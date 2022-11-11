News
FTX Boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Crypto Platform’s Imminent Collapse: “IF*cked Up”
Crypto exchange Binance reportedly backed out of plans to acquire rival platform FTX, leaving the company on the brink of collapse. In a rambling Twitter thread that attempts to explain the current state of FTX, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wrote, “I’m sorry. This is the most important thing. I screwed up and I should have done better.
CNBC reports that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced earlier this week that the world’s largest cryptocurrency company saved non-US FTX companies from a liquidity crunch by buying them for an undisclosed amount. . FTX was valued at $32 billion by private investors earlier this year.
But in a tweet on Wednesday, Binance announced it was backing out of the deal: “At first, our hope was to be able to help FTX customers provide liquidity. But problems are beyond our control or our ability to help.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, scrambled to raise funds from venture capitalists and other investors to save the company from a major liquidity crunch before the announcement of the deal with Binance. Zhao initially agreed to step in and acquire the platform in order to save it, but quickly reversed his decision citing reports of “mismanaged client funds and alleged investigations by US agencies”.
Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors that the company faced a significant shortfall of up to $8 billion from withdrawal requests and needed emergency funding. The bankruptcy of FTX would be one of the most shocking collapses in the crypto world in quite some time. Bankman-Fried tried to reassure investors that the company’s assets were fine, but after Zhao publicly stated that his company was selling its holdings in FTX’s native FTT token, the owners of the token began a sell-off. massive.
The embattled CEO took to Twitter to post a rambling thread explaining the current state of his platform. It starts with an ominous excuse:
1) I’m sorry. This is the most important thing.
I screwed up and I should have done better.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022
Bankman-Fried continues in the thread to explain that the platform has several issues that he is still trying to resolve.
5) The full story here is one I’m still fleshing out every detail of, but as a very high level I messed up twice.
The first time around, poor internal labeling of bank accounts meant I was considerably off my sense of user margin. I thought it was much lower.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022
According to freelance journalist Eric Newcomer, Sequoia Capital has invested $210 million in the company. FTX recently told its investors that its 2022 operating profit is expected to be $144 million, down from $338 million last year, while revenue will be $1.1 billion, down from $1 billion. dollars last year, Newcomer said.
On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried said customers demanded withdrawals of $6 billion. He also deleted tweets from the previous day assuring that FTX had enough assets to support client holdings.
Reuters reports that Bankman-Fried addressed employees on Tuesday morning, saying, “I’m sorry, I messed up.”
Cryptocurrencies fell following news of the turmoil, with Bitcoin dropping 15% on Wednesday after falling 13% on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020. Ether has plunged more than 30% in the past two days and is now worth less than $1,000.
Read Binance’s full statement on its decision not to buy FTX below:
As a result of the company’s due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mismanaged client funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided not to pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.
At first, we hoped we could help FTX customers provide liquidity, but issues are beyond our control or our ability to help.
Every time a major player in an industry goes bankrupt, retail consumers will suffer. We have seen over the past few years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe that over time, outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market.
As regulatory frameworks are developed and the industry continues to move towards greater decentralization, the ecosystem will strengthen.
Learn more about CNBC here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues.
Tyreek Hill is flippin’ competitive — and it’s got him on record pace in first year with Dolphins
Tyreek Hill is known to be on another level with his competitiveness.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tested it and got his first glimpse of just how competitive his new star receiver is at a team meeting early in their time together.
The first-year head coach took his “trust fall” with Hill when he factually pointed out that practice-squad wide receiver Braylon Sanders recorded the team’s fastest speed at the previous practice. This was after Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah” for being possibly the fastest player in the NFL, finished fifth that day.
“I was like, ‘Man, you’re the fastest guy on the Dolphins. This is awesome,’” McDaniel explained he said to Sanders, making sure Hill noticed. “This is in front of the whole team. And then that practice, [Hill] ran the fastest-ever recorded in practice here or that I’ve seen. It was something absurd like 23.48 [mph] or something like that. So I was like, ‘Ok, yeah, you’re different.’”
McDaniel hit the right buttons to give Hill just the motivation he needed. Hill confirmed the story and how he came out blazing the next practice when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
“My name wouldn’t be Cheetah for no reason, baby. This what I do,” Hill said. “I’m not a sore loser. I just love to win, and I just love to compete.”
That competitiveness, which is the first thing other teammates such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa note about Hill, has him on a record receiving pace with 1,104 yards in nine game. That puts him on pace for 2,085 yards, crushing Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964.
But Hill is not competing for the record, specifically. It’s his competitive nature day in and day out that produces the results that put him in the conversation for such a prestigious mark.
“My job each and every week is just to focus on the next game, so I can’t look forward. As bad as I want to sit here and say, ‘Hey, I want to break the record,’ but that would be really selfish of me. I know my job, as one of the leaders on this team, is to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
Hill’s latest output, in helping the Dolphins take down the Chicago Bears on Sunday, was seven receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown since Sept. 18 at the Baltimore Ravens.
The touchdown had him flipping in celebration in the end zone at Soldier Field as it was his first score, despite his statistical outbursts, in seven games.
“That’s just me having fun, doing what I love,” Hill said. “I feel like I’m playing America’s sport, so just having fun with the game.”
Hill gives credit to the offense that McDaniel schemes up and to Tagovailoa for delivering passes. But as Hill and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have combined for the most yards for teammates through nines games in the Super Bowl era, wide receivers coach Wes Welker makes it clear that Hill and Waddle getting open with ease is their own doing.
“First and foremost, the main reason is them,” Welker said. “They’re the ones out there doing it. So yeah, taking coaching points, all that stuff, but those guys are just different.”
Welker continues on Hill: “He can run every route. Some of the stuff that we’re able to do, just because of the skill set and who he is and all those different things, your imagination can go crazy as a coach.”
And what impresses Welker is that Hill still goes out and blocks despite putting up the gargantuan numbers.
“You don’t see guys leading the league and receiving and blocking the way that he’s blocking,” he said.
Hill responds: “Got to be physical, man. For a smaller guy like me, I really can make my statement and slow DBs down, whether it’s corners or free safeties, if I come down and I’m able to ear-hole them or like knock them on the ground. I can use that to my advantage.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith got to see Hill’s ability going against him in the same division between four years as an assistant coach with the Raiders and Chargers while Hill starred for the Chiefs. He remembers one instance, in 2018, when Hill lined up in the slot and was in front of a rookie nickel cornerback.
“Just standing there going like, ‘Uh-oh,’” Smith recalled. “And then he runs right past him. He was like a freakin’ cone standing right there.”
As Hill takes his record pace into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns ahead of the Dolphins’ bye week, he is holding a gala on Friday through his foundation, raising money for mental health awareness.
Carroll County high school football preview: Lions, Cavaliers, Owls gear up for regional second-round games
Here’s a rundown of the high school football second-round playoff games in Carroll County this week:
No. 3 seed Edgewood (8-2) vs. No. 2 seed Westminster (9-1)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m. at Mt. Hebron
Bracket: Class 3A North Region
Coaches: Keith Rawlings (Edgewood); Chris Bassler (Westminster)
Last week: Edgewood beat Patapsco, 49-0; Westminster beat Aberdeen, 50-0
Key players: Edgewood: QB Cesar Travers (7-for-12, 136 yards last week), RB Isaiah Megginson (4 carries, 65 yards last week); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (779 rushing yards, 1,564 passing yards, 32 total TDs); WR Jackson Zaranski (36 receptions, 437 yards, 2 TDs), DL Matiyos Thielman (42 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks).
Outlook: After big shutout wins against overmatched opponents last week, the Owls and Rams face off in what looks on paper to be a fantastic matchup. The game was moved from Westminster to Mt. Hebron’s turf field due to the impending severe weather forecast for Friday.
Walker continues to be a special playmaker for Bassler’s Owls, averaging more than three combined passing and rushing touchdowns every Friday (32 total in 10 games). But his production is no secret, and now that he’s reached the point of the season where the opposing talent is at a higher level, he’ll have to deal with teams aiming to shut him down.
Westminster has a solid corp of receivers with Zaranski and Mason Fisher leading the way. The backfield has been hit by injuries over the course of the season, but the opportunity is there for someone to step up if teams are looking to take away the pass.
Edgewood’s defense is solid, posting six shutouts this year, including four in its first five games. Its two losses have come by a combined seven points. Edgewood has a balanced offense with a quarterback that can hit athletic targets outside and backs that can pound away and take it to the house if they get a seam.
No. 3 Williamsport (7-3) at No. 2 Liberty (7-3)
Game time: Saturday, 6 p.m. at Marriotts Ridge
Bracket: Class 2A/1A West
Coaches: Tim Small (Williamsport); Larry Luthe (Liberty)
Last week: Williamsport beat Winters Mill, 41-21; Liberty beat Francis Scott Key, 49-6
Key players: Williamsport: RB Cole Rourke (142 carries, 787 yards, 10 TDs in regular season), MLB Cayden Palamar (96 tackles, 4 tackles for loss in regular season); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,795 passing yards, 349 rushing yards, 31 total TDs), WR Sam Evans (40 receptions, 824 yards, 12 TDs), DL Collin Murphy (43 tackles, 10 sacks).
Outlook: This game moved its date and location to be free of the storm, playing Saturday evening at Marriotts Ridge. Like all Carroll County teams, Liberty has a grass surface at home and doesn’t play much on turf over the course of the season. But Liberty’s speedy receivers could find the faster surface to their liking.
Williamsport handled Winters Mill in the first round last week. The Wildcats also beat Manchester Valley, 27-7, in Week 1. Rourke was a handful for the Falcons last week, rushing for three touchdowns in the first half. He’s the center of the Wildcats’ attack, and Liberty’s front seven, led by Murphy, Luke Collins, Nico Marsicano and James Traynham, have the important job of trying to keep him contained.
No. 4 Boonsboro (7-3) at No. 1 South Carroll (8-1)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m. at Glenelg
Bracket: Class 2A/1A West
Coaches: Mark Wadel (Boonsboro); Mike Kraus (South Carroll)
Last week: Boonsboro beat Western Tech, 42-6; South Carroll had a bye.
Key players: Boonsboro: DL Nate Elliott (5.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery last week), RB Wyatt Jervis (2 rushing touchdowns last week); South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (153 carries, 1,305 yards, 21 TDs), QB Carter Mazalewski (850 passing yards, 305 rushing yards, 11 total TDs), LB Caleb Blum (76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5 sacks).
Outlook: This game has been moved to the turf field at Glenelg on Friday.
Boonsboro opened the playoffs last week with a big win over Western Tech, while the Cavaliers rested up, enjoying the bye that came with being the No. 1 seed and would-be eighth-seed Randallstown opting out of the playoffs. Boonsboro led the Wolverines, 15-6, in the third quarter last week before pulling away.
The Warriors were able to make big plays in its running game with Jervis scoring on runs of 46 and 27 yards. Chad Wyand added a 54-yard touchdown run.
But when it comes to big running plays, Rodrigues has had more than his fair share. He’s a tough back to contain and is capable of breaking any run for a score. If he does get bottled up, Mazalewski has shown more than capable of making plays with his arm or legs.
()
Foxconn Says Aims To Quickly Recover iPhone Production Levels From Covid-Hit Site
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Jeff Wilson Jr. has interesting attitude about football, interesting mode of transportation
Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is a different guy, not just because he has a Bird e-scooter parked in front of his locker, and not just because he rides the scooter through the locker room and around the practice facility after hours.
“I don’t try to do it too much when everybody’s here because I don’t want it to look like a distraction,” Wilson said with a laugh about the scooter.
“But, yeah, I normally stay up here pretty late so when everybody leaves I’ll be having fun. It’ll be like on a racetrack around the locker room. It’s cool.”
The scooter isn’t the only thing that shows Wilson has a different mentality.
There’s three plays you could choose among to find the most impactful one Wilson made in his 72-yard (51 rushing, 21 receiving) debut last week at Chicago:
—There’s the 10-yard touchdown reception punctuated by his stretching, diving reach for the end zone;
—There was the 28-yard run;
—There was the block that planted cornerback Jaylon Johnson into the Soldier Field turf and allowed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to complete a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
If you know anything about Wilson’s demeanor and playing style, you know his favorite among those plays.
“The block,” Wilson said. “Definitely the block. Because that’s a play you don’t see a lot of people want to make, and that’s something I want to make. It gives me excitement. It gives me a different type of thrill when I make a block like that.”
The Dolphins love to hear such sentiment.
“That’s a complete back,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said.
The hope is Wilson can complete the Dolphins’ pass-dominant offense.
As much as edge rusher Bradley Chubb was brought in at the trade deadline to spark the pass rush, there’s hope Wilson, who worked out with Chubb in preparation for the NFL Combine in 2018 at Exos in Carlsbad, Calif., will spark the run game, a run game that’s 29th in the league at 86.9 yards per game.
You can be sure coach Mike McDaniel wants more out of the run game. When he was offensive coordinator with San Francisco last season they were seventh in the league in rushing on their way to the NFC Championship game.
Compare that to this season when it took the Dolphins until Week 5 to total 100 yards rushing as a team with a season-best 137 yards against the New York Jets. That also the game running back Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins’ only 100-yard rusher this season, had 113 yards rushing.
Wilson is needed, badly.
Yes, it helps Wilson knows McDaniel and his offense from their days together in San Francisco (2018-21), a time when Mostert (2017-21) was also with the 49ers.
Wilson said Mostert was pretty much his first friend in the league, the guy who took him out to breakfast and told him how the NFL works and how to stay in the league soon after Wilson signed with the 49ers in 2018 as a rookie free agent from the University of North Texas.
The reunion among McDaniel, Mostert and Wilson has been good on a personal level. We’ll see whether it translates to a business level.
Theoretically, adding Wilson should help.
Wilson’s physical running style, ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and willingness in pass protection are distinguishing characteristics.
All he needs to do is get more familiar with the offense.
The terminology is one place he’ll start the re-acquaintance.
“It’s similar,” Wilson said of the terminology, “but it’s not the exact same at all. So I’ve got to hone-in on all those little details and things. That way I can try to be at my best to try to help this team.”
The rushing attack needs to become a factor in the offense.
The Dolphins have rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past five games, but the run game has hardly been a factor all season. It doesn’t set up the passing game, it doesn’t give the defense anything to think about, it doesn’t force the defense to drop a safety down into the box, and it doesn’t move the chains on a regular basis.
“Overall, I think we’re a work in progress,” running backs coach Eric Studesville said of the ground game.
The Dolphins are 23rd in rushing attempts (202), 27th in yards (702), 28th in yards per carry (3.9), and tied for 25th with 44 rushing first downs.
Wilson knows how to gain ground in many ways.
He got the scooter for free from Bird.
“I ain’t gonna give out the sauce,” he said in reference to exactly how he got the scooter. But it involved sending them a nice note.
“I just got in contact with them and sent ‘em a sweet message and got a sweet ride,” he said laughing.
The scooter, which was used for a brief locker room ride Thursday by defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, was delivered a few days ago.
“In a package and all,” Wilson said. “I can’t wait to put it on the road.”
And as for his role with the Dolphins, Wilson said there’s no pressure to do big things.
“It’s just come in, do what you do, and learn and just play football,” he said. “Let the chips fall where they may. I’m not a person who is too big on worrying about the stuff I can’t control. I’m going to come in here and learn as much as I possibly can, that way when I go out there I’m playing freely and I’m not thinking too much, and I can be me.”
Most likely, the latter won’t be an issue.
Scott McTominay crowns Manchester United’s 4-2 win over Villa | Carabao Cup
This encounter was the very definition of a two-half game: Manchester United and Aston Villa produced a borefest before the break and a classic cup thriller after that which featured six goals and ended in strikes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay taking on Erik ten Hag’s team. through.
Robin Olsen was Villa’s culprit for Fernandes’ goal which made it 3-2: his sloppy pass went straight to Alejandro Garnacho and when the Portuguese recovered from the winger his effort deflected off Tyrone Mings. Then, in added time, McTominay slid home and, after Unai Emery’s men had twice taken the lead, Ten Hag can rightly salute the spirit his side showed in refusing to give up. being beaten then going to the jugular.
United’s mission was to avenge Sunday’s tasteless 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa. In that quest, they had Anthony Martial as their attacking spearhead in just his second start of an injury-plagued campaign, and his first touch was crisp: twice the ball bounced off him and twice he sent it back to a colleague.
There was also sweetness in a United corner corner routine which featured Fernandes tossing the ball to Marcus Rashford whose cross was sent to Harry Maguire’s header. The captain’s connection was reversed, however, and Tyrell Malacia stabbed his takedown attempt. The left-back was better on Rashford’s next reception, forcing United’s second corner, but this time Fernandes disappointed as his delivery was easily erased.
Each manager made seven changes, Martin Dubravka made his Ten Hag debut for the hosts while Ashley Young, a former United captain, was appointed by Emery, who was a picture of perpetual motion in his technical area.
The Villa manager watched United control the ball and territory but lacked imagination. The Spaniard’s side also grabbed ideas when in possession and suddenly they turned around: Fernandes’ ball to Rashford was given to Malacia on the overlap and his cross was headed, via a deflection, by Diogo Dalot onto the roof of Robin Olsen’s net.
All of this made the contest a test of United’s ability to smash their opponents and Villa’s prowess at counter-attacking quickly to expose Maguire and the rest of his backline. So it was surprising when Ludwig Augustinsson created Villa’s best moment as his side camped out in United’s half. He won a corner on the left in which Douglas Luiz appeared to fly straight until Scott McTominay cleared from under the bar.
A second corner followed and this time, when the delivery went out of the area, Young unloaded a volley that still missed. Villa were soon back deep in their territory, gratefully watching Malacia kick the ball in, a backheel from Fernandes was worthless and Rashford squandered a free kick from 20 yards out as a scoreless and quality first half unfolded. was finishing.
The second half, surely, could be less mundane: it was hope and that is precisely what happened as in a breathless 60 seconds Villa surged before United caught up with them . First United thought Boubacar Kamara was handballing after winning the ball and feeding Jacob Ramsey, who unlocked the home full-back with a pass that sent Ollie Watkins rushing to dink the opener on Dubravka . After United’s complaints subsided and they restarted the game, Dalot immediately released Fernandes down the right and his perfectly weighted ball was headed home by Martial.
Suddenly – and thankfully – the tie was alive, with the vibrancy of the crowd pumping up the volume at Old Trafford as the two sides clashed to the beat. Emery made changes, one of which, Leon Bailey, helped Villa regain the lead. Young came forward and floated the ball towards the back post and the striker, 90 seconds after coming on, headed for goal. Dalot tried to clear but could only beat Dubravka.
Rashford fended off a golden chance to register United’s second equalizer by exploding wide before making amends. The hapless Mings slipped and Rashford ignored Calum Chambers and swooped in. The Villa centre-back, who failed to make it into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, has now suffered further as his leg unwittingly helped Fernandes’ strike past the hapless Olsen.
In the 91st minute, McTominay made no mistake about it and left the jubilant home support.
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’
By JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a “city of death.”
Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped with their assessments, reporters not present and spotty communications, it was difficult to know what was happening in the port city, where the residents who remained after tens of thousands fled were afraid to leave their homes.
A forced pullout from Kherson — the only provincial capital Moscow captured after invading Ukraine in February — would mark one of Russia’s worst war setbacks. Recapturing the city, whose pre-war population was 280,000, could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
Ukrainian forces seem to be scoring more battlefield successes elsewhere in the Kherson region and closing in on the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Thursday night the pace has increased so much that residents “are now checking almost every hour where our units have reached and where else our national flag was raised.”
The armed forces commander-in-chief, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Kyiv’s forces have advanced 36.5 kilometers (22.7 miles) and retaken 41 villages and towns since Oct. 1 in the province, which the Kremlin has illegally annexed. That included 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russian troops laid mines throughout Kherson as they withdrew to turn it into a “city of death” and predicted they would shell it after relocating across the Dnieper River.
From these new positions, the Kremlin could try to escalate the 8 1/2-month war, which U.S. assessments showed may already have killed or wounded tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.
Arkadiy Dovzhenko, who fled Kherson in June, said his grandparents still living there told him Thursday that “the Russians were bringing a lot of equipment into the town and also mining every inch of it.”
Zelenskyy said Thursday night his forces were racing to remove land mines from 170,000 square meters (65,637 square miles) nationwide, and planned also to do so in Kherson. A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Ukrainian television that resistance forces working behind enemy lines “carefully collect information” about critical infrastructure threatened by mines.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a troop withdrawal from Kherson and nearby areas on Wednesday after his top general in Ukraine reported that a loss of supply routes during Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive made a defense “futile.”
Shoigu’s ministry reported Thursday a “maneuver of units of the Russian group” to the Dnieper River’s eastern bank, also known as its left bank.
On Thursday, Ukrainian officials appeared to soften the skepticism they had expressed over whether the Russians were really on the run or trying to trap Ukraine’s soldiers. “The enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing,” armed forces chief Zaluzhny said, because Kyiv’s army destroyed supply systems and disrupted Russia’s local military command.
Still, he said the Ukrainian military could not confirm a Russian withdrawal.
Alexander Khara, of the Kyiv-based think tank Center for Defense Strategies, echoed those concerns, saying he remained fearful that Russian forces could destroy a dam upriver from Kherson and flood the city’s approaches. The former Ukrainian diplomat also warned of booby traps and other possible dangers.
“I would be surprised if the Russians had not set up something, some surprises for Ukraine,” Khara said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just over a month ago celebrated the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions and vowed to defend them by any means, has not commented on the withdrawal.
A resident said Kherson was deserted Thursday and that explosions could be heard from around Antonivskiy Bridge — a key Dnieper River crossing that Ukrainian forces have repeatedly bombarded.
“Life in the city seems to have stopped. Everyone has disappeared somewhere and no one knows what will happen next,” said Konstantin, a resident whose last name was withheld for security reasons.
He said Russian flags have disappeared from the city’s administrative buildings, and no signs remain of the Russian military personnel who earlier moved into the apartments of evacuated residents. Russian state news agency Tass reported that emergency services such as police officers and medical workers would leave along with the last Russian troops.
Halyna Lugova, head of the Ukrainian administration of Kherson city, told Ukrainian television Thursday that the Russian military was moving vehicles towards the Antonivskiy Bridge. Lugova, who is now based in Ukrainian-controlled territory, described conditions in the city as brutal.
Kherson remains without power, heating and internet service, gas stations in the city are closed, and there is no fuel, she said. The city also has run out of medications for cancer and diabetes patients. Ukrainian news reports said the Russians blew up the local television center, some of the cellphone towers and energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials have been cautious at other times in declaring victories against a Russian force that at least initially outgunned and outnumbered Ukraine’s armed forces.
Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine Forum at international affairs think-tank Chatham House, said the reticence explains “why, until Ukrainians are in the city, they don’t want to declare that they have it (in) control.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was similarly cautious. He spoke to Zelenskyy on Thursday, and his office said they agreed “it was right to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city.”
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday he believed a retreat was underway, but that Russia had amassed as many as 30,000 troops in Kherson and that a full withdrawal could take several weeks.
One analyst noted that the Ukrainian army has destroyed bridges and roads as part of its counteroffensive, making a quick transfer of Russian troops across the Dnieper River impossible.
“The main question is whether the Ukrainians will give the Russians the opportunity to calmly withdraw, or fire at them during the crossing to the left bank,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said. “The personnel can be taken out on boats, but the equipment needs to be taken out only on barges and pontoons, and this is very easily shelled by the Ukrainian army.”
Putin’s allies rushed to defend the retreat as tough, but necessary. However, Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov broke ranks and described the move as “Russia’s biggest geopolitical loss since the collapse of the Soviet Union” and warned that “political consequences of this huge loss will be really big.”
___
Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia. Raf Casert contributed from Brussels. Jill Lawless contributed from London. Andrew Katell contributed from New York.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine:
