Class 4A volleyball semifinals: ‘Fun’ is name of the game as Lakeville North sweeps East Ridge

Volleyball coaches often are too locked in on consuming what’s transpiring in front of them during a match, particularly one of high magnitude, to express much in the way of emotion.

But Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter can’t help but crack frequent smiles right now, given the way her Panthers are playing at the most important time of the year.

“Oh, that’s so good to hear,” she said when informed of her obvious joy.

Why wouldn’t the coach be happy? Not only did Lakeville North sweep third-seeded East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in Thursday’s Class 4A semifinals at Xcel Energy Center, but it did so with the selfless approach with which the Panthers have performed all season.

“We have so much fun with this team. It’s a team of personality, it’s a team of players that love playing volleyball, and they really are giving to each other,” Richter said. “So when you see that and you see them stay locked in with what we’re asking them to do, we talk about you don’t have to be perfect ever, we don’t expect perfection.

“But as long as we rebound and just keep giving to each other, the match is going to feel better at the end, regardless of the outcome. So that’s just fun to be a part of.”

The Panthers will square off with top-seeded Wayzata in Saturday’s 7 p.m. state final in St. Paul after the Trojans dispatched Rogers in Thursday’s other semifinal match, also settled in straight sets.

Senior setter Ava Blascziek said she’s never experienced anything like what the Panthers have established.

“There’s just this natural chemistry that’s really been there all season,” Blascziek said. “I think we’re all so selfless and we’re constantly giving to each other, and it’s a really fun experience to be a part of.”

That selflessness was on full display in Lakeville North’s semifinal victory. The Panthers (29-4) had six players tally three-plus kills – led by 13 from Sydney Carlson and 12 from Emily Ramsay. Nine players recorded multiple digs. Everyone is stepping up to do whatever is required to help the team win.

Everything – from serving to passing to setting to hitting – was on point.

“I think it’s really just sticking to our game, focusing on our side of the court and sticking to our systems,” Carlson said.

Whatever it is, it’s working at an incredibly high level. The Panthers have been one of the state’s top teams all season, but they’ve found another gear of late. Lakeville North lost to Lakeville South and Northfield, but topped both in sections. The Panthers beat East Ridge twice during the campaign, but the second meeting was highly competitive.

Thursday was not.

“We talked before the game about needing to get into the fight, and kind of talking about what would happen if we didn’t. We kind of saw what happened,” East Ridge coach Steve Anderson said. “They were aggressive from the start with their service pressure, they mixed it up a lot, hit great shots, kept us off balance. Yeah, the better team won today.”

That’s not to take anything away from what the Raptors (24-8) achieved this season. A year after finishing as the state runner-up, East Ridge was right back in the final four despite graduating a number of high-profile contributors.

Anderson noted how the success of the Gophers’ volleyball program just built on itself once Minnesota started to roll. He’s seeing some of that with the Woodbury school, given the rise of youth numbers and general excitement about the sport.

“So that culture is starting to build. It’s fun to see, but these girls did it,” he said. “They were the ones that started that, and hopefully it continues, and we’re excited about the future, too.”

East Ridge junior middle blocker Alexa Dietz is equally as enthused about what’s to come with the program. Thursday’s loss only added fuel to the Raptors’ fire.

“It just makes us look at what we need to do next year and want to work even harder,” she said, “and become even better as a team and as an individual.”