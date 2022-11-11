BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities said on Friday the lone attacker who killed a police officer and injured another in a stabbing attack was on a counterterrorism list of potential extremists.
News
Election results and balance of power in Congress
It could still be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in Arizona and Nevada to determine who won the Senate and gubernatorial races in the two states. There are also still many key unscheduled congressional races in California and Colorado that will determine what the House will look like when the new Congress sits in January.
The unofficial results — and continued uncertainty over who will control Congress next year — have not deterred Republican apprehension over the election results, where an expected GOP surge never materialized. The findings raised new questions about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to the presidency and added a new layer to a potentially looming 2024 feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Here is what you should know as the count continues:
What’s taking so long to count ballots in key states? The main reason it’s taking so long is how each state handles ballots outside of those dropped off at polls on Election Day, including early votes and mail-in ballots.
In Arizona, for example, CNN estimates there are about 540,000 ballots to count. The majority of those, about 350,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state that includes Phoenix.
Of these ballots, approximately 290,000 were cast at polling centers on polling day. A senior official told CNN Thursday night that the county plans to begin releasing the first results of those outstanding ballots Friday night.
“We should start seeing them tomorrow, I believe — we’ll start seeing them coming,” said Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
These ballots must be processed before they can be counted, resulting in a delay in tabulation. The mail-in ballots cast were “a record” for the county, Gates said.
Nevada mail-in ballots are still arriving: In Nevada, state law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they are postmarked on Election Day, which means counties still receive mail-in ballots. vote to count.
As of Thursday night, CNN’s Decision Desk estimates that about 95,000 votes remain outstanding.
In Clark County, the largest in the state that includes Las Vegas, more than 50,000 ballots remain to be counted, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said Thursday.
Trump vs. DeSantis: The lackluster performance of several Trump-endorsed candidates in battleground states has cast further doubts on Trump’s potential 2024 campaign launch which is expected at an event scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DeSantis’ resounding re-election victory in Florida is fueling calls for him to capitalize on his momentum and challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.
After the end of the “red wave”, McCarthy faces a more difficult path: McCarthy is moving quickly to lock in the votes needed to claim the president’s gavel in the next Congress, as Republicans still appear to be closing in on a majority in the House even after Democrats had a better-than-expected night on Tuesday. CNN has not yet scheduled a Republican takeover of the chamber.
McCarthy spoke privately with his closest advisers and confidants in a phone call Wednesday morning. The California Republican has tapped a group of members to be part of his whipping team that will help him secure the votes to win the presidency in January, with GOP lawmakers on the call vowing to “work hard for the get elected”, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Cnn
News
When did having a president on your alumni list become embarrassing?
No wonder, then, that the school has so forcefully wrapped its arms around Biden, who is actually a proud graduate of the University of Delaware (which also has a Biden Institute). At Penn, he represents another campus connection to immortality, whose lack of baggage more than made up for his lack of a Penn degree.
“Joe Biden is one of the greatest statesmen of our time,” said then-school president Amy Gutmann when the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was established in 2018. his understanding of global issues makes him an ideal candidate. (After Biden, who has earned more than $900,000 from his Penn nominations, moved into the White House, he appointed Gutmann as U.S. Ambassador to Germany.)
But perhaps the strangest thing about the mutual affection between the 79-year-old president and the 281-year-old university is that it happens at all.
As with so many Biden-adjacent things, the dance between beloved school and favorite son has gotten a little retro. The Wilmington president’s eagerness to be associated with an elite institution in the nearest metropolis, and his pride in having been able to send his own offspring there, represent an instinct that most other ambitious politicians do not share. For that matter, most colleges don’t share Penn’s tendency to embrace it back either. These days, the most common posture is that past aspiring presidents want nothing to do with their alma maters, or alma maters want anything to do with their past aspiring presidents — or both.
As an example, consider Biden’s predecessor. Trump graduated in economics from Penn’s Wharton School. He too sent children there: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Tiffany all have degrees from Penn. He is, in fact, the only Penn graduate to become president. But although the 45th president enjoyed talking about his Wharton degree so much that the school newspaper once counted the number of times he dropped his name, the university never really reciprocated: Trump has never given a starting address or obtained an honorary degree; Campus tour guides were reportedly discouraged from bringing up his name and instructed to keep it brief in case a potential student asked about the then-president.
At least Trump wanted to be associated with his alma mater. For former Republican President George W. Bush, having an alienating experience in Yale’s Vietnam-era campus environment was part of his coming-of-age political story. Although Bush, with his long Yale strain, did speak up early and send a girl there, the venerable school was never part of his Reborn-in-Texas political brand.
Yet Bush is a true member of the booster club compared to his successor, Barack Obama, whose undergraduate degree is from Colombia, an experience that barely deserves a mention in his autobiography “Dreams from My Father.” The book’s passages about his days at Columbia involve character descriptions of his off-campus neighborhood and moody walks through Manhattan. There are few nostalgic evocations of the good old campus days that could be extracted from the alumni magazine.
Clearly, this is no longer the time when Bill Clinton held meetings in Georgetown at the White House or when JFK stuffed his administration with a Harvard brain trust.
This, given the complicated relationship between college, class, and status in contemporary America, makes it an interesting phenomenon for anyone paying attention to the kinds of elites who typically rise to high office in this country. Although college graduates were once much more Republican than the general population, for much of the 20th century there was general agreement on the value of degrees. Today, college graduates make up a larger share of the electorate and are breaking with the Democrats. But the most salient statistic concerns feelings about college itself: There is a marked partisan divide on whether colleges have a negative effect on the United States.
It was the time when presidents who didn’t showcase their college ties did so primarily because their alma maters weren’t considered prestigious enough by a clever bipartisan Beltway set that still had the power to intimidate even the political titans. Lyndon Johnson (Southwest Texas State Teachers College) and Richard Nixon (Whittier College) both had hard roots that helped define their political biographies and personal styles. But in practical terms, they had left their alma mater in the rearview mirror by the time they arrived in Washington. American politicians may have revered log cabin stories, but apparently not log cabin degrees.
Similarly, Ronald Reagan, whose political background tended to start in California, generally didn’t say much about Eureka College in his native Illinois, and his degree became a source of elite sneers: in an incident that earned Harvard a well-deserved award of derision, Reagan declined the school’s offer to participate in its 350th anniversary celebration in 1986 after announcing it would not be presenting an honorary degree, even though the presidents who attended his 300th (Franklin Roosevelt) and 250th (Grover Cleveland) birthdays were offered such honors.
By the time of the university’s 400th anniversary in 2036, it’s likely that scorn will be a two-way street.
Consider the potential future presidents whose college credentials periodically make the news: Ted Cruz (Princeton), Josh Hawley (Stanford), Ron DeSantis (Yale), and Tom Cotton (Harvard), to name a few. The reason you know about their ties to these august schools is not that they take Biden-style trips to campuses and bask in praise from their former college presidents. Rather, it’s because critics use them as a cudgel to deride pro-Trump conservative politicians as fake plutocratic populists. “Ivy League words,” Joe Scarborough snorted after Cruz, Hawley and Cotton attacked the “elites” at last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.
The times when they kiss their alma mater can be embarrassing, like when a snapshot of Cruz in a goofy Princeton outfit on a visit from former students made the rounds a few years ago. Better to stay away.
By contrast, for most of their counterparts among ambitious young Democrats — a smaller cohort — college tends not to be a relevant part of political identity for fans or haters. Do you know where Gavin Newsom or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Gretchen Whitmer went to college? Would there be an answer to the question that would change your perception of them? (They went to Santa Clara University, Boston University and Michigan State, respectively.)
In a polarized, tribal country, colleges almost certainly prefer it that way. After leading an effort to throw out the 2020 election results, Cruz found himself turned in by his class of 1992 classmates; he was also the subject of a student petition to preemptively prevent the school from awarding him an honorary degree. It’s not just Cruz, though. Given that about four in 10 Americans are likely to hate any CEO, too much association with even an innocuous POTUS is a problem in a fundraising-dependent industry like higher education.
It’s fair to say that when Josh Hawley’s grandson visits Stanford decades from now, it’s a safe bet Grandpa, whether he’s living in the White House or just hoping to get there one day , will stay at home.
Politices
News
Ravens rookie report: Top picks lead productive group, and more help could be on the way
After the Ravens had made the last of their 11 picks in April’s NFL draft, coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he’d considered whether any were potential rookie starters.
“Really, I’d look at this whole board and tell you that they have potential to be a starter,” he said.
Almost seven months later, his appraisal doesn’t seem too far off. Four Ravens rookies have started a game this season — center Tyler Linderbam, tight end Isaiah Likely, defensive tackle Travis Jones and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis — and several others have played starter-level snaps or important roles for the team this season.
As the Ravens prepare for the second half of their season, even more rookie help could be on the way. Here’s a look at how their draft class is performing entering Week 10.
Safety Kyle Hamilton
The No. 14 overall pick has graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 rookie safety and No. 6 overall safety this season. Because of the Ravens’ depth there, however, 73 players at the position have played more defensive snaps. Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark started the season as every-down players. Since replacing the injured Williams, Geno Stone has been one of PFF’s top safeties.
That’s left Hamilton looking for ways onto the field. Special teams snaps have come easily; only inside linebacker Kristian Welch has played more this season. On defense, though, the Notre Dame product’s diverse skill set — Ravens coaches didn’t expect him to be such an effective blitzer — has made him the defense’s most flexible piece, if not its most used.
Hamilton’s seen nearly equal playing time as a box safety (67 snaps), slot defender (78) and deep safety (86). He’s also lined up along the line of scrimmage, generating two quarterback pressures (one sack, one hit) in 13 pass-rush snaps. Hamilton has 25 tackles (one for loss) this season, and in coverage, he’s allowing a passer rating of just 73.7 when targeted, bouncing back from a forgettable early-season stretch.
“When you get some responsibility and do well with it, then you earn more responsibility,” Harbaugh said Tuesday, a day after Hamilton played 75% of the defensive snaps in a win over the New Orleans Saints, a season high. “He’s a rookie; he came out there and he had tough sledding the first couple games, but he didn’t get down on himself. The guys didn’t get down on him; they just kept pushing him. He was open to it, he was willing to listen to wise counsel, and it’s paid off for him.”
Center Tyler Linderbaum
The No. 25 overall pick was the seventh offensive lineman taken in the first round, but perhaps no rookie’s been better. Linderbaum has been a cornerstone of the Ravens’ dynamic rushing attack, carving out running lanes with difficult “reach” blocks on zone concepts and eliminating second-level defenders as a puller on power schemes. The Iowa product ranks No. 3 among centers in ESPN’s run-block win rate.
Linderbaum, who missed time in training camp with a foot injury, is one of three Ravens who’ve played every offensive snap this season, along with quarterback Lamar Jackson and left guard Ben Powers. His smaller frame and lack of experience have hampered him at times in pass protection, where he’s lined up against some of the NFL’s best nose tackles. Linderbaum’s allowed two sacks and 13 pressures this season, according to PFF.
“He told me after Week 4 … ‘Hey, it’s only my fourth game. I’m going to keep getting better,’” Harbaugh recalled Linderbaum telling him after Week 7. “And I believed him, and it’s been true. He’s just that kind of guy; he’s all business, he’s all ball, he loves it, he works really hard at it. He’s been playing well. He’s already playing really well, so to say that he’s going to keep getting better is quite a statement, and that’s a good thing.”
Outside linebacker David Ojabo
The second-round pick tore his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day in March and didn’t practice fully until last week. He’s expected to make his NFL debut after the bye, bringing even more speed to an explosive defensive front. Ojabo, considered a first-round talent until his injury, was one of the country’s most disruptive pass rushers last season (11 sacks, five forced fumbles) but struggled at times in run defense. He’ll likely be used situationally as a rookie.
“It looks like he’s really confident,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached Ojabo at Michigan last year, said after Ojabo was activated to the 53-man roster last week. “He’s playing fast out there, and he’s running around, he’s in great spirits. So I’m proud of the progress that he’s made to be able to get to this point so quickly. So we’ll see as the week comes and the weeks come and how his role evolves over that time.”
Defensive tackle Travis Jones
The third-round pick has featured prominently in games against more run-heavy teams. Jones played a season-high 38 defensive snaps in Week 6 against the New York Giants, finishing with his first (and so far only) sack of the season and helping limit running back Saquon Barkely to 83 yards on 22 carries.
The Connecticut product sat out the Ravens’ first two games while recovering from a preseason knee sprain, but he’s seen at least 15 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in all seven of his appearances (three starts). With Michael Pierce (torn biceps) lost for the season, Jones has played primarily as an early-down run stuffer.
According to PFF, he has five “stops” this season, which are recorded when a defender limits an offensive player to 45% or less of the yards needed to move the chains on first down or 60% or less on second down, or when a defender prevents the player from converting on third or fourth down. Only two rookie interior linemen have more stops.
Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele
The fourth-round pick has appeared in every game except the Ravens’ season opener, owing largely to his special teams contributions. On offense, Faalele has played 129 snaps this season, almost all of them coming in Week 3, when he came on in relief of injured left tackle Patrick Mekari, and in a Week 4 start.
For a longtime right tackle, the Minnesota product fared well. He started slowly after coming on for Mekari against the New England Patriots, giving up two sacks in the first half. But Faalele stabilized in the second half, and against Buffalo a week later, he allowed just three pressures against a talented Bills line, according to PFF. The hulking, 6-foot-8 Faalele hasn’t graded out well as a run blocker, but he has tremendous power.
“Daniel has kind of established himself the last two games as a viable guy for us,” Harbaugh said after the loss to Buffalo. “As we get guys back, he’s still going to be in the mix. He played really well.”
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis
The fourth-round pick missed time in the preseason with a head injury but returned to health by the Ravens’ season opener. He’s had a bumpy two months since then. Armour-Davis played three defensive snaps against the New York Jets in Week 1, 38 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and nine against the Patriots in Week 3.
Lining up almost exclusively as an outside cornerback, the Alabama product gave up five catches on six targets for 69 yards and the late go-ahead touchdown against Miami, according to PFF. He was quickly benched after allowing two catches on two targets for 71 yards against New England. A healthy scratch for the next five games, Armour-Davis wasn’t activated until Monday’s win in New Orleans, when he earned 15 special teams snaps.
“He’s coming along pretty good” on special teams, coordinator Chris Horton said after Week 1. “Earlier in training camp, he missed some of the time, so it was just good to get him out there and let him get a feel for our phase of the game. I think as we move forward, and we continue to go along, and we continue to stack these weeks, he’s going to continue to play very well for us.”
Tight end Charlie Kolar
The fourth-round pick missed most of training camp after undergoing sports hernia surgery and wasn’t activated to the Ravens’ 53-man roster until Tuesday. Tight ends coach George Godsey said Tuesday that Kolar is still working his way into “football shape,” having had only limited practice time. The 6-foot-6 Kolar lined up mostly in the slot at Iowa State, as Mark Andrews and Likely do in Baltimore, meaning snaps could be scarce this year.
“He’s a young player, and he missed a lot of time during training camp, so he’s still developing, but he’s out there,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “He looks good. He’s so talented, he’s so big, he has great hands. He wants to do well; he’s very conscientious.”
Punter Jordan Stout
The fourth-round pick is 11th in the NFL in punting average (48.8 yards) and 16th in net punting average (41.9 yards). Last year, Stout’s predecessor and now coach, Sam Koch, finished with averages of 44.4 yards and 40.0 yards, respectively. Stout’s also capably replaced Koch as the holder in the Ravens’ kicking battery.
According to PFF, the Penn State product is averaging the 12th-best hang time in the NFL (4.43 seconds per punt), and he’s put 11 of his 29 punts inside the 20-yard line, a middle-of-the-pack rate. After some early-season issues, Stout has booted balls more consistently in recent weeks, including a momentum-swinging 69-yard punt in a Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns.
“Our focus with him is, right now, it’s just consistency and just finishing,” Horton said after Week 3. “He’s probably seeing a lot, and we’ll just try to get him under control, just take care of his business.”
Tight end Isaiah Likely
The fourth-round pick was one of the NFL’s stars of the preseason. Now he’s one of the league’s best rookie tight ends. Among first-year players at the position, Likely ranks behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cade Otton in catches (17), targets (27) and receiving yards (205).
The Coastal Carolina product has lined up all over the field for the receiver-needy Ravens — in the slot and in the backfield, out wide and as a blocker next to the offensive line. Almost half of Likely’s receiving yards have come after the catch, a testament to his slippery open-field moves and feel for holes in zone coverage. Most encouraging, though, is his growth as a blocker: After a slow start, Likely earned elite run-blocking grades from PFF the past two games.
“He’s growing and he’s doing better each practice,” Godsey said Tuesday. “He’s getting a lot of reps. … He’s a fast learner, too. We expect that to keep growing and improving.”
Cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams
The fourth-round pick has played the third-most snaps of any Ravens rookie this season, behind only Linderbaum and Hamilton. Williams has been on the field for over a third of the Ravens’ defensive snaps (213) and is 10th on the team in special teams snaps (91). In nine games, he has 21 tackles (one for loss) and two passes defended.
The Houston product has impressed coaches with his versatility — while he’s played almost exclusively in the slot, he’s lined up at safety and handled deep-zone coverages — but his struggles in coverage have been glaring at times. According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks have posted a 129.0 passer rating and thrown for three touchdowns when targeting Williams this season. He played just seven defensive snaps Monday against New Orleans, a sign that the Ravens could be relying more on Hamilton in the slot.
“Right now, we’re just looking for the best combination” in the secondary, Macdonald said after Week 6, “but it’s definitely an open competition.”
Running back Tyler Badie
The sixth-round pick from Missouri was released at the end of a quiet training camp and preseason. He signed with the Ravens’ practice squad but hasn’t been elevated for a game this season.
()
News
White House divided over whether to pressure Ukraine for talks – NYT – RT World News
Top US general said talks would allow kyiv to ‘consolidate gains’ while other officials say it’s too early for diplomacy
US President Joe Biden’s administration is split over whether to insist Kyiv start talks with Moscow, with some officials saying Ukraine won’t get better terms from Moscow than today, reports The New York Times on Thursday, citing sources.
According to White House officials interviewed by the outlet, in internal meetings, General Mark Milley, who leads the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Kyiv forces had done everything they reasonably could. expect before the arrival of winter and “should try to cement their gains at the bargaining table” with Russia.
Milley was apparently referring to Moscow’s recent decision to withdraw its troops from the right bank of the Dnieper, including the city of Kherson, a decision taken to preserve the lives of Russian soldiers.
However, other senior officials would oppose Milley’s line of thinking, arguing that neither Moscow nor Kyiv are ready for talks now, when a lull in fighting would allow Russia to regroup. Although they believe the conflict will eventually be settled through diplomacy, the consensus is that the timing of the talks “is not ripe” and the United States should not be seen as trying to hold back Kyiv as it “has momentum.”
The report comes as US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would not “I think the conflict will be resolved until [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is leaving Ukraine.”
On the same day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued that Washington “does not put pressure on Ukraine” to any discussion with Russia, insisting that it is “consultant” Kyiv as a partner and providing various forms of support.
Moscow has repeatedly said that while it is not holding talks with the United States over Ukraine, it remains open to diplomatic engagement with Kyiv. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has set conditions for any diplomatic engagement, which include the “restoration of [Ukraine’s] territorial integrity,” “compensation for all war damage” and “punishment of any war criminal”.
Zelensky earlier signed an executive order barring any negotiations with Putin, suggesting kyiv would only talk to Russia when it has a different president.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
November 11, 2022 – Mercury News
Stegosaurus had a brain that weighed just a few ounces – the smallest in proportion to total body weight of any animal. He was probably only vaguely aware that he was alive.
I won’t say, and I don’t believe, that only a Stegosaurus could have descended to today’s six hearts, but you can make your own judgement. West led the king of diamonds and declarer discarded his club on dummy’s ace.
South then ran seven tricks of trumps. West had no trouble saving four spades, so when South led AK and a third spade, he lost two spades and went down.
LOSING CLUB
South got rid of their club loser in the first trick. What he expected to do with his obvious spade losers is a mystery. South must play a low diamond from dummy to first trick, cut in his hand, draw trumps and take the AK of spades.
South then leads a club to the king from dummy. When East wins, he must return a minor flush, and South discards spades on the queen of clubs and the ace of diamonds to make the slam.
DAILY QUESTION
You hold: S 6 3 H 4 2 DA 7 6 3 CKQ 7 6 3. Your partner opens a spade, you answer 1NT, he announces two hearts and you return to two spades. Partner then announces three clubs. What are you saying?
ANSWER: Partner tries to play (despite your weak preference for two spades) and suggests the 5-4-0-4 pattern. You had a maximum response of 1NT and can cooperate. Jump to five clubs. With 63,A2,9763,KQ763, you can bet six clubs, but your ace of diamonds is not an ideal card.
South Dealer
BORN. vulnerable
NORTH
S 6 3
H 4 2
AD 7 6 3
CKQ 7 6 3
WEST
SQJ 10 9 8 4
H5
DKQJ 4
C 8 2
IS
S5
H 10 7
D 10 9 8 5 2
CAJ 10 9 4
SOUTH
SAK 7 2
HAKQJ 9 8 6 3
D None
D5
South West North East
2 C 3 S 4 C Pass
6 H All Pass
Opening lead — DK
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
California Daily Newspapers
News
ASK IRA: Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news?
Q: Ira, with Omer Yurtseven out for an extended period, do the Heat have any interest in DeMarcus Cousins, who is 32, available, able to play center or forward, has an admirably nasty disposition, and is capable of a nightly double-double. If not, shouldn’t they be? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: To sign DeMarcus Cousins, or any other player, the Heat would have to go into the luxury tax. The Heat generally avoid that when not in championship contention, which does not feel like the case at the moment. Despite the lengthy period Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss, his absence does not come with cap or tax relief. As for Cousins, his defense would leave a lot to be desired by a team that prioritizes defense and probably more respects Dewayne Dedmon as a defender. Still, it only makes it more difficult when you are one below the NBA roster limit, have two sidelined players (Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo), a veteran who doesn’t play (Udonis Haslem) and a rookie arguably too raw to play (Nikola Jovic). Plus, it’s not as if either of the Heat’s two-way players (Jamal Cain, Dru Smith) are contributors.
Q: Jimmy Butler likes to be chill in the regular season, then puts on the cape during the playoffs. We need him to put on the cape now, before the season slips away. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: And he did on Thursday. Because he had to .I agree that cruise control might not be the answer with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry this season. Yes, you would like to preserve your older players for the playoffs. But you do that when assured the playoffs. At the moment, there is no such guarantee. In 2020-21, that approach left the Heat at No. 6 seed, with precious little playoff opportunity, despite Jimmy’s vow at that time to take it to another level in the postseason. That proved to be a humbling regular-season and playoff experience.
Q: The Heat win but they stink this year. Charlotte minus their two best players and playing the second night of a back-to-back take the Heat to overtime. – Joel.
A: Correct. One of the least fulfilling victories in memory, but also a reminder that any victory still is more fulfilling than a loss. It’s almost as if the Heat have to make amends when they host the Hornets again on Saturday.
()
News
Belgium suspected of having stabbed was on the list of potential extremists
“The man was on the OCAD list,” said Eric Van Der Sypt, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, referring to the body that assesses terrorist threats in Belgium.
Van der Sypt said the suspect shouted “Allahu akbar”, the Arabic expression for “God is great”, during the knife attack, which happened around the usually busy Brussels North station just after the evening rush hour.
The suspect has been identified as Yassine M, born in Brussels in 1990. His common law crimes put him behind bars between 2013 and 2019.
Brussels prosecutor spokeswoman Sarah Durant said the suspect made “unbalanced remarks” during a discussion with officers hours before the attack. As he voluntarily asked for psychological help, he was not arrested and was sent to the hospital, which he left shortly afterwards.
After the stab wounds, the suspect was almost immediately shot and injured by another officer who had rushed to the scene. The attacker’s condition has not been released, but authorities said he was still hospitalized Friday and could not be interviewed.
The Belgian authorities kept the overall level of the terrorist threat at two out of four possible, which means that the risk of an attack was “medium”.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo issued a message of condolence to the family and friends of the deceased officer.
“Our police officers risk their lives every day to keep our citizens safe,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”
Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she was in contact with the mayor of Brussels, the police chief and the security services to coordinate the response to the attack.
“Such violence against our people is unacceptable,” she said.
Authorities were immediately criticized for failing to arrest the suspect when he made his first threats to police early Thursday, but Durant said procedures stipulated that he should be taken by police to hospital as he himself had asked for psychological help.
“The police stayed there until hospital staff took over,” she said. A few hours later, when the police checked where he was, “it appears that the person had left the hospital”.
The attack struck a chord in a country that has been hit by several attacks over the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more on subways and trains. Brussels airport.
washingtonpost
Election results and balance of power in Congress
When did having a president on your alumni list become embarrassing?
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX
Ravens rookie report: Top picks lead productive group, and more help could be on the way
White House divided over whether to pressure Ukraine for talks – NYT – RT World News
November 11, 2022 – Mercury News
ASK IRA: Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news?
Belgium suspected of having stabbed was on the list of potential extremists
As Parliamentary Elections Approach, Congress and NCP Conclude Pre-Election Alliance in Gujarat
As Jesus and George Washington are ‘verified’ on Twitter, Elon Musk’s solution
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident