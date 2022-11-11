News
Class 6A state football quarterfinal: Rosemount’s defense delivers again in 27-0 shutout of Centennial
Rosemount’s offense took to the field for the first time on Thursday night already armed with more points than the Irish would need against upset-minded Centennial.
The Irish, one of just two remaining undefeated teams in Class 6A, got a special teams touchdown and yet another sterling defensive effort en route to a 27-0 victory over the Cougars in a Class 6A state quarterfinal Thursday night at Stillwater High School.
The win moves Rosemount to a semifinal contest next week against Eden Prairie at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be the second time the two longtime former Lake Conference rivals square off this season; the Irish downed the Eagles 14-7 in a Week 4 matchup at Rosemount.
“This is big for us,” said Irish quarterback Landon Danner. “All season, every practice, every game, (we’ve been focused on it). We’ve never played at ‘The Bank,’ so this is a big one.”
Rosemount’s maiden appearance at the Vikings stadium was almost a lock from the very beginning.
Rosemount, which boasts the stingiest defense in the state, forced an immediate three-and-out to start the game. Senior Lucas Klinkner blocked the ensuing punt and scooped it up himself, racing 21 yards for the score just 93 seconds into the game.
That’s all the Irish would need.
Thanks to a long punt return that set Rosemount up in Centennial territory in the second period, the Irish drove 49 yards and capped a scoring drive with a 2-yard run by Jake Schimmel. Despite running just 10 plays in the first half, including one kneel-down, the Irish led 14-0 at the break.
Centennial, which ran 17 plays in the first quarter alone, had success moving the ball between the 20s but three times saw drives stall near the Rosemount red zone, twice turning the ball over on downs at the Irish 21-yard line and another at the 23.
After forcing the Irish into a pivotal fourth and 3 at the Cougar 25-yard line deep in the third quarter, Centennial had one final chance to capture momentum with a big defensive stop.
But it was Danner who rose to the moment, executing a brilliant play-action fake, rolling to his right and throwing his first — and only — pass of the night to defensive lineman-turned-tight end Hayden Bills. The big man hauled it in near the 10 and rumbled the rest of the way, extending the Rosemount lead to 20-0 and all but sealing the Cougars’ fate.
“Their guys were coming up and giving run support because we ran the whole time. So we just said, ‘All right, let’s take a shot now,’” said Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann. “(Danner) did a great job of giving (Bills) a ball he could handle. That was a big score for us.”
Danner ran one in from 43 yards out in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
It was a disappointing ending to a Cinderella run for Centennial, which expected the 2022 season to be a rebuilding one.
“To the credit of our seniors, they played awful hard and worked awful hard all year for this,” Centennial coach Mike Diggins said. “We’re very proud of our team and I’m proud of our kids.”
The Cougars should return seven starters on both offense and defense next season.
“We got beat by a better team tonight,” Diggins said. “But believe me, our kids will be back in the weight room and we’ll get it going again.”
News
Republicans lost because they tried to turn America into a theocracy
Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans didn’t have a midterm red wave in 2022 due to voter anger at the conservative majority of the Supreme Court ruling eliminating the nation’s right to abortion.
Moore said, “When you say fight inflation, there’s a false equivalence there. People who are upset, and rightly so, about the price of gas, the price of milk, everything else, that it somehow amounted to taking away a woman’s human rights.
He continued: “For anyone who cares about women and that they remain second class citizens in court, they are not equal. So yeah, nobody likes inflation…but what I really don’t like to say to any sex is that the feds will decide what you do with your reproductive organs. That doesn’t sit well with the vast majority of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, whatever. ”
Moore added: “The day, June 24, when the conservative majority – the conservative Catholic court decided to issue a religious edict that the American public must follow the rules of the bishops of the Catholic church – in other countries , we have a name for that when the main religious leaders.
Melber said, “Theocracy.
Moore said, “Yes, you have to follow the rules of a religion if you’re in a democracy. Sorry, it doesn’t calculate. I knew that night when I went to bed on the night of the Supreme Court, June 24, I just – boy, I just relaxed. I thought, well, oh my god, here comes the red wave. You told the majority sex – not a little clique or not a little section of society – you told the majority sex that we’re going to have an apartheid situation here, where the majority is going to be told by the minority how you are live your life.
News
Pakistan PM Big Statement For Indian Cricket Team After Losing Semi-Final Against England — jkbreakingnews.net
Pakistan PM Big Statement For Indian Cricket Team After Losing Semi-Final Against England – jkbreakingnews.net
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took a cheeky dig at India men’s cricket team after they suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.
England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.
This was only the second time India lost in a T20 World Cup game by 10 wickets, and the only ever team to register this unwanted record. Notably, Pakistan had also registered a similar win last year in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai when the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a 152-run stand to beat India by 10 wickets.Pakistan PM reminded India fans of that heartbreaking defeat in his tweet where he mentioned that the final was down to the two teams England and Pakistan, who had defeated India by 10 wickets.
Also Read : Watch Video : Rohit Sharma Crying After Losing Semi-Final Against England — jkbreakingnews.net
“So, this Sunday, it’s, 152/0 vs 170/0,” Sharif said in a tweet after India’s loss to England in the semifinal.Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also criticised Team India post their defeat to England.”India did not deserve to meet us in the MCG or be allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.”It is no big deal to reach the semifinals.
Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame,” he added.Akhtar targeted India’s bowling as the key area of concern — selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad, exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal — who the pacer believes could’ve been of use in the semifinal.”All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he’s a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to be in the squad. I can’t tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don’t think India has depth in spin bowling. Chahal could’ve played well. He wasn’t included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?,” he said.”On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn’t have an express pacer. They don’t have a cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they’d only do well if assisted by them,” he added.
The post Pakistan PM Big Statement For Indian Cricket Team After Losing Semi-Final Against England — jkbreakingnews.net appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
State high school football: Simley marches past Chisago Lakes in 4A quarterfinal
A year ago, senior Gavin Nelson and his Simley teammates advanced to the Class 4A state tournament, only to fall in disappointing fashion in the quarterfinals.
This time around, the Spartans made sure early on that wouldn’t happen again.
Nelson rushed for three first-half touchdowns and finished with 216 yards in all as Simley rolled past Chisago Lakes 46-14 in a Class 4A state quarterfinal Thursday night at Forest Lake High School.
“I feel like the last two weeks, we’ve started a little slow,” said Nelson, whose team fell 40-0 to eventual state champion Hutchinson in the quarterfinals last season. “So tonight, we came out with the mentality that we had to start this game hot.”
The Spartans did just that, scoring on their first six possessions. They also took advantage of five Wildcats turnovers, all of which either set up touchdowns or in the case of a 45-yard fumble return for a score by senior David Gogins late in the first half resulted in a touchdown directly.
“We wanted to come out here and make a statement,” said Gogins, who finished with two fumble recoveries and an interception. “The first two quarters are the most important quarters of the game, and getting up by as much as we did was really big.”
Simley (10-1) advances to meet Rocori in the semifinals at 4 p.m. next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rocori beat North Branch 22-12 in their quarterfinal Thursday night in Blaine.
The surprising Wildcats, who entered the postseason 2-6 before rattling off three straight wins in the Section 4 playoffs, finish 5-7 overall.
“We had some bumps along the way,” Chisago Lakes coach Bill Weiss said. “But this was a resilient group. This was a tough group. Every Monday, they came back and were ready for more.”
A 4-yard touchdown run by Nelson on the game’s opening possession put the Spartans on top 7-0. Then, after Chisago Lakes advanced into Simley territory on its first drive, an interception by Gogins ended that threat and set Nelson up for his second touchdown, an 8-yard run that expanded the Simley lead to 14-0.
The Wildcats continued to move the ball on their next possession but fumbled it away at the Spartans’ 4 early in the second quarter. Simley promptly marched down the field to score on a 6-yard run by senior Tay’vion McCoy that made the score 21-0.
“We kind of had blinders on,” Spartans coach Chris Mensen said. “We wanted to make sure that we handled our business.”
Business continued to pick up when Nelson scored on a 33-yard run, then Gogins added his fumble return for a touchdown with 30.8 seconds before halftime.
Chisago Lakes got the ball back, ran the same play and fumbled again. This time, Gogins returned it to the Wildcats’ 10 to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Caden Renslow with 5.8 seconds left on the clock.
That put the Spartans in front 40-0 at halftime.
“The turnovers hurt us,” Weiss said. “But there was a size differential that was tough to overcome. They have some big guys. Unfortunately, we didn’t have an answer for that.”
Another Chisago Lakes fumble set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Renslow early in the third quarter.
The Wildcats finally got on the board when senior Maddox Olson scored on a 17-yard run later in the quarter. Junior Gavin Lewis added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. By then, the outcome had long been decided, and Simley was headed to the semifinals.
“This team has no ceiling,” Nelson said. “That’s the best way to put it. We come to work every week. We all push each other to work so hard. We showed that on the field tonight.”
News
UK sanctions have frozen more than $21 billion in Russian assets
The UK said its sanctions on Russia had frozen nearly £18.4bn in assets, equivalent to around $21.5bn, as the country considered bolstering the law application.
The figure, published in an annual report by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation on Thursday, dwarfs all other sanctions imposed by the UK combined. British authorities have touted the amount, effective as of October 20, as evidence of the country’s determination to counter Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
“We will continue to tighten our sanctions to exert maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine prevails,” said Minister of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
The UK has joined the US and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine earlier this year. British sanctions have affected more than 1,200 people, more than 120 entities and 19 Russian banks, the British government announced on Thursday.
The OFSI said it has received 236 reports of sanctions violations since the invasion and intends to take “reasonable and appropriate” action in each case of violation.
US agencies have generally been more aggressive than their international counterparts in enforcing economic sanctions. But OFSI gained new powers this year and can now take action against sanctions violators even if it can’t prove they knew about wrongdoing, reducing the agency’s burden to carry things.
The agency – which expects its staff to double to more than 100 full-time staff this year – said it expects Russia sanctions enforcement to dominate its work in the coming months. The $21 billion in assets frozen by UK sanctions against Russia is about $7 billion more than all other UK sanctions regimes combined, the government has said.
The OFSI and its US counterpart, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, have stepped up cooperation as sanctions targeting Russia have mounted, revealing plans last month to work together more closely.
According to US Treasury Department figures in June, sanctions imposed by the US, UK and other allies had blocked more than $30 billion in Russian assets in total. A Treasury official did not respond to a request for an updated number.
Write to Richard Vanderford at [email protected]
News
Men’s hockey: Penn State plays giant-slayer again, beating No. 1 Gophers 4-2 at Mariucci
Make no mistake: Knocking off the top-ranked team in the nation is a big accomplishment for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Even if they have done it twice in the past week.
On Thursday the Lions played their opportunistic offensive style to build a lead, then got enough defense and goaltending to hold onto it, knocking off the top-ranked Gophers 4-2 in the opener of their two-game set at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Last Friday, the Lions beat Michigan, then the top-ranked team in the country, 3-0 in State College, Pa.
“In this league, you’re going to get that opportunity plenty of times,” said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky. “In this league you’re going to face that a lot.”
The Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten) got goals from Bryce Brodzinski and Aaron Huglen, along with 24 saves from goalie Justen Close, but saw their three-game win streak snapped.
“It was a tale of two games. You get off to a slow start, we were a little frustrated, we found it in the second period, and then unfortunately we handed them two goals,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “You can’t do that. They’re playing awful well.”
Connor MacEachern had a pair of goals for the Lions (10-1-0, 4-1-0) who got 24 saves from goalie Liam Souliere.
“It was nice for the coaching staff to see that we tried to play to our identity,” Gadowsky said. “Minnesota, give them a ton of credit. They came back and pushed really hard in the second, and we needed some absolutely massive saves to keep the game close, and then we were fortunate at the end.”
The Lions used their chaotic offensive style to perfection in the opening period, dominating the shots on goal and scoring first on a 2-on-1 rush fueled by a Gophers turnover. But in the middle stanza, the Gophers turned the tables, notching 10 of the second period’s first 11 shots on goal and tying the score when Brodzinski converted after a pretty pass from Logan Cooley.
On their first power play of the game, late in the second, Brodzinski nearly gave his team the lead, beating the Lions’ goalie but not the goalpost on a shot from the top of the crease. Instead, the Gophers fell victim to the cruel fates of hockey.
Lions forward Christian Sarlo, coming out of the penalty box, got in alone on Close and beat the goalie with a low shot in the final seconds of the period, putting Penn State up 2-1 heading into the third.
When MacEachern scored on the Lions’ initial shot of the third to open up a 3-1 lead, it looked dire. But the Gophers didn’t go quietly, as Aaron Huglen’s first goal of the season made it a one-score game again. Gadowsky challenged for offside on the play, but the goal stood.
North Dakota transfer Ashton Calder sealed it with an empty-net goal with 18.5 to play.
“Play your game,” legendary Gophers coach Herb Brooks repeated, again and again, to his American team in the final 10 minutes of the Miracle on Ice game in 1980. On Wednesday the modern version of the Gophers preached the need to play their style of hockey right from the start versus a Nittany Lions team known for a shoot-first style that can be deadly for opponents.
It didn’t happen, and instead the Lions did what they wanted to do in the opening 20 minutes, emerging with a lead and sending a message that winning nine of their first 10 games was not a fluke.
“You can’t play them for 35 to 38 minutes. That’s all we played tonight,” Motzko said, the disappointment dripping from every word. “We did not play well those other minutes.”
Still, after that first period, the middle stanza was all Gophers, save for the heroics of Souliere and some lousy luck in the final seconds when Penn State took a 2-1 lead. After their second conference loss of the season, the Gophers were not ready to blame the hands of fate.
“We did the opposite of our strengths. We were trying to play cute, we were trying to play slow, we weren’t physical enough. We just weren’t ready to go tonight,” Gophers captain Brock Faber said. “It’s tough. It was one of those nights where we just didn’t have it. They wanted it more tonight, plain and simple. From the opening puck drop to the final horn it was their game all the way.”
Briefly: U of M officials are urging fans attending Friday night’s 7 p.m. game to arrive early as there are men’s basketball, volleyball and swimming events, in addition to men’s hockey, all at roughly the same time, and a potential parking crunch is expected.
News
Australian researchers test temporary sperm blocker in ‘game changer’ for male contraception | Health
The sperm-blocking hydrogel could be a game-changer for contraception if a first global trial in a Melbourne hospital is successful, researchers say.
The 25 men taking part in the study will have a hydrogel injected into the vas deferens – the tubes that carry sperm – to prevent sperm from exiting the testicles.
It is believed that the effect of the hydrogel would last around two years and then it could be re-injected, providing an alternative to a standard vasectomy, which is intended to be permanent.
Researchers from Epworth Freemasons in Melbourne have so far performed the daytime procedure on four men.
Participants will be followed for three years, providing samples and undergoing regular health checks.
Epworth Freemasons lead researcher and urologist Nathan Lawrentschuk said the study would examine whether the hydrogel offered a non-permanent alternative to male contraception.
“If successful, it could be a game-changer, ensuring contraception is a shared responsibility between couples,” Professor Lawrentschuk said.
Currently, vasectomy and condoms are the only form of male contraception widely available in Australia.
Monash University scientists are working on the development of a hormone-free male birth control pill.
In addition to the pill and other temporary measures, women can access several forms of long-acting contraception.
They include an intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus; a contraceptive implant, which is a small plastic rod inserted into the arm; and regular hormone injections.
