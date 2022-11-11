News
Find out which Judy Blume book is getting the Netflix treatment
This love is Still.
Netflix announced on November 10 that Judy Blumeiconic 1975 novel Still turns into a show. Still will be written and produced by Mara Brock Akilwho created series like girlfriends, The game and To be Mary Jane.
The show, which Netflix says is being “reimagined for a new generation”, will focus on two black teenagers who “explore romance and their identities through the delicate journey of being each other’s first”. .
Clearly, Akil is a Blume fan herself, writing in a press release that she’s “honoured” to bring one of her “favorite books” to the screen.
“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we feel during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and my writing voice,” she said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Still is shared with the world through the prism of black love.”
11 Sonu Nigam Songs That Will Make Your Heart Melt
Sonu Nigam has made some of the best Bollywood songs, so narrowing it down to just 11 was very difficult! If you’re looking to get in the Valentine’s Day spirit, or just listen to some great music, this list of Sonu Nigam songs is just what you need. From heartwarming love songs to upbeat dance numbers, each song on this list will make your heart melt, guaranteed! This list of the best Sonu Nigam songs features his most popular and top-rated tracks. They’re sure to have you dancing and singing along!
No matter which songs come to mind, it’s hard to deny the fact that Sonu Nigam has a beautiful and powerful singing voice that makes every song he performs unforgettable. Here are 11 of the most memorable Sonu Nigam songs of all time.
1) Sapna Jahan (Brothers) – Sonu Nigam Songs
The romantic song Sapna Jahan comes from the movie Brothers. Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sidharth Malhotra played the leading characters in the movie. The video looked amazing and it made me realize that he had been sitting on this beautiful gem for months without releasing it to the public.
2) Piyu Bole (Parineeta) – Songs Sonu Nigam
Piyu Bole is a song from the 2005’s film Parineeta. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. The lyrics were written by Swanand Kirkire and the music was composed by Shantanu Moitra. It is also one of the few songs sung in pure Hindi with no English words used anywhere in it. It has been covered by many singers since its release, but this particular version remains very popular among audiences.
3) Kal Ho Na Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)- Sonu Nigam Songs
The song Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most moving songs from the Bollywood soundtrack Kal Ho Na Ho. Kal Ho Naa Ho translates to Tomorrow May Not Come. The song’s lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam.
4) Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om) – Songs Sonu Nigam
Main Agar Kahoon, is a song that is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is sung by Sonu Nigam, who has rendered his voice in many Hindi films. The song depicts the feelings of a lover who misses his beloved. This song is picturized by SRK and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om.
5) Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) – Sonu Nigam Songs
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic song from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The song features Sonu Nigam singing in his typical style with orchestral backing and is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics are penned down by Javed Akhtar.
6) Do Pal (Veer-Zaara) – Songs Sonu Nigam
A popular song from the Indian film Veer-Zaara, Do Pal is a romantic song that is sung by Sonu Nigam in the film. The song’s lyrics are penned down by Javed Akhtar, who also wrote some other songs for this movie.
7) Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) – Sonu Nigam Songs
Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin is one of the most popular songs from the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Sung by Sonu Nigam, is a love song about loss and longing for someone who is gone.
8) Sun Zara (Lucky: No Time for Love) – Songs Sonu Nigam
Here’s a song that is sure to make your heart melt with its lyrics. The song is called Sun Zara and it’s from the movie Lucky: No Time for Love. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and features Adnan Sami.
9) Soniyo (Raaz: The Mystery Continues) – Songs Sonu Nigam
Soniyo is an emotional romantic song sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Nikhil-Vinay. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vinay Gidwani, who also wrote the lyrics for Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin. It was featured in the soundtrack of Raaz: The Mystery Continues.
10) Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Lyrics (Agneepath) – Songs Sonu Nigam
Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin lyrics from Agneepath are one of the most romantic Sonu Nigam songs. The song is about a man who tells his lover that he will wait for her in his heart, even if she chooses to stay away.
11) Shukran Allah (Kurbaan) – Songs Sonu Nigam
When Sonu Nigam sings this song, it becomes clear why he is now the greatest at singing love songs with catchy melodies. This beautifully composed piece, which definitely finds a position at the top of the romantic numbers composed by Salim-Sulaiman, features his distinctive silky voice once more.
These are some of the best Sonu Nigam songs and we hope you enjoyed this list. If there are any songs that you think should have been on our list, please let us know in the comment box below. We want to hear from all of you because we’re making these lists for your entertainment and enjoyment!
Justice Department: Navarro contempt trial should be scheduled to help Jan. 6 committee
“As we all know, the trial of cases makes things very sharp,” Hulser said. “If there is a possibility that a person can be persuaded by the urgent nature of a criminal trial to say, ‘OK, I’ll go and answer questions. I will provide documents”, we would like to be a catalyst.
Hulser added that such cooperation would not nullify the criminal charges against Navarro.
But US District Court Judge Amit Mehta bristled at the idea that the criminal prosecution could be a tool to help the select committee’s investigation.
“I don’t want these procedures to be leverage in the way that American lawyers have suggested,” Mehta said.
Navarro was indicted earlier this year for refusing to comply with a subpoena from a select committee for documents and testimony related to his involvement in efforts to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results. The panel wants to ask him about his involvement in strategizing with Republican members of Congress to challenge the many state electoral votes won by Joe Biden. Navarro claimed he could not testify because his conversations with Trump were subject to executive privilege — a prospect the House rejected when it voted to hold him in contempt of Congress in the spring.
The DOJ’s suggestion that the contempt trial could be a tool to compel Navarro’s testimony to the select committee was unusual. Typically, Congress has viewed criminal contempt remands as purely “punitive” — intended to punish those who defy its will, not ultimately obtain their testimony or records. When lawmakers want to compel the testimony of a recalcitrant witness, they have traditionally brought a civil lawsuit.
Prosecutors have already secured the conviction of another witness who refused to testify before the January 6 committee: Steve Bannon. A jury found the former Trump aide guilty in July and US District Court Judge Carl Nichols recently sentenced Bannon to four months in prison. Bannon is appealing his conviction and Nichols has agreed to delay his sentence while his appeal is pending.
Mehta ultimately rejected the government’s proposed timeline for Navarro’s trial and set the trial to begin on January 11, a week after the committee’s authorization expired.
Navarro’s lawyers urged the Justice Department and the select committee to contact Trump and see if he would waive any assertions of executive privilege to avoid questions about his ability to testify.
Bannon obtained a similar waiver from Trump on the eve of his trial, which prosecutors at the time suggested was a sneaky effort to derail the criminal case against him just before it went to a jury.
British MPs have list of colleagues suspected of bullying or sexual abuse – media – Reuters
Everyone has a ‘whispernet list’ of politicians not to get in a lift with, Charlotte Nichols tells the BBC
Labor MP Charlotte Nichols claimed there was a “list of whispered networks” in Westminster of around 40 MPs to be shunned due to their alleged involvement in bullying or sexual abuse. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday, Nichols accused a “Culture of impunity” for the fact that the politicians on the list continue to work as if nothing had happened.
“When I got to Parliament there was a group of people I knew who kind of sat me down and gave me a list of MPs I should never take a drink from, who I should never never be alone, with whom I should never ride in an elevator with whom I should try to avoid as much as possible to ensure my safety”, Nichols, 31, who was elected in 2019, said.
She added that her job would be “perfect” if it wasn’t for “online abuse” and one “culture of toxicity” within parliament. New names appear on the “dangerous people” list, which is transmitted by word of mouth, “all the time,” she says.
“We all know and nothing is being done – and they keep walking around and doing their job, and there’s this kind of culture of impunity about that,” she asserted.
However “everyone has some sort of whispered network list of people to avoid”, Nichols noted, the problem is that some of “the most dangerous people” are the ones you least suspect.
These revelations follow a series of scandals concerning the alleged involvement of parliamentarians in acts of intimidation, sexual misconduct and harassment. Earlier this week Gavin Williamson was forced to resign from government over allegations of bullying. It was revealed that he sent profanity-laden texts to former chief whip Wendy Morton.
Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister amid a scandal over his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher who allegedly groped two men at a Tory reception.
Another MP, Neil Parish, also had to resign this year after it was revealed he had watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons.
However, according to the Guardian report, MPs are not the only source of danger in parliament. A senior Tory MP, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed to the outlet that other women had warned her about male journalists to avoid at Westminster.
She say she’s my girl but she don’t act like it
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a woman for almost two years. We are a couple and we sleep in the same bed.
She says she is my girlfriend and I am her boyfriend. Yet after all this time, she still won’t sleep with me. I keep thinking she’s doing it with someone else.
She is 40 years old; I am 50 years old. What’s going on ?
OVERVIEW IN OREGON
DEAR OVERVIEW: I would be interested to know how this woman reacted if you asked her why she did not want to have sex with you. If you didn’t, the time you asked was after you started sharing the same bed.
Do not let your imagination run free, because it may not see anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If so, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to work. We just learned that in our state, 14 and 15 year olds can work if they get a permit.
I am very worried. I tried to negotiate with her, telling her that her father and I were going to give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family’s finances.
I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency that’s why I can’t work outside the home. Her father, my husband, is the only source of income.
Although I admire her desire to help financially, I am very anxious that she is in the workforce.
I’m not paranoid. At various times in my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. In reality, it’s dangerous, and I personally think she’s far too young to work outside the home.
Please tell me if I’m being overprotective or if my concerns are legitimate.
GRATEFUL BUT CONCERNED
DEAR LIKER: Your daughter should be applauded for wanting to help out with the family finances. For me, it shows his level of maturity.
Because she is inexperienced in the ways of the world, you and her father should sit down with her for frank discussions. Explain what sexual harassment is and make it clear that if she feels any pressure, she should tell you so you can help her deal with it safely.
Unlike years ago, today there are laws that provide protection for working women. She needs to understand what the term “hostile work environment” means. As long as she knows she can talk to you and her dad about anything that makes her feel uncomfortable, she should be safe.
DEAR VETERANS: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, selflessness and devotion to our country.
I also want to thank your families for the sacrifices they also made while you served your country.
Love, ABBY
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
California Daily Newspapers
How many votes are left? Congressional scrutiny hangs in this final tally
States where ballots are still counted in races that will determine which party will lead the House and Senate
Two days after polls closed on Election Day, poll workers are still tallying votes and CNN has yet to make projections in several races as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. Election laws that govern when and how ballots are counted differ in each state, allowing some states to complete relatively quickly, while others may not complete for several days.
In Georgia, CNN predicts neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will receive 50% of the vote, leading to a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6 that could determine which party controls the Senate.
Below are races that will determine control of Congress where CNN hasn’t projected a winner — and how many ballots are left to count in each, according to Edison Research estimates.
Voting data will be updated frequently.
Senate races
Votes are still counted in Arizona and Nevada.
See all results
- Democratic
candidate
- Republican
candidate
- Third party
candidate
- other counted
ballot papers
Home races
The results of many races in Arizona, California, Nevada and others remain unknown as ballots continue to be counted.
See all results
- Democratic
candidate
- Republican
candidate
- Third party
candidate
- other counted
ballot papers
Cnn
JPMorgan warns of Bitcoin crash — RT Business News
Major cryptocurrency could plunge 25% amid crisis surrounding crypto exchange FXT, bank strategists say
Financial woes at leading cryptocurrency hub FXT threaten to wreak havoc on crypto businesses and transform their management, JPMorgan strategists warned on Wednesday.
According to a research note cited by Business Insider, analysts believe this will likely lower the price of Bitcoin by 25% to $13,000 per coin.
Crypto players are likely facing demands from lenders to provide more collateral, and some could crumble under the pressure, Wall Street strategists wrote. “It seems likely that a new cascade of margin calls, deleveraging and crypto company/platform failures will begin,” they said.
The JPMorgan team highlighted the close ties between FTX and its boss Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading company, Alameda Research, and the broader crypto space.
According to the report, Bankman-Fried, who had been heralded as the white knight of crypto, and even compared to Warren Buffett, now appears to be the one in need of rescue. “The number of entities with stronger balance sheets able to rescue those with low capital and high leverage is decreasing within the crypto ecosystem,” said the strategists.
They indicated that the whole situation “creates a crisis of confidence and reduces the appetite for other crypto companies to come to the rescue.”
READ MORE:
Major Crypto Hub Issues Bankruptcy Warning
It could take several weeks for the crypto turmoil to settle in unless FTX is quickly rescued, experts have suggested. “With the crypto market cap rising to just above $1 trillion prior to the FTX/Alameda Research crash, we believe the crypto market will bottom out above $500 billion. in the current phase of deleveraging”, they said.
On Wednesday, Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in nearly two years following reports of Bankman-Fried’s company’s potential bankruptcy after the world’s largest crypto trading platform, Binance, quit. its plan to acquire FTX.
