Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR

Political support ranged from money to TV ads and emails. What made him unusual was where he came from and what he was supposed to do: During the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates they deemed more easy to beat in November.

The strategy appears to have paid off: In high-level races where Democratic candidates or groups successfully used the strategy in the primaries, every Republican they helped lost or trailed, two days after the polling day.

The tactic grabbed headlines and warned that Democrats were playing with fire — especially after polls showed some of the targeted races tightening this fall. After all, Democrats were spending resources on behalf of their rivals, including several Trump loyalists. And they did so at the expense of the moderates, dashing hopes for a less vocal rhetoric.

Of course, not all far-right candidates supported by Democratic groups have won their primaries, far from it. In September, a Washington Post analysis found that 7 of 13 Democratic-backed Republican candidates lost their primaries after spending more than $12 million on their behalf.

Here is a quick overview of the results:

CONGRESS

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) defeated Don Bolduc (R), whose lead candidate was helped by the Democratic-aligned Senate-majority PAC. The PAC targeted Bolduc’s rival, Chuck Morse, an establishment Republican who is the president of the state Senate.

In another New Hampshire race, Rep. Annie Kuster (D) defeated Republican Bob Burns, whose first race was aided by spending by a PAC called Democrats Serve.

In Michigan, Hillary Scholten (D) beat John Gibbs (R) to win the House seat currently held by Republican Representative Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump. Meijer lost his primary to Gibbs after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ran ads calling Gibbs “too conservative”.

GOVERNOR RACES

In PennsylvaniaJosh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano, months after Shapiro’s campaign spent $840,000 on television ads during the primary season to raise the profile of Mastriano, an election denier who “took a busload of people to Washington , DC on January 6, 2021, [and] was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol,” as NPR reported.

In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore easily beat Republican Dan Cox. In the primary, Cox was pitted against Kelly Schulz, the chosen heir of incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. Schulz complained after the Democratic Governors Association gave financial support to Cox.

In Illinoisincumbent Governor JB Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent tens of millions of dollars supporting the candidacy of Republican Darren Bailey – whom Pritzker easily defeated.

The Arizona the race is very tight, with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs leading Kari Lake, endorsed by Trump. During the primary season, the state’s Democratic Party sent an explosion of emails highlighting Lake’s GOP rival Karrin Taylor Robson’s past support of Democrats, thanking her for her donations.

