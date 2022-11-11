News
Gap’s Amazon partnership is a desperate look
News
Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win
Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win
Karnataka police have detained four minors in Chikkamagalur on account of celebrating victory of Pakistan in cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, police said on Friday.
According to police, the accused had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident had taken place at N.R. Pura near Balehonnur on November 9.
The boys have come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.
Also Read : JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
The locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.
The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.–(IANS)
Download Our Android App And Get Quick News Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Delhi High Court orders social service as punishment after neighbors fight over car scratch
New Delhi:
The Delhi High Court has expressed dismay after a man was beaten with a cricket bat by the parents of a boy who was slapped by him for scratching his car.
The court agreed to vacate a first information report (FIR) filed in the 2017 incident and ordered both parties to perform social service.
The complainant had first slapped a 13-year-old boy for scratching his car. In turn, his parents came out with a cricket bat and a wicket to hit the man, who suffered simple head injuries.
“This is not an acceptable situation,” Judge Jasmeet Singh said in an order dated Nov. 2, adding that both sides must do social good.
The court said it was a case that showed “a complete lack of tolerance and sensitivity towards neighbors on the part of both parties”.
Judge Singh said that since the two sides had settled their differences, there would be no point in pursuing the FIR, which was filed in 2017.
The court also pointed out that an indictment had already been filed and that a considerable amount of police and justice had been wasted.
Even though the parties settled the case, the conduct of the plaintiffs and the respondent was not acceptable, the court added, ordering the plaintiff to pay 10,000 rupees to the legal services committee of the Delhi High Court.
The court ordered the teenager’s guardian, a shop owner, to distribute a stationery kit to 100 needy students at a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The kit is to be a set of an approximately 200-page notebook, two pens, a pencil and an eraser, the court said, asking the investigating officer to identify the school so that the material can be handed over to the director and the process completed on time. four weeks.
The high court quashed the FIR registered against the boy’s parents in July 2017 at Burari police station.
Both parties argued that they reached a settlement of their own free will and without any undue influence, threat or pressure and that the Complainant had no objection to the FIR being rescinded.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Rajiv Gandhi’s convicts deserve compensation, says Nalini Sriharan’s lawyer
ndtv
News
Arlington Heights to allow sports betting facility near Arlington International Racecourse after Chicago Bears $5B development plan calls for it
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Moday that would allow the Chicago Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Much of the attention so far has been focused on the mixed-used development that would take up about two thirds of the site – to the chagrin of some members of the Village Board. But team representatives told trustees Monday that a sportsbook would be a critical component of the NFL-centered portion of the proposed development.
“We believe that a sports betting facility will be an integral part of the new stadium development corridor,” Bears General Counsel Cliff Stein said.
In July 2021, the Village Board approved an ordinance that established an overlay zoning district for the racecourse site. While there was a requirement, with the zoning, that any development of the site be part of a broader “planned unit development,” sports betting was not among the approved uses for the site.
Monday’s decision changes that.
Illinois first legalized sports betting in 2019. In states that allow sports betting, Stein said wagering facilities are becoming the industry standard for new stadium projects, with older stadiums also jumping on the trend. The Chicago Cubs are working toward building a sportsbook at Wrigley Field and similar plans are underway at United Center.
“This is really state of the art for new developments of professional sports stadiums across the country and it really would put you at a competitive disadvantage [to not have the facility alongside the stadium],” Stein said.
Village leaders emphasized that the board was not considering a particular betting facility and that none had been proposed to the village.
“We’re not approving a sports wagering facility this evening,” Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.
Instead, zoning rules were amended to add a sports wagering facility to the list of allowed entities in the Arlington International Racecourse area.
A staff memo accompanying the ordinance explains that the change only adds a sportsbook to the list of possible special uses in the zone covering Arlington Park.
“At this time, the Village is proposing adding to the Overlay Zone as a Special Use a Sports Wagering Facility,” the memo states. “It is important to note that this Ordinance does not approve a Sports Wagering Facility.”
Additionally, the ordinance approved Monday only adds a sportsbook facility to the list of approved uses if that facility is awarded a special use permit and if the facility is attached to a professional sports stadium.
The village Plan Commission last month approved recommending to the Village Board that the use change be made.
The change passed the Village Board despite some comments from citizens who said they don’t want to see sports betting come to Arlington Heights.
Chris Hiebert asked trustees during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting to put the brakes on the whole project, but particularly objected to the possible addition of a sportsbook facility on the site.
He said many of his concerns have to do with who the stadium and likely attendant sportsbook facility could attract to the village.
“I moved to Arlington Heights to avoid the city,” Hiebert said. “I don’t see a pressing need to bring more of the city to Arlington Heights.”
Village leadership has emphasized that so far there is no agreement yet with the Bears and that any plans are in the earliest and most tentative phases of development.
()
News
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness requests
US President Joe Biden is flanked by US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as he speaks about the administration’s plans to cancel federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, USA States, August 24, 2022.
Leah Millis | Reuters
The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan Thursday night.
“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” according to a note on the pardon application page on Studentaid.gov. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to rescind these orders.”
The suspension of the pardon program comes shortly after a Texas federal judge overturned President Joe Biden’s executive decision in August to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of students. ‘Americans.
“In this country, we are not run by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas wrote in his 26-page ruling. Pittman, who was nominated in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.
Learn more about personal finance:
It might be cheaper to dine at Thanksgiving this year
Here is the inflation breakdown for October 2022 – in a graph
Here are 4 of the best ways to pay for holiday gifts
The group had called Biden’s plan “irrational, arbitrary and unfair” and accused the president of overstepping his authority. Their complaint argued that the White House ignored federal procedures in not seeing public comment on its program.
The Biden administration said the Justice Department has already appealed the decision.
“We strongly believe that the Biden-Harris student debt relief plan is legal and necessary to give borrowers and working families respite as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when the Reimbursement restarts,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “Amid efforts to block our debt relief program, we are not backing down.”
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
News
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann on midterms in the United States – RT in French
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann analyzes the partial results of the midterm elections in the United States. He reports an American society “more and more divided” which augurs “a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections”.
Political scientist Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann spoke during the RT France newscast on November 10 about the partial results of the mid-term elections in the United States. “A tighter score than expected”, according to him, but which should not change the international policy of the country before the next presidential election.
This geopolitical specialist considered that the hands-down victory of several divisive candidates testified to deep divisions within American society. He also considered that some of the first electoral results reflected the disappointment of some Democratic voters in the light of the first two years of Joseph Biden’s mandate.
“Society is more and more divided and we will have to expect a very tough confrontation for the next presidential elections,” he summed up.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Camila, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shares a photo in a neck brace after the fall
Camila’s injury comes just days after she paid tribute to Matthew on his 53rd birthday. “Along the way… Two lands have come together from afar… Another trip around the Sun… what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey,” she captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “Birthday day.”
While stars often keep their family lives private, Camila shared insight into motherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year.
“Some days I feel like I’ve got it figured out, and other days I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m so lost,’” she said on the 1st. april. parents, as moms, you often say to yourself, “Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue to do it.”
As she noted, “It takes you a moment to realize that, ‘You know what? It’s okay to ask for help.’ Its good.”
Entertainment
Gap’s Amazon partnership is a desperate look
Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win
Delhi High Court orders social service as punishment after neighbors fight over car scratch
Arlington Heights to allow sports betting facility near Arlington International Racecourse after Chicago Bears $5B development plan calls for it
Biden administration stops taking student loan forgiveness requests
Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann on midterms in the United States – RT in French
Camila, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shares a photo in a neck brace after the fall
LBank Labs Establishes Blockchain and Crypto Investment Fund to Support the Development of Web3 in Africa
LBank Announces To Publish of an Auditable Merkle Tree & Proof of Reserves (POF)
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident