Ex-Playboy model accepts plea deal for murder of California psychiatrist

A former Playboy model accused of murdering a California psychiatrist and stuffing his body in the trunk of a car after he stopped paying his rent has quietly accepted a plea deal.

Kelsey Turner pleaded Wednesday for Alford, meaning she avoids a trial and maintains her innocence of the heinous 2019 murder, but accepts the punishment of a guilty verdict on a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators said Turner and Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, were in a relationship and the child psychiatrist paid her rent for at least a year before traveling from California to Las Vegas to tell Turner he could no longer afford the bill, which leads to a fight.

Turner and her then-boyfriend allegedly bludgeoned Burchard to death with a baseball bat and stuffed his body in the trunk of Turner’s Mercedes Benz on a desert road in rural Nevada.

Turner pleaded Wednesday and has stipulated to face 10 to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in January, Law & Crime reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 15.

Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Logan Kennison previously pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in the case. Kennison was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for his role in the murder.

In a jailhouse interview with Access Hollywood, he denied their involvement in the murder and insisted the victim was not his girlfriend’s “sugar daddy”.

Kennison maintained his and Turner’s innocence, saying “we’re not freaks, we didn’t,” and instead pointed the finger at his girlfriend’s former roommate, Diana Pena.

Kennison confirmed that before his death, Burchard paid for Turner’s house, car, and bills in Las Vegas, but denied he was her “sugar daddy”.

“I think he was just a really good friend. He had a good heart,” Kennison said.

However, after Burchard stopped paying Turner’s $3,200 a month rent in the fall of 2018, Turner, her two children and her mother were evicted for not paying rent, Law & Crime reported.

Judy Earp, Burchard’s fiancée and life partner of 17 years, told Access Hollywood at the time that she told him of her concerns that Turner and other young women were running out of money. money could have taken advantage of him, but she said he told her: ‘It’s ok, I can afford it.’

According to Earp, Burchard had given Turner some $300,000 over the years, but just before his death in March 2019, he went to Las Vegas to tell the former Playmate he wouldn’t be paying for her style anymore. of life.

On or around March 2, 2019, Burchard attended a party at the home of Turner and her boyfriend. According to Kennison, at some point during the evening, the semi-retired child psychiatrist got into an argument with their roommate, Diana Pena.

Kennison claimed that he and Turner left the house on foot in fear that their neighbors would call the police with a noise complaint.

When asked how Burchard’s rotting corpse ended up in the trunk of Turner’s car, he replied, “Diana had something to do with it.”

The imprisoned suspect further added that “it appears that” it was Pena who killed the psychiatrist.

In his testimony to the Grand Jury, Pena said it was Kennison who chased Burchard with a baseball bat after the doctor argued with Turner.

Pena claimed to have seen Burchard come out with a bruise on his head and seek medical attention. As the victim waited in the car to be taken to the hospital, the roommate said Kennison and Turner asked her to clean up the blood in the apartment.

Pena eventually pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in connection with Burchard’s death and will testify against Kennison and Turner, who could face life in prison if convicted.

The 71-year-old’s body was found in the trunk of the Mercedes on March 7. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Kennison denied allegations that Burchard had been Turner’s sugar daddy, but admitted the elderly man paid his rent and bills.

From the abandoned vehicle, investigators recovered Burchard’s vest and house keys; collected fingerprints and possible DNA evidence; noted apparent blood spatter on seats and blue latex gloves; and found cleaning products.

“Evidence of blood in the back seat suggests that Burchard was attacked in the vehicle,” police said in Turner’s arrest warrant application.

The former model was arrested on March 21, 2019 in Stockton, California. Kennison was arrested on April 17, 2019 in Las Vegas.

When asked directly during the prison interview if he had killed Burchard, Kennison replied, “no”.

He added: “I would never hurt her. I would never hurt him. I never did anything to him. When I left, he was perfectly fine.