, analysts cautioned the Fed’s campaign against high inflation is likely still far from over. Inflation data has also given false hope before, only to reaccelerate again.
“The Fed was adamant that it won’t hit the brakes on rate hikes until inflation slows, and while the market’s rally indicates investors may see light at the end of the tunnel, it will get one more reading before its decision next month,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. “Remember that even as we see a slowdown, prices remain elevated and have a long way to go before normalizing.”
Another potentially market-shaking report will hit Wall Street Friday, when the latest reading arrives on how much inflation U.S. households see coming in future years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he’s paying particularly close attention to such expectations.
One of the reasons the Fed has been so aggressive about hiking rates is because it wants avoid a debilitating cycle where expectations for high inflation push people to change their behaviors in ways that lead to even higher inflation.
___
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald, Matt Ott and Tom Krisher contributed.
Iran promises a “proportionate and firm” response in the event of new European sanctions – RT in French
The day before a European summit, where the Twenty-Seven could ratify new sanctions against Tehran, the head of Iranian diplomacy warned his German counterpart against all “provocative and interventionist” positions.
“Proportionate and firm”: this will be Tehran’s response if the European Union (EU) adopts a new package of sanctions against it, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir on 10 November. Abdollahian.
FM @ABaerbock,
– Provocative, interventionist & undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication & wisdom
– Undermining old ties has long-term consequences
Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges-or confrontation.
Our response will be proportionate & firm.
— H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 10, 2022
“The provocative, interventionist and non-diplomatic positions do not show maturity and wisdom,” tweeted the Iranian minister, after Germany announced that it wanted to adopt European anti-Iranian sanctions. “Undermining long-standing relationships has long-term consequences. Germany can choose between joint action in the face of challenges or confrontation. Our response will be proportionate and firm,” he adds.
Germany can choose between joint action in the face of challenges or confrontation
“We will not stop”, promises German diplomacy
“We are working intensively on the next sanctions package. We want to adopt it next week,” had declared the day before, also on Twitter, the head of German diplomacy Annalena Baerbock. “We will not stop,” she said, adding that Berlin supports “the men and women of Iran, not just today, but for as long as necessary.”
European foreign ministers are due to meet on November 14 in Brussels, as Iran has been rocked by protests for several weeks. These follow the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died three days after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police.
Tehran denounces “interference”
A drama which the Western chancelleries immediately seized on in order to condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Iranian authorities were just as quick to point the finger at the “interference” and the “attempts to destabilize” the country perpetrated, according to them, by foreign powers.
On October 17, the 27 adopted a first round of sanctions against the Iranian morality police as well as 11 senior officials, including the Minister of Telecommunications. The same day, Tehran retaliated by adopting sanctions against several European elected representatives, journalists as well as EU organizations accused of having “incited violence” and “provoked riots, violence and terrorist acts” in Iran. Counter-sanctions themselves denounced by Brussels, which had castigated measures “motivated by political reasons”.
RT All Fr Trans
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sees some positives during recent struggles
There is a laundry list of negative things occurring on the court for the Timberwolves through 12 games, as the team has stumbled out of the gates to its current 5-7 record heading into Friday’s nationally-televised contest in Memphis.
There is panic in the streets, and it doesn’t appear unjust.
But the feeling inside Minnesota’s locker room continues to be one of more calm — something Timberwolves coach Chris Finch contributed to with his comments to reporters on Thursday.
Yes, Finch again reiterated that Minnesota’s effort hasn’t been consistent enough. The Wolves, he said, are having 6-to-8 minute lapses that are negatively altering the courses of games. But the coach is not painting a picture of all doom and gloom.
Asked what he’s grabbing onto during the recent struggles in which Minnesota has lost five of its last six contests, Finch had a couple of positives.
“One is our offensive growth. A couple weeks ago, the ball was super sticky,” he said. “Now we’re moving it.”
Maybe even too much. The extra passes are leading to high turnover volume, which generates easy transition opportunities for Minnesota’s opponent. But the Wolves still prefer seeing the increased ball movement. Finch said if Minnesota had an average number of turnovers in Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix — instead of the 19 it committed, which resulted in 32 points for the Suns — the team would have sported an offensive rating “equivalent to the best in the league.”
To his point, since Nov. 2, the Wolves are fifth in the league in assist percentage and sixth in true shooting percentage — general indicators of ball movement. But that’s been negated by the fourth-worst turnover percentage in the NBA over that same span.
Finch also thinks Minnesota is “narrowing down” what it wants to do defensively. The Wolves implemented a number of defensive concepts through the first 10-plus games. That has perhaps led to some confusion between players during games about what exactly Minnesota is running. But Finch said the Wolves now see what they can do well and what they can’t.
“Now we can pick from those things, try to establish an identity through that process,” Finch said. “We’re trying to simplify things now and get a little bit better at those things.”
Minnesota’s coaching staff seems to think these morsels of success are signs of positive progression. It could be part of the reason why Finch said he currently has no plans to alter his starting lineup.
“I’m not there yet,” he said.
Neither, apparently, is his team, which Finch said is maintaining a positive morale.
“This team still believes it can be a good team, we just haven’t earned the right to be a good team,” the coach said. “That’s not something that anyone just gives you. We’re discovering that process. Now we gotta go out there and earn it.”
Monique Coleman teases that the HSMTMTS cameo will be “nostalgic”
Monique Colman returns to East High.
The musical high school star, who played Taylor McKessie, the smart best friend of Vanessa Hudgens‘Gabriella Montez, teases her upcoming appearance in season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesand according to the actress, it’s exactly what Wildcat fans have been looking for.
“It will be as nostalgic as everyone expects it to be,” Coleman exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. “It won’t disappoint you.”
Coleman added that the role is “very, very meta,” as she’ll be playing a fictionalized version of herself that returns to the HSM universe for fiction High School Musical 4: Reunion.
“It’s really like a movie within a movie,” she explained. “It’s a show within a show, within a show. And so we play ourselves and our character. I play myself – an upgraded version of myself – and I come back as Taylor.”
Entertainment
Gophers forward Dawson Garcia was patient and efficient in his U debut
Gophers men’s basketball fans got their first glimpse of what Dawson Garcia can do in maroon and gold on Monday when he scored 23 points in the team’s 61-60 season-opening win over Western Michigan.
Head coach Ben Johnson has been seeing it in practice. “It wasn’t anything new,” Johnson said of Garcia. “That is a positive quality, especially from your guys you are going to rely on to do some things and give (them) offensive freedom.”
Garcia had the most points in a Gophers debut since Vincent Grier’s 23 points against Lipscomb in 2004. Garcia did it shooting 50 percent for the field (8 of 16), 60 percent from 3-point range (3 of 5) and 57 percent from the free-throw line (4 of 7).
Garcia did it within Minnesota’s offensive scheme, Johnson said. “I don’t think he forced the issue too much,” he said. “He was patient and let the game come to him. He scored and he didn’t take 20 shots to get there. He was pretty efficient.”
Honoring vets
Friday’s home game against St. Francis Brooklyn falls on Veterans’ Day, and Gophers players will wear shooting shirts featuring an image of the USS Minnesota Navy submarine.
Minnesota players did a Zoom meeting this week with service members on the vessel. “That was really fun and great picking their brain,” guard Taurus Samuels said. “And they asked us some questions, too, about hoops.”
Samuels’ mother, Maybelline Nicolas, was a member of the Air Force and served in Korea.
“It puts things in perspective because playing basketball or having a bad day of basketball, if that’s some of the worst things we have to encounter, then we are living a pretty good life,” said Samuels, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth.
Injury update
Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery on Oct. 28, remains out. He is listed as week-to-week.
“Jamison is progressing really well,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time with him. He’s coming along.”
Braeden Carrington (ankle) did a “little bit” in practice Wednesday. “We’ll see what he can do (Thursday),” said Johnson, adding the true freshman from Park Center might be able to make his college debut Friday.
Briefly
The Gophers are encouraging fans to plan accordingly and arrive early with four programs — men’s basketball, volleyball, men’s hockey and women’s swimming — each competing in close proximity on campus on Friday night. … Johnson is chalking up Minnesota’s poor free-throw shooting, 9 for 23 against Western Michigan on Monday, to nothing more than it being players’ first game and getting used to a game atmosphere. …. St. Francis Brooklyn is picked to finish fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. The Terriors beat Mount St. Mary College Merrimack 94-56 on Monday. A year ago, St. Francis Brooklyn lost 81-58 to Wisconsin.
