Europe’s Most Influential Blockchain & Crypto Event Returns to Barcelona

After 7 highly successful events, European Blockchain Convention 2023 is ready to be held again on 15-17 February at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event will welcome more than 3.000 attendees at what will be the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018.

Bringing together startups, investors, developers, industry experts and global media, the event will once again be the annual meeting point of the industry in Europe.

The three-day event will feature more than 200 exceptional industry experts across a variety of panels, keynotes, workshops, and fireside chats. Confirmed speakers include:

Tim Grant, Head of EMEA, Galaxy Digital

Head of EMEA, Stani Kulechov, Founder & CEO, AAVE

Founder & CEO, Emma Lovett, Markets DLT, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase

Markets DLT, Executive Director, Dotun Rominiyi, Director of emerging technology, London Stock Exchange

Director of emerging technology, Matteo Melani, NFT Engineering Manager, Meta

NFT Engineering Manager, Joshua Ashley Klayman, Head of Blockchain & Digital Assets, Linklaters

Head of Blockchain & Digital Assets, Marc Schaumburg, Executive Producer, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Executive Producer, Teana Baker-Taylor, VP, Policy & Regulatory Strategy, UK/EU, Circle

VP, Policy & Regulatory Strategy, UK/EU, Matus Steis, Token Design Lead, Outlier Ventures

Token Design Lead, Francisco Maroto, Blockchain Lead, BBVA

Blockchain Lead, Nadia Filali, Head of Blockchain Programs, Caisse des Depots

Head of Blockchain Programs, Coty de Monteverde, Blockchain Center of Excellence Director, Banco Santande r

Blockchain Center of Excellence Director, Emma Landriault, Blockchain & Digital Asset Product Lead, Scotiabank

Blockchain & Digital Asset Product Lead, Laurent Marochini, Head of Innovation, Société Générale Securities Services

Head of Innovation, Chia Jeng Yang, Investor, Pantera Capital

Victoria Gago, the founder of European Blockchain Convention said, “After selling out tickets and sponsorships 2 weeks before EBC22, we are delighted to be back in the city for an even bigger and better event”.

“EBC23 will be held across 3 stages with more than 100 sessions on institutional crypto adoption, crypto investing for institutions, DeFi, crypto derivatives, stablecoins, tokenization, issuance of digital assets, regulation, building web3, custody & wallets, metaverse & gaming, among others”, Victoria continued.

”EBC23 will have a 2.000 sqm exhibition area, where attendees will network with the biggest players in the space. After sundown, visitors will roll up their sleeves and network, accompanied by a DJ and some drinks”, Victoria remarked.

About European Blockchain Convention

Renowned by many as the most influential blockchain event in Europe, European Blockchain Convention is the annual meeting point for entrepreneurs, investors, developers, corporates and global media in Europe.

EBC was born in 2018 in Barcelona with the mission to inform, educate, and connect the global blockchain community.

For more information on tickets or to get involved, visit https://eblockchainconvention.com/

