Emma Thompson says she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband was having an affair with the Harry Potter star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Thompson has admitted she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

The infidelity ended the actress’ six-year marriage in 1995 to the actor, whom she married in 1989, just two years after they met while filming.

Kenneth had an affair with Harry Potter actress Helena, 56, after they starred together in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994.

Honest: Emma Thompson admitted she was ‘completely blind’ to the idea that her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter

Emma told The New Yorker she was “humbled” by the case and shocked at the self-deception.

At the time, she was filming Sense and Sensibility for which she won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, but news of their split had yet to be made public.

The Love Actually star said: “I was completely blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set. What I learned was how easy it is to be blindsided by his own desire to be wrong.

Infidelity ended the actress’ six-year marriage in 1995 to the actor, whom she married in 1989, just two years after they met while filming (pictured in 1993)

Emma told The New Yorker she was “humbled” by the affair and “don’t learn how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to be wrong.”

She added: “I was half alive. Any sense of being a kind or worthy person was completely gone.

Emma explained in the interview that her Sense and Sensibility co-star and now 27-year-old husband Greg Wise was the one who “picked up the pieces and put them back together”.

Emma and Greg married in 2003 and have two children together, daughter Gaia, 22, and son Tindyebwa, a former child soldier from Rwanda whom they informally adopted when he was 16.

The same year the happy couple got married, Kenneth married the artistic director Lindsay Brunnock.

Incredible: Emma explained in the interview that her Sense and Sensibility co-star and now 27-year-old husband Greg Wise was the one who ‘picked the pieces up and put them back together’ (pictured in 2021)

Family life: Emma and Greg married in 2003 and share two children together, daughter Gaia, 22, and son Tindyebwa, a former child soldier from Rwanda whom they informally adopted aged 16 years (photo in 2018)

Helena has two children, Billy and Nell with her director partner Tim Burton.

Emma starred in two films with Bonham Carter in Howard’s End in 1992 and in the Harry Potter series from 2007.

Emma concluded: “I learned more from my second marriage just by being married. As my mother says, “The first twenty years are the hardest.”