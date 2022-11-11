Elon and Jack’s Take on the Current Crypto Scenario

- Topics put forward for discussion ranged from Bitcoin’s history to its future.
- Bitcoin’s presence during the Twitter launch would have changed the financial situation.
SpaceX’s Youtube channel conducted a live session on the topic “Elon Musk on Crypto, Bitcoin, FTX. Why Crypto is Crashing?”. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block Inc, co-founder of Twitter, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter were the speakers in the session.
The topics discussed ranged from Bitcoin’s (BTC) history, mining, current market status, and the future of cryptocurrency from each guest’s perspective. The practical implications of cryptocurrency in everyday life were also brushed through in the live forum.
Tech Protagonist on BTC
Musk and Jack both shared their further support for the cryptocurrency and their storage in a hardware wallet, for effective security. Cathie shared Ark’s initiatives to educate and encourage the retail community to adopt decentralized finance.
Elon also raised questions to Jack about the thought of employing cryptocurrency for Twitter advertising. And Jack responded back as the situation would have been much more different if Bitcoin was present during the launch of Twitter. YouTube, Twitter, and other industries would have had a very different business model with crypto’s backup.
Jack Dorsey expressed his speculation over the corporation from childhood and the continuation of it till now. Elon made a statement in the session conveying how the government is the biggest corporation as of now. Cathie also emphasized the fact that the “convergence of Blockchain and AI” will solve more real-world problems beyond the imagination, parallelly building up huge opportunities.