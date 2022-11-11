News
Column: 6 players not named Aaron Judge who could fit the needs — and budgets — of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox
One of the great observations of the Chicago baseball scene appeared several decades ago in a column by my former Chicago Tribune colleague Steve Daley.
“Baseball has no offseason in Chicago,” Daley wrote. “Interest only starts to wane when the teams start to play their games.”
That was long before the Cubs and White Sox ended their respective championship droughts, when both teams spent the winter months bragging about all their moves, only to watch those big signings blow up in their faces the following season.
That still happens, of course, but the price of free agency has increased dramatically, so spectacular free-agent flops can handcuff a team for years. Adam Dunn, Kosuke Fukudome and Jason Heyward are a few of the big-name signings who came to town with great expectations but failed to deliver over the course of their deals.
Now Cubs President Jed Hoyer and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn are back on the lookout for much-needed help in what figures to be a crucial offseason for the two executives.
Hoyer has vowed to spend “intelligently” to bring the Cubs back to relevancy, while Hahn has said he’s more likely to go the trade route after the highest payroll in Sox history netted a .500 season.
No one expects either team to vie for Aaron Judge, but there are several free agents the Cubs can sign without mortgaging the future and many stopgap options in free agency or on the trade market for Hahn to persue with his limited budget.
Here are six players not named Aaron Judge who could help keep interest from waning when the Cubs and Sox begin play in 2023.
1. Justin Verlander
The 39-year-old Houston Astros ace who soon will be awarded his third Cy Young Award was on the Cubs’ radar in August 2017 when they decided to pass on a deal with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander reportedly wanted to be dealt to the Cubs instead of the Astros. Hoyer later told WSCR-AM 670: “There’s ones that you beat yourself up over because you think: ‘What could we have seen differently? Could we have predicted this? Obviously we didn’t. (Verlander’s) late-career resurgence has been amazing.” With a 1.75 ERA, an 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, Verlander remains dominant despite his advancing age. He opted out of the final year of his contract, which would’ve paid him $25 million, and likely would command somewhere in the neighborhood of Max Scherzer’s $43 million annual salary from his three-year, $130 million deal last year with the New York Mets. Would two years at around $80 million to $90 million be “intelligent” for Hoyer? A rotation led by Verlander, Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks would make the Cubs the envy of the many teams.
2. Pablo López
The Sox eventually are going to need to upgrade the rotation with Lucas Giolito hitting free agency after 2023, and the 26-year-old Miami Marlins starter reportedly is available. López has two years of arbitration remaining before free agency after 2024 and is durable with 180 innings and 32 starts, finishing with a 3.75 ERA. Many Sox fans would like to see Johnny Cueto return, but the veteran likely will seek a multiyear deal after an admirable 2022 performance, and it’s risky to think he can deliver those kind of numbers again.
3. Dansby Swanson
If the Cubs are really serious about spending, that means they’ll try to sign one of the premier free-agent shortstops, moving Nico Hoerner to second base. Swanson would be the best bet since he will be more affordable than Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts and seems like a perfect fit for what manager David Ross likes in a player. His 6.8 WAR last season was second only to Francisco Lindor among major-league shortstops, and he’s also the best defensively of the group. Swanson’s personality would make him the toast of Wrigley Field.
4. Michael Brantley
With Oscar Colás likely to get a shot at the right-field job, Andrew Vaughn moving to first and Eloy Jiménez as the regular designated hitter, a left-handed hitting left fielder will be a priority for the Sox. Free agent Brandon Nimmo is out of their price range, but Brantley, who turns 36 in May and was limited to 64 games after having shoulder surgery in June, could be available on a short-term deal. Brantley has a career .311 average against right-handed pitching, along with an .841 OPS. He’s a proven hitter with a .300 career average in 61 games at Sox Park and worth a flier for what he would bring to the lineup.
5. DJ LeMahieu
Bringing back a former Cub to play first base is a move most fans would endorse, though they’re probably thinking about another Yankees player, Anthony Rizzo. LeMahieu, 34, has four years and $60 million remaining on his deal, and unlike José Abreu, another Cubs target, can play first, second or third. With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost. Theo Epstein dealt LeMahieu to the Colorado Rockies in 2011 in the ill-fated Ian Stewart trade, perhaps his worst as Cubs president.
6. Whit Merrifield
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is well-acquainted with Merrifield, who was dealt from the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays last summer. The second baseman and leadoff hitter is signed through 2023 with an $18 million mutual option for 2024. He’ll be 34 next year, so if the Sox acquired him it likely would be for a one-season rental, as he’s not worth $18 million. Danny Mendick is their best current option at second, and he’s returning from a torn ACL in his right knee from a collision in June and might not be ready. A steady veteran bat who also plays the outfield, Merrifield could be a version of Leury Garcia with a better chance of getting on base.
Brittney Griner is heading to a truly awful place
“I quickly realized that I didn’t know my country,” she told me.
Today, the advocacy group provides a wide range of assistance to those incarcerated in Russia, ranging from humanitarian aid during their sentence to training public defenders. Romanova moved to Germany in 2017 after Russian authorities accused her of embezzlement and raided the nonprofit’s offices. Later, a court found her innocent, but she decided to stay in Germany and run the advocacy group from there. She said she still receives dozens of audio messages from incarcerated people every day.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years; I have a lot of stories,” Romanova said.
Russia’s penal colonies, successors to the infamous brutal Gulags that claimed the lives of an estimated 1.6 million people under the rule of Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin, are far harsher than most American prisons. They are usually located far from towns, isolating prisoners in remote locations. For some families, it’s expensive to travel across the country to visit, and while most settlements are accessible by bus or car, some require you to walk the last mile through a restricted area.
Extremely long and arduous working days, brutal physical and sexual violence, meager rations and other human rights violations are commonplace in the system. For women, Romanova says, it’s even worse – “Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of conduct. »
I spoke with Romanova on Zoom about what Griner’s experience in a Russian penal colony might be like. She painted a dark picture.
“I don’t think anyone would protect her,” she told me. “Americans won’t believe me, but human rights don’t exist in the Russian colonies — no right to health, dignity or life. Nothing, forget it.”
This conversation took place earlier this month, before news of Griner’s transfer to a penal colony broke. It has been translated from Russian and edited for brevity and clarity.
Anastasia Carrier: Let’s leave aside a fundamental question: what is the difference between a prison and a penal colony?
Olga Romanov: I think what you want to know is the difference between the detention center and a penal colony.
To be honest, I think it would be easier for Brittney in a colony. Life in a remand center is life in a cell with 40 to 42 people on bunk beds. Forty women in a room, can you imagine? They have limited walks and limited rights to receive care packages. It’s impossible to survive on the kind of food they give them there.
Now Griner is about to be transferred to the colonies. We won’t be able to know anything about her at this stage. Each step of this process is classified, and we will not be able to follow it. We also wouldn’t know how long she travels – it could be two days, or it could be two months.
Then she would go to the General Security colony – there are only General Security colonies for women, while men get both General Security and High Security colonies. It would be far from the big cities, not pretty and not comfortable. But at least it wouldn’t be a confined space, and she would have access to fresh air.
Colonies put limits on everything – women wear uniforms, they are required to work, they are required to always greet the staff. In our work, we believe that colonies of women are more dangerous than those of men.
Carrier: Interesting, why do you think female colonies are more dangerous?
Romanova: You see, in the man colonies, even with all their organized crime cruelty, they have unspoken rules of behavior and an unofficial group of eminences called the blat komitet who controls the behavior. When the colony authorities need to keep the peace, they go to the blat komitet and make a deal. Women’s colonies don’t have that. Everyone is there for themselves. Everything is permitted — you can betray, you can abuse. There are no rules of behavior.
In male colonies, males often pair up in non-sexual ways, so it would be easier to receive care packages and survive. In women’s colonies there are also these couples, but they are often sexual in nature and often associated with violence. Domination is common in female colonies. Dominant – that is, sexually abusive – women assume leadership roles in women’s colonies. They get supervisory roles in colony making company, and they often collaborate with the camp authorities.
Women’s colony authorities, who want to ensure submission, also get creative – tell a woman that you won’t give her sanitary napkins and that she might cooperate and report other women. Everyone knows that any of them can be a mole, and everyone prefers to be left alone.
Carrier: What kind of stories do you hear from women’s colonies? Is there a way to predict what Griner weather would look like in the Colonies?
Romanova: There’s this American we worked with, Sarah Krivanek. She is in the Skopino colony in Ryazan Oblast. We’ve been helping him for a while now. (Krivanek was released earlier this month and is currently in a holding cell awaiting her deportation hearing on November 11. She was sentenced to one year and three months in a penal colony for an incident of domestic violence in Moscow and she claims that the accusations were unjustified.) She has problems receiving medical assistance because she does not have a medical insurance certificate issued by the Russian government. And she can’t pay for the services because she can’t receive money transfers from the USA
Here is a message from one of my collaborators on this subject: “It is difficult to explain certain things to Americans. First, why are they using coal to heat the barracks when there are more modern ways of doing it? Because there is no other source of energy. “Or why do they consider cigarettes as currency?” Cigarettes are currency, and a US dollar is not. We always sent our curators cigarettes in care packages.
Getting out isn’t easy either. There are two husbands, my ex-husband obtained permission to retrieve Sarah’s credit cards and passport, which were still in custody in Moscow. He will meet Sarah at the airport before her flight and return it to her.
Orioles’ Tyler Wells focuses on consistency and endurance to take next step as starting pitcher
Tyler Wells can imagine that the conversations got old for Jordan Lyles. They started different ways but often concluded in much the same fashion, with the veteran right-hander telling his Orioles pupil an absolute truth in baseball.
No matter how much a pitcher might wish it wasn’t the case, there’s no getting around the fact that he won’t have his best stuff — command, velocity, mound presence — each and every start. And they must learn to be OK with that.
“To me, that’s really frustrating,” Wells said. “Because I want my best stuff. I want to be consistent at my best.”
That word — consistent — cropped up time and again throughout a late-season conversation with Wells, the 28-year-old right-hander who made his return to the starting rotation after several seasons interrupted by injuries. He made his major league debut last season in the bullpen, entered 2022 unsure of whether Baltimore envisioned him as a starter or reliever and then completed 103 2/3 innings with a 4.25 ERA.
When Wells looks at Lyles, he sees in some ways what he aspires to become. Lyles pitched 179 innings this year for the Orioles. Even on his off days, Wells would watch Lyles gut through six innings — and he was inspired.
“It’s something to push myself toward,” Wells said. “I want to be able to go deeper into games and be able to handle that kind of workload. It makes me really excited in that aspect to continue to push myself and know there’s so much more to chase. I feel like I showed glimpses of what I’m capable of as a starter this year, and now I want to make it a consistent thing. That’s where my offseason is leading: How can I consistently be the best version of a starting pitcher that I can be?”
If there’s a single game Wells wants to emulate over the course of a season, it’s his performance against the Minnesota Twins on July 3, when he allowed three hits and one run with a season-high seven strikeouts across six innings. In June and July, there was a stretch of five starts in which Wells worked at least five innings and allowed a combined six runs.
Those spurts are what Wells hopes to elongate over a season. But to do so, he feels his biggest offseason priority is to increase his durability and endurance. His season was cut short with right shoulder inflammation, and he missed time in August due to an oblique strain.
That, plus the innings limit Wells faced due to his 2019 Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, were hindrances for building endurance. He also didn’t know at the beginning of last offseason whether he should prepare as a starter or reliever, which influenced his workouts.
“I plan on pushing my body to a different level this offseason,” Wells said, including additional weightlifting and running. “I’m not going to try to run a marathon, but I certainly want to try to get to a point where I don’t have any issues come September.”
Or beyond. Baltimore could add to its pitching corps this offseason, bolstering a rotation that includes the high-potential young arms of Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer. Prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez will compete for a place, and there’s potentially an extra spot with the Orioles declining Lyles’ $11 million option on Wednesday. Left-hander John Means is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Wells has seemingly cemented his place in the rotation, however, even though his ERA+ finished at 94 (100 is average for a pitcher, and the higher the rating, the better). The 2.43 walks per nine innings Wells allowed were the fewest of any Orioles starter with at least 80 innings.
That’s all promising for a pitcher who doesn’t want to “reinvent the wheel” this offseason when it comes to his pitch mix. Wells is satisfied with how his four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup played when at their best. What he’s not as satisfied with is how they weren’t always at their best.
That’s pitching, though, as Lyles consistently reminds Wells. In one start, Wells felt he had “zero control” of his pitches, but when he looked up at the scoreboard following four innings, he realized he hadn’t allowed a hit yet.
“I’m like, ‘Huh, weird how that works,’” Wells said.
In those conversations with Lyles, Wells has begun to grasp the concept of gutting out a start. And it’s where Wells hopes to make the biggest leap this offseason, finding a consistency that will propel him from glimpses of dominance to something more.
Asian country’s justice minister resigns over death penalty mistake – Reuters
Japan’s Yasuhiro Hanashi quit after complaining his job was ‘boring’
Japan’s Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi resigned on Friday following controversial remarks on capital punishment. Earlier, the official described his job, which includes signing work orders, as “tedious,” while complaining that it offers little in terms of gaining political capital.
Speaking to reporters, Hanashi announced that he had delivered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The day before, he had apologized for his remarks on the death penalty and had reconsidered his remarks.
“I said that the post of Minister of Justice was modest”, Hanashi told parliament. He explained that he viewed the work he was doing as “Extremely important,” and swore he would “to fulfill the responsibilities of my position while being careful of what I say and what I do.
Hanashi, who had just taken office in August, resigned after saying this week that the post of justice minister was a “discreet” position, and it becomes “a front-page story in daytime news programs only when stamping execution documents” in the morning.
He also said that “Being justice minister won’t help raise a lot of money or get a lot of votes.”
His remarks sparked massive outrage. “It’s unbelievable that someone with such low regard for human life and only interested in money and votes is the Minister of Justice,” he added. Kenta Izumi, the leader of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, said Thursday.
Japan is one of the few developed countries in the world that has not abolished the death penalty. Executions are carried out by hanging and are usually applied for murder cases.
Convicts often wait years for the sentence to be carried out. They are usually given notice of the execution in the morning, just hours before being escorted to the gallows.
Despite international outcry, public support for the death penalty remains high in Japan, with 80.8% supporting it, according to a government poll conducted in November 2019.
NFL Week 10 Bettors Guide: Dameon Pierce, Texans can keep this close vs. Giants
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
TEXANS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 6 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The temptation is to jump on the Giants’ bandwagon against one of the NFL’s worst teams, especially since they have a huge advantage pitting Saquon Barkley against a bottom-ranked run defense that is allowing 5.5 ypc and 180.6 ypg. But not so fast. The Giants are only 1-1 ATS as favorites this year and both of those spreads were three points. Their only win by more than six points came against the Bears, 20-12. The Texans have actually been profitable against the number with a 4-3-1 ATS record in all games and a 2-1-1 ATS record on the road. The Giants have had issues against the run as well and Texans rookie Dameon Pierce can eat up yards. Giants should win but we don’t feel comfortable spotting close to a TD.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the over.
JAGUARS at CHIEFS
1 p.m., Chiefs by 9 ½, 50 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Chiefs are coming off a string of big games with the rival Chargers on deck, making the Jaguars an easy team to overlook this week. The Jags may not have Derrick Henry but their running game can keep them in this one. They are also big and physical up front on defense, also similar to the Titans and they’ll make Patrick Mahomes work for everything he gets. Last week’s comeback win over the Raiders bucked their trend of finding ways to lose. But they don’t have to win here. They just have to stay in the game. They’ve done that all year.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
BROWNS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 3 ½, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The over is screaming with both teams allowing 24.9 points per game. The Browns look over-matched against Miami’s passing game while the Dolphins will struggle to stop the Browns’ running attack. As for the line, Cleveland, which was so snake-bitten early, may have turned a corner against the Bengals in their last game and will have extra time to prepare. There’s also a little too much enthusiasm for Tua Tagovailoa and a team that barely got past the Lions and the Bears in their last two games. The Browns can control TOP and in what shapes up as a one-score game, we’ll grab the hook.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the over.
SAINTS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Saints by 2 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Mike Tomlin should have the Steelers very well prepared coming out of their bye against the underwhelming, beat-up Saints. Pittsburgh struggled through the league’s toughest schedule over the first half of the season and the Saints constitute a relative breather. T.J. Watt returns this week along with safety Damontae Kazee as CB William Jackson III makes his Steelers debut. Tomlin should be able to lean on that defense against the mistake-prone and very familiar foe Andy Dalton. Kenny Pickett should be better with the extra week to prepare.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
COWBOYS at PACKERS
4:25 p.m., Cowboys by 5, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Nine weeks is more than enough for the jury to reach a verdict on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Lacking a deep threat, the offense is totally out of synch and not likely to find its footing against a very good Dallas defense, especially if Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs can’t go. Green Bay’s defense would have been a complementary component to a solid attack but it’s been exposed as a mediocre unit, especially against the run. The Boys should control the line of scrimmage and if the Green Bay secondary continues to experience coverage breakdowns, Dak Prescott will have a field day.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
CHARGERS at NINERS
8:20 p.m., 49ers by 7, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s strength against weakness as the well-rested Niners, reinforced by the addition of Christian McCaffrey and the return of Deebo Samuel, take aim at a rubbery Chargers run defense that just lost impressive DT Austin Johnson. The Chargers would love to turn this into a shootout with Justin Herbert outdueling Jimmy G but that will be made more difficult without Mike Williams and quite possibly Keenan Allen. The Bolts turned to Austin Ekeler to get things done against the Falcons but the swarming 49er defense can contain him. The Chargers have had a habit of falling behind by double digits. They cannot do that here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: 49ers and the under.
CARDINALS at RAMS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 3, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s essentially over for the loser, which makes this a big one, and the Rams are a lot more battle-tested. Kyler Murray was awful against the Rams in last year’s playoff meeting and while the Rams are nowhere near their Super Bowl form, their defense should be able to control this one, just as it did in the first meeting this season when Arizona had no answers for Aaron Donald. L.A.’s offensive woes continue but with the Cards allowing over 30 points in three straight weeks, this is a get-right game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the under.
COLTS at RAIDERS
4:05 p.m., Raiders by 6 ½, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Teams often play over their heads after a coaching change but we don’t know about this one. Jeff Saturday, a bizarre hire, inherits a mess that was nothing like the Colts’ teams he once starred for at center. He’s an absolute novice as a head coach as is the guy calling plays, assistant QB coach Parks Frazier. With Jonathan Taylor still out, Sam Ehlinger is going to have to step up big time against a good front and we just don’t see that happening. The Raiders should be better, especially with the talent they have on offense, and with the possession time they should enjoy, they can wear down the Indy D. It’s not often you’d bet on a 2-6 team giving this many points but this is an exception.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the under.
COMMANDERS at EAGLES
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Eagles by 10 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Double-digit spreads have been problematic for favorites (see last Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game). And as impressive as the Eagles have been in running the table SU, divisional games are usually hard-fought with few blowouts. The Commanders have been stepping up on defense and could add Chase Young to the pass rush mix this week. They pressured Kirk Cousins 11 times last week and sacked him three times while the Eagles were allowing four sacks to the Texans. Certainly, the Eagles rate the edge in several other departments (Washington has allowed the third-most TD passes in the NFL, for instance). But with a target on their backs, each week is going to get tougher for the Birds.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Commanders and the over.
LIONS at BEARS
1 p.m., Bears by 3, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Lions come off what will probably be their biggest win of the season against the Packers and that sets them up for a letdown against the surging Bears offense. Detroit has had problems stopping the run and has to deal with both Chicago’s power running game and the dual threat of a more confident Justin Fields. The Lions are just 1-6-1 SU in their last eight trips to Soldier Field.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
VIKINGS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 5 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Josh Allen injury casts a big shadow over the matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL and unfortunately, we won’t know that until game day. It’s simple. If he plays, take the Bills. If it’s Case Keenum, take the Vikings and the points because, even if the Bills win, they won’t cover. Minnesota may be 7-1 but it’s a precarious 7-1 and if Allen was healthy, it would be easy to pick Buffalo in a big bounceback spot. But the entire Bills offense revolves around their do-everything QB. They’ll have to change too much around if he misses the game.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Vikings and the under.
BEST OF THE REST
SEAHAWKS vs BUCS in MUNICH
9:30 a.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
BRONCOS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 3, 39
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Cowboys. Not even close.
LAST WEEK: 7-5-1 ATS, 6-6-1 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 62-72-2 ATS, 69-65-2 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 6-3
Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets Record Straight On Deepti Comparison
Don’t think for a minute that Zanab Jaffrey was inspired by Deepti Vempati‘s declaration at the altar.
In the season three finale of Love is blindfans saw Zanab turn down her fiancé cole barnet and accuse him of ruining his self-confidence. “You disrespected me. You insulted me. You criticized me,” she said at the altar. “And for what it’s worth, you single-handedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you had that kind of effect on me.”
It rang a bell for fans of the Netflix series, who saw Deepti mightily ‘choose’ and refuse Shake Chatterjee in season two, after also commenting on the bodies of the constants.
Still, some viewers called Zanab “nasty” trying to get her own Deepti moment in the third season. However, Zanab set the record straight on November 10, writing on Instagram that her wedding actually took place before Love is blind the second season aired in February, meaning she didn’t know what happened at Deepti and Shake’s wedding.
Election results and balance of power in Congress
It could still be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in Arizona and Nevada to determine who won the Senate and gubernatorial races in the two states. There are also still many key unscheduled congressional races in California and Colorado that will determine what the House will look like when the new Congress sits in January.
The unofficial results — and continued uncertainty over who will control Congress next year — have not deterred Republican apprehension over the election results, where an expected GOP surge never materialized. The findings raised new questions about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to the presidency and added a new layer to a potentially looming 2024 feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Here is what you should know as the count continues:
What’s taking so long to count ballots in key states? The main reason it’s taking so long is how each state handles ballots outside of those dropped off at polls on Election Day, including early votes and mail-in ballots.
In Arizona, for example, CNN estimates there are about 540,000 ballots to count. The majority of those, about 350,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state that includes Phoenix.
Of these ballots, approximately 290,000 were cast at polling centers on polling day. A senior official told CNN Thursday night that the county plans to begin releasing the first results of those outstanding ballots Friday night.
“We should start seeing them tomorrow, I believe — we’ll start seeing them coming,” said Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
These ballots must be processed before they can be counted, resulting in a delay in tabulation. The mail-in ballots cast were “a record” for the county, Gates said.
Nevada mail-in ballots are still arriving: In Nevada, state law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they are postmarked on Election Day, which means counties still receive mail-in ballots. vote to count.
As of Thursday night, CNN’s Decision Desk estimates that about 95,000 votes remain outstanding.
In Clark County, the largest in the state that includes Las Vegas, more than 50,000 ballots remain to be counted, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said Thursday.
Trump vs. DeSantis: The lackluster performance of several Trump-endorsed candidates in battleground states has cast further doubts on Trump’s potential 2024 campaign launch which is expected at an event scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DeSantis’ resounding re-election victory in Florida is fueling calls for him to capitalize on his momentum and challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.
After the end of the “red wave”, McCarthy faces a more difficult path: McCarthy is moving quickly to lock in the votes needed to claim the president’s gavel in the next Congress, as Republicans still appear to be closing in on a majority in the House even after Democrats had a better-than-expected night on Tuesday. CNN has not yet scheduled a Republican takeover of the chamber.
McCarthy spoke privately with his closest advisers and confidants in a phone call Wednesday morning. The California Republican has tapped a group of members to be part of his whipping team that will help him secure the votes to win the presidency in January, with GOP lawmakers on the call vowing to “work hard for the get elected”, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Cnn
