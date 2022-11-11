Delhi High Court orders social service as punishment after neighbors fight over car scratch

The Delhi High Court said the case showed a complete lack of tolerance and sensitivity towards neighbors

–>

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has expressed dismay after a man was beaten with a cricket bat by the parents of a boy who was slapped by him for scratching his car.

The court agreed to vacate a first information report (FIR) filed in the 2017 incident and ordered both parties to perform social service.

The complainant had first slapped a 13-year-old boy for scratching his car. In turn, his parents came out with a cricket bat and a wicket to hit the man, who suffered simple head injuries.

“This is not an acceptable situation,” Judge Jasmeet Singh said in an order dated Nov. 2, adding that both sides must do social good.

The court said it was a case that showed “a complete lack of tolerance and sensitivity towards neighbors on the part of both parties”.

Judge Singh said that since the two sides had settled their differences, there would be no point in pursuing the FIR, which was filed in 2017.

The court also pointed out that an indictment had already been filed and that a considerable amount of police and justice had been wasted.

Even though the parties settled the case, the conduct of the plaintiffs and the respondent was not acceptable, the court added, ordering the plaintiff to pay 10,000 rupees to the legal services committee of the Delhi High Court.

The court ordered the teenager’s guardian, a shop owner, to distribute a stationery kit to 100 needy students at a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The kit is to be a set of an approximately 200-page notebook, two pens, a pencil and an eraser, the court said, asking the investigating officer to identify the school so that the material can be handed over to the director and the process completed on time. four weeks.

The high court quashed the FIR registered against the boy’s parents in July 2017 at Burari police station.

Both parties argued that they reached a settlement of their own free will and without any undue influence, threat or pressure and that the Complainant had no objection to the FIR being rescinded.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)