Gophers football vs. Northwestern: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge
NORTHWESTERN at MINNESOTA
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 29 degrees, partly cloudy, 10 mph wind from south
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-17.5
Records: Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) came back from 10 down to win their second straight game, 20-13, over Nebraska last weekend. Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) have lost eight straight games, their worst losing streak since 1998, but took a 7-0 lead on No. 2 Ohio State in a bad-weather game last Saturday.
History: Minnesota has won two straight against Northwestern, including a 41-14 win in Evanston, Ill., last November. Minnesota is 55-36-5 against the Wildcats all-time.
Key matchup: Gophers vs. themselves. Minnesota is a big favorite against struggling Northwestern, but can’t play down to the completion, something they have done recently. (See: Purdue, 2022; Bowling Green and Illinois, 2021.)
Who Has The Edge?
Gophers offense vs. Northwestern defense: For the second time in a month, QB Tanner Morgan’s health is unknown leading up to kickoff. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion and missed Penn State loss, but returned for Rutgers win. He was knocked out again at Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis took over in second half and led Minnesota to 20 unanswered points. He created with his big right arm (long completions of 45 and 38 yards) and his legs (3 rushes for 27 yards). … Northwestern’s pass defense is much better (35th in nation) than its rush defense (112th in country), meaning RB Mo Ibrahim could have another big day on the ground. Ibrahim has nearly identical numbers (rushes, yards and touchdowns) this year compared to 2020, when he won Big Ten running back of the year. … Minnesota’s offensive line must account for edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore, who leads Wildcats with 27 pressures and four sacks. Morgan was sacked four times in the first half last week; Kaliakmanis wasn’t sacked in the second half. OC Kirk Ciarrocca helped his redshirt freshman QB out by moving the pocket. … WR Dylan Wright had two receptions for 54 yards against Cornhuskers, his first grabs since September, and will need to prove he can be consistent. WR Mike Brown-Stephens and TE Brevyn Spann-Ford have had multiple drops in the last few weeks. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Northwestern offense: The Wildcats also have issues with the health of their starting QB. Brendan Sullivan was knocked out of the Ohio State loss, with previously benched Ryan Hilinski stepping in. Despite the uncertainty at QB, Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pointed to Northwestern’s close losses to Ohio State and No. 14 Penn State. “This is a good team that is much better than their record indicates.” … RB Evan Hull can makes the offense churn. The Maple Grove native is 12th in the nation in yards from scrimmage (701 rushing, 465 receiving) and has six total touchdowns. … The Gophers defense has started slow in previous weeks, so not getting schemed and allowing explosive plays and an early deficit will be key to a third straight win. … WR Malik Washington is the go-to target with 49 receptions for 519 yards and one TD. “(Number) six catches everything, and he does a phenomenal job,” Rossi said. Washington is a slot receiver, and Minnesota contained Nebraska slot receiver Trey Palmer with a by-committee approach last week. … The Gophers generated a season high-four sacks against Nebraska, but Northwestern has given up 11 sacks fewer than Nebraska this season. DE Danny Striggow, who has a team-high 3 1/2 sacks, suffered an arm injury in Lincoln, but images of it came back “good,” Fleck said. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: K Matthew Trickett made 47- and 49-yard field goals to put Minnesota on scoreboard and later give them the lead at Nebraska last week. He won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Trickett is 10 of 11 on season. … K Adam Stage has made only 4 of 6. Hull is also Northwestern’s main kick returner. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers backup quarterback is better than Northwestern’s, the U’s defense more well-rounded than the Wildcats’ and Minnesota’s program has found more ways to win this year. Gophers, 27-13
Apple restricts AirDrop in China after dissidents used it to evade censors
Apple apparently gave in to the economic leverage of communist China’s “cutting power” again on Thursday by restricting the use of its AirDrop file-sharing service on Chinese iPhones.
Dissidents were using AirDrop to deliver messages and images blocked by Communist censors for criticizing the regime, including the striking image of a protester who suspended banners of a bridge criticizing dictator Xi Jinping on the eve of his ascension to a third term in power.
Use AirDrop to to transmit slogans similar to those displayed by “Bridge Man” have become a popular method of protest among young Chinese iPhone owners. The Communist Party’s vast army of censors shut down accounts that attempted to discuss “Bridge Man” online, and even deleted searches for words such as “bridge” and “courage.”
Photos online claim to show a rare protest in Beijing’s Haidian district just before the 20th Party Congress.
Extraordinary pre-Congress security given + monitoring
Among the slogans: ‘I don’t want PCR tests, I want to eat’
“I don’t want a cultural revolution, I want reforms” pic.twitter.com/9RwyDb36RM
— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) October 13, 2022
Until Apple clipped its wings, AirDrop was one of the few readily available methods of secure and private file sharing over the heavily guarded Internet in China. The system is difficult for censors to monitor or block because it does not operate through remote online servers. Instead, it allows iPhones and other Apple devices to send files directly to each other using WiFi and Bluetooth signals. Devices need to be close enough together for AirDrop to work.
The AirDrop connection is protected by firewalls on both devices and the files are encrypted, making the transfer safe and secure – and also making it difficult for Chinese Communist Party content moderators to stop people from sending illegal pictures of winnie the pooh to their friends. Protesters reportedly used AirDrop to fire banned material at fellow bus and train passengers.
Chinese internet blacklisted Winnie the Pooh because he was compared to their president 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ov3rz5rOoP
— (@darthm0l) July 17, 2017
Vice News reported on Thursday that a new version of the iPhone operating system has been offered to Chinese iPhone users, which limits AirDrop to only accepting files from foreigners in ten-minute bursts. Prior to this change, it was possible to configure AirDrop to constantly accept file transfer requests from strangers, with user approval for each request, allowing protesters to broadcast their messages to random passers-by. .
Apple representatives said the restriction is aimed at preventing unwanted and annoying file transfers and is expected to roll out globally next year. It’s easy to imagine how such a feature could be misused, but Chinese social media users found it highly suspicious that the new AirDrop was offered to them first, right after dissidents hit the headlines. using the system to challenge the regime in Beijing.
“Can’t you say that Apple is compromising? It was a great method to circumvent censorship,” a Chinese user complained.
“It removed the flags of Taiwan – a self-governing democracy China claims as part of its territory – from iPhones in Hong Kong in 2019. It also proactively removes sensitive apps that may violate Chinese rules from its App Store in China, including VPN, encrypted messaging and religious apps,” Vice News noted ruefully.
Apple sign a secret $275 billion deal with the Chinese government in 2016 to avoid a regulatory crackdown. The deal, kept secret until December 2021, pledged Apple’s help with Chinese technology development, promised Apple would use Chinese suppliers for more of its components, and promised close coordination with Chinese authorities.
Tens of thousands of apps were removed from Apple’s App Store in China after the 2016 deal was signed, including encrypted messaging systems, VPN software that could penetrate the infamous Great Firewall. fire from China and foreign information services.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) confirmed that the changed AirDrop rules only apply to iPhones purchased in mainland China. The SCMP noted that AirDrop has been available for several years and was similarly used by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong to spread their messages in 2019.
“It’s unclear why Apple made the AirDrop switch, or if it initiated the move or was prompted to do so by authorities,” said the SCMP said, noting that Apple declined to answer questions about the change.
Breitbart News
West Rogers Park men jumped on school bus and shouted anti-Semitic slurs, Jewish group says – NBC Chicago
A group of men jumped on a school bus carrying Jewish students from an elementary school in West Rogers Park on Wednesday, shouted anti-Semitic slurs and gave the Hitler salute, according to Simon Wiesenthal Center officials.
Chicago police did not confirm these details, but said a group stood in front of the bus in the 2800 block of Jerome Street, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to injure a boy from 12 years.
The department did not respond when asked about the Hitler slurs and salute and whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, although the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it was in contact with the police.
The bus was carrying Orthodox Jewish boys from an elementary school, according to Alison Pure Slovin, the center’s Midwest director. “It happened so fast that I don’t think they understood what was going on, just that they were being attacked, strangers are on your bus yelling at you,” she said. .
Slovin noted that the incident “took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed nearly every synagogue in Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived these horrors”.
Slovin added that the Chicago Commission on Human Relations recently reported that hate crimes targeting Jews have increased by 75% in Chicago. “But for our community, it’s not just statistics, but the fear and anger that such incidents generate.”
Slovin said she was grateful no one was physically harmed, but said “the psychological fallout is of course concerning”.
The center asked anyone with information to call it at 708/714-0749 or contact police.
NBC Chicago
Twitter erupts over CBS’ ‘The Good Fight’ finale which has a character accusing DeSantis of being a sex offender”
Paramount+ series finale ‘The Good Fight’ left social media users stunned on Thursday for featuring a plot in which a character claims to have been sexually assaulted by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only to confess he was lying later in the show.
The sixth and final season finale of the courtroom drama premiered on Thursday with the episode titled “The End of Everything.” In a clip shared widely online, the episode features lead character Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, meeting Felix Staples, a flamboyant gay provocateur who has made appearances in previous seasons of the long-running show. In a conference room surrounded by lawyers, Staples claims he was sexually assaulted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who forced him to perform oral sex following a CPAC conference while he was intern in his office.
Diane immediately dismisses the charge of “politically motivated bullying—” despite Staples claiming to have DNA evidence. The lawyers spend the episode gathering evidence to expose Staples for lying. He ultimately admits to fabricating the allegations to tarnish the Florida governor’s reputation because it would put former President Trump “ahead in the polls” in the 2024 presidential race.
VOTE RESULTS: AMERICANS READY TO SUPPORT ANOTHER RON IN 2024 – DESANTIS
The episode sparked a storm on Twitter, with users calling the show “unbalanced” and questioning the legality of casting the Governor as a potential sex offender on the fictional TV show. Other users called it the first of many Hollywood smear campaigns against the governor of Florida, as he remains a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
“Let the slander begin,” wrote Newsbusters’ Brent Baker.
“How can you tell the next election has started? That will give you a clue…” Off The Press author Paul Bedard agreed.
Spectator USA contributor Stephen L. Miller called the episode “unbalanced”.
“Is this sort of thing legal?” asked Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian, alongside the clip. “I realize the whole free speech thing is pretty robust, but can you just squeeze a real public figure into your fictional movie and make them a sex offender?”
“This is only the second most outrageous political allusion in this series, the first being this episode of The Good Wife where they claim that Donna Brazile is solely responsible for choosing the candidates for president,” the editor recounted. Deputy Chief of Free Beacon, Tim Rice.
Others pointed out that the clip circulating online was largely taken out of context and did not show the character’s admission of lying for political gain.
“Stop sharing this clip from the DeSantis TV show,” wrote podcaster Noam Blum. “The point of the episode is that the guy is lying and DeSantis didn’t do anything.”
“It’s not what it sounds like,” agreed Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams. “If you know the show, you know that ‘the accuser’ is a recurring character best described as a ratf-cker. He’s lying here, and the lawyers are arresting him. The show doesn’t actually accuse DeSantis of assault. please don’t ask me how I know all this.”
The season finale isn’t the first time spin-off series “The Good Wife” has found itself in hot water online. In 2019, the show’s official Twitter page posted an image from one of its episodes that shows a list of “target words” including: “Murder”, “President” and “Asset” in a red column and a second orange column beginning with the words: “Mar-a-Lago” and “Eliminate”. The show was forced to release a statement claiming that the message was taken out of context and “created an impression and provoked a reaction that was not intended.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
More recently, in the show’s fifth season, the episode titled “Previously On” featured a rare confession of faith from Diane – a self-proclaimed atheist – in an effort to elect Joe Biden as president. The scene depicts Lockhart having a “coronary event of some sort” while watching real-time 2020 election updates. The show also delved into Trump when it broached the topic of censorship under his administration in a separate episode.
Fox
Tehran accuses Western countries of teaching Iranians to make weapons — RT in French
Tehran accuses Western countries of teaching protesters in Iran to manufacture weapons. The allegation echoes recent remarks by John Bolton that the Iranian opposition is “armed” from Iraqi Kurdistan.
“Contrary to the UN Charter, a small number of Western governments, hiding behind peaceful slogans, are encouraging violence and learning [aux manifestants] to manufacture weapons and Molotov cocktails in Iran via social networks and the media”, declared the head of Iranian diplomacy, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on November 10, during a telephone interview with Antonio Guterres, the secretary general United Nations.
His remarks were reported on the website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the official, the action of these Western countries has “resulted in the murder of the policemen and insecurity in Iran, and even prepared the ground for the terrorist action of the Islamic State. [Daech]”.
As a reminder, John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, also affirmed, a few days earlier, that Iranian demonstrators had received weapons from Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region allied with the United States and Israel. “This shows that the position of the Islamic Republic is more vulnerable than ever,” said the senior American official, known for his bellicose positions towards Iran and close to the Iranian opposition.
Iran responds to European sanctions
At least 13 people, including two children, were killed on October 26 in a Shiite shrine in Shiraz, southern Iran, in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The Shiraz attack came as Iran has been hit by a wave of protests for nearly two months sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died three days after her death. arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
As a reminder, in reaction to a new wave of sanctions from the European Union, Tehran recently retaliated by adopting sanctions against several European elected officials, journalists as well as EU organizations accused of having ” incited violence” and “provoked riots, violence and terrorist acts” in Iran.
RT All Fr Trans
What John Krasinski’s daughters really think about the office
Children are the harshest critics.
In an exclusive interview with E! New, Emily Blunt revealed that she and her husband Jean Krasinski recently had the courage to expose themselves to criticism from their two daughters: Hazelnut8 and Purple6.
“They saw mary poppins and Jungle Cruise“, said Emily, “and they saw some of Officewhich they liked a lot.”
Emily performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2018 Mary Poppins Returns and with Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Jungle Cruise. John, of course, starred as Jim Halpert in all nine seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom.
While the girls were apparently enjoying the antics of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, Emily joked that her girls weren’t letting her get big-headed.
“They don’t really want to see us on screen,” she said. “They have this ownership of us as parents. It’s not that they don’t like running around to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble.”
Entertainment
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
Following a 35-32 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears will be back at Soldier Field on Sunday. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, they welcome the Detroit Lions to town, looking to build on their offensive momentum and the NFC Player of the Week performance Fields delivered last week. As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
What can Justin Fields do for an encore after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s loss?
For starters, he can aim to pass for at least 200 yards, a total he has reached only once this season and five times in his career. Fields should have ample opportunity to let it fly Sunday, too, against a Lions defense that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.8) and 29th in passing yards allowed per game (268.5).
For Fields to capitalize, he will have to remain alert and decisive and continue to retain his pocket presence. Fields also has made it clear he’s prioritizing sound decision-making, knowing when to take big-play shots and when to accept modest gains that are there for the offense.
“I’ve always thought I’ve been able to make the big play,” Fields said. “But the one thing you can’t do is force big plays. Just kind of let them come to you.”
The Bears also would love to see Fields lead them to victory, especially if it means the offense has to engineer a late game-winning drive. With two fourth-quarter chances Sunday to put together a tying or go-ahead drive, the Bears failed. They also were unsuccessful in late-game come-from-behind attempts in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.
“It’s about executing, like anything else,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Our guys are getting better at executing. Then when it comes down to those moments, it’s always about the players. And they have to take advantage of those opportunities.”
2. Players in the spotlight
Before the season began, Equanimeous St. Brown bet his brother Amon-Ra that the Bears would finish with more victories than the Lions.
The stakes? “A thousand dollars,” Equanimeous said. “And we’re leading right now.”
So yes, Sunday’s game has added significance for the siblings as they prepare to face each other for the third time in the NFL. The St. Browns met twice last season when Amon-Ra was a rookie in Detroit and Equanimeous was with the Green Bay Packers.
Amon-Ra has enjoyed a more productive individual season with a team-best 39 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He also has the attention of the Bears defense, which understands it must respect Amon-Ra’s speed and the variety of ways the Lions turn him loose.
Said coordinator Alan Williams: “He’s productive with the ball in his hands. You can see that they like him because they find different ways to get him the ball.”
Asked for a scouting report on his younger brother, Equanimeous was predictably positive Thursday.
“He does everything well,” he said. “He’s a solid receiver all-around. He can block, run good routes, catch the ball. So we’re going to have to scheme him up.”
Equanimeous has 11 grabs for 164 yards and a touchdown this season but is trying to bounce back after a crucial fourth-down drop on the Bears’ final possession in the loss to the Dolphins.
“I just dropped it,” he said. “It won’t happen again. I promise.”
Equanimeous also has promised his younger brother that the Bears would score at least 30 points Sunday. But he could have a reduced role with the Bears positioning to activate Byron Pringle off injured reserve. Still, the St. Brown family will be in attendance with custom-made split jerseys — Bears on one half, Lions on the other. And Equanimeous still appreciates the significance of the moment.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “It’s a cool thing.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The scoreboard.
Yes, Bears fans. That does still matter to some extent.
Even with the noticeable progress Fields and the offense are making, it has been disconcerting to see the defense stumble so significantly the last couple of weeks. In losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, the Bears defense gave up 10 touchdowns over 17 true possessions, excluding game-ending kneel-downs.
In Sunday’s defeat, the Bears didn’t record a sack or a takeaway for just the seventh time in the last 10 seasons.
Williams has been bothered by his group’s execution. But …
“I’m trying not to overreact to, hey, it’s two ballgames,” Williams said, “but still cognizant of what we’re trying to get done and where we’re going.”
Sure, the defense took an inevitable step back after its two captains — Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — were traded Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, respectively. But that doesn’t give the unit a free pass for the rest of the season. In order to establish Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle as meaningful and with an eye on creating a winning mentality, the Bears need to stay locked in on the details and play with undeniable tenacity. Especially at home against a 2-6 opponent that has averaged only 12 points per game over its last four outings.
4. On the rise
Williams was asked Thursday if anyone on his defense took a step forward and didn’t hesitate with his answer. “Jack Sanborn,” he said.
Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin by way of Lake Zurich High School, made his first career start against the Dolphins and contributed seven tackles from his middle linebacker spot. He was assignment-sound, active in pursuing the ball and reliable as a tackler.
“He looked like he belonged,” Williams said.
That provided something to build on.
“You come out of that ballgame going, OK, (that was a) step forward,” Williams said. “Now let’s take one more step forward.”
The Bears hope Sanborn can become quicker and more reactive in pass coverage and continue building on what has been an encouraging rookie rise. His first NFL start offered a confidence boost.
“The moment wasn’t too big,” Sanborn said. “I was able to relaxed out there, stay calm and do my job.”
5. Injury report
Cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) did not participate in Thursday’s practice, leaving their status for Sunday afternoon in doubt. Jaylon Johnson (oblique) and Teven Jenkins (hip) were new additions to the injury report; both were limited in practice.
The Bears also waived tight end Jake Tonges, clearing a roster spot that they might use to activate either Pringle or linebacker Matt Adams off IR.
Among the notable injury issues the Lions are monitoring, receiver Josh Reynolds (back) remains out. Seven other players were limited in Thursday’s practice, including running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), center Frank Ragnow (foot), safety Ifeata Melifonwu (ankle) and defensive back Kerby Joseph (concussion).
Predictions
Brad Biggs (5-4)
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams in the league ranked in the top 10 in passing and rushing offense, but a lot of the Lions’ productivity came in the first four games when they averaged 35 points per game. They are averaging 12 points over the last four games, so things are somewhat stalled during Year 2 of a rebuild for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are better on the offensive line, and quarterback Jared Goff can be dangerous if he has a clean pocket. Neither team is good on third down, and both have been porous against the run. Figure the Bears rate the advantage at home.
Bears 28, Lions 24
Colleen Kane (6-3)
The Lions present a prime opportunity for the Bears not only to stack another big offensive performance from quarterback Justin Fields but also come away with a win. The wild three-interception game against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week aside, the Lions defense has been bad, and Fields, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert all could be in line to capitalize. The defense will have to be better than it was against the Dolphins, but it’s capable of helping pull off this win.
Bears 27, Lions 23
Dan Wiederer (6-3)
What could be better for a surging Bears offense than a visit from the league’s 32nd-ranked defense? The Lions are allowing 417.3 yards per game and 6.4 per play. Justin Fields should be eager to use the running start he has built up over the last three weeks and ready to hit the springboard a game like this could provide. If Fields Fever swept through Chicago after last week’s game — a narrow loss to the Dolphins — the thermometers might break if he has another big outing in a division win at home.
Bears 27, Lions 20
