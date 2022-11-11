News
Five games for Ravens fans to watch during the team’s Week 10 bye
While the Ravens (6-3) are enjoying their bye, there’s plenty to learn from the NFL’s Week 10 schedule about how the rest of Baltimore’s season might play out. Here are five games for Ravens fans to watch:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.)
We know this is the game the players and coaches will be watching, since the Ravens host the Panthers in Week 11 and face the Falcons (4-5) on Christmas Eve. The big question will be what happens at quarterback for Carolina (2-6).
After struggling in the first half and getting replaced by Baker Mayfield in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Bengals, PJ Walker will remain the starter Thursday night. Before going 3-for-10 for 9 yards against Cincinnati, Walker had his best game of the season against the Falcons, completing 19 of 36 attempts for 316 yards, including a game-tying 62-yard touchdown pass to former Maryland star DJ Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation.
“I could bench everybody if we go off bad games,” interim coach Steve Wilks, who has gone 1-3 since Matt Rhule was fired Oct. 10, told reporters this week. “We’re going to rally behind PJ and definitely give him the things he needs from a game plan standpoint so he can execute.”
Adding further intrigue is the return of Sam Darnold, who was activated to the 53-man roster after suffering a high left ankle sprain in the preseason finale. Darnold struggled in his first season as the full-time starter after being acquired from the New York Jets, but he could potentially start against the Ravens if both Walker and Mayfield stumble. The offense looks very different since Darnold last threw a pass in a Panthers uniform, as wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey were traded for draft picks midseason.
No matter who lines up under center, next week’s game at M&T Bank Stadium will be yet another reminder of what could have been for the 2018 draft class. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, and Darnold, selected No. 2 by the Jets, were among the four quarterbacks drafted ahead of Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
If the Ravens hope to claim the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, they’ll need to have a better record than Buffalo (6-2), which owns the tiebreaker thanks to its 23-20 comeback victory over Baltimore in Week 4. That looked like an uphill battle heading into Week 9, but the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the Jets coupled with an injury to star quarterback Josh Allen opened the door for the Ravens to climb into that top spot.
Allen is day to day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, which means the Most Valuable Player candidate could miss Sunday’s game and potentially even more time. He missed four games during his rookie season with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and ESPN reported that it’s the same UCL — and related nerves — that is causing discomfort this time. Case Keenum, whom the Bills acquired in a trade with the Browns in the offseason, is the backup.
Keenum would face his old team that he led to a surprising berth in the NFC championship game in the 2017 season. That playoff run included the Minneapolis Miracle, a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs — the former Terps and current Bills star — on the final play of a 29-24 divisional-round win over the Saints.
The Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, starting 7-1 under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, but Sunday’s game will be just their third against a team that has a winning record entering Week 10.
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
The Dolphins (6-3) could be one of the teams the Ravens are battling for the top seed in the AFC, while the Browns (3-5) could be on the verge of turning their season around.
Miami is 5-1 in games quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started this season, including three straight wins. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, acquired from the Chiefs in the offseason in a blockbuster trade, is on pace to smash the NFL single-season receiving yards record with 1,104 in just nine games. The Dolphins clearly believe in their ability to make a deep postseason run under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, trading for Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb before the Nov. 1 deadline.
The Browns, meanwhile, breathed some life into their playoff hopes with a 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8, ending a four-game losing streak. Cleveland faces the ninth-toughest remaining schedule, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, but they have a strong offensive line, the league’s best running back in Nick Chubb and perhaps the Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Myles Garrett. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will also return from his 11-game suspension next month.
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
After a potentially season-altering win over the Jaguars in London in Week 8, the Broncos (3-5) could be much more formidable by the time they face the Ravens in Week 13. Sunday’s game will be the first chance to see if Russell Wilson and company can build on that momentum.
After trading a huge package of picks and players for Wilson and giving him a five-year deal worth $245 million in the offseason, the veteran quarterback has failed to meet expectations. The Broncos’ offense ranks 27th in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, while Wilson ranks 28th in QBR, an all-encompassing stat that takes rushing into account. The offense, led by Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, was supposed to carry this team. Instead, it’s the defense, which ranks second in DVOA and seventh in pressure rate (25%).
The Titans’ defense has had to carry much of the load, too, especially in Sunday night’s overtime loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains limited by an ankle injury and could miss a third straight game, which would thrust rookie Malik Willis back into the starting lineup after he completed just five of 16 passes for 80 yards against Kansas City. Tennessee (5-3) is also dealing with injuries to starting linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and safety Amani Hooker, making it difficult to envision a repeat performance.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
The Ravens avoid the Chiefs (6-2) this year, but they travel to Jacksonville for the first time since 2016 in Week 12. The teams have changed dramatically since, with Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, kicker Justin Tucker and defensive lineman Brent Urban the only holdovers on both sides.
While the Ravens built a perennial contender around Jackson after trading up for him in the 2018 draft, the Jaguars (3-6) are looking to do the same after picking quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021. The former Clemson star experienced a rocky rookie season, but a lot of that can be blamed on the dysfunction created by former coach Urban Meyer and his staff. Now under the tutelage of coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, Lawrence is starting to flash the talent that made him an elite prospect, ranking ninth in the league in passing yards (2,075) while throwing 11 touchdown passes to six interceptions. He’s been helped by the addition of free-agent receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and the emergence of former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, who ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards (680), nearly half of which (379) have come in the past three games.
While Jacksonville’s record isn’t pretty, they’ve been very unlucky, with all six losses coming by eight points or fewer. According to Pythagorean calculations, which gives an expected winning percentage using the ratio of a team’s wins and losses related to the number of points scored and allowed, Jacksonville has played well enough to earn five wins. Their plus-21 point differential is by far the best in the AFC South and better or equal to the Jets, Giants and Seahawks, all of whom have at least six wins. Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes — an early favorite for MVP after his masterful start to the season — is an ideal opportunity for Jacksonville to prove it’s better than its record.
()
News
A tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman : NPR
marvel studios
Given how casually Marvel movies have dealt with death over the years – this is a franchise that killed and then resurrected half of its cast – there’s something powerful about how directly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confronts the issues of bereavement and mortality.
In the very first scene, we learn that T’Challa, ruler of the African kingdom of Wakanda, has died of a mysterious illness. It’s devastating news, but not a shock to those of us watching: We knew this was coming, ever since it was announced, some time after Chadwick Boseman’s death, that T’Challa – the Black Panther himself – would also be buried.
And so wakanda forever is both entertainment and elegy, where tragedies on and off screen intertwine. It’s a moving and sometimes unwieldy effort, but I came away admiring director Ryan Coogler’s decision to acknowledge the reality of the loss and honor Boseman’s memory as respectfully as possible. After all, what made the first Black Panther film so great was its engagement with the real world. Coogler may have given us a wonderful utopian vision of Wakanda, an isolated, technologically advanced nation that had never been conquered. But it also delved into difficult questions about African and African-American identity and placed Wakanda in conversation with the larger struggle for racial justice.
As the new film opens, Wakanda grapples with the consequences of her recent decision to join the international community. Still reeling from T’Challa’s death, the kingdom is under attack from other countries who covet its supply of the almighty metal known as vibranium. But the most serious threat comes from elsewhere: a secret Atlantis-like underwater city called Talokan, which ultimately too works with vibranium. The people of Talokan may have blue skin and fish-like gills, but they are actually descended from an ancient Mayan civilization that was attacked thousands of years ago, forcing them to take refuge in the ‘ocean.
The bronze-chested leader of Talokan, Namor, wants to join forces with Wakanda against would-be vibranium thieves and threatens war if they don’t agree. Coogler and his co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, cleverly expanded the cultural landscape of the story, delving into the history of ancient Mesoamerican communities and bringing together characters from Black, Latino and Indigenous backgrounds.
At the same time, they bring back many of the characters that made the first movie so memorable. Letitia Wright returns as T’Challa’s brilliant scientist sister, Shuri, and it’s nice to see Winston Duke again as the boisterous tribal elder M’Baku. I wish Danai Gurira, as a fearsome Okoye warrior, wasn’t mysteriously sidelined mid-game. I also wish the great Lupita Nyong’o had more to do as the skilled spy Nakia, who returns from self-imposed exile to help Wakanda through this latest crisis.
There are also new faces in the mix, including Michaela Coel from the HBO series I can destroy you as a Wakandan warrior, and Dominique Thorne as a 19-year-old tech prodigy who’s moving here for her own upcoming Disney-Marvel TV show, Stone heart. It’s a reminder that ultimately the movie is just one piece of a never-ending, overarching Marvel story.
Coogler is a terrific and sensitive director, but even he can’t get past some of the show’s more stereotypical beats: as always in these movies, the action scenes are murky and hard to follow. A parallel CIA-related subplot falls flat. This raises a sacrilegious and probably absurd question: Why wakanda forever has to be a superhero movie at all? What if, instead of falling back on the usual comic book tropes, he developed his characters more fully and let his story of grief, loss, and redemption unfold naturally?
But for better or for worse, he is a superhero movie. And so inevitably, someone new – I won’t say who – ends up donning T’Challa’s suit, becoming the new Black Panther, and saving the day. It’s a somewhat hollow result, and it reminds you of how tedious and rote Marvel’s storytelling has become. I was moved by the beauty and sincerity of this film’s farewell to T’Challa and the great actor who played him. But I also wish that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever found a more imaginative way to move us forward.
Entertainment
News
Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season
The Miami Heat are facing the likelihood of being without Omer Yurtseven for an extended period, with a possibility of the second-year center being out for the season, the Sun Sentinel has learned.
Out since the first exhibition with what the Heat have been listing as an ankle impingement, Yurtseven is facing the possibility of surgery that would not have him back until well after the turn of the calendar. Even without surgery, the absence would be extensive.
According to a source familiar with the injury, Yurtseven continues to seek further opinion for what appears to be a bone-spur issue.
The Heat had put in extensive time during training camp in the Bahamas of working on the pairing of Yurtseven playing alongside center Bam Adebayo. The two then started together for Yurtseven’s lone preseason appearance.
Yurtseven is an impending free agent, which could hasten a move toward surgery in order to then move on to needed rehabilitation. He then would be free to sign with any team in the offseason.
Because of the Heat’s payroll, a replacement player for Yurtseven would put the Heat into the luxury tax, even if a disabled-player exception were to be granted by the NBA.
Yurtseven initially downplayed the injury, hopeful of an expedited return.
“It’s not in my control,” Yurtseven said during the opening week of the season, with the Heat, by NBA rule, not required to make him available again for interviews until a return. “What I’m trying to do right now is control the recovery and maximize it, and that’s the process for me right now.”
Initially, it did not appear to be a severe injury.
“I went to like five different doctors just to make sure everything was fine just to double, triple and quadruple check,” he said late last month.
The Heat have primarily been utilizing Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon as either/or options at center, rarely utilizing another big man.
Among other options with length on the roster are seldom-used team captain Udonis Haslem and rookie Nikola Jovic.
Among centers who remained available as free agents are DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside, with Dwight Howard this past week signing to play overseas.
As it is, due to the Heat’s position against the onerous luxury tax, the team has been carrying only 14 players under standard contract, one below the league maximum.
The Heat also have been carrying perimeter players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith on two-way contracts, with the option of instead utilizing one of those two ancillary spots on a young big man.
Yurtseven is coming off a whirlwind rookie season in 2021-22, when he thrived during the midseason stretch when Adebayo was out due to thumb surgery.
Yurtseven recorded a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in his first career start last December, joining Kurt Thomas as just the second player in franchise history to close with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in a Heat debut. With that performance, he also became just the second undrafted player in NBA history (since starts were tracked in 1970) to post a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double in their first career start, joining only Bonzie Colson, who did it in 2019 for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yurtseven went on to grab double-figure rebounds in 14 consecutive games from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15 last season, the longest such streak by a Heat rookie, surpassing the previous record held by Michael Beasley and Rony Seikaly. It was the longest such streak by an NBA rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns did so in 15 consecutive games in 2016.
()
News
Twitter cybersecurity chief resigns amid corporate turmoil
Washington
CNN Business
—
Twitter’s chief information security officer announced his resignation on Thursday, freeing up one of the company’s most critical roles as the future of Twitter and the erratic decisions of its new owner, Elon Musk, hang in the balance. increasingly scrutinized.
In a tweet, Lea Kissner, the former CISO, said she was eager to figure out the next steps.
“I made the difficult decision to leave Twitter,” Kissner tweeted. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing people and I’m so proud of the Privacy, Security and IT teams and the work we’ve done.”
Kissner did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did he publicly explain his reasons for leaving Twitter.
Their resignation was the latest example of the internal turmoil that has rocked Twitter following mass layoffs at the company.
Kissner’s departure reportedly coincided with the resignations of several other top Twitter executives Wednesday night over fears of the company’s legal exposure before the Federal Trade Commission, according to an internal Slack message seen by CNN. The freelance journalist Casey Newton and The Verge reported the resignations first.
In the Slack post, a Twitter employee wrote that Musk’s only priority was to “recover the losses he is incurring as a result of his inability to evade his binding obligation to buy Twitter.”
The employee’s post also claimed that Musk’s focus on monetizing the platform could put vulnerable users, including human rights activists and political dissidents, at risk.
It could even put Twitter’s own employees in legal danger, the post suggested, after the employee claimed Musk was not concerned about Twitter’s potential liability to the FTC.
The employee claimed to have heard Alex Spiro, Musk’s attorney and, according to the post, Twitter’s new legal chief, saying “Elon puts rockets in space, he’s not afraid of the FTC.”
Spiro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement, an FTC spokesperson said it “is following recent developments on Twitter with deep concern.”
“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees,” the spokesperson said. “Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we’re ready to use them.”
Twitter has twice settled user privacy breaches with this agency and faces whistleblower allegations from its former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, that the company led by former CEO Parag Agrawal had violated its FTC obligations a third time. If true, Zatko’s allegations could result in billions of dollars in fines and personal liability for Agrawal.
The post outlined Twitter’s plans to delegate FTC compliance responsibilities to individual workers remaining with the company.
“This will place engineers at enormous personal, professional and legal risk,” the post warns, according to The Verge. “I anticipate that you will all [sic] under pressure from management to impose changes that will likely lead to major incidents.
Cnn
News
Staff picks for Week 10 of 2022 NFL season: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, Vikings vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Eagles and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 10:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (80-55-1 overall, 9-4 last week): Falcons
Childs Walker (87-48-1 overall, 11-2 last week): Falcons
Ryan McFadden (79-56-1 overall, 10-3 last week): Falcons
Mike Preston (75-60-1 overall, 8-5 last week): Falcons
Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Dolphins
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Dolphins
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Broncos
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Titans
Mike Preston: Titans
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bears
Childs Walker: Bears
Ryan McFadden: Bears
Mike Preston: Bears
Houston Texans at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Saints
Ryan McFadden: Saints
Mike Preston: Steelers
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cardinals
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Cowboys
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
()
News
War in Ukraine forces EU to rethink military mobility – POLITICO
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put military mobility – the ability to quickly move tanks, rockets, men and ammunition across the continent – to the top of the EU agenda.
This is why the European Commission presented a new action plan on Thursday aimed at strengthening the bloc’s ability to defend itself “in the event of a crisis”.
In the recent past, the idea of spending money to reinforce bridges and railways to allow the passage of a 62 ton Leopard tank seemed like a crazy throwback to the Cold War. The Kremlin’s bloody attack on Ukraine was a game-changer.
“The security environment in Europe has changed dramatically. Since last February, war has returned to our borders,” foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“We need to ensure that in the event of a crisis, member states’ militaries can act quickly,” said Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager. “That the bridges and roads used for daily travel can support heavy military vehicles; that military trucks and containers can cross borders seamlessly across the Union.”
The action plan aims to adapt the bloc’s transport corridors so that they are also capable of carrying heavy and large-scale military transport; tackling red tape that hinders the cross-border transport of military equipment by digitizing processes; protect infrastructure against cyberattacks and strengthen cooperation with partners, including NATO, Ukraine and Moldova.
It’s the least the EU should do, said Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe.
“NATO is doing all these things…to make sure the Russians don’t expand beyond Ukraine and attack any of our allies…but we’re really no better today that four years ago significantly impacted our ability to move heavy equipment, ammunition, that sort of thing, at high speed,” he said.
prepare for war
He argued that European and American forces must be able to move fast enough to be an effective deterrent – and that’s something that still hasn’t filtered through.
Such preparations require cyber protection of significant infrastructure, but also greater infrastructure capacity and equipment transport capacity across Europe. At present, Germany’s DB Cargo is the main rail operator transporting material in Europe, but it can only move a fifth of what is needed, Hodges estimated.
On top of that, transporting military goods across borders remains a challenge, even between NATO and Schengen countries. “An apple truck can go from Poland to Lisbon without even stopping. You can’t do that with NATO equipment,” he said.
The Commission is aware that it needs to step up its efforts, according to Borrell, who acknowledged: “At the beginning of our mandate, war was not on our radar screen.
In budget talks just months before Russia invaded Ukraine, EU countries cut funding for military mobility under the bloc’s Infrastructure Facility, the Facility for interconnection in Europe, from 6.5 billion euros to 1.7 billion euros.
But “now…we are in a different geopolitical context, and everyone is looking at dual-use infrastructure needs,” said Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean, adding that the Commission will use its mid-term review of the EU’s seven-year budget. consider increasing the military mobility budget.
The network the army needs overlaps 93% with the transport corridors the bloc aims to build under its Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) plans.
In July, a Commission proposal suggested changes to make the framework war-ready by extending four corridors to Ukraine and Moldova and calling for the standardization of EU rail gauges.
Yet using civilian transport infrastructure for military movement is not straightforward: “Look at the weight of a Leopard tank, or how long a train is to transport military warfare, and then you could easily imagine that not all infrastructure “can support military transport,” Borrell said.
The military requirements must be updated to further align the standards of the TEN-T network and the EU military transport network, the Commission said.
The action plan promises to update military requirements by the end of the year and expand them to also cover fuel supply chains and dual-use air traffic management. It also asks EU countries to assess by next year whether their transport networks meet military requirements. This will help the EU to prioritize infrastructure projects and direct funding, Vălean said.
The action plan also suggests steps to ease the procedures needed to move equipment across borders, as bureaucracy hampers military movement.
Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also warned that the EU should not lose sight of its access points, such as ports and airports. “Here too, we have to be careful of the threats posed by the growing investments of our systemic rivals and how this can jeopardize mobility within the Union. It is a question of strategic sovereignty,” he said. declared.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
News
Who should the Yankees trade for in the offseason?
Free agency is a good way to build a team without giving anything up.
By signing free agents, a team just parts with cold hard cash in exchange for a player they hope will increase their win total. If it doesn’t work out, that money just becomes a sunk cost, but it’s not hard for a Major League Baseball team to make that money back.
Trades, meanwhile, are more risky. Hitting big on a trade can change the entire trajectory of a franchise overnight, but it also carries the possibility of blowing up tremendously.
The Yankees find themselves in a position where they kind of need to take a big swing. This team could lose a substantial amount of its 2022 roster, and without bringing in some new blood, they could be staring at an uphill battle in the American League East. There’s no shortage of free agents who could help, but as Brian Cashman peruses the trade market, he should zero in on a few options.
Shohei Ohtani would take a Godfather offer, and the Yankees likely wouldn’t be able to pry Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks without dealing Oswald Peraza or a similarly-valued prospect, but there are definitely some pitchers they should check in on.
PABLO LOPEZ AND LUCAS GIOLITO
The package for either of these guys probably starts with Gleyber Torres, by far the Yankees’ most interesting big-league trade chip. Getting Lopez away from the perpetually rebuilding Marlins would also probably take a blue chip prospect.
The Yankees have the players to make that happen, and Lopez is the type of reliable pitcher that significantly raises their floor. Plugging him into a rotation with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino means the Yankees, health provided, would be able to pitch their way at least into the Wild Card conversation no matter what happens to their offense. Lopez, who is just 26 and doesn’t reach unrestricted free agency until after the 2024 season, is also ripe for the type of extension that the Marlins tend to avoid.
Trading for Lopez and immediately giving him a long-term contract makes sense, and if Cashman really wants to go for a blockbuster, Jazz Chisholm Jr. could come over as well. That would certainly necessitate a top prospect or two heading to Miami along with Torres, but it would also make the Yankees better and eminently more watchable. The Yankees have a glut of middle infield prospects as well, making someone like 20-year-old shortstop Alexander Vargas potentially expendable in the right trade.
Giolito, meanwhile, is a 28-year-old who’s already finished in the top 11 of Cy Young voting three times. He’s also a free agent following the 2023 campaign who, in his own words, “sucked” in 2022. The entire baseball world knows there’s still a good pitcher somewhere in there, and the Yankees have had great success with pitching reclamation projects recently, but Giolito’s youth and recent track record as an elite starter will drive up the asking price. On the other hand, if the White Sox don’t think they can retain him after the season (or don’t want to), they should look to get something in return before he walks away for nothing.
If you’re the Yankees, would you ship Torres, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt for Giolito, knowing you might only get one year from him? If Giolito indicates that he’d be open to signing long-term in the Bronx, they should pursue him even harder and perhaps dangle even more talent in front of the Chicago front office.
IAN HAPP AND BRYAN REYNOLDS
The best time to grab one of these guys would have been at last season’s trade deadline, but the second-best time is now.
Andrew Benintendi was the big deadline get instead, and he might have already played his last game in pinstripes now that he’s in the free agent pool. Happ doesn’t dive in until after 2023 and Reynolds still has two more arbitration years before he arrives on the open market in November 2025. That makes Reynolds the more intriguing choice, but also means he would take more to acquire. Since debuting in 2019, only ten outfielders have been worth more Wins Above Replacement than Reynolds, making him every fan’s pet trade request.
He and Happ — who are both switch hitters with plus speed — would slide nicely into left field should the Yankees turn their back on Benintendi. Then again, so would Brandon Nimmo or some of the other free agent outfielders, who the Yankees wouldn’t have to give up actual players to receive. But if they can’t lure any of the free agents, Happ and Reynolds are both coming off fantastic seasons and are currently employed by teams that have no chance of competing. That’s typically a solid recipe for a trade souffle.
SCOTT BARLOW AND GREGORY SOTO
One of the inexorable truths about baseball is that relief pitchers are the hardest players to project.
Because of that, industry thinking is to avoid giving deluxe contracts to relievers. Many of the top teams have instead elected to scour bullpens for potential diamonds in the rough, trade mid-level prospects for them and turn them into a glistening gem. The Yankees have done that with Michael King and Clay Holmes in recent years. While Soto, the Tigers’ All-Star closer each of the last two seasons, has more clout than King or Holmes did when the Yankees added them, Barlow fits the description for the type of arm the Yankees have sneakily poached.
Barlow, who throws his slider more than 40% of the time, has been a staple of the anonymous Royals’ bullpen for the last four years. The slider is what would attract any team to Barlow, but especially the Yankees who have become obsessed with that pitch type. Barlow’s slider held opponents to a .189 batting average and .306 slugging percentage last year, and his curveball posted even better numbers with less usage.
The Royals, who are rarely protecting late-inning leads, don’t have much use for an upper class reliever. Neither do the Tigers, although it’s hard to figure out what the Tigers think they are. Last offseason they went all in, picking up Javier Baez, Eduardo Rodriguez and Austin Meadows, and they still sputtered to a 66-96 record. If they’re ready to admit defeat, dealing Soto is a good place to start, and his blazing fastball-sinker combo could remind Yankee fans of Aroldis Chapman at his best without any of the off-field headaches that Chapman brought.
()
Five games for Ravens fans to watch during the team’s Week 10 bye
A tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman : NPR
Tether Reportedly Freezes $46M in USDT Linked to FTX
Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season
Twitter cybersecurity chief resigns amid corporate turmoil
Staff picks for Week 10 of 2022 NFL season: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, Vikings vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Eagles and more
Bitcoin Supply In Loss Now At Similar Levels To COVID Crash And 2018 Bottom
War in Ukraine forces EU to rethink military mobility – POLITICO
Who should the Yankees trade for in the offseason?
Apple limits popular file sharing feature — RT World News
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?